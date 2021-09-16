U.S. markets closed

$ 20.27 bn growth in Gesture Recognition Solution Market in Application Software | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 20.27 billion is expected in the gesture recognition solution market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the gesture recognition solution market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities in Gesture Recognition Solution Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The increasing development of processors supporting gesture recognition, rising implementation of HMI technologies in the automotive industry, and augmenting adoption of gaming consoles with gesture recognition technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the low-value addition of gesture recognition features in electronic devices will hamper the market growth.

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Gesture Recognition Solution Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gesture recognition solution market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the gesture recognition solution market in application software industry include ArcSoft Corp. Ltd., Cipia Vision Ltd., Crunchfish AB, Elliptic Laboratories AS, GestureTek, Intel Corp., Motion Gestures, PointGrab Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Valeo SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gesture recognition solution market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Gesture Recognition Solution Market size

  • Gesture Recognition Solution Market trends

  • Gesture Recognition Solution Market industry analysis

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gesture recognition solution market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the gesture recognition solution market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the gesture recognition solution market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gesture recognition solution market vendors

Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ArcSoft Corp. Ltd.

  • Cipia Vision Ltd.

  • Crunchfish AB

  • Elliptic Laboratories AS

  • GestureTek

  • Intel Corp.

  • Motion Gestures

  • PointGrab Inc.

  • Sony Group Corp.

  • Valeo SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-20-27-bn-growth-in-gesture-recognition-solution-market-in-application-software--17-000-technavio-reports-301377255.html

SOURCE Technavio

