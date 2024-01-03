2 New York men claim $1 million lottery wins on same day

Manuel Gomez Torres with his $1 million check.

Two New York men claimed $1 million prizes on Tuesday, finding a bit of lottery luck with separate games.

One player guessed five white balls correctly to win the second prize in the Powerball jackpot, and the other player won from an instant game, lottery officials said.

Manuel Gomez Torres of Manhattan won $1 million after buying his ticket in Brooklyn and matching the first five numbers in the Dec. 9 drawing. The winning numbers for the evening's drawing were 5, 25, 26, 40, and 60. The winning Powerball number was 1, which Torres guessed incorrectly, causing him to miss out on a $468 million win.

After taxes, Torres went home with $612,240.

On the same day, a Bedford Hills man claimed his $1 million prize from the New York Lottery's VIP Millions scratch-off game.

Rene Sandoval Guzman bought the winning ticket in Mount Kisco and took home $591,000 after taxes.

Rene Sandoval Guzman with his $1 million check.

What is VIP Millions scratch-off game?

VIP Millions is a New York instant game that costs $30 with a top prize of $5 million. At the beginning, there were four top prizes of $5 million and 30 tickets worth $1 million each. The chance of winning any prize is 1 in 3.59.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $468 million jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about one in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about one in 24.9.

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2 New York men claim $1 million lottery wins on same day