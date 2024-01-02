20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K
For many people, the dream of owning a home has evaporated with a national average home price of $339,048, according to May 2023 figures from Zillow. But it is still very possible to find a home to fit the budget you’re looking for. In fact, in a variety of cities, you can find a good number of homes priced under $100,000 — perfect for first-time homebuyers, especially.
GOBankingRates analyzed data from Zillow to find the 100 biggest housing markets priced under $100,000. Then, GOBankingRates used data from Realtor.com to find the total number of active home listings and just how many of them have asking prices of less than that mark. These 20 highlighted cities offer some of the cheapest housing prices in the U.S.
20. Fort Wayne, Indiana
Total active listings: 369
Active listings under $100,000: 16
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 4.34%
19. Columbia, South Carolina
Total active listings: 446
Active listings under $100,000: 20
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 4.48%
18. Indianapolis, Indiana
Total active listings: 2,636
Active listings under $100,000: 128
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 4.86%
17. Tulsa, Oklahoma
Total active listings: 1,119
Active listings under $100,000: 73
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 6.52%
16. Wichita, Kansas
Total active listings: 1,134
Active listings under $100,000: 75
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 6.61%
15. Cincinnati, Ohio
Total active listings: 1,176
Active listings under $100,000: 79
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 6.72%
14. Kansas City, Missouri
Total active listings: 1,674
Active listings under $100,000: 118
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 7.05%
13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Total active listings: 382
Active listings under $100,000: 27
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 7.07%
12. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Total active listings: 1,350
Active listings under $100,000: 101
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 7.48%
11. Louisville, Kentucky
Total active listings: 1,896
Active listings under $100,000: 165
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 8.70%
10. Chicago, Illinois
Total active listings: 3,169
Active listings under $100,000: 299
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 9.44%
9. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Total active listings: 2,039
Active listings under $100,000: 314
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 15.40%
8. Buffalo, New York
Total active listings: 513
Active listings under $100,000: 108
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 21.05%
7. Memphis, Tennessee
Total active listings: 1,927
Active listings under $100,000: 453
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 23.51%
6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Total active listings: 644
Active listings under $100,000: 153
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 23.76%
5. Saint Louis, Missouri
Total active listings: 2,060
Active listings under $100,000: 530
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 25.73%
4. Rochester, New York
Total active listings: 253
Active listings under $100,000: 107
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 42.29%
3. Cleveland, Ohio
Total active listings: 1,171
Active listings under $100,000: 518
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 44.24%
2. Toledo, Ohio
Total active listings: 684
Active listings under $100,000: 358
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 52.34%
1. Detroit, Michigan
Total active listings: 1,726
Active listings under $100,000: 1,171
Percentage of listings under $100,000: 67.84%
Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: To find the 20 best cities where you can buy a house for under $100,000, GOBankingRates first found the top 100 largest housing markets according to Zillow. For each housing market, GOBankingRates found: (1) total active listings and (2) active listings under $100,000 sourced from Realtor.com. Then GOBankingRates calculated the percentage of listings under $100,000 and sorted the data to show the highest availability of listings under $100,000. All data is up-to-date as of May 5, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K