The 47 best gifts for couples that they'll both enjoy

The best gifts for couples in 2021.

Trying to pick out the perfect gift for your couple friends isn't easy—you have to get something they both like (and use). Fortunately, at Reviewed, we're experts at finding all of the best gifts at the best prices, no matter who you're shopping for this year.

To help you give great presents to all the duos in your life (whether it's your newlywed friends or your own parents), we've rounded up 47 of the best gifts for couples below, from the number one coffee maker to the trendy subscription services that are on everyone's wishlists this year.

1. For the busy couple who like to cook together: Home Chef

Best gifts for couples: Home Chef

Whether they work long hours or are always on the go between running errands and shuttling the kids to soccer practice, your couple friends have zero time to breathe, let alone cook a homemade meal each night. Enter Home Chef, our favorite meal kit service of 2021. They'll get super fresh ingredients and well-written recipes that are easy to follow every week.

Shop Home Chef starting at $6.99/meal

2. For the techie couple: Amazon Echo Show

Best gifts for couples: Echo Show 5

Smart assistants are still as popular as ever, but some seriously take up too much counter space. The Echo Show 5 provides a compact design with the bonus of a screen. It's basically a smaller version of the full Show and the next level up from the Dot. The small screen makes it easy to see timers, get news updates, and make video calls, so you can chat "face-to-face" with your giftee.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 from Amazon for $84.99

3. For the plant parents: The Sill

Best gifts for couples: The Silll

If the couple has a green thumb (or wants to get started gardening), this is the gift for them. While you could give them a single pot, a subscription to The Sill will help them enjoy their greenery year-round. One of our editors tried the popular plant delivery service and says not only did her plant of choice arrive in great condition, but it's still happily thriving.

Get live plants from The Sill starting at $18

4. For the true crime junkies: Hunt A Killer

Best gifts for couples: Hunt A Killer

You can spice up monthly date nights with the help of Hunt A Killer, an interactive murder mystery subscription box. We tested out Hunt A Killer ourselves and quickly became obsessed with solving the (fictional) cold case murder. Each month, you’ll get a collection of evidence to sort through, as well as an objective, and as the “season” progresses, you’ll be able to put together the clues, unraveling what happened and bringing a killer to justice. It’s a great couple’s activity and sure to be a hit.

Get six episodes of Hunt A Killer for $165

5. For the couple who prefer Friday nights in: Gravity Weighted Blanket

Best gifts for couples: Gravity Weighted Blanket

One of the hottest gifts of 2021, weighted blankets are certainly having a moment. If your couple friends like to spend their free time snuggling on the couch (or even better, sleeping), they'll love the Gravity Blanket. It's our top weighted blanket because it provides just the right amount of pressure and is super soft and plush to the touch.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $215

6. For the couple who are homeowners: iRobot Roomba

Best gifts for couples: iRobot Roomba.

Home might be where the heart is, but it's also where the clean floors are (or should be). People love robot vacuums because they do your cleaning for you and make life a lot easier—which we could all use this year especially. Our experts put some of the most popular ones to the test and found the Roomba j7+ to be the best thanks to its self-emptying dock along with its smart mapping technology.

Get the iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum from Amazon for $699.99

7. For the coffee-obsessed couple: Technivorm Moccamaster

Best gifts for couples: Technivorm Moccamaster KB

Neither of them can operate without their morning cup of joe—and they won't have to ever again if you gift them the Moccamaster. Not only will it look sleek and stylish sitting on their counter, but it's also the best drip coffee maker out there, brewing the most flavorful and full-bodied pot of coffee among all the coffee makers we tested (and at a fast speed that's ideal for busy mornings!).

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster KB from Amazon for $319

8. For the couple who spend their weekends at wine tastings: Firstleaf

Best gifts for couples: Firstleaf Wine Subscription

Red or white, sweet or dry, boxed or bottled... When it comes to wine, your couple friends may love to try new bottles. Indulge their love of vino with Firstleaf, a service that will deliver a curated box of wine to their doorstep each month. Our kitchen and cooking editor tried it out (she gifted it to her mom) and says it was one of the most successful gifts she's ever given.

Get Firstleaf starting at $40/month

9. For the couple who loves to relax: Parachute Bathrobe

Best gifts for couples: Parachute Bathrobe

You might not be able to give your friends a five-star spa experience, but you can give them the next best thing: a matching pair of everyone's favorite bath robes. Made of Turkish cotton, the robes have high ratings and reviewers say that they're incredibly plush (one person compared it to being wrapped in a cloud) and soft yet lightweight.

Get the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute for $99

10. For the couple who make the best playlists: JBL Flip 5 Speaker

Best gifts for couples: JBL Flip 5

They've spent hours curating the perfect Spotify playlists—now this couple just needs a good way to listen to them. Here at Reviewed, we recommend the JBL Flip 5 if they want amazing sound quality and portable convenience. We chose it as the best value Bluetooth speaker out there thanks to the above reasons along with the fact its decently waterproof and has an impressively long battery life.

Get the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker from Amazon for $129.95

11. For the foodies: Anything from Harry & David

Best gifts for couples: Harry & David

What’s better than a present you can eat? Whether this couple prefers fruit or chocolate or assorted cheeses, you can find nearly every type of edible goody from Harry & David. We tried Harry & David and found that its gift baskets were chock-full of delicious foods that would make any person smile. We were partial to the Moose Munch and chocolate-covered pretzels, but if they love fresh fruit, you can’t get better than the classic Harry & David pears.

Shop Gift Baskets from Harry & David

12. For the super sentimental couple: Minted Photo Art

Best gifts for couples: Minted

This couple is a sucker for anything sentimental, so skip the gift cards and make them a custom photo collage instead. At Minted, you can create one of their signature Heart Snapshot Mix designs using all your favorite pictures of the couple. Reviewers love how beautiful the finished product looks and how unique and special of a gift it is. Trust us, they'll treasure it for years to come.

Get the Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art from Minted starting at $29

13. For the movie buffs: Disney+

Best gifts for couples: Disney+

Forget Netflix—2021 has been the year of Disney+. The just-released streaming service makes a great gift for anyone who loves Disney or for anyone who's watched (and rewatched) all of their favorite shows on Netflix and are ready for something new. It has a vast library of entirely family-friendly entertainment, including animated Walt Disney classics, Pixar films, Star Wars, and Marvel movies.

Give a subscription to Disney+ for $7.99/month

14. For the couple who never spend a night apart: Tuft & Needle

Best gifts for couples: Tuft & Needle Mattress

Everyone who's ever spent the night with an S.O. knows the value of a good mattress—so it makes for a very appreciated gift. After testing some of the most popular mattresses, Tuft & Needle earned our top spot for striking the perfect balance of comfort and price. With two layers of foam, our tester found that the mattress mitigates movement well and had a good experience sleeping on it night after night.

Get the Original Mattress from Tuft & Needle for $760.75

15. For the ones who never miss date night: DateBox Club

Best gifts for couples: DateBox Club

Whether it's your newlywed friends or your own mom and dad, they'll benefit from a subscription to DateBox Club. The fun service comes with a monthly box of everything they need to spend some quality time together, from dinner and dancing to game night to delicious recipes they can whip up together.

Give a subscription to DateBox Club starting at $32/month

16. For the amateur chefs: Hexclad Cookware Set

Best gifts for couples: Hexclad cookware.

If they like the finer things when it comes to their kitchenware, they'll love this high-end cookware set. Our experts dubbed it the best you can buy thanks to the fact that the pots and pans heat up quickly, cook evenly and feature a unique laser-etched hexagon surface. This particular set comes with 13 pieces—everything they'll need for date night in.

Get the Hexclad Hybrid Cookware Set from Hexclad for $699.99

17. For the couple who loves to sleep in: Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheets

Best gifts for couples: Brooklinen Sheets

We all have those friends who are always tired, whether it’s because they’re just too busy or because their S.O. is the world’s loudest snorer. While you can’t fix either of those things, you can help them get a better night’s sleep by upgrading their bed sheets. We recommend this set because they're super soft (they're made with 100 percent cotton) and both wrinkle- and stain-resistant.

Get the Luxe Core Sheet Set from Brooklinen for $175

18. For the Netflix and chill couple: Roku Ultra

Best gifts for couples: Roku Ultra

The only thing this couple cares about more than each other is their carefully curated Netflix queue. So they may benefit from this streaming device, which delivered the best streaming experience of all the ones we tested. It has an easy-to-use remote and is compatible with nearly every TV, making it a great gift for anyone.

Get the Roku Ultra from Amazon for $102.95

19. For the couple who has everything: MasterClass

Best gifts for couples: MasterClass

MasterClass is a great gift for people of all interests and all ages. Whether someone wants to learn cooking skills from Gordon Ramsey, photography from Annie Leibowitz, or basketball from Steph Curry, they can take as many classes as they want with the All Access Pass. Our editor-in-chief tried it for himself and liked how inspiring the courses were.

Get an All-Access Pass from MasterClass for $15/month

20. For the adventurous couple: Uncommon Experiences

Best gifts for couples: Uncommon Experiences.

Give your couple friends the perfect excuse to learn something new together in 2022 with one of Uncommon Goods' appropriately named Uncommon Experiences. They can learn how to whip up a dreamy cocktail, make fiery hot sauce from scratch, how to read tarot cards, or even how to paint a beautiful piece of art for their home. The opportunities are (seemingly) endless.

Gift Uncommon Experiences from Uncommon Goods starting at $20

21. For the couple who like to entertain: A cheese board

Best gifts for couples: Anthropologie Composite Agate Cheese Board

Get-togethers at this couple's house are notoriously fun, from the good food to the even better company. If you want an invite to their next dinner party (and who doesn't?!), give them this gorgeous host/hostess must-have. The charcuterie plate is crafted by hand and, according to reviews on Anthropologie's website, is even more stunning in person.

Get the Composite Agate Cheese Board from Anthropologie for $78

22. For the couple who take tons of pictures: Instax Mini

Best gifts for couples: Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic

No matter where they go—even if it's just their weekly date night at the bar down the street—this couple is always taking photos. Upgrade them from their smartphone camera to this top-rated instant camera. Of all the popular Instax cameras, the Mini 90 Neo Classic is our favorite because it has the most features, including macro mode for close-up shots and double exposure for even better picture quality.

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic from Amazon for $209.95

23. For the outdoorsy couple: Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler

Best gifts for couples: OtterBox Venture 45 Cooler

Camping, hiking, tailgating... your couple friends love spending time outside. Get them ready for all of their 2021 adventures with a new cooler, like this one from OtterBox. It's our experts' top pick because it was the most durable of all the coolers we tested and had incredible insulation—it was able to keep its contents cold for up to five days (!!).

Get the OtterBox Venture 65 from Amazon for $289.99

24. For the couple who love a good movie night: Anker Nebula Mars Portable Projector

Best gifts for couples: Anker Nebula Mars Portable Projector

Every time you're with this couple, they're either talking in movie quotes or dissecting whatever flicks they've seen recently. Help them bring their love of cinema home with this portable projector. It outperformed all the other projectors we tested in everything from picture quality to battery life to ease of use.

Get the Anker Nebula Mars II from Amazon for $299.99

25. For the couple who can't wait to travel again: Away Luggage

Best gifts for couples: Away Luggage

If they're not setting off on some jet-setting adventure, they're busy planning their next one. Get the couple with a serious case of wanderlust one of these super trendy suitcases from Away. One of our editors tested out the luggage for herself and loved that it's as functional as it is fashionable and held up well during all of her travels.

Get the Bigger Carry On from Away for $245

26. For the fit couple: Ninja Fit Blender

Best gifts for couples: Ninja Fit Blender

They've recently joined the gym together and traded their nightly glass of wine for green juice. If your couple friends are on a health kick, they'll love a portable blender like the Ninja Fit. It's our favorite personal blender because it's surprisingly powerful for its small size and has a slender container that the couple can easily take with them on the go.

Get the Ninja Fit from Amazon for $59.99

27. For the couple trying to keep the romance alive: Date Night Bucket List

Best gifts for couples: Date Night Bucket List

Maybe they've been married for 10 years or are simply tired of going to the same restaurant and ordering the same meal every single Saturday night. Help them mix things up with this quirky gift. It's a popular couples' gift this year because it provides 25 creative date ideas for your friends to pick out of the jar and try for themselves.

Get the Date Night Bucket List from Uncommon Goods for $20

28. For the couple who has too many candles: Airomé Essential Oil Diffuser

Best gifts for couples: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

Essential oil diffusers are all the rage right now because of their many benefits—they can help a couple relax and create a more calm, zen aura in her home. Of all the ones we tested, the Airomé diffuser had everything we were looking for at an affordable price. It runs for up to six hours, is easy to take from room to room, and is available in a ton of styles.

Get the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser from Amazon for $34.99

29. For the couple who like to try new things: More Beer Homebrewing Kit

Best gifts for couples: MoreBeer Homebrewing Kit

This adventure-seeking couple is always up for anything, from booking a spontaneous trip to going skydiving together to trying a home DIY project. Add to their fun by gifting them this homebrewing kit. We chose it as the best one of the year because it has everything they'll need to brew their first batch of beer in one convenient package.

Get the Deluxe Home Brewing Kit from MoreBeer for $139.99

30. For the ones who love couple massages: Theragun Elite

Best gifts for couples: Theragun Elite

They might not be able to get a couples massage at the spa this year but, according to thousands of happy shoppers, they can get one that's (almost) just as good at home. All they need is the very trendy Theragun. One of our staff members put the handheld massager to the test and liked that it was powerful (perfect for kneading out knots) and could get to even the hardest-to-reach spots.

Get the Theragun Elite from Theragun for $399

31. For the couple that enjoys a morning cup of joe: Counter Culture Coffee

Best gifts for couples: Counter Culture Coffee

If the first words out of their mouth when they wake up in the morning is "where's my coffee," they could benefit from Counter Culture. It's the best coffee subscription we've ever tried because it will ship high-quality, fresh-roasted coffee beans straight to their door and even lets them customize their blends based on their tastes. It's much more exciting than handing them a Starbucks gift card (again).

Give a subscription to Counter Culture Coffee starting at $14.18/month

32. For the ones curious about their families: AncestryDNA

Best gifts for couples: AncestryDNA

Is one of them really Prince William's long-lost second cousin? Probably not—but they can find out who they're related to, along with other fascinating genetic and family info, with a home DNA kit. AncestryDNA is one of the most well-known (and most popular) ones available because it's very detailed and all he'll need to get started is a simple saliva sample.

Get AncestryDNA from Ancestry for $99

33. For the pet parents: BarkBox

Best gifts for couples: BarkBox

According to one study, more people buy gifts for their dogs than their coworkers. If the couple on your list is probably guilty of the same, help them spoil their four-legged friend with BarkBox. The subscription service delivers a box of treats, toys, and other dog accessories to them each month, so both they and their pup will be happy.

Give a subscription to BarkBox starting at $35/month

34. For the ones who live on takeout: DoorDash or GrubHub gift card

Mexican, Italian, Chinese—it doesn't matter what the cuisine is. If the couple doesn't have to cook it, they'll take it. Help them save money on their takeout addiction with a gift card to a food delivery service like GrubHub or DoorDash. They'll be able to choose whatever their hearts—or rather, their stomachs—desire come Friday night.

35. For the couple who like to try new recipes: Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware

Best gifts for couples: Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set

One of their favorite things to do together is cook, whether it's experimenting with a new Pinterest recipe or taking cooking classes on date night. So they'll appreciate our experts' favorite value cookware. Stainless steel and very durable, this set took the top spot during testing because it performed the best at cooking food evenly and offers a variety of different pots and pans.

Get the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set from Amazon for $249.95

36. For the ones trying to eat healthier: Philips Air Fryer XXL

Best gifts for couples: Philips Air Fryer XXL

Fried foods without the guilt? Sign us up. And sign your couple friends up, too. They’ll love this kitchen appliance, which our readers continue to buy year after year. Our favorite air fryer is the Philips Airfryer XXL, which was the most user-friendly model that we tested. It made fries that tasted light and crispy, producing some of the best air-frying results in our testing.

Get the Philips Airfryer XXL from Amazon for $219.99

37. For the couple with a serious case of wanderlust: Airbnb Gift Card

Best gifts for couples: Airbnb

You might not be able to fund an entire vacation for the travel addicts on your list but you can fund their accommodations with an Airbnb gift card. They'll be able to use it to book anything from a cozy cabin in the mountains to a chic bungalow by the beach. Bonus: It's the perfect way for them to get away, social distance-style.

Get an Airbnb gift card from Airbnb starting at $25

38. For the couple who are way too busy: Walmart+

Best gifts for couples: Walmart+

Their number one pet peeve is the number of times they have to go to the store per week, whether it's for groceries, home essentials, or anything else they might need. The solution? A Walmart+ membership. With this gift, they'll get free, unlimited deliveries from Walmart each month along with other time- and money-saving perks like fuel discounts and mobile scan and go while they shop.

Get a Walmart Plus Membership from Walmart for $12.95/month

39. For the meat lovers: ButcherBox

Best gifts for couples: ButcherBox

Steak, burgers, bacon, oh my! They'll get all of the above—and plenty more—with a subscription to ButcherBox. The trendy meat delivery service offers a vast selection of high-quality meat and seafood (it's all grass-fed and organic) that he can pick and choose from each month. I've used it myself multiple times and loved how convenient it was and how tasty all of my cuts were (the burgers were arguably the best I've ever made!).

Give a ButcherBox gift certificate starting at $25

40. For the married couple: A personalized cutting board

Best gifts for couples: Cutting board

Whether they're newlyweds or have been married for years, a custom cutting board will be a welcome addition to this couple's kitchen. You can personalize this one from Etsy with their monogram or names. It has thousands of rave reviews for being very well-made and for looking way more expensive than it is.

Get the Engraved Cutting Board from Etsy for $39

41. For the couple who are always losing things: Tile Mate

Best gifts for couples: Tile Mate

If they're constantly asking each other, "Have you seen my keys?!" this couple will benefit from a Tile Mate. The number one item finder on Amazon, the Bluetooth tracker clips right onto their key rings and can locate things over 200 feet away. Users praise its long battery life and the loud volume of the ringer (no way those keys are going to get away from them next time!).

Get the Tile Mate from Amazon for $24.99

42. For the homebodies: Candles

Best gifts for couples: Candles

Candles might seem like a cliche gift but if you get the right ones, the couple on your list will definitely thank you. Some of the most popular options are the Capri Blue candle (which has thousands of reviews thanks to it's long-lasting wick and delicious fragrances) and the Homesick candles, which people love because they're made with nostalgic scents from different states, cities, and even memories.

43. For the beer-drinking couple: Craft Beer Club

Best gifts for couples: Craft Beer Club

A six-pack of Bud Light just isn't going to cut it for this beer drinker. If they love exploring new breweries and trying out new beers, they'll love a subscription to Craft Beer Club. The service delivers 12 bottles each month and include a wide variety of unique breweries and beers, from stouts to IPAs to porters.

Give a subscription to Craft Beer Club for $44/month

44. For the nostalgic couple: A custom star map

Best gifts for couples: Star map

You've heard the story of how they met 1,240,945 times, you know the exact timeline of their relationship (thanks to all their sappy social media posts) and you may have even been there for their proposal. To put it simply: this is a couple that loves meaningful gifts. And nothing is sweeter than a personalized star map—choose an important date, like the night they met, and order a map of the night sky at that exact moment. Aww.

Get the EtchCraft Star Map from Etsy for $35.96

45. For the couple who love DIY: A custom couple portrait

Best gifts for couples: Custom portrait

If they're obsessed with all things artsy and DIY, they'll be obsessed with a handmade print of the two of them. You can find plenty of options on Etsy, like this one which thousands of reviewers say makes the perfect unique gift. Just make sure you allot for the production and shipping time to make sure it arrives in time.

Get the Personalized Couples Print from Etsy for $13.95

46. For the couple who like spending time in the kitchen: A cookbook

Best gifts for couples: Cookbooks

Pinterest is great but there's something special—and nostalgic—about cracking open a recipe book. And there are so many great ones on the shelves right now that this couple will love. Some of our personal favorites (which also happen to be incredibly popular with Amazon shoppers) include the sequel to Chrissy Teigen's beloved 'Cravings,' this clean eating cookbook for the health-conscious among us, and Joanna Gaines' collection of comfort food recipes.

47. For the ones who consider their dog part of the family: Furbo Dog Camera

Best gifts for couples: Furbo Dog Camera

If you have pet parents on your list, they're probably searching for an answer to an age-old question: "What does the dog do when I'm not at home?" With a Furbo dog camera, our pick for the best pet smart pet camera, they can both find out. In addition to being Alexa-enabled, the Furbo also looks sleek and dispenses treats, so your dog may enjoy being watched as much as your wife loves checking in.

Get the Furbo Pet Camera from Amazon for $169

