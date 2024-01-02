20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

For many people, the dream of owning a home has evaporated with a national average home price of $339,048, according to May 2023 figures from Zillow. But it is still very possible to find a home to fit the budget you’re looking for. In fact, in a variety of cities, you can find a good number of homes priced under $100,000 — perfect for first-time homebuyers, especially.

GOBankingRates analyzed data from Zillow to find the 100 biggest housing markets priced under $100,000. Then, GOBankingRates used data from Realtor.com to find the total number of active home listings and just how many of them have asking prices of less than that mark. These 20 highlighted cities offer some of the cheapest housing prices in the U.S.

20. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Total active listings: 369

Active listings under $100,000: 16

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 4.34%

19. Columbia, South Carolina

Total active listings: 446

Active listings under $100,000: 20

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 4.48%

18. Indianapolis, Indiana

Total active listings: 2,636

Active listings under $100,000: 128

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 4.86%

17. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Total active listings: 1,119

Active listings under $100,000: 73

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 6.52%

16. Wichita, Kansas

Total active listings: 1,134

Active listings under $100,000: 75

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 6.61%

15. Cincinnati, Ohio

Total active listings: 1,176

Active listings under $100,000: 79

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 6.72%

14. Kansas City, Missouri

Total active listings: 1,674

Active listings under $100,000: 118

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 7.05%

13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Total active listings: 382

Active listings under $100,000: 27

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 7.07%

12. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Total active listings: 1,350

Active listings under $100,000: 101

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 7.48%

11. Louisville, Kentucky

Total active listings: 1,896

Active listings under $100,000: 165

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 8.70%

10. Chicago, Illinois

Total active listings: 3,169

Active listings under $100,000: 299

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 9.44%

9. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Total active listings: 2,039

Active listings under $100,000: 314

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 15.40%

8. Buffalo, New York

Total active listings: 513

Active listings under $100,000: 108

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 21.05%

7. Memphis, Tennessee

Total active listings: 1,927

Active listings under $100,000: 453

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 23.51%

6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Total active listings: 644

Active listings under $100,000: 153

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 23.76%

5. Saint Louis, Missouri

Total active listings: 2,060

Active listings under $100,000: 530

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 25.73%

4. Rochester, New York

Total active listings: 253

Active listings under $100,000: 107

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 42.29%

3. Cleveland, Ohio

Total active listings: 1,171

Active listings under $100,000: 518

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 44.24%

2. Toledo, Ohio

Total active listings: 684

Active listings under $100,000: 358

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 52.34%

1. Detroit, Michigan

Total active listings: 1,726

Active listings under $100,000: 1,171

Percentage of listings under $100,000: 67.84%

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the 20 best cities where you can buy a house for under $100,000, GOBankingRates first found the top 100 largest housing markets according to Zillow. For each housing market, GOBankingRates found: (1) total active listings and (2) active listings under $100,000 sourced from Realtor.com. Then GOBankingRates calculated the percentage of listings under $100,000 and sorted the data to show the highest availability of listings under $100,000. All data is up-to-date as of May 5, 2023.

