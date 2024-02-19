In this piece, we will look at the 20 Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey. For more Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey, head on over to 5 Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey.

In a society where approximately half of all marriages end in divorce, navigating the complexities of legal separation and child custody issues requires the expertise of skilled professionals. In 2021, a staggering 689,308 divorces were recorded across 45 U.S. states, illustrating the prevalence and significance of this life-altering event. Amidst the 1,985,072 marriages that took place during the same year, the U.S. marriage rate stood at 6 per 1,000 people, underscoring the pervasive nature of divorce within the fabric of American relationships.

The process of divorce is not only emotionally taxing but also time-consuming, with contested divorces often extending over a year for finalization, though simpler cases can conclude in as little as three months. Drawing from data provided by Flowing Data, sectors such as protective services, transportation, construction, management, and sales exhibit a 40% divorce rate, shedding light on the unique strains these professions may impose on individuals and their personal relationships. On the contrary, industries such as healthcare, military service, and occupations in computers and mathematics demonstrate comparatively lower divorce rates, showcasing the diverse impacts that professional demands can have on marital harmony.

As we delve deeper into the dynamics of marriage, the age at which individuals choose to embark on the journey of matrimony also emerges as a significant factor. According to available data, the average age for first-time divorce is 30 years old, a point in life where individuals may be reassessing their priorities and personal goals. Moreover, a notable pattern surfaces, indicating that the most common age bracket for divorce falls between 25 to 39 years old, encompassing a substantial 60% of all divorces.

Story continues

Alarming statistics reveal that 67 percent of second marriages and an even higher percentage of third marriages culminate in divorce. The financial toll of divorce is substantial, as couples spend an average of $7,000 to dissolve their union, contributing to the thriving $28 billion-a-year divorce industry that affects half of those involved in marriage. In this intricate and often overwhelming landscape, the role of divorce and child custody lawyers emerges as crucial, which is why we have handpicked the Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey. These legal professionals play a pivotal role in guiding individuals through the legal intricacies, ensuring fair resolutions, and safeguarding the rights of all parties involved, making them indispensable allies in the challenging terrain of marital dissolution.

The legal sector has been experiencing a wave of innovation and disruption in recent years, with the emergence of various companies aiming to bring convenience and efficiency to both traditional law firms and direct clients. The use of legal technology skyrocketed during the pandemic; and it hasn’t slowed down since. According to the 2022 Legal Trends Report, Cloud-based LPMs have transformed the practice of law by enabling lawyers to offer better client experiences and increased flexibility. So before moving onto 20 Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey, let us look at a few companies that are leveraging technology to streamline processes, improve access to legal services, and enhance overall client experience.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) provides an online platform in the United States that offers a variety of legal and compliance solutions for small businesses and individuals. Its range of services includes assisting with business formations, drafting estate planning documents, safeguarding intellectual property rights, filling out specific forms and agreements, granting access to independent attorney consultations, and linking customers with professionals for tax preparation and bookkeeping assistance.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) has a current market capitalization of $1.99 billion USD. For the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, the company reported revenue of $649.55 million, reflecting a 5.53% year-over-year growth. In the quarter ending September 30, 2023, revenue amounted to $167.27 million, representing a 7.73% year-over-year growth. In 2022, LegalZoom.com recorded annual revenue of $619.98 million, marking a 7.81% growth compared to the previous year.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) offers cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the specific operational challenges and regulatory needs of the services industry.

Despite the legal industry's focus on client service, many firms struggle to attract new clients and strengthen existing relationships due to increased competition, market changes, and geopolitical uncertainty, hindering growth. To address this issue, Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) concentrates on serving law firms with growth-oriented goals. Regardless of the specific practice areas or industries a law firm specializes in, Intapp provides a solution that integrates individuals, workflows, and information to enhance risk management, streamline operations, and enhance profitability.

Earlier this year in January, DAC Beachcroft, a prominent international legal firm, opted for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Collaboration & Content to enhance firmwide knowledge management. This initiative aims to enhance information management within the firm, aiming to boost client satisfaction and internal efficiency. Furthermore, the firm will collaborate with Intapp to establish best practices for supporting contemporary legal work through document management technology.

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) integrates artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data analytics into legal practice, allowing attorneys to concentrate on their primary objectives: achieving justice for clients and prevailing in significant disputes worldwide. It's used globally by corporate legal departments, law firms, and government agencies for e-discovery in compliance, disputes, and investigations.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) generated $134.89 million in revenue for the twelve months ending September 30, 2023, experiencing a slight decrease of -1.16% year-over-year. Revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, was $34.94 million, with a modest 1.36% year-over-year growth. In 2022, CS Disco reported annual revenue of $135.19 million, reflecting a significant growth of 18.23%.

As individuals in New Jersey grapple with these life-changing events, the search for the best divorce and child custody lawyers becomes imperative, and this list aims to spotlight the 20 Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey, poised to provide the necessary support and expertise during this trying time. But it is also important to note that most of these divorce law offices are local in nature. The granular and local nature of the divorce lawyer market is crucial for several reasons.

Family laws can vary significantly based on jurisdiction, and a granular approach allows lawyers to stay well-versed in the specific regulations and nuances of their local areas. Additionally, family dynamics and legal needs differ, making specialization essential to address the diverse circumstances of clients effectively. One more factor is that the legal field has long prioritized independence and ethical conduct, and permitting public ownership could jeopardize these principles. Moreover, the characteristics of legal services and the confidentiality obligations inherent in attorney-client relationships might not harmonize effectively with the transparency and disclosure obligations associated with being publicly traded. Consequently, the majority of law firms opt to maintain their status as partnerships or privately owned businesses, as you will see in our list of Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey.

While the idea of setting up companies and sharing marketing and back-office expenses may seem logical from a business perspective, the personal and sensitive nature of family law requires a more individualized and client-focused approach. Each case is unique, demanding personalized attention, and local specialization ensures lawyers are intimately familiar with the intricacies of the legal landscape in their specific regions, ultimately providing more tailored and effective representation to clients.

Therefore, private companies, far from being inferior to their public counterparts, actually leverage their private status to their advantage. So not to fret, our curated list of 20 Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey is all that you need to choose the Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey for your unique needs.

20 Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey

Stuart Miles/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

In compiling the article on the 20 Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey, we conducted an extensive search for divorce lawyers throughout the state. Our assessment focused on utilizing Google ratings and reviews as key criteria. To ensure a comprehensive selection, we identified lawyers and law firms in each city, primarily choosing those with the highest Google ratings and also filtering on the basis of number of Google reviews. This meticulous approach aimed to highlight legal professionals who not only excel in their field but also have garnered positive recognition and feedback from their clients. The resulting list is a curated compilation of 20 Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey, providing a valuable resource for individuals seeking reliable and highly regarded legal representation in family law matters.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

20. Williams Law Group, LLC

Average Google rating: 4.3

Current Google reviews: 140

We are starting our list of Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey with Williams Law Group. Williams Law Group, LLC, located in Short Hills, New Jersey, stands as a distinguished family law firm extending its services to clients across the state. The firm's practice areas encompass a comprehensive range of family and matrimonial law matters, including divorce, child custody and support, alimony, property division, marital agreements, mediation, collaborative law, and various child welfare issues such as DYFS/DCPP investigations and appeals.

Led by the accomplished founding attorney, Allison C. Williams, the firm boasts nearly two decades of experience and holds the prestigious certification from the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Matrimonial Law Attorney. Under the guidance of Attorney Williams, the Williams Law Group has earned a reputation for excellence, known for its dedicated and skilled team of negotiators and assertive litigators. The firm is steadfast in its commitment as relentless advocates for the well-being of children, parents, and families, ensuring that each client receives tailored legal solutions to navigate the complexities of family law matters.

19. Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group

Average Google rating: 4.4

Current Google reviews: 109

The Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group stands as a team of dedicated and specialized divorce lawyers and family law attorneys in New Jersey, committed exclusively to safeguarding your future. Whether residents of Jersey City or surrounding areas seek legal representation for divorce, child custody, alimony, child support, adoption, restraining orders, or any other family law matter, this esteemed group of advocates is poised to provide expert assistance. With a laser focus on New Jersey divorce and family law, their carefully selected team of formidable attorneys is prepared to craft innovative legal solutions and tirelessly advocate on your behalf. Boasting 25 years of collective experience, they bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. The Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group's offices are strategically located throughout North and South Jersey, ensuring accessibility and convenience for those in need of their exceptional legal services.

18. HD Family Law

Average Google rating: 4.5

Current Google reviews: 25

HD Family Law has made it to number nineteen on the list of Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey. It is a private legal practice serving Jersey City and its neighboring areas, offers comprehensive assistance throughout the divorce process, encompassing appeals, pre-trial motions, trials, and settlement negotiations. In addition to divorce matters, the firm adeptly handles various aspects of family law, such as post-divorce modifications, prenuptial agreements, and adoptions.

Principal attorney Helen M. Dukhan, recognized as a standout professional, has earned a place in the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys: Top 10 under 40. Her commitment to excellence is underscored by her ability to assist clients in both English and Russian, ensuring effective communication and tailored legal solutions for a diverse clientele.

17. The Law Offices of Peter Van Aulen

Average Google rating: 4.5

Current Google reviews: 63

Peter Van Aulen stands out as a distinguished divorce lawyer in NJ, holding the prestigious certification from the Supreme Court as a Matrimonial Attorney—a recognition held by only a select few in the field. With an unwavering commitment to divorce and New Jersey family law, Peter brings over twenty-five years of extensive experience to his practice. As a prominent figure in Northern New Jersey and Bergen County, he has navigated through numerous divorce cases of varying complexities, showcasing his proficiency in both large-scale and nuanced legal matters.

Peter's dedication extends beyond the courtroom, as evidenced by his impressive contributions to the legal community. Having authored or edited over 300 divorce and New Jersey family law articles, he has demonstrated a commitment to sharing his knowledge and expertise. His practice encompasses a wide spectrum of matrimonial law, including handling challenging cases involving custody disputes, parent alienation, child relocation, and international child abduction.

Peter Van Aulen's prowess extends to matters of domestic violence, where he has successfully obtained Restraining Orders for victims and adeptly defended clients against unfounded claims. His skill set also includes drafting prenuptial agreements and divorce settlement agreements, ensuring their enforceability and providing clients with comprehensive legal solutions.

16. DeTommaso Law Group

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 54

Led by Attorney Michael J. DeTommaso, the DeTommaso Law Group, LLC, stands at number sixteen on our list of Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey. A formidable team of divorce attorneys dedicated to delivering aggressive and proactive representation for families across Somerset, Morris, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Union Counties, as well as throughout New Jersey. Specializing in a wide range of domestic and matrimonial matters, the team collaborates closely with each client to devise short- and long-term legal strategies aimed at achieving their specific goals. Whether dealing with Family Court litigation or other legal challenges, the lawyers at DeTommaso Law Group work tirelessly to safeguard the best interests of clients and their families. What sets them apart is their commitment to tailoring their approach to meet the unique needs of each case, ensuring that clients receive personalized representation at every step of their legal journey.

15. Duque Isern Law

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 85

Duque Isern Law is a dedicated legal practice serving individuals, couples, and families in Jersey City and the surrounding areas. Specializing in divorce and legal separation, the firm offers counsel and representation, tailoring a customized legal roadmap to guide clients through the process efficiently and with minimal stress. Managing attorney Stephanie M. Isern, with expertise in divorce cases, also extends her services to immigration law and represents clients in family courts and municipal courts.

Notably, the firm includes team members fluent in Spanish, enhancing accessibility and communication for a diverse clientele. Duque Isern Law is committed to providing comprehensive legal solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients in family law matters.

14. Moskowitz Law Group, LLC

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 190

Duque Isern Law is not just a legal practice; it's a dedicated ally for those navigating the complexities of family law. Whether you seek assistance in establishing paternity or pursuing custody of your grandchild, their overarching goal is to provide support with unwavering integrity, empathy, and care.

What sets them apart is their exclusive focus on family law. While some firms may treat family law as a secondary aspect of their practice, Duque Isern Law is committed solely to this area, ensuring that their expertise is finely tuned to the nuances and challenges unique to family legal matters. This commitment underscores their dedication to providing specialized and comprehensive assistance to individuals and families in Jersey City and the surrounding metros.

13. Freeman Law Center, LLC

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 297

With over 30 years of experience, Freeman Law Center LLC is a highly skilled family law firm specializing in guiding clients through divorce proceedings. Their seasoned attorneys adeptly handle issues such as child custody, support, property division, and spousal support. The firm offers mediation services for those preferring amicable resolutions but vigorously represents clients in court when disputes escalate.Freeman Law Center LLC's longevity in the legal field is a testament to its unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality legal services. With a wealth of experience and a commitment to client advocacy, the firm remains a trusted resource for individuals navigating the complexities of family law and divorce in particular. And it is very evident from the number of reviews and ratings why Freeman Law Center made it to our list of Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey.

12. Netsquire - Divorce & Family Law Attorney

Average Google rating: 4.7

Current Google reviews: 29

On our list of Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey, Netsquire, based in Morristown, NJ, stands out for its specialized focus on providing swift and cost-effective divorce solutions for individuals in Morristown and the surrounding areas of New Jersey. Their distinctive approach prioritizes efficiently resolving the entirety of a divorce, all while keeping costs lower than retaining separate attorneys for both parties. Netsquire offers comprehensive assistance in various areas of Family Law, including adoption, post-judgment issues, prenuptial agreements, mediation, LGBTQIA+ Law, domestic violence, divorce, and child custody. This firm's commitment to delivering efficient and affordable divorce solutions underscores its dedication to helping clients navigate the complexities of family legal matters with ease.

11. Petrelli Previtera, LLC

Average Google rating: 4.7

Current Google reviews: 50

Petrelli Previtera, LLC, is distinguished by its team of family law attorneys who bring extensive experience to a range of family law matters. Specializing in both uncontested and contested divorce cases, the firm is well-versed in protecting clients' rights concerning child support, child custody, and asset division. Their nuanced understanding of the complexities of divorce enables them to provide strategic and effective representation tailored to individual needs.

Beyond divorce, the family law attorneys at Petrelli Previtera, LLC, exhibit proficiency in adoption cases and adeptly advocate for the interests of both adoptive and biological parents. Whether navigating the emotional terrain of adoption or addressing the legal aspects of biological parenthood, their attorneys are committed to providing unwavering support.

10. Family Focused legal Solutions

Average Google rating: 4.7

Current Google reviews: 53

In Morristown, New Jersey, Family Focused Legal Solutions distinguishes itself as a law firm devoted to the intricacies of family and matrimonial law. Understanding the unique nature of each case, their attorneys and staff prioritize personalized attention to address the specific needs of families throughout North and Central New Jersey. Notably, this firm on our list of Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey has earned a reputation for excellence in this field.

One notable area of expertise at Family Focused Legal Solutions lies in the meticulous preparation and review of prenuptial agreements. With a comprehensive understanding of the legal intricacies surrounding such agreements, their attorneys craft documents that not only meet all legal requirements but also safeguard the interests of their clients.

Recognizing that legal matters persist even after a divorce is finalized, Family Focused Legal Solutions extends its support through post-judgment services. Whether it involves modifying custody or support arrangements, navigating complex cases related to parental relocation or alienation, or enforcing divorce order terms when compliance is at stake, their experienced attorneys provide necessary guidance and representation. This commitment to comprehensive assistance underscores the firm's dedication to ensuring the continued well-being and legal protection of their clients long after the conclusion of the divorce process.

9. Villani & DeLuca, Attorneys at Law

Average Google rating: 4.7

Current Google reviews: 99

Founded in 1996 by Attorneys Carmine R. Villani and Vincent C. DeLuca, Villani & DeLuca is a legal firm that emerged with a vision of providing clients in New Jersey with respectful and trustworthy legal representation. With over twenty-three years of dedicated service, the firm has expanded to include a team of professionals specializing in diverse practice areas such as family law, divorce, child custody, domestic violence, DWI/DUI, criminal defense, and personal injury. The New Jersey attorneys at Villani & DeLuca prioritize individualized client needs, offering tailored legal solutions.

Vincent C. DeLuca, a partner at the firm, exclusively focuses his practice on family law, bringing expertise as a trained divorce mediator and collaborative divorce attorney. Carmine R. Villani, the managing partner, co-founded the firm with Vincent over 20 years ago. He has played a pivotal role in establishing Villani & DeLuca's reputation in criminal defense. The firm's growth in stature reflects its commitment to providing exceptional legal services and personalized attention to clients facing a range of legal challenges in New Jersey.

8. The Divorce Service

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 37

Conveniently located in the State of New Jersey, Petrelli Previtera, LLC, is dedicated to offering comprehensive divorce services tailored to the unique circumstances of each client. Specializing exclusively in New Jersey Court Documentation, their expertise extends to all court rules and guidelines for every county and clerk in the state.

Recognizing the importance of personalized support, the firm assigns a dedicated Divorce Caseworker to each case, ensuring one-on-one assistance throughout the entire divorce process until its finalization. This personalized approach allows clients direct communication with their caseworker through multiple channels, including phone, text, and email, providing them with continuous support and guidance as they navigate the complexities of divorce proceedings.

7. The Law Office of Steven M. Cytryn, LLC

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 86

At The Law Office of Steven M. Cytryn, LLC, meticulous attention to detail is the cornerstone of their approach. Led by a dedicated team, they thoroughly review each case, aiding clients in crafting a strategic plan that presents their case in the most favorable light before the court. Known for their assertive advocacy, the team at this law office is committed to pursuing resolutions that align with the best interests of their clients.

Their experience extends across a spectrum of divorce cases involving complex issues, such as custody disputes, hidden assets, domestic violence, unreported income, and premarital property. Handling these nuanced factors with precision is paramount to protecting the rights of individuals undergoing divorce, and The Law Office of Steven M. Cytryn, LLC, ensures that each case is addressed with the necessary expertise and dedication.

6. The Law Office of Rajeh A. Saadeh, L.L.C.

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 105

Sixth on the list of Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey is The Law Office of Rajeh A. Saadeh. Rajeh A. Saadeh, founder and principal attorney of The Law Office of Rajeh A. Saadeh, L.L.C., is a licensed legal professional offering sophisticated counsel and representation in divorce and family law matters. With a focus on serving clients in both New Jersey and New York, Rajeh specializes in various areas, including collaborative law, contested and uncontested divorce, military divorce, and asset division. He also addresses issues such as same-sex divorce and alimony.

Beyond divorce, Rajeh provides guidance on pre and post-nuptial agreements, adoption, child custody, child support, father's rights, paternity, and same-sex family law. Recognized for his excellence, he has been honored by The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys as one of the 10 Best Under 40, showcasing his dedication to delivering top-tier legal services tailored to the unique needs of his clients.

Click to continue reading and find out about 5 Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. Top 20 Best Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers in New Jersey is originally published on Insider Monkey.