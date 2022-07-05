U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

With 20.8% CAGR, Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Size Worth USD 2,857.6 Million in 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Electronic Shelf Label Market Size is projected to reach USD 2,857.6 Million in 2028, at CAGR of 20.8% during forecast period [2020-2028]; Increasing Focus on Enhancing In-Store Buying Experience of Consumers to Fuel Market Growth

Pune, India, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic shelf label (ESL) market size is projected to reach USD 2,857.6 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of ESL solutions in retail stores is expected to the prime growth driver for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Electronic Shelf Label Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (LCD based and E-paper based), By Technology (Vendor Facing Technology and Consumer-Facing Technology), By End-use Industry (Hypermarket/ Supermarket, Non-food Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028”.

Electronic shelf label systems have been proven to elevate the efficiency in retail stores as these systems enable optimized buying and check-out processes, streamlining of e-commerce activities, smart management of stock, and reduction in labor costs. This emerging trend has opened wide opportunities for market players. For example, in 2019, a US-based retail company, Kroger, partnered with Microsoft to develop EDGE (Enhanced Display for Grocery Environment) shelf, a proprietary technology that displays from every aisle and shelf in a store using sensors equipped with the Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

Industry Developments:

  • July 2020: Pricer AB and the Canadian Tire Dealer Association (CTDA) inked a Master Framework Agreement, under which Pricer will be the exclusive supplier of electronic shelf label systems to the CTDA. Pricer will deliver the first tranche of the agreement, deploying ESL systems across 38 stores in the country.

  • February 2020: Hanshow Technology and Switzerland-based Bison Schweiz AG signed a distribution agreement to collaboratively develop the markets in Switzerland and Germany. Under the partnership, the companies will combine Hanshow’s world-class ESL solutions with Bison’s top-grade ESL systems to lead the digitization trends in the European retail industry.


Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electronic-shelf-labels-market-102520


Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2028

Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 CAGR

20.8 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 2,857.6 Million

Base Year

2019

Electronic Shelf Label Market Size in 2019

USD 630.8 Million

Historical Data for

2016-2018

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Type; Technology; End-use Industry; Regional

Electronic Shelf Label Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for ESL-enabled Inventory Management to Foster Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges

Increasing Efforts of Retailers to Offer Enhanced In-Store Customer Experience to Augment Market Growth


Market Restraint

Reduced Footfalls in Physical Stores amid COVID-19 to Dampen Market Prospects

With governments around the globe imposing strict social distancing measures, fears of contracting the infection mounting, and severe economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, physical retail outlets have been forced to grapple with sharp declines in footfall traffic. According to the London-based research initiative, UK in a Changing Europe, footfall in retail stores has slumped by 85%, since the announcement of lockdown in the country. Declining sales and falling demand forced high street retailers such as Oasis and Warehouse to shut down their stores across the UK. In India, retailers such as the Prestige Group reported a staggering drop of in want-based purchases, which drive 80% of sales in the country. These drastic developments have forced companies and retail franchises to delay or cancel their ESL deployment plans, which will inevitably hamper the electronic shelf label market growth.

Regional Insights

Strong Consumer Protection Laws to Propel the Market in Europe

Europe is expected to dominate the electronic shelf label market share during the forecast period owing to the stringent implementation of consumer protection laws in the European Union (EU). In France, for instance, the Consumer Code mandates businesses to clearly display price information of products. Such rules are pushing retail stores to install ESL systems to ensure price transparency. The region’s market size in 2019 stood at USD 304.0 million.

Latin America is expected to emerge as a major hub for this market on account of the large presence of physical retail stores and warehouses, especially in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. The market is anticipated to substantial gains in North America, with the growing trend of buying online and pick up in-store (BIOPS).


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Electronic Shelf Label Market Report,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electronic-shelf-labels-market-102520


The Report Discusses the following questions:

  • What is the nature of the competition?

  • How can social media platforms contribute to the growth of the market?

  • Who are the major players of this market, and what is their strategic plan?

  • Which current market trends are followed worldwide?

  • What are the significant industry developments in the market?

Segmentation

By Tyep

  • LCD Based

  • E-Paper Based

By Technology

  • Vendor Facing Technology

  • Consumer Facing Technology

 

By Emd-Use Industry

  • Hypermarket/ Supermarket

  • Non-food Retail Stores

  • Specialty Stores

  • Others


Competitive Landscape

Geographic Expansion via Collaborations to be the Top Growth Strategy for Key Players 

The key players in this market are increasingly engaging in collaborations to strategically expand their presence and operations in lucrative, burgeoning regions. These collaborations are also allowing companies to diversify their offerings and cater to a wider set of consumers.

Companies Covered in the Electronic Shelf Label Market Report:

  • NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling Ltd

  • Cest Co., Ltd.

  • Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd

  • Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

  • Displaydata Limited

  • Pricer AB

  • TroniTAG GmbH

  • Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

  • M2COMM

  • LG Innotek

  • E Ink Holdings Inc.

  • Altierre Corporation

  • Zhejiang Hanshow Technology Co., Ltd

  • SES-imagotag

  • Retail Solutions Pro DBA

  • Solum ESL


Quick Buy - Electronic Shelf Label Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102520


Major Points in TOC:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Supply chain Analysis

    • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data available in the public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

TOC Continued…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


