2 Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth $300K sold in local counties

No one has won the jackpot yet, but two Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth $300,000 were sold for Wednesday’s drawing.

One $150,000 ticket was sold at the Sheetz at 7827 Route 30 in Irwin, Westmoreland County, while the other was sold at One 1 Stop Smoke Shop at 18 East Market Street in Blairsville, Indiana County.

Both retailers get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.

The two Powerball with Power Play tickets each matched four of the five white balls drawn, 11-38-41-62-65, and the red Powerball 15 to win $150,000.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated, the lottery said. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

