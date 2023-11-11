2 recession indicators are close to flashing. Here's why investors can still rest easy for now.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Two recession indicators are on the verge of flashing as the unemployment rate ticks higher and the yield curve uninverts.

But stock market investors can still rest easy as the drivers behind each indicator are different than they were in the past.

"With labor supply increasing, we're not sure the Sahm rule, even if it triggers, would really be indicative of a recession."

There are two recession indicators that are on the verge of flashing, but even if they do flash stock market investors can rest easy.

That's because these economic indicators are being driven by different factors today than they were in the past when they correctly predicted an imminent recession, according to Carson Group's global macro strategist Sonu Varghese.

Sahm Rule

The first recession indicator is the Sahm Rule, which flashes when the three-month average of the unemployment rate rises 50 basis points above its low over the previous 12 months.

Last month, the unemployment rate rose to 3.9%, up 50 basis points from its cycle low of 3.4% in April. The three-month average is now 33 basis points above its low, just 17 basis points away from triggering the Sahm Rule.

The indicator was founded by former Fed economist Claudia Sahm, and when it flashes the chances of a recession rise significantly.

YCharts

"It's highly accurate. Going back to the 1970's every single recession hits it and doesn't hit outside of it," Claudia Sahm told CNBC on Friday, adding that once unemployment starts rising, it often becomes a feedback loop.

"That's why a small increase in the unemployment rate can be really bad news, because it keeps going," she explained.

But Varghese told Insider that the rise in unemployment is being driven by an increase in labor supply, due in part to higher immigration.

The labor force has been growing at a 1.5%-2% annualized pace, nearly double the pre-pandemic pace, he said, meaning new workers are joining the labor pool faster than they can find jobs.

"With labor supply increasing, we're not sure the Sahm rule, even if it triggers, would really be indicative of a recession," Varghese said.

Interestingly enough, Sahm is in agreement with Varghese.

She echoed his point about labor supply, saying a burst of people re-entered the workforce this year, outpacing the rate of job creation.

"My base case is that we avoid a recession. My base case is also that the Sahm rule breaks," she said.

Uninverting yield curve

The second recessionary indicator occurs when an inverted yield curve uninverts back into positive territory.

That has gotten closer to happening in recent weeks as the 2- and 10-year US Treasury yields converged. The spread between them was as wide as -1.06% in July but got down to just -0.13% in late October.

YCharts

Historically, recessions have occurred shortly after the yield curve uninverted back into positive territory. But Varghese is unmoved by this recession indicator as well.

"Historically that's happened as the Fed quickly lowers short-term rates amid a slowing economy. This time, the spread is narrowing because long-term yields are rising, on the back of stronger-than-expected economic growth prospects in the future," he said.

This dynamic was on full display last week when bond yields moved lower after a weak October jobs report, highlighting that yields have been driven by economic growth expectations.

All-in, the potential flashing of these two recession indicators might not be enough to knock down the stock market and broader economy, as increasing labor supply and solid economic growth are the driving factors behind the indicators, not economic weakness.

