U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.00
    +30.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,362.00
    +205.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,532.75
    +106.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.80
    +15.40 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.74
    +0.60 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.70
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8000
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,274.61
    +321.54 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    814.98
    +572.31 (+235.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,371.11
    -151.15 (-0.55%)
     

2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

TipRanks

We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500.

Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now committed to ending quantitative easing, its asset purchase program which has underpinned its policy of market support for well over a decade now.

Wilson points out that the Fed’s change in policy has been in the air for months now, and that the markets have been slowly adjusting to the prospect. “40% of the Nasdaq having corrected by 50% or more…. the breadth of the market remains poor as it goes through the classic rolling correction under the surface as the index grinds higher,” Wilson noted.

Getting down to the immediate effect on investor decisions, Wilson adds, “Stocks are [still] a decent hedge against inflation, unlike bonds. However, certain stocks fit that billing better than others. In its simplest form, it means value over growth stocks or short duration over long - think dividend growth stocks."

Heeding Wilson’s advice, we used TipRanks’ database to zero-in on two dividend stocks with high yields -- 7% or better, along with long-term performance that has outpaced the broader markets. Each stock also holds a Strong Buy consensus rating; let’s see what makes them so attractive to Wall Street’s analysts.

TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

The first stock we’re looking at, TPG RE, is a real estate investment trust (REIT), a class of companies long known as excellent dividend payers. That reputation comes for a quirk in tax regulation, which requires REITs to directly return a high portion of earnings to shareholders – and dividends are a convenient vehicle for compliance.

As of the end of 4Q21, TPG managed a diverse portfolio of real estate assets, totaling $5.4 billion in primary and secondary US markets. Commercial office space and multifamily dwellings made up the bulk of that portfolio, at 42% and 29% respectively; hotel space was the third-largest segment, at 12% of the portfolio. Geographically, the company’s investments are mainly in the Eastern and Western US, at 40% and 23% respectively, with Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest taking roughly equal shares of the remainder.

The company will release its 4Q21 financial results next month, but has already made public some of the numbers. Loan originations for the full calendar year 2021 totaled $1.9 billion, with 10 loans totaling $651 million coming in the fourth quarter. Loans on multifamily properties made up 68% of the new originations.

In December, TPG announced its Q4 dividend, declaring a 24 cent per common share payment. This annualizes to 96 cents per common share, and gives a yield of 7.7%, which compares favorably to the average dividend yield found on the broader markets. In addition, the company also declared a special common stock dividend payment for Q4 of 7 cents per share.

BTIG analyst Tim Hayes sees this company moving to position itself for the changing Fed policy toward higher interest rates. He writes, “The wtd. avg. LIBOR floor on the loan portfolio dropped by ~25 bps Q/Q to 1.10%, and was down from 1.66% as of 12/31/20. As older vintage loans repay and capital is reinvested into new loans with lower LIBOR floors, we expect the portfolio will become more asset sensitive and be in a position to benefit from higher rates.”

Overall, the analyst is upbeat about the stock's prospects, and adds: "We continue to view shares of TRTX as attractively valued, trading at a near-20% discount to book value and a 7.7% current dividend yield despite taking measures to increase ROE and raise the dividend, while improving the capital structure and maintaining strong credit performance."

To this end, Hayes rates TRTX a Buy, and sets a $15 price target to imply a one-year upside of 22.5%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~30% potential total return profile. (To watch Hayes’ track record, click here)

Overall, it’s clear that this is a stock that Wall Street likes; the 3 recent reviews are unanimously positive, for a Strong Buy consensus view. TRTX shares are priced at $12.25, and the $15.17 average target suggests room for ~24% upside in the next 12 months. (See TRTX stock forecast on TipRanks)

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For the second dividend stock, we’ll look at Arbor Realty Trust, a mortgage lender in the commercial and multifamily market. The company is a direct lender, funding loans for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and making financing available for multifamily residential developers. In the third quarter of last year, the last quarter reported, the company originated over $2.47 billion in new loans.

Those origination made up a just a part of the company’s total portfolio. Arbor’s loan portfolio totaled over $9 billion at the end of 3Q21, up 24% year-over-year. Net income for the quarter was down yoy, from $82 million to $72.8 million, but distributable earnings, at 47 cents per common share, more than covered the company’s generous dividend.

Arbor pays out 36 cents per common share in dividend, per the third quarter declaration. The company has been regularly raising the dividend payment for the past several years; at the current rate, it annualizes to $1.44 and yields 8.5%.

5-star analyst Stephen DeLaney, from JMP, is upbeat on Arbor’s outlook, writing: “The outlook for ABR remains attractive with it executing well across all business lines and lending pipelines remain near all-time highs. We believe shares of ABR continue to offer an attractive total return investment opportunity due to the clear need/demand for more affordable multifamily and single-family rental housing in this country and the steps ABR has taken to improve both sides of its balance sheet.”

In line with these positive comments, DeLaney rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his price target, at $23, implies a one-year upside of 35% in the coming year. (To watch DeLaney’s track record, click here)

While there are only 3 recent reviews of this stock on file, they all agree that it is a Buy proposition, giving ABR its Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $17.02 and has an average price target of $22.33, for a 31% one-year upside potential. (See ABR stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • It’s Time to Bargain Hunt. 27 Picks to Beat the Stock Market From Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    Mario Gabelli: I’ve been talking about the Atlanta Braves for a while. You can invest in the Braves through Liberty Braves Group [ticker: BATRA], a tracking stock controlled by John Malone’s Liberty Media It trades for $28, and there are 60 million shares outstanding. The short-term opportunity for Liberty Braves is that Georgia is one of the few states that hasn’t legalized online gaming.

  • Hedge Fund Winners and Losers Turn Extreme in Wild Asian Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the wildest runs for Asian markets in recent memory helped drive the gap between the region’s hedge fund winners and losers to new extremes.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineWhile Franchise Capital Management Ltd., Sylebra Capital Ltd. and Brillia

  • Canadian Oil Companies Are Spending On Dividends Rather Than Expansion

    Canadian oil companies are enjoying a rare cash-rich moment, and they’re focused on boosting shareholder value rather than expansion as oil prices remain elevated

  • Why Nike, Apple, Amazon, or Equinox should buy Peloton

    Peloton is no longer riding high. Peloton shares closed just above $27 on Friday, a far cry from a high of $163 in December 2020. Apple is the most floated name, not least because Tim Cook sees health and wellness as his company’s largest legacy.

  • Stock Futures Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    More than 100 S&P 500 companies report earnings this week, including the two largest companies: Microsoft on Tuesday and Apple on Thursday.

  • Ocean Freight Shipper Maersk Continues to Expand. The Stock Could Sail to New Highs.

    Shipping giant Maersk is expected to post the biggest annual profit ever by a Danish-listed company when it reports next month.

  • Rising coffee tide lifts boats of Starbucks, Dunkin', Dutch Bros, data shows

    Americans have started grabbing their morning cup of coffee outside the house again, data shows.

  • U.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike Cycles

    (Bloomberg) -- As the Nasdaq 100 comes off its worst week since the pandemic selloff in March 2020, investors now have to contend with Wednesday’s Fed meeting, where officials are expected to signal that they’ll raise interest rates in March and shrink their balance sheet soon after.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Cou

  • Fastenal and 4 More Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Fastenal and Consolidated Edison were among the U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Income investors certainly don't want to buy stocks with dividends that are likely to be slashed. Instead, income investors prefer dividend stocks with solid business models that are built for the long term. Here are three such dividend stocks to buy and hold forever.

  • Restaurant stocks are on the menu for investors as the pandemic’s end nears

    Omicron is ripping through the population at a shocking rate, but there’s an upside. Below, I single out five restaurant stocks to consider. Getting back to 2019 levels would add $60 billion in restaurant spending, about 10% of 2020 restaurant spending, according to Bank of America.

  • Cryptocurrencies pause after weekend battering, other currencies wait for Fed

    The dollar traded steady on Monday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's January policy meeting later this week, while bitcoin lay bruised near a six-month low hit over the weekend, hurt by a sell-off in technology stocks. Attempts to predict when and how quickly central banks will raise interest rates and conclude stimulus programmes launched when COVID-19 hit are a major factor driving currency markets at present. The Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day meeting on Tuesday with some analysts starting to speculate that it is possible, though unlikely, that it will raise interest rates for the first time since the pandemic began.

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Who Called China Rout Still Won’t Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- Jonathan Garner is a notable holdout in a market where an increasing number of strategists have turned bullish on Chinese stocks. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineHaving warned about valuation and macro risks in Chinese equity markets just before they c

  • This Retirement Account Can Work Wonders for You at the Height of Your Career

    Nowadays, it's not enough to simply save money for retirement -- you need to invest it to ensure you reach your financial goals and can live comfortably in retirement. Luckily, there are retirement accounts designed to help you do just that.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why the huge stock market correction may be actually good news about the pandemic

    As Omicron cases subside, markets are reconsidering how they value the companies that cater to staying at home. Bad news for Netflix is good news about a return to normal.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.