$20,000 in safety improvements approved in Union County

Feb. 8—LEWISBURG — The Union County commissioners approved more than $20,000 in safety improvements for various departments across the county.

At Tuesday's public meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved $20,252 in grants from the Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool (PCoRP) and the Pennsylvania Counties Workers' Compensation Trust (PComp) for the following departments: sheriff, prison, maintenance and Children & Youth Services. The recommendations came from the Union County Safety Committee.

"Union County has its insurance through CCAP (County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania)," said Commissioner Chair Preston Boop. "PComp is worker's compensation and PCoRP is liability insurance. As we pay into the funds, and the effort to keep the costs or claims down, any excess money does not go to some for-profit individuals, it comes back to the counties to increase our safety."

The money comes back to the counties so they have fewer liabilities, said Boop.

The sheriff's department is receiving $10,470 in PComp funds to replace six bulletproof vests and $4,960 in PCoRP funds to replace old and inoperable hard drives used for record storage of security footage in the courthouse.

The prison is receiving $1,396 in PCoRP funds to replace two locks on cell doors; and $2,034 in PCoRP funds to replace a computer to run jail cameras.

Children & Youth Services is receiving $669 in PCoRP funds to replace the range/stove. The maintenance department is receiving $723 in PCoRP funds to replace smoke detectors.

Ag-Land preservation

The commissioners also approved an Ag-Land Preservation Agreement for David and Rachel Reiff for a 97.27-acre crop/dairy farm located in Limestone Township for $324,639. This is 50 percent county-funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds and 50 percent state-funded. The county's contribution is $162,319.

The landowner remains the owner-operator of the farmland while Union County maintains the development rights, according to Agland Preservation Administrator Cindy Moyer.

Story continues

"This easement, once in place, will build a continuous block of 410.6 acres in Limestone Township," said Moyer. "Once we have gone to settlement, it will give us a total of 11,097 acres preserved (in Union County)."

In other business, the commissioners approved:

* Letters of retirement from Susan Reese, GIS coordinator, effective April 27; and David Carpenter, maintenance employee, effective April 12.

* A contract service agreement to renew aerial photography with Eagleview, Union County GIS Department and Snyder County until Feb. 6, 2027, in the annual amount of $21,060.

* A Trane proposal to replace 11 legacy units with new BACnet controllers and integrate the new controllers into the county's existing Tracer Ensemble system in the amount of $60,000.

* A Trane Service Agreement and Ashare Level 1 Building Health Assessment Building Automation System in the amount of $21,155.

* A Professional Services Agreement with MCM Consulting Group Inc. for hazard mitigation planning maintenance in the amount of $73,001 until Jan. 5, 2025.