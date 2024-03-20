2 Worcester businesswomen join together to give craft store new life

Two business owners, Katherine Aguilar and Kiara Castillo, are joining together to reopen Castillo's store, which sells handmade, sustainable products.

WORCESTER ― The saying "teamwork makes the dream work" is something of a cliché. Local businesswomen Kiara Castillo and Katherine Aguilar are here to prove that when something is a cliché, it's often for a good reason.

Castillo's store, Made a Manos at 65 Hamilton St., closed in December 2021, but will be having a grand reopening on March 30, as a joint venture with Aguilar's business, K-Sense Co.

The two Worcester residents share a passion for handmade, sustainable products. They met through the city entrepreneur scene back in 2021, before meeting again when Aguilar's step-uncle married Castillo's mother.

"We were meant to meet each other one way or another," said Castillo, recalling unexpectedly running into Aguilar at the wedding. They began collaborating on fashion shows, pop-up markets and clothing drives, before deciding to go into business together last November.

Together, the two of them will be hosting other women-owned businesses that share the values of sustainable, handmade items.

Business sustainability

Aguilar started K-Sense Co. in 2019 as an online store, selling homemade candles in bottles.

"I had lost my job at the time and was looking for a new business," she said. "I loved candles, so thought I could make some out of bottles – so many of my friends would use bottles, so the connection made sense."

The idea took off and by 2020 she had a physical storefront at Worcester Public Market, which she maintained for three years before returning to online only while hosting pop-ups across the city. Aguilar said that both she and her 3-year-old English sheepdog, Benito, are excited to return to a brick-and-mortar shop.

"He's missed seeing new people," said Aguilar.

As a native of the Grafton Hill area, Aguilar said she's "excited to do something in our neighborhood and bring something new to this area." K-Sense Co. will launch new houseware products next month, continuing the theme of upcycling and sustainability with items such as repurposed plant vessels.

"People have missed being able to see sustainable products in a store," said Aguilar. "That’s a very limited thing that we offer."

Handcrafting a new start

Castillo opened Made a Manos in June 2021, originally as KC Crotchet, before changing the name to reflect a broader range of products. A mix of Spanish and English, the name translates to "made by hand," said Castillo.

"It fits better now that there will be other creators in the store, since everything in the store will be made by hand," she said.

Castillo was forced to put her business on hiatus following the death of her mother. The store itself was a painful reminder, and Castillo found herself losing her love of crocheting.

"Every new piece I made, she would be the first one to see it," said Castillo. "Just not having the excitement of showing to her took away the motivation. Now, I feel like I can make something and be happy with it. I healed enough to be excited again."

While the store was closed, Castillo continued to pay rent on the space. "My mom did help me put it together – literally everything, the flooring, the paintings, storefront and back office," she said. "We didn’t put in all this work for it to be there and closed – that’s not the memory I wanted to keep."

Supporting Worcester women in business

"Representation is important," said Aguilar. "As a kid growing up in the city, looking at the people brought in to school to talk about careers, most don’t look like me." Together with Castillo, she said, she hopes to slowly but surely build a collective of women creators of color.

Castillo said they have a few other creators in mind whom they have worked with before, but they "want to give everyone an opportunity, so first come, first served," she said. "Pop-ups are exciting but to have a spot in a store for people to come in is pretty cool."

"As a Latina, we have to work harder to be seen, to be put out there," she said. "It’s all about connections. We need to help and support each other."

Castillo said her new business partner doesn't hesitate to put words into action. "A lot of people say they empower and support women, but it’s easier said than done," she said. "I see a lot of people speak on it but not a lot of action. Katherine actually does something – she's a great voice for Latinas in the community."

"If you have a community and a great group of people around you, you can get anywhere."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Made a Manos in Worcester reopens as businesswomen's partnership