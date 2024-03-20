20 Best ChatGPT Alternatives for 2024: Free & Paid

In this article, we will list the 20 best ChatGPT alternatives for 2024. If you want to skip the latest news regarding generative AI, visit 8 Best ChatGPT Alternatives for 2024: Free & Paid.

The Global AI market has undergone significant growth, which is likely to continue in the long term. Technological advancements are shaping the AI landscape and ushering it into a new era of possibilities for 2024 and beyond.

The global AI market is expected to grow at a compounding annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. In 2022, it was valued at $454 billion and it is expected to reach $2,575 billion by 2032. Currently, the North American region leads by market share at more than 36%. However, with a CAGR of more than 20%, the region that is expected to expand the most during this forecast period is Asia Pacific.

Generative AI has found its way into multiple industries, including healthcare. The use of ambient clinical documentation powered by generative AI is revolutionizing this industry. These solutions allow doctors to record patient visits and automatically transform conversations into clinical notes and summaries. Doctors are usually burdened with administrative workloads which compromise their efficiency. However, this innovation aims to reduce these administrative workloads, so that meaningful patient connections can be prioritized. Some of the companies that have developed solutions in this space include Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s Nuance Communications.

The use of AI also permeates industries such as manufacturing, energy, and utilities. More recently, significant integration and growth of AI have been observed in these industries. In addition, while most people fear AI replacing their jobs, these transformative changes by AI are expected to create millions of job opportunities by 2025.

Tech giants such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPL) are increasingly investing in AI, further pushing the growth of the industry. These companies recognize its potential for real-world applications and are working to grasp the opportunity.

Story continues

As AI technology is now headed toward maturation, we are beginning to see significant opportunities for partnerships and collaboration. Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPL) is currently reported to be in negotiation with Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to integrate generative AI into iPhones. Following this report, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPL)'s shares went up by 4%.

The unlikely partnership between two leading tech companies shows the potential of synergistic alliances brought upon by AI in the tech industry. AI has also compelled companies to partner outside their industry, particularly in the form of vendor and end-user industries collaboration. One such example is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s collaboration with LV Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad, India, to incorporate machine learning and bring data-driven eye care services to India.

The diversity and flexibility of AI can be seen in its recent integration into dairy farming and information dissemination in developing countries. ChatGPT is being used for enhancing cow health monitoring and farm management. In addition, a Canada-based company, Viamo, is using ChatGPT to allow Africans to ask any question they like with basic phones using a toll-free number.

AI is also causing disruptions in several industries, including investment and finance. A new startup is looking to disrupt the investment industry through the use of AI and recently raised $6.5 million. Theia Insights claims that it can help investors make better decisions because it can distill vast amounts of information through AI.

With that backdrop, let's look at the 20 best free and paid ChatGPT alternatives for 2024.

20 Best ChatGPT Alternatives for 2024: Free & Paid

Photo by Levart_Photographer on Unsplash

Methodology

To curate our list of 20 best ChatGPT alternatives for 2024: Free and Paid, we devised an original methodology. First, we referred to online sources for all ChatGPT alternatives, including chatbots and content writing tools, and noted them down. Then we conducted thorough research using online forums about what factors users consider while choosing a generative AI platform. We boiled it down to the following three factors: feature set, ease of use, and quality of output. Then we rated each alternative out of ten for each of these factors.

For the feature set, we looked for unique and useful features. Platforms that had all the basic features were rated 5 and the more unique and useful features they had, the higher they were rated. We relied on forums such as Reddit and Quora to determine ease. We sampled a considerable number of responses and rated them according to the percentage of people saying that it is easy to use. For the quality of output, we used the platforms where they were free and made a qualitative assessment. For paid platforms, we used the trial versions and made our best judgment call. Then, for each alternative, we divided the sum of ratings by 3 to arrive at the Insider Monkey Rating. The higher this rating, the higher the alternative ranks on our list. As a tie-breaker, we used our ratings in the following factors in order: feature set, quality of output, and ease of use.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional looking for the best stocks to buy you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

20 - Character.AI

Feature Set - 5

Ease of Use - 5

Quality of Output - 5

Insider Monkey Rating - 5

Character.ai is one of the best ChatGPT alternatives for 2024. It focuses on human-like responses by allowing users to interact with a wide range of characters, including fictional, historical, and celebrity figures. The platform even lets its users create their characters.

19 - Claude

Feature Set - 5

Ease of Use - 6

Quality of Output - 5

Insider Monkey Rating - 5.3

Claude is an AI assistant developed by Anthropic. It is focused on being helpful and honest. The assistant is capable of conversing on various topics, performing tasks, and answering questions. Many users note that Calude is more factually correct in summarizing information than ChatGPT. It also has a longer context token limit compared to ChatGPT.

18 - ClickUp

Feature Set - 7

Ease of Use - 6

Quality of Output - 5

Insider Monkey Rating - 6

ClickUp is 18th on our list of the 20 best ChatGPT alternatives for 2024. It is a versatile platform that offers project management solutions and an AI writing assistant designed to enhance team efficiency and productivity.

17 - Microsoft Bing AI

Feature Set - 7

Ease of Use - 6

Quality of Output - 6

Insider Monkey Rating - 6.3

Microsoft Bing is one of the best ChatGPT alternatives, which primarily functions as a search engine that leverages AI to enhance search results. The search engine comes with some specialized functions such as spell-checking, entity recognition, and image recognition, among others.

16 - Chatsonic

Feature Set - 7

Ease of Use - 7

Quality of Output - 6

Insider Monkey Rating - 6.7

Chatsonic is 16th on our list of the 20 best ChatGPT alternatives for 2024. It is powered by GPT-4, which provides an advanced understanding, accurate responses, and a personalized chatting experience. The chatbot gives up-to-date and accurate responses while also featuring voice commands for interaction.

15 - YouChat

Feature Set - 7

Ease of Use - 8

Quality of Output - 6

Insider Monkey Rating - 7

YouChat is one of the best ChatGPT alternatives. It is developed by You.com and offers a conversational search experience. It is an AI chatbot that integrates real-time search capabilities, thereby allowing users access to real-time and up-to-date information.

14 - Bard AI

Feature Set - 7

Ease of Use - 7

Quality of Output - 8

Insider Monkey Rating - 7.3

Developed by Google, Bard AI is a conversational AI solution. It leverages Google's expertise in machine learning and natural language processing to enhance user experience for individuals. The platform has direct access to real-time information through Google Search and provides more accurate and upto date responses compared to ChatGPT. It also excels in handling complex academic and technical concepts with advanced natural language processing capabilities.

13 - Poe by Quora

Feature Set - 8

Ease of Use - 8

Quality of Output - 7

Insider Monkey Rating - 7.7

Poe by Quora is 13th on our list of the 20 best ChatGPT alternatives for 2024. It offers both, paid and free options for its users. It is powered by ChatGPT but takes advantage of Google search integration, giving its users the best of both worlds.

12 - Content at Scale

Feature Set - 8

Ease of Use - 7

Quality of Output - 9

Insider Monkey Rating - 8

Content at Scale is one of thebest AI marketing platforms that focuses on creating and publishing high-ranking long-form content. It is designed for businesses and websites that require high-quality SEO-optimized content. The platform has many useful features not found in ChatGpt, including the option to input URLs of various content types like YouTube videos, podcasts, or PDFs to generate new original content.

11 - Surfer AI

Feature Set - 9

Ease of Use - 8

Quality of Output - 8

Insider Monkey Rating - 8.3

Surfer AI is another content generation tool that has made it to our list of the 20 best ChatGPT alternatives for 2024. It focuses on creating SEO-optimized content efficiently through AI capabilities. It caters to content creators and SEO professionals.

10 - Writesonic

Feature Set - 8

Ease of Use - 10

Quality of Output - 8

Insider Monkey Rating - 8.7

Writesonic is one of the best ChatGPT alternatives for 2024. It is another AI-powered content creation platform that focuses on generating SEO-optimized content. Writesonic excels in matching brand voices which ensures consistency of content on blogs.

9 - Elicit

Feature Set - 9

Ease of Use - 9

Quality of Output - 8

Insider Monkey Rating - 8.7

Elicit is 9th on our list of the 20 best ChatGPT alternatives for 2024. It is a specialized AI tool designed to support researchers. It has capabilities like literature survey facilitation, abstract summarization, and concept elaboration among others.

Click to continue reading and see 8 Best ChatGPT Alternatives for 2024: Free & Paid.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: none. 20 Best ChatGPT Alternatives for 2024: Free & Paid is originally published on Insider Monkey.