2 Unstoppable Technology ETFs That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million Over the Next 30 Years

Technology stocks have made a habit of leading the broader market higher. The Nasdaq Composite index, which includes almost every stock listed exclusively on the tech-heavy Nasdaq exchange, has significantly outperformed the broader S&P 500 over the last decade.

In fact, the Nasdaq-100, which tracks 100 of the largest nonfinancial stocks on the Nasdaq, has more than doubled the return of the S&P 500 over the same period:

The dawn of artificial intelligence (AI) will likely accelerate the gap between the technology sector and the rest of the market. Analysts predict AI will touch almost every segment of the economy, which will create a significant opportunity for every tech company participating in its development.

Picking winners and losers in this new industry can be challenging, but investors don't necessarily have to. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can offer exposure to the AI revolution while limiting the risk. Here's how the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) and the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEMKT: IRBO) could turn a $100,000 investment into $1 million over the next 30 years.

1. iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

Last year, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was the best-performing stock in the entire S&P 500 with a gain of 239%. It produces the world's leading data center chips for AI workloads, and it simply can't keep up with demand. But the industry is broadening out, with rivals like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently launching competing hardware.

As an investor, the iShares Semiconductor ETF is a fantastic way to own a slice of that action without having to speculate about which chip company will win the AI race. The fund holds 35 different stocks and securities, though it's heavily concentrated toward its top five positions, which account for 39.9% of the total value of its portfolio:

Stock iShares Semiconductor ETF Weighting Advanced Micro Devices 9.92% Broadcom Inc 8.86% Nvidia 8.78% Qualcomm Inc 6.41% Intel Corporation 5.93%

Data source: iShares. Portfolio weightings are accurate as of Jan. 25, 2024, and are subject to change.

Having AMD and Nvidia as top-three positions makes the SOXX ETF extremely attractive for any investor looking to profit from AI. Plus, Broadcom develops both AI hardware and AI software, and its stock has quadrupled over the last five years.

Outside of the top five, SOXX also owns notable names like Micron Technology and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Micron is a leading memory (DRAM) and storage (NAND) chipmaker, and it's taking a multi-faceted approach to AI. Taiwan Semi manufactures the leading AI GPU chips designed by Nvidia and AMD, so it's a crucial part of the supply chain.

The SOXX ETF has delivered a compound annual return of 24.4% over the last 10 years, which is more than twice the average annual return of the S&P 500 index going back to its establishment in 1957.

2. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO)

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF is far more diversified than the SOXX ETF, because its objective is to track the performance of practically any type of company that is benefiting from AI.

As a result, IRBO owns 135 different stocks and securities and its distribution is relatively even, with its top 10 holdings accounting for just 11.1% of the total value of its portfolio. That top 10 is filled with familiar AI names:

Stock iShares Robotics and AI Multisector ETF Weighting 1. Advanced Micro Devices 1.32% 2. Nvidia 1.16% 3. Meta Platforms 1.11% 4. Alphabet (Google) 1.09% 5. Silicon Laboratories 1.09% 6. Alchip Technologies 1.08% 7. Netflix 1.08% 8. Intuitive Surgical 1.07% 9. Spotify 1.07% 10. Qualcomm Inc 1.07%

Data source: iShares. Portfolio weightings are accurate as of Jan. 25, 2024, and are subject to change.

Like SOXX, AMD and Nvidia are top holdings for IRBO. But Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Spotify also feature in the IRBO top 10, and they are each developing AI on top of their existing businesses.

Meta is using AI to curate content for users on Facebook and Instagram, which is increasing engagement. Alphabet is using AI to improve Google Search, and it also offers more than 100 AI models to businesses on the Google Cloud platform, which helps them accelerate their own development projects. Spotify is transforming the music streaming experience by using AI to enhance its recommendation engine and power new features like the AI DJ.

Outside of its top 10 positions, IRBO also owns a stake in the world's largest tech companies, like Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon, all of which are using AI in unique ways.

IRBO has a relatively short track record because it was only established in 2018, but it delivered a powerful 36% return last year (which crushed the S&P 500). The AI industry is still in its infancy, so the ETF will potentially continue to outperform in the coming years.

Here's how SOXX and IRBO could turn $100,000 into $1 million

As I touched on, both the SOXX and IRBO ETFs are handily beating the broader market at the moment. But their returns since inception are a little more modest:

The SOXX ETF has delivered a compound annual return of 11.1% since it was established in July 2001, including dividend distributions.

The IRBO ETF has delivered a compound annual return of 8% since it was established in June 2018, including dividend distributions.

If you split $100,000 equally between the two ETFs ($50,000 in each) and hold on for 30 years, that initial investment could be worth over $1.6 million by the end of the term -- assuming they continue to match their historical average returns:

ETF Average Annual Return Initial Investment End Balance After 30 Years iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) 11.1% $50,000 $1,166,468 iShares Robotics and AI ETF (IRBO) 8% $50,000 $510,167 Total $100,000 $1,676,635

Data source: iShares. Calculations by author.

But Wall Street's future forecasts for AI are staggering. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management thinks the technology could add $200 trillion to the global economy by 2030 alone, so there's a chance SOXX and IRBO might even outperform their historical returns in the coming years.

In any case, these two ETFs present a great, diversified way to play the AI revolution without having to pick which individual stocks might become winners and losers. That's reason enough to own them for any investor looking for AI exposure.

