42 awesome gifts your best friends will love

The best gifts for best friends.

Gift shopping can be tough, especially when you're purchasing something for a best friend. Not only do you want to get something that shows you listen to their interests, but you also want to make sure it's good quality and not a cheap gag gift that will sit unused for months.

Here at Reviewed, we've spent the entire year testing and reviewing products that all sorts of best friends would love, from cooking gadgets to the latest tech. Here are 40 incredible gifts that any BFF would appreciate, no matter what they're interested in.

1. For the friend who needs to relax: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

Best gifts for best friends: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

Life is rough, but sweet and calming scents can help your best friend relax after a stressful week. That's why an essential oil diffuser is a great gift if your pal tends to be on edge a lot. The Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser is our favorite essential oil diffuser and can run relaxing scents like lavender and eucalyptus for up to six hours. It's also not too expensive, which means you can throw in some essential oils for them as well.

Get the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser at Amazon starting at $24.49

2. For the friend who's always napping: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Best gifts for best friends: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Help your sleepiest of friends catch some midday ZZZs with a contoured sleep mask. Rather than just resting over your eyes, these eye masks are shaped to keep light out and sleep in. After napping with the best sleep masks on the market, this one from Nidra took the top spot in our tests because it actually stayed in place throughout the night. It may look a bit silly, but your friend will appreciate how much easier it is to get some shuteye.

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask at Amazon for $11.95

3. For the friend obsessed with Apple products: AirPods Pro

Best gifts for best friends: AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro are without a doubt, one of the most beloved earbuds on the market. In fact, they're our favorite wireless buds for iPhones too! We especially liked their noise cancelation, which was on par with some of the pricier headphones we tested. The silicone ear tips are great, too, and come in multiple sizes, so your giftee can easily wear them all day long. Not to mention, a quick five-minute recharge will give them an additional hour of listening time—something that's especially useful when they're in a rush to get going. They'll also be able to share audio with another pair of AirPods, so you can your bestie can jam out to your favorite tunes together.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $197

4. For the friend who keeps things spicy: Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Pack

Best gifts for best friends: Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Pack

If your friend likes things spicy—like really spicy—this sampler pack of hot sauces will definitely bring the heat. This offering from Thoughtfully Gifts includes seven different flavors of hot sauce, ranging from mild to very hot. Plus, these hot sauces don't just burn your mouth—they offer incredible flavor that will amp up any meal, which is why reviewers love it.

Get the Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Pack at Amazon for $34.99

5. For the friend who needs a cozy: Parks Project Tie Dye Beanie

Best gifts for best friends: Parks Project Tie Dye Beanie

If you’ve got a best friend who likes to bundle up and stay cozy, give them something cool to wear. This slouchy beanie from Parks Project has a ribbed knit, cuffed brim and tie-dye finish that screams laidback. Grab one in yellow, green or pink, and hand it to your most chill friend. Your BFF will thank you for such an effortlessly casual style piece.

Get the Parks Project Tie Dye Beanie from Free People for $40

6. For the one who loves new makeup trends: Glamcor Riki

Best gifts for best friends: Glamcor Riki Skinny

A lighted mirror is great for that friend obsessed with new makeup trends or creating their favorite TikToks. Our favorite lighted makeup mirror is the Glamcor Riki Skinny, which we loved for its compact size and smart features—it connects to your phone's Bluetooth! There are multiple buttons right on the mirror, including one that will let your bestie snap a picture. They'll even like the adjustable lighting settings, perfect for adjusting brightness. Whether they're making their next YouTube video or just taking selfies with you, this is the mirror they need.

Get the Glamcor Riki Skinny Makeup Mirror from Amazon starting at $195

7. For the one who likes to get cozy: Bliss Plush Throw Blanket

Best gifts for best friends: Bliss Plush Throw Blanket

You can never have too many throw blankets, and your bestie will be obsessed with this one. Like the name implies the Bliss Plush Throw Blanket is pure bliss. It's earned a 4.8-star rating from more than 2,000 Nordstrom reviews for being super soft and snuggly. It's also available in multiple different shades so you can get one that matches your bestie's home décor.

Get the Bliss Plush Throw Blanket at Nordstrom for $39.50

8. For the friend who's always eating: These incredible mini cupcakes

Best gifts for best friends: Baked by Melissa cupcakes

Know someone who can't get enough sweets? These mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa make an amazing gift, and they come in a variety of tasty flavors, like chocolate chip cookie dough, caramel apple pie, triple chocolate fudge, and mint chocolate chip. The company even sells gluten-free options, so your friends with food allergies don't have to feel left out.

Get the Latest & Greatest Cupcakes from Baked by Melissa starting at $32

9. For the friend who's a plant mom: Pilea Peperomioides

Best gifts for best friends: Sill plants

Whether your friend has a green thumb or a black one, they'll be able to care for this plant. The Pilea Peperomioides only needs to be watered every two to three weeks and it's pet friendly, meaning it's pretty hard to kill. It's also nicknamed the Friendship Plant because it produces offshoots from the base that are easy to repot and share, making it a great gift for any friend in your life.

Not their style? You can also gift them a three-month Sill subscription and make all their plant-parent dreams come true.

10. For the eco-conscious friend: FinalStraw

Best gifts for best friends: The FinalStraw

As the name implies, the FinalStraw may be the last straw your friend ever needs. It conveniently folds up into a container that attaches to a keyring meaning they'll never be without their reusable straw. For this reason, we named it the best reusable straw on the market, and anyone who's constantly refusing straws at restaurants will appreciate it.

Get the FinalStraw at Amazon for $19.95

11. For the friend who needs their caffeine fix: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts for best friends: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Let's face it: Iced coffee is better than regular coffee. And, if your friend is wasting money each day buying a cold brew from Starbucks (and complaining about how much they spend on coffee), then they'll love the ability to make it at home for cheap. The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the best iced coffee maker we've ever tested and is easy enough for anyone to use.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker at Amazon for $22.20

12. For the friend who loves their vino: Winc subscription

Best gifts for best friends: Winc Subscription

If your friend's go-to nightcap is a glass of vino, then they'll love a Winc subscription, which will deliver a variety of wines based on their taste preferences each month. After trying Winc, we quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months. Here's to hoping they'll share a glass with you during your next wine night.

Get the first Winc box for $40

13. For the friend who asks for massages: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Best gifts for best friends: Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Your friend claims you give the best massages—which is why they're always asking you for a rub. Instead of working your tired hands, get them a back and neck massager that will provide hours of relief. People love this one from Zyllion and it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from 38,000 reviews. Your recipient can use it on their neck, back, shoulders, legs and more, and reviewers claim that it provides incredible pressure and will last for years.

Get the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager at Amazon for $54.95

14. For the friend who loves to host: A gemstone cheese board

Best gifts for best friends: A gemstone cheese board

We all have that friend who suggests a wine and cheese night every chance they get, so gift them a platter that will take their cheese board to the next level. This gemstone platter is the perfect starting block to layer on favorites like brie, sharp cheddar, and goat cheese alongside jams and assorted nuts. Each piece is cut a little differently, making for a unique gift. For a full entertaining gift set, throw in some nice wine glasses, too.

Get the Agate Cheese Board at Anthropologie for $78

15. For the friend who's always dehydrated: Hydro Flask

Best gifts for best friends: Hydro Flask

Hydro Flasks are all the rage and if your best friend doesn't already own one it'll make for a great gift. It's one of the best water bottles we've ever tested because it keeps water cold for hours and comes in many stylish colors. Plus, it's a great way to show you care by reminding your friends to drink water and stay hydrated.

Get the Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Water Bottle from Amazon starting at $34.95

16. For the techie friend: Echo Dot 4th Gen

Best gifts for best friends: Echo Dot

The orb-shaped Amazon Echo Dot (fourth generation) comes in three colors (Glacier White, Twilight Blue and charcoal) that will look great in your bestie's apartment, dorm room or wherever they decide to place it. We named this gadget one of our favorite smart speakers for its compact, minimalistic design, and upgraded stereo sound when paired with a second Echo Dot. If your best friend is in need of an entry-level smart home speaker, this is one of the best (and most stylish) picks available.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) from Amazon for $39.99

17. For the friend who's always asking for a charger: Mophie Powerstation PD

We all have that friend. You know, the one who always seems to need a phone charger. Gift them a powerful portable charger that will assure they're always juiced up. Our favorite battery pack is the Mophie Powerstation PD, which is powerful enough to juice up two phones at once—perfect if they've got multiple devices that need charging.

Get the Mophie Powerstation PD from Amazon for $19.99

18. For the one who loves a blowout: The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Best gifts for best friends: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

With thousands of reviewers praising this item on Amazon, it’s fair to say that the Revlon One-Step hairdryer and volumizer is one of the most beloved hair care products available. We particularly loved this “one-and-done” haircare solution for transforming our frizz-prone, wet locks into a perfect blowout in minutes. I've also had mine for over a year and can safely say this hair care tool your bestie will use every morning.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon starting at $34.97

19. For the friend who's an aspiring yogi: lululemon Reversible Mat

Best gifts for best friends: Lululemon mat

A true friend wouldn't let their friend go to yoga class with a cheap, slippery mat. No, they would make sure they have the best of the best: The lululemon Reversible Mat. Not only is this mat iconic amongst modern-day yogis, but it's also the best yoga mat we've ever tested. We found that it won't move an inch as your friend goes into downward dog.

Get The Reversible Mat 5mm at lululemon for $88

20. For the friend who shares their Netflix password: Roku Streaming Stick+

Your BFF has been kind enough to let you use their Netflix password for years, so gift them a better way to watch their favorite Netflix shows on their TV. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the best affordable streaming device we’ve ever tested. It’s fast and offers 4K and HDR for the ultimate binge-watching experience. It's the second-best thing to getting them a new smart TV with Roku built-in.

Get the Roku Streaming Stick+ from Amazon for $34.99

21. For the friend who's with the trends: Crocs

Best gifts for best friends: Crocs

Yes, Crocs are popular again—and you don't want your BFF falling behind on the trends, so you might as well get them a pair. One of our editors is obsessed with these ugly-cute rubber clogs because they're comfortable and functional for a wide variety of activities. You can snag a pair in your friend's favorite color and get them a few jibbitz that speak to their personality, too.

Get Classic Clogs at Crocs for $49.99

22. For the friend who loves to read: Kindle Paperwhite

Best gifts for best friends: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Your friend is always recommending books and posting their reviews on Goodreads, so even if they prefer a "real" book, they'll still appreciate a Kindle. The Kindle Paperwhite is still the best e-reader we’ve ever tested and makes for an amazing gift, especially for the bookworm in your life. It gives them a seemingly unlimited library at their fingertips and it's waterproof, so they can even read in the bathtub without fear. Plus, the two of you could even start your very own book club together.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $89.99

23. For the friend who's always losing things: Tile Mate

Best gifts for best friends: Tile Mate

If your friend is always late because they can't find their keys, get them the Tile Mate so they can finally put an end to their forgetfulness. The Tile Mate is so popular because it easily attaches to the most commonly forgotten items. The next time your friend loses their keys, they just use an app to ping the Tile, so they can quickly find their keys and make it to brunch on time.

Get the Tile Mate at Amazon for $24.99

24. For the friend who always visits you: The Away Weekender

Best gifts for best friends: The Away Weekender

For short weekend trips, your BFF is going to want a tote bag that will fit all their outfit options and still fit in the overhead compartment. The Away Weekender not only fits the bill but has neat features like an exterior shoe compartment and a padded laptop pocket, so your friend can stay organized. Even better, it easily slips over a suitcase handle, making travel easy when you both finally go on that European getaway you're always talking about.

Get the Away Weekender at Away for $215

25. For the friend that moved away: Homesick candles

Best gifts for best friends: Homesick Candle

If your best friend recently moved to a new city, remind them of the place where you made the most of your memories together with a candle that smells like their old home. These "Homesick Candles" have scent profiles of different states to remind them of the peaches and barbecues of North Carolina or the smells of apple-picking in Massachusetts. They're only a wick away from your time together.

Get the Homesick Candles at Uncommon Goods for $34

26. For the friend who's on a health kick: Cuisinart Compact AirFryer

Best gifts for best friends: Cuisinart Compact AirFryer

Air frying makes it easy for your bestie to make all their favorite fried food (french fries, chicken wings, etc.) sans grease. So if they're on a health kick or just love crispy foods, then your friend would love an air fryer. The Cuisinart Compact AirFryer is our favorite affordable air fryer because it has a wide basket that allows for more even crisping and its boxy shape makes it easier to store.

Get the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer at Amazon for $99.95

27. For the fitness-obsessed friend: ClassPass gift card

Best gifts for best friends: ClassPass gift card

It's harder than ever to motivate ourselves to workout these days, and with IRL and virtual boutique fitness classes running anywhere from $20 to $35, it only makes it harder. Give your friend the gift of affordable classes with a ClassPass gift card. They can use it for credits that will get them into loads of the most popular workout classes for a fraction of the cost. ClassPass also offers a ton of virtual classes, which is a great option in this day and age that you two can take together.

Get a ClassPass Gift Card at ClassPass for $50

28. For the friend with the perfect playlist: JBL Flip 5

Best gifts for best friends: JBL Flip 5

JBL's "Flip" line of portable Bluetooth speakers are some of the best on the market. We praised the Flip 5 for its warm, clear audio that packed a hefty amount of bass, perfect for jamming sessions. They've also got rubber-capped ends and water-sealed inputs so you can bring your new speaker along to the beach, pool or on your next buddy campaign trip. If your best friend can't start their day without their favorite tune, this is the gift they need.

Get the JBL Flip 5 from JBL for $119.95

29. For the one who's always shopping: Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag

Best gifts for best friends: Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag

Shopping comes with a toll (aside from draining your bank account): a ton of wasteful bags. If your friend is always running errands to Target, Home Goods and the like, then they probably want a reusable bag to cut down on waste. But Baggu bags are normal reusable bags, they come in adorable patterns and easily fold up into a small bag that makes it easy to slip into a purse or pocket, so your bestie can easily keep it on hand.

Get the Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag at Amazon starting at $10

30. For the photogenic friend: Custom photo tile

Best gifts for best friends: Custom Photo Tile

Bring your friend's Instagrams to life with personalized photo tiles from Shutterfly, the best online photo printing service we've ever tested. These photo tiles have a 3D effect and pop out of the wall. Plus, they're super easy to place and remove thanks to the double-sided adhesive, making them more functional than a hanging frame. Order one picture of the two of you or several, for a gallery wall of your adventures together.

Get One Frame Photo Tile at Shutterfly for $17.99

31. For the funny friend: What Do You Meme?

Best gifts for best friends: What Do You Meme?

Your friend constantly sends you memes in your group chat, so they'll be an expert at the hilarious game What Do You Meme? The premise is simple, just match a caption to an iconic meme and the funniest card wins. It's great to play with friends and family, making it the ultimate stocking stuffer they'll want to use immediately.

Get the What Do You Meme? Party Game at Amazon for $29.99

32. For the tea-obsessed friend: Manatea Tea Infuser

Best gifts for best friends: Fred & Friends Manatea Tea Infuser

Some of our friends like to end their day cozied up with a cup of tea—and if they prefer loose leaf tea then they need a good tea infuser. The Manatea is not only adorable and punny, but it's the best tea infuser we've ever tested. Even though it may look like a gag gift, it fits snugly on mugs and doesn't let any leaves slip out, which your friend will enjoy while sipping their favorite Earl Gray tea.

Get the Fred & Friends Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser at Amazon for $8.91

33. For the friend who's always taking pictures: Polaroid Hi-Print

Best gifts for best friends: Polaroid Hi-Print

If you and your bestie love taking pictures and printing them out in tangible form, the Polaroid Hi-Print is the perfect gift. This accessory was named our favorite portable photo printer for its sleek, colorful design and ability to easily connect to our smartphones. It also comes with quick setup instructions through Hi-Print’s companion app as well as basic editing tools to make each picture Instagram-worthy.

Get the Polaroid Hi-Print from Amazon for $83.77

34. For the friend who enjoys their zzz's: Brooklinen down pillow

Best gifts for best friends: Brooklinen pillow

This feather pillow is available in three versions, one for side-sleepers, one for back-sleepers and one for stomach sleepers. We especially loved the firm pillow as it cracked our necks and offered maximum support while we slept. Each pillow is also treater with 'antimicrobials' so your bestie doesn't;t have to worry about her pillow getting dirty over time. What's more, if they hate it, they can easily return it to Brooklinen within a year of purchase—no matter what condition it's in.

Get the Brooklinen down pillow from Broolinen from $69

35. For the friend who travels far: Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow

Best gifts for best friends: Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow

If your bestie travels by train, plane, or car to visit you or is obsessively talking about their latest trip, then they need a comfortable travel pillow for the journey there. That way they can actually get some rest. The Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow is the best travel pillow we've ever tested for its contoured memory foam design. It'll keep your friend supported even if they're traveling to the other side of the world.

Get the Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow at Amazon for $23.99

36. For the friend who's obsessed with 'Friends': A 'Friends' sweatshirt

Best gifts for best friends: Friends Sweatshirt

Friends first aired over 25 years ago, but the show is still as popular as ever. If Friends is the most queued up on your BFF's Netflix account, then they should show their affliction with a sweatshirt featuring the iconic logo. This one is quite popular on Esty with reviewing raving it's cozy and brings on loads of compliments. When your friend opens it, it'll be like an episode title "The One Where You Get the Perfect Gift."

Get the Friends Sweatshirt from Etsy from $19.66

37. For the friend who's addicted to coffee: Zojirushi Travel Mug

Best gifts for best friends: Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug

Nothing is more frustrating to a coffee addict than sipping on lukewarm coffee. But after testing the Zojirushi Travel Mug, we found that it kept drinks very hot even overnight, which is why it's our favorite travel mug. Any friend who commutes or likes to sip on a PSL while running errands will become obsessed with their new coffee mate because they'll never have to drink not-hot-enough coffee again.

Get the Zojirushi Travel Mug at Amazon for $23.99

38. For the friend with cold feet: Ugg slippers

Best gifts for best friends: Ugg Slippers

Slippers are now the official work from home footwear, and Ugg still reigns supreme in this department. A friend with particularly cold feet would appreciate one of these soft shoes. The Scuff Slipper is a popular men's option with more than 1,100 reviews on Nordstrom, and the Fluffette Slipper is a great women's pick that'll cover your bestie's toes.

39. For the friend with a sweet tooth: Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Best gifts for best friends: Cuisinart bowls

If your friend spends too much time on Pinterest or watches a lot of cooking shows, they'll love these Cuisinart mixing bowls. They were named our top pick, thanks to their durability and lightweight design. The air-tight lids are a great addition too so your bestie can store that cookie batter in their fridge for days.

Get the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids from Amazon for $36.38

40. For the workout junkie: Fitbit Charge 5

Best gifts for best friends: Fitbit Charge 5

Named as our favorite fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5 is the workout companion your website needs. We adored its comprehensive fitness tracking, built-in GPS and better than average sleep tracking features. It's also easy to set up and super comfortable to wear for multiple hours, not to mention its slim design is both stylish and sporty. They'll even be able to monitor their blood-oxygen levels with this device! Plus, this smartwatch connects to your smartphone so they can receive all their calls and text straight on their wrist.

Get the Fitbit Charge 5 from Amazon starting at $178.95

41. For the friend who is an inner hippie: Kombucha Starter Kit

Best gifts for best friends: Kombucha Starter Kit

If your friend drinks at least one kombucha a day, you might want to save them some money by helping them brew their own bactch. Making the fizzy fermented tea isn't too hard with the help of a kombucha starter kit. We tested this one out from the Kombucha Shop and love that everything was included to brew and that the directions were easy to follow. Plus, your friend will love coming up with unique flavors that match her favorite store-bought ones.

Get The Kombucha Shop Kombucha Brewing Kit at Amazon for $44.99

42. For the beauty-obsessed friend: Jade facial roller

Best gifts for best friends: Jade Facial Roller

Any friend who spends hours watching their favorite beauty vloggers would love getting a jade roller to add to their beauty routine. While it's unclear how effective jade rolling actually is, there's no denying it does feel great on your skin. This one from Sephora is quite popular, and although it's not made of real jade, it will still give that cooling feeling to your friend's face.

Get the Herbivore Jade Facial Roller at Sephora for $30

