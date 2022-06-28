20.12 % CAGR Recorded in Building Information Modeling Software Market Asite Solutions Ltd., AVEVA Group Plc, and Autodesk Inc. Emerge as Dominant Players | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Building Information Modeling Software Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Building Information Modeling Software Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the building information modeling software market between 2021 aAnd 2026 is USD 18.05 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also projects the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 20.12% during the forecast period. The software product segment is likely to emerge as the largest revenue-generating segment of the market througout the forecast period. In terms of regional opportunities, 34% of the market growth will be contributed by APAC. Japan and China are anticipated to top the charts and make it to the list of highest revenue-creating economies for building information modeling software market.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Trend: The surging growth of 5D BIM will emerge as one of the most prominent building information modeling software market trends influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. The 5D BIM enables in-house database with complete details regarding the cost and labor productivity rates. The 5D BIM allows real-time cost estimation for an easy and quick comparison with the target cost. These benefits of 5D BIM will propel the building information modeling software market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The high implementation and operating costs involved are expected to be one of the key market growth hindering factor. The IT service industry has also been adversely impacted by the war owing to the lack of workforce and the destruction of IT infrastructure, which has resulted in many IT companies pulling out of or ceasing operations in these countries. This, in turn, will have a negative impact on the building information modeling software market growth during the forecast period.

Market Vendor Landscape

The building information modeling software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as performance, innovation, cost, and financial stability to compete in the market. The market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some more companies classified as dominant players in this report are:

Building Information Modeling Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.12% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 18.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 4M SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems, ABB Ltd., ACCA software Spa, AECOM, Asite Solutions Ltd., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Cadsoft Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, GRAITEC Innovation SAS, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pinnacle Infotech Inc., Plannerly, Planon Shared Services BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The Beck Group, and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

