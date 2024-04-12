2 Quality REITs With Dividend Yields of 6% to Buy Today

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) own, operate, or finance income-generating real estate. REITs allow individuals to invest in various types of real estate without having to directly own or manage the properties. REITs typically focus on a specific type of real estate, such as residential, commercial, or industrial, and they are required to distribute a large percentage of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, making them attractive for income-seeking investors.

Let's take a look at two REITs with dividend yields of 6% that have been growing their dividends in recent years.

National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is one of the largest owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2023, it has ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self-storage properties containing approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet across 42 states and Puerto Rico.

National Storage currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $2.24 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 6% at the time of this writing.

In addition to offering a high yield, National Storage is an up-and-coming dividend-growth superstar. It has raised its annual dividend payment every year since its initial public offering in 2015, putting it on track for 2024 to mark the ninth consecutive year with an increase.

Apple Hospitality

Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) owns and manages a portfolio of upscale, rooms-focused hotels across the United States. As of November 30, 2023, its portfolio currently consists of 224 hotels containing 29,886 guest rooms across 87 markets in 37 states.

Apple Hospitality currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.08 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $0.96 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 6% at the time of this writing.

Apple Hospitality had to suspend its dividend during the Covid-19 pandemic, but with operations back to normal, investors can consider it a reliable source of dividend income.

