$2 per gallon gas? Ohio gasoline falls to lowest prices of the year ahead of holidays

Gas is being sold for $2.81 at the BP and Shell gas stations on Polaris Parkway. Fuel prices in Ohio have hit their lowest point of the year ahead of the holiday season.

Ohio's drivers are receiving an early holiday present with the lowest price for gasoline this year heading into the holidays.

And one analyst says prices may not be done going down.

The cost of a gallon of gasoline averaged $2.78 in Ohio on Wednesday, among the cheapest prices in the country, according to AAA. That's down 2 cents from Tuesday, 44 cents from a month ago and 33 cents from a year ago.

Prices at some stations in central Ohio have dropped well below that − a Marathon station in Marysville was selling gasoline at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday and a Murphy USA station in Newark was at $2.56 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

That's about half of where prices were in June 2022 when gasoline prices topped $5 per gallon in Ohio not long after Russia's invasion of Ukraine aggravated oil markets.

"Incredibly, some Great Lakes stations may flirt with $2/gallon soon," Tom Kloza, oil analyst and founder of the Oil Price Information Service, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

That gasoline prices are lower right now is not unusual.

Demand this time of year tends to be weak and winter blends of fuel are usually cheaper to produce.

But the prices right now are the lowest of the year and, in some parts of the country, wholesale prices of gasoline are the cheapest they've been in two years or more when the pandemic drove down prices.

Meanwhile, global oil prices have dropped despite the Middle East war between Hamas and Israel, supported by U.S. oil production that has topped a record 13 million barrels per day this fall.

New multi-month lows for gasoline today in all seven regions. Lowest wholesale gas price since April 2021 in Northeast; February 2021 at Gulf Coast, Great Plains & Great Lakes; December 2022 for West Coast. Incredibly, some Great Lakes stations may flirt with $2/gallon soon. — Tom Kloza (@TomKloza) December 12, 2023

Ohio AAA spokeswoman Kara Hitchens doubts that prices will drop as far as Kloza thinks.

"My experts think that is a stretch," she said. "But good news for now is that prices haven’t been this low all year. That is great headed into the Christmas holiday."

Kloza tweeted Wednesday that the median price for gasoline in the U.S. was $2.96 a gallon and that the national average of $3.12 on Wednesday is headed below $3 by year's end.

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast average gasoline prices will be $3.36 per gallon in 2024, the cheapest price in three years.

As usual, Hitchens warns about the volatility in oil prices and their influence on gasoline prices.

"We always warn people that prices could fluctuate up if there is any kind of geopolitical activity that would disrupt relations," she said. "I am not a political scientist, but any unrest happening with oil-producing countries could cause prices to go up."

