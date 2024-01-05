Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) were major outperformers in 2023. However, there could be even more positive catalysts in the year ahead, as Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP® and Tyler Crowe discuss in this video.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 3, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 5, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Empire State Realty Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Empire State Realty Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Empire State Realty Trust wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Empire State Realty Trust. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Empire State Realty Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

These 2 Stocks Gained 40% or More in 2023 -- Here's Why They Could Do It Again in 2024 was originally published by The Motley Fool