20 Best DocuSign Alternatives to Explore in 2024

DocuSign: A Leading Name in the E-sign Industry

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is a leading electronic signature and contract management software provider, home to more than 1.5 million customers. On April 11, DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced the launch of its AI-powered Intelligence Agreement Management (IAM) solution for a new SaaS category. Users can create and manage agreements using its Intelligence Agreement Management (IAM) solution. The IAM solution facilitates customized workflows and agreement processes. It also enables users to convert static documents into dynamic and editable documents. DocuSign's AI helps users make sense of documents and understand the clauses of an agreement before signatures are initiated.

The company's commitment to enhancing workflows explains its financial results. On March 7, DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share of $0.76, beating estimates by $0.11. It also reported revenue worth $712.39 million, ahead of market consensus by $13 million, with a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 8.01%. Here are some comments from DocuSign, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DOCU) Q4 2024 earnings call:

In conclusion, fiscal ’24 was critical to strengthening DocuSign’s foundation. We’ve reaccelerated product innovation, invested in our leadership talent and rightsized our organization. These are all critical steps to realize the multiyear journey to transform agreement management. And we’re just getting started. The opportunity in front of DocuSign remains massive. Today’s world runs on agreements, but agreement processes haven’t changed in the last 100 years. Even with the evolution to digital documents, agreements and how we use their insights remain relics of antiquated paper-based systems. Sign a document stored as a flat file preserved, but disconnected from the systems that run your operations. Our sole focus is transforming those systems for our 1.5 million existing customers to make agreements more valuable for enterprises and SMBs alike.

Adobe Acrobat Sign Vs Dropbox Sign: A Comparative Analysis

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) are some of the leading e-signature and PDF services providers. Let's take a look at their offerings. You can also read our piece on the best Drupal alternatives in 2024.

Adobe Acrobat Sign, a product of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), is an all-in-one solution that meets the PDF and e-sign needs of individuals and businesses. Users can use the platform to collect signatures on documents on any device. Recipients can sign documents without having to download any application. Adobe Acrobat Sign also allows businesses and individuals to track and manage documents in real time. The solution is also configured to meet regulations from across the globe. Such explains why more than 500,000 companies use Adobe Acrobat for e-signatures. Businesses may acquire the standard plan for $14.99 per month. Individuals, on the other hand, can use Acrobat Standard for $12.99 per month. You can also read our piece on the best alternatives to Adobe Creative Cloud in 2024.

In 2019, Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) acquired HelloSign, the leading e-signature services provider, and rebranded it as Dropbox Sign. Dropbox Sign allows individuals and businesses to sign legally binding contracts and agreements in a few clicks. As per Dropbox Sign's October 2023 update, the solution now ensures that the identities of all signers and recipients are verified. The AI-powered verification solution then stores verified identities for future use. Individuals can acquire the solution for $15 per month. Small teams, on the other hand, must pay $25 per month for unlimited signing and tamper-proof documents. Both packages also offer integrations to Google Drive, Microsoft Word, and HubSpot, among others.

The widespread adoption and legalization of e-signatures explains why companies like Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) are offering top-notch PDF editing and e-signature services. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global digital signature market was valued at $5.25 billion in 2023. It is projected to grow to $66.01 billion by 2032 from $7.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.3%. The Advanced Electronic Signature segment is expected to grow the fastest, which explains why companies like DocuSign are leveraging artificial intelligence. The government and corporations are primary users of digital signature services, suggesting why countries are increasingly legalizing its use. On April 15, Taiwan passed a law legalizing the use of e-signatures. The Electronic Signatures Act states that electronic signatures and documents can be substituted for physical documents if they meet certain standards.

Now that we have discussed the major players in the e-signature industry and recent developments, let's take a look at the 20 best DocuSign alternatives to explore in 2024. You can also read our piece on the top Amazon Web Services alternatives in 2024.

20 Best DocuSign Alternatives to Explore in 2024

A closeup of a property insurance policy showing a customer's signature.

Our Methodology

We employed a consensus methodology and consulted over 10 rankings online to aggregate the 20 best DocuSign alternatives to explore in 2024. Next, we sourced the number of reviews and customer ratings for each alternative from G2, Capterra, and GetApp. We chose the aggregate number of reviews for each alternative across our sources as our primary metric and the average ratings as our secondary metric. We only selected options with at least 500 total reviews and an average rating of 4.0 or above across our sources. The list is ranked in ascending order based on the total number of reviews, primarily, and the average rating, secondarily.

20 Best DocuSign Alternatives to Explore in 2024

20. Formstack

Number of Reviews: 732

Average Rating: 4.87

Formstack allows users to collect digital signatures from anywhere in the world. Users can use the platform on a 14-day free trial and save up to 13 hours a week. Users can automate workflows and also implement auto reminders to ensure signatures are received and sent faster.

19. OneSpan Sign

Number of Reviews: 843

Average Rating: 4.50

OneSpan Sign ensures that the identities of all parties are verified before documents are sent and signed. Users can simply pick a template and implement workflow rules to streamline the process. The solution is 100% legally compliant.

18. Signaturely

Number of Reviews: 979

Average Rating: 4.80

Signaturely ranks 18th on our list of the best DocuSign alternatives in 2024. The solution is used by more than one million users from across the globe. Users can also prepare documents using the large number of templates available on the platform.

17. Foxit

Number of Reviews: 1,077

Average Rating: 4.53

With an average customer star rating of 4.53, Foxit ranks as one of the best DocuSign alternatives in 2024. Its e-sign solution is legally compliant and secure. Users can also track and manage documents by sending alerts, emails, and reminders. The software also allows users to edit and customize documents.

16. Signeasy

Number of Reviews: 1,087

Average Rating: 4.40

Signeasy is one of the best alternatives to DocuSign in 2024, with an average customer star rating of 4.4. It is used by more than 48,000 businesses across the globe and has processed more than 100 million contracts across 180 countries. The platform reduces paperwork by 60%.

15. DocVerify

Number of Reviews: 1,275

Average Rating: 4.40

Users can use DocVerify to sign and manage documents. The documents managed and signed by DocVerify are 100% legally compliant. The platform also provides a remote online notarization solution for commissioned notaries. It has an average customer star rating of 4.4 based on more than 1,200 reviews.

14. DottedSign

Number of Reviews: 1,648

Average Rating: 4.47

DottedSign ranks 14th on our list of the best DocuSign alternatives to explore in 2024. DottedSign streamlines the signing process with its real-time tracking and automated notifications features. Users can sign unlimited documents and send up to 3 documents for signature from other recipients for free.

13. SignWell

Number of Reviews: 1,690

Average Rating: 4.87

SignWell is used by more than 61,000 businesses from across the globe. The signatures are compliant with international regulations and legal bodies in the United States. Users can also convert any document into a template and reuse it.

12. Dochub

Number of Reviews: 1,809

Average Rating: 4.73

Dochub ranks 12th on our list of the best alternatives to DocuSign to explore in 2024. Users can upload documents and collect signatures from multiple parties. Users can also easily edit documents by adding text boxes, shapes, and drawings.

11. DigiSigner

Number of Reviews: 1,913

Average Rating: 4.77

With an average rating of 4.77, DigiSigner ranks as one of the best alternatives to DocuSign. Users can sign documents easily on any device. The signatures are legally compliant and secure.

10. ShareFile

Number of Reviews: 2,033

Average Rating: 4.27

ShareFile ranks 10th on our list with an average customer star rating of 4.27 based on over 2,000 reviews. Users can send multiple documents for signature together. ShareFile then automatically directs them to specific folders.

9. Smallpdf

Number of Reviews: 2,051

Average Rating: 4.57

Smallpdf's e-sign solution allows users to sign PDFs in a secure and legally binding manner. More than 6,000 organizations use the tool. Users can request signatures from 100 recipients at the same time. It has an average customer star rating of 4.57.

8. SignRequest

Number of Reviews: 2,205

Average Rating: 4.53

SignRequest ranks seventh on our list of the best alternatives to DocuSign in 2024. Users can create 100% legally binding contracts using the platform and reduce costs by almost 47%. Users can upload documents in any format and edit them into signable documents.

7. SignNow

Number of Reviews: 2,413

Average Rating: 4.50

With an average rating of 4.5, SignNow is one of the best alternatives to DocuSign in 2024. Users can sign contracts, draft agreements, create contracts, and accept payments via the platform. Users can try the software for free.

6. Adobe Acrobat Sign

Number of Reviews: 2,580

Average Rating: 4.47

Adobe Acrobat Sign ranks sixth on our list of the best DocuSign alternatives to explore in 2024. Users can easily create, edit, share, and sign documents on any device. Recipients can sign a document without downloading or signing up for an application. More than 500,000 organizations use the software.

