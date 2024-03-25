In this article, we will take a look at 20 Best Countries for Migration by Investment. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Countries for Migration by Investment.

With an increased emphasis on the global village concept and greater connectivity between countries through international movement, migration by investment programs has gained even greater prominence. Migration by investment offers a legal pathway for individuals to relocate to another country. It encompasses various citizenship or residency programs that grant investors residency or citizenship rights in the host country. Over 80 sovereign states practice this approach, although not all programs are actively pursued and utilized. Countries across Europe, the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Asia offer residency or investment programs.

There are multiple pathways through which immigration can be achieved, including by birth, by descent/ancestry, by marriage, and by naturalization. Each route has its specific requirements, with some imposing stringent demands such as language and civic tests, as well as lengthy residency requirements. Residency or investment programs, on the other hand, often have less strict rules, particularly concerning stay periods.

Residency or Citizenship by Investment Programs

The first modern citizenship by investment program was offered in 1984 by Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean Islands. Since then, the benefits of such programs for both investors and host countries have been widely recognized, stimulating a growing trend. From the perspective of investors, these programs offer opportunities for business growth, diversified investment portfolios, enhanced global mobility, and tax advantages. Host countries also stand to benefit economically, particularly smaller economies, through increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). For example, in Saint Kitts and Nevis, the citizenship by investment program contributed to 37% of the GDP in 2015. In Dominica, the program led to an estimated 15% of recurrent revenue in 2013-14. Similarly, Antigua's citizenship by investment program contributed to 15% of government revenue, amounting to US $40 million in 2015.

In the European Union states, residency by investment programs have attracted significant investment, totaling €20 billion through 2019. Programs in Malta and Cyprus alone accounted for an influx of €1.5 billion each. The US Golden Visa, also known as the EB-5 Visa, is another popular program available for investors seeking to migrate to the country. It is, in fact, the most popular form of investment for individuals from China. In 2022, over 6,000 US Golden Visas were issued to Chinese investors. The US issues only 10,000 EB-5 visas per year, including those for the family members of investors.

Migration by Investment-- An Impetus for Global Business Expansion

With the increasing trend of international mobility and the preference of high net worth individuals for citizenship and residency programs, many multinational companies have expanded their operations to international markets, particularly the sizable European market. This expansion enables these millionaires to further hedge and diversify their portfolios against risks. Some companies heavily reliant on Europe for their sales include Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) and The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: COO), among others.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world’s leader in online travel, including brands like Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, kayak and OpenTable. Here are some comments from Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) earning’s call for the fourth quarter of 2023:

“When compared to 2019, our room nights grew 21% versus our expectations of 20%. We delivered record fourth quarter revenue of $4.8 billion and record adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion, which were ahead of our expectations. Finally, the GAAP and earnings per share in the quarter grew 29% year-over-year, helped by the reduction in our share count versus last year. At the start of 2024, we continue to see resiliency in global leisure travel demand.”

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company that is well poised for further advancement. Baron Health Care Fund stated these positive comments about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Strength in health care supplies was driven by The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO), a leading global contact lens manufacturer and distributor of women’s health products and services. The company reported its October fiscal year end results in December, which were generally in line with expectations. Investors reacted positively to achievable and likely conservative guidance for fiscal year 2024, calling for 6% to 8% organic top-line growth, supported by healthy market growth, continued share gains, greater operating leverage, and the potential for interest cost savings. Management also committed to allowing any FX benefit to drop through to the bottom line, adding potential earnings upside after several years of strong U.S. dollar driven headwinds. We remain positive on the outlook for Cooper Companies.”

20 Best Countries for Migration by Investment.

Methodology

In order to compile our list for 20 Best Countries for Migration by Investment, we look to our articles 10 Cheapest Residency or Citizenship by Investment Programs in Europe, 13 Countries with the Best Citizenship by Investment Program in the World, 15 Best Golden Visa Programs in 2024, 20 Best Citizenship by Investment Programs in 2023 and 20 Best Residency by Investment Programs in 2023. We then pick out countries that were found to be most popular in all these articles. In case of a need for a tie-breaker, we use their minimum cost and the minimum time to process the application to rank them further.

Note: We do not consider countries that have investment programs with no path to either citizenship or residency.

Let us now move on to our list for 20 Best Countries for Migration by Investment.

20. The United States of America

The United States of America's Golden Visa program offers an opportunity for immigration to the country. The Golden Visa requires a minimum investment of US $800,000 in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA). The application process takes 1-2 years, after which permanent residency is granted, and citizenship can be attained in 5 years or more. This country's powerful passport allows access to 185 destinations without the need for a visa.

19. Jordan

In the list of countries advantageous for migration by investment, Jordan stands out. Its direct citizenship by investment program offers opportunities for investment in various forms, including bank deposits, business investments, bond investments, and fund investments. The minimum investment required is US $750,000, and the processing time for applications, as well as the time to attain citizenship and permanent residency, typically ranges from 3 to 6 months. Migration to Jordan and acquiring its citizenship further provides the benefit of visa-free travel to 50 destinations.

18. Turkey

When considering a country for migration by investment, Turkey's direct citizenship program can be enticing for many investors. One of the most popular citizenship programs, it offers various investment options including property investment, bank deposits, business investments, bond investments, public shares investments, and fund investments. The program requires an investment of US $400,000 and can grant permanent residency and citizenship in approximately 3-6 months. Additionally, its passport provides the advantage of visa-free travel to 110 countries.

17. Cambodia

Cambodia's My Second Home (M2H) program, also known as its Golden Visa program, along with its direct citizenship program, makes it one of the best countries for migration by investment. The lowest investment required among the two programs is for the Golden Visa program, which amounts to US $100,000 in either real estate projects or a Cambodian business. The application processing time is remarkably fast, typically taking only about 1-2 weeks. However, obtaining citizenship under this program takes about 5 years, whereas the direct citizenship program can do so in about 3-4 months. Furthermore, the country's passport provides access to 53 destinations that can be traveled to without the hassle of obtaining visas.

16. Hungary

Hungary also stands out as one of the best countries for migration by investment, offering two options: the Active Investor program and the Golden Visa program. The Golden Visa requires a minimum investment of €250,000 (approximately US $272,000), while the Active Investor visa demands approximately €50,000 (approximately US $54,500) for setting up a company. The application process for both programs can be completed within 2-3 months. Permanent residency is attainable in 3 years, but citizenship takes about 8 years. Obtaining citizenship can greatly enhance international mobility, as it opens up access to 185 destinations without requiring a visa for travel.

15. Greece

Greece offers one of the most popular Golden Visa Programs in Europe, solidifying its position as one of the best countries for migration by investment. Under this scheme, individuals wishing to migrate to the country can do so through various means, including property investment, bank deposits, business investments, bond investments, public shares investments, and fund investments. The minimum investment required is a real estate investment of €250,000 (US $272,000). While investors can migrate to the country and obtain permanent residency as soon as the application process is completed in 2-4 months, citizenship is granted after 7 years, providing access to visa-free travel to 185 destinations worldwide.

14. Egypt

Egypt's direct citizenship program is also among the most lucrative options for migration through investment. Offering various forms of investment such as donation, business investment, property investment, and bank deposit, the minimum investment can be made in the form of a donation to the Central Bank of Egypt, worth around US $250,000. Citizenship is awarded as soon as the application is processed, typically taking about 6-9 months. Additionally, beneficiaries can enjoy visa-free travel to 51 countries.

13. Saint Kitts and Nevis

This Caribbean island not only pioneered the world's first formal citizenship by investment program but also ranks among the best countries for migration by investment. Investors have the option of choosing between a donation or a property investment, with the minimum amount set at US $250,000. The application process typically takes 3-6 months, during which both permanent residency and citizenship can be obtained. Furthermore, holders of this citizenship can access 157 destinations without the hassle of obtaining a visa, adding to the country's appeal as a migration destination.

12. North Macedonia

North Macedonia's citizenship by investment program positions it among the best countries for migration by investment. Under this program, investors have the option to invest either €200,000 (approximately US $218,000) in a private investment fund or €400,000 (approximately US $436,000) as a direct investment in new facilities, excluding hospitality centers. The application is typically processed within 2-5 months, and citizenship grants easy visa-free access to more than 120 destinations worldwide.

11. Grenada

Another Caribbean island that attracts many investors to migrate to its shores, particularly through their direct citizenship by investment program. Investors have a choice between making a donation or a property investment. The minimum investment required for the donation option is US $150,000 to the National Transformation Fund. Full ownership of a real estate investment requires an investment of $350,000, while a share in a unit of a real estate project requires a $220,000 investment.

10. Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia also presents an enticing opportunity for individuals seeking to migrate through investment. The investment options available include donation, property investment, business investment, and bond investment. The investment outlays range from $3,500,000 in enterprises to $300,000 in government bonds, down to $200,000 in real estate, with a minimum amount of $100,000 to Saint Lucia’s National Economic Fund. The application process typically takes 3-6 months, leading to permanent residency and citizenship. Among its various advantages, holders of Saint Lucian citizenship enjoy visa-free travel to 146 destinations.

9. Vanuatu

Vanuatu's Development Support Program-- their direct citizenship program-- can be highly lucrative for individuals migrating to the country through investment. This low-cost and fast-track scheme allow investors to make a US $130,000 donation to the government and obtain citizenship within a maximum time of 3-6 months. Additionally, holders of Vanuatu's passport can easily travel to 98 countries.

8. Dominica

This Caribbean island also offers a direct path to citizenship through a low-cost investment, either in the form of a donation or a property investment. The minimum cost is incurred with a donation of US $100,000, while a property investment requires a $200,000 outlay. The application is typically processed in 3-6 months, after which citizenship is granted. Citizens of Dominica can enjoy visa-free travel to 143 destinations.

7. Antigua and Barbados

Another Caribbean Island that investors can choose to relocate by investment is Antigua and Barbados. The investment options include donation, property investment, and business investment. From among these the lowest investment can be made in the form of a US $100,000 donation and citizenship can be obtained in 3-6 months. Travel to 150 countries in the world can become visa-free with this country’s passport.

6. Panama

In the case of Panama, investors have two different programs to choose from: their Golden Visa program and the Active Investor Visa. The Golden Visa requires a minimum investment of US $300,000 in real estate, while the Active Investor Visa asks for a US $160,000 business investment. With the Golden Visa, permanent residency can be obtained immediately upon approval of the application, whereas the Active Investor Visa takes about 2 years. However, the time required to attain citizenship is the same for both programs, i.e., 5 years. Additionally, both programs offer visa-free travel to 141 destinations.

