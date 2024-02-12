This article takes a look at the 20 best English speaking countries to retire, live, or visit. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on retirement living outside the States, you may go to 5 Best English Speaking Countries to Retire, Live, or Visit.

Sating the Travel Bug in Retirement

Although the US is large and its many different states offer wonderful vacation opportunities for people looking to travel, the majority of Americans are foreign travel enthusiasts. According to a study by the Pew Research Center, a whopping 76% of Americans have traveled to a country outside the States - of the 23% that haven’t, most say they would given the opportunity.

What is interesting is that the study elaborates that of the 76% that have traveled abroad, most fall into the older category. In fact, Americans aged 65 and above have more than double the likelihood of having visited five or more countries. This paints a recurring picture - retirement in the US is often associated with foreign lands, whether to live out the golden years or simply to visit.

While exact figures for how many Americans are retiring abroad are unknown, the Wall Street Journal relates that social security checks are an indication. In 2008, some 307,000 Americans were receiving their Social Security checks in a foreign country - by 2021, the number was up to 450,000, and the trend is expected to grow.

So, why do people retire abroad in the thousands? While the opportunity to experience a new culture, travel, and live the adventurous life people only imagined in their youth are certainly compelling reasons, they are not the only factors. Often, the choice to retire abroad stems from a place of practicality and need, rather than want.

The US’ Financial Landscape and the Retiree Choice

Life in America has gotten expensive, perhaps more expensive than ever before. This is a statement with which the average American agrees, and financial figures back it up. The CoinNews Media Group states that the annual inflation rate for the US for 2023 was 3.4%, up from the 2022 figure of 3.1%. Additional figures from Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) owned CNN stated that the CPI Shelter category was up 6.2% for 2023, indicating a significant increase in rent prices.

In further conversations with CNN, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD), Wendy Edelberg, Director of The Hamilton Project, stated that 2023’s inflation report was nothing to be concerned about.

“I don’t think that there’s anything wildly concerning in this report. It wasn’t surprisingly good news, which would always be welcome, but nothing too concerning. It’s mostly steady as she goes” Wendy Edelberg, Director, The Hamilton Project .

While this may be true on a national level, for the average American, sentiments differ. As people grow older, the common trend is that they spend less. Income is moved away from frivolous expenditure on clothes, eating out, and entertainment and is instead reserved for necessities such as rent, groceries, and healthcare. Of course, money is still spent on making life fulfilling, but the amount spent decreases. As such, when inflation hits elements such as rent, the effect is deeply felt.

Although the pace of inflation has indeed decreased over the years, the cumulative burden placed on Americans today is becoming unbearable. For instance, Bloomberg reports that a family grocery list that cost $100 before the pandemic, now costs $119.27 for the same basket of goods. What may seem like a small number in passing looms big in actuality, especially when income adjustments do not follow through.

With the pandemic-induced Great Resignation coming to a halt, workers no longer have the option to readily switch jobs or make cases for higher pay. This is a direct result of the onslaught of layoffs that have recently marred the US economy with giants such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) announcing or already having initiated layoffs in 2024. Much of this reflects an ongoing pattern, with all three of these big names - Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) - along with other companies such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD), having carried out layoffs in 2023.

This paints the overall financial landscape of the US, where more and more people are struggling to make ends meet and are nowhere near prepared for retirement by the time 65 rolls around. So, when retirement comes knocking, not everyone looks for the best places to retire in the US. Instead, many decide to jump ship and retire abroad, opting for the advantages of a lower cost of living, the freedom to travel, and to experience a brand new culture as they find the best English speaking countries to retire, live, or visit.

To know more about the best English speaking countries to retire, live, or visit, read below.

20 Best English Speaking Countries to Retire, Live, or Visit

Methodology

To compile this list of the 20 best English speaking countries to retire, live, or visit, we consulted several sources including our lists of 20 Cheapest English-Speaking Countries to Retire, 20 Best Countries to Retire Overseas Where English is Spoken, and 30 Most Popular Overseas Retirement Destinations for Americans, and GOBankingRates, Nomad Capitalist, and U.S. News. Once a list of places was compiled using these sources, they were then shortlisted based on being English-speaking and allowing retirement entry for US citizens. After compiling a list of locations from these sources, the selection process involved shortlisting destinations where English is widely spoken and permit retirement entry for U.S. citizens.

With the remaining countries, we ranked them across multiple factors including the Institute for Economics and Peace’s Global Peace Index, as well as the quality of life index, and cost of living - for which figures were taken from Numbeo. Each country was then awarded a cumulative score, with the highest-scoring country being awarded the number one rank. For countries that gained an equal score, the ease of their retirement visa requirements was used as a tie-breaker. The resulting list is presented in ascending order, with the highest-ranked country being presented last. It is important to remember that personal preference plays a big part. The best course of action is to visit the country you plan to move to, converse with locals, take advice from a financial consultant, and only then make your final decision.

Here are the 20 best English speaking countries to retire, live, or visit:

20. France

Insider Monkey Score: 28

Starting our list of the best English speaking countries to retire, live, or visit is a European gem, France. Retirees can apply for a Long-Stay Visa which requires an annual income of about $17,500, health insurance coverage of about $32,000, and proof of accommodation within the country. With its delicious cuisine, pleasant weather, and many entertainment options, France is one of the best English-speaking countries to visit.

19. Greece

Insider Monkey Score: 31

Another European pick, Americans wanting to retire to Greece can apply for the Financially Independent Person Visa. This visa requires applicants to provide proof of means enough to sustain their living in the country. With its sunny beaches, refreshing flavors, and welcoming people, Greece is one of the best English-speaking countries to live in Europe. Mykonos, Santorini, and Athens are some of the best places to retire in Greece.

18. The Philippines

Insider Monkey Score: 32

The Philippines is a popular retirement spot, and interested retirees can apply for the Special Resident Retiree’s Visa. The SRRV Visa offers four different categories, each with its own set of requirements. The easiest one is the Smile SRRV, which requires applicants to be in good health, be actively engaged, and able to deposit $20,000 into an approved Filipino retirement account, which must be maintained unless and until they decide to cancel the SRRV. With an average monthly cost of living of $1,000, it is one of the cheapest English-speaking countries to retire in.

17. Barbados

Insider Monkey Score: 32

English is the official language in Barbados. US citizens wanting to retire in Barbados have two options to choose from. They can either apply for immigrant status and provide proof of means to support themselves, or they can opt for the Special Entry Permit. For the latter, applicants must own a property in Barbados of at least $150,000 value and have health insurance.

16. Grenada

Insider Monkey Score: 33

Grenada is appreciated for its tranquil Caribbean lifestyle, picturesque landscapes, and a welcoming community. The country offers a Citizenship by Investment scheme, an increasingly popular route used by senior citizens across the world for a foreign retirement. Those looking to move to Grenada can either donate $150,000 to the NTF or make an investment of at least $350,000 and hold it for five years.

15. Belize

Insider Monkey Score: 35

Belize offers the Qualified Retirement Program which permits retirement in exchange for proof of a $2,000 monthly income. With a low cost of living at about $700, Belize is a natural wonder with its scuba diving spots, lush jungles, and diverse wildlife.

14. Vanuatu

Insider Monkey Score: 35

Located in Oceania, Vanuatu is one of the best English-speaking islands to live on. Interested retirees can opt for the Citizenship by Investment scheme that calls for a $130,000 investment and another $250,000 in the bank.

13. Switzerland

Insider Monkey Score: 36

Number thirteen on our list of best English speaking countries to retire, live, or visit is Switzerland. Perhaps best known for skiing, Switzerland offers much more to the average retiree - stunning mountains, decadent chocolate, and rich cheese. To retire in the country, applicants can opt for the Swiss Retirement Visa which asks that retirees be able to financially support themselves and own real estate in the country.

12. Cyprus

Insider Monkey Score: 36

An island country, Cyprus enjoys a relatively low cost of living at about $1,000 per month. Retirees can either apply for a temporary residence permit which calls for an annual renewal and a yearly income of $54,000, along with a permanent residency after five years. Or they can opt for the Golden Visa which asks for an investment of about $325,000.

11. Vietnam

Insider Monkey Score: 37

Next up on our list of best English speaking countries to retire, live, or visit is an Asian country. Vietnam offers retirees delicious foods, stunning beaches, rivers, and a distinct culture. Americans can obtain a Vietnam visa for six months or one year but are limited to a three-month stay at a time. For longer stays, the options include periodic "visa runs" or obtaining visa extensions.

10. Malta

Insider Monkey Score: 37

Another European pick, Malta is an archipelago that offers retirees peaceful living with a low cost of living at an average of $850 a month. US retirees can opt for the Malta Retirement Program which asks for an estimated annual income of $13,690 along with property rental or ownership within the country.

9. Dominica

Insider Monkey Score: 40

Dominica offers retirees the Golden Passport option which is awarded to those that invest $100,000. A Caribbean island, Dominica boasts tropical rainforests and natural hot springs, making it the perfect country for retirees who want a dose of nature during their post-work life.

8. Guyana

Insider Monkey Score: 41

Located in South America, Guyana is known for its dense rain forests. Retirees can experience a mix of rich cultures along with a low cost of living at about $775 a month. While there is no official retirement program, interested retirees can apply for a visit visa and then approach the Guyana Ministry for an extension.

7. Germany

Insider Monkey Score: 42 Popular for its food and beer, Germany is one of the best English speaking countries to retire, live, or visit. Retirees can either opt to work in Germany for a few years before their retirement which then qualifies them for a settlement permit. Or they can apply for a temporary residence permit which requires an annual renewal and awards permanent residence after five years.

6. Norway

Insider Monkey Score: 44 A Scandinavian country, Norway is popular for its glaciers, mountains, and coastal fjords along with its museums. Interested retirees can apply for the Permanent Residency Visa, which asks applicants to have an annual income of at least $21,300. Successful applicants must also know Norwegian and pass relevant tests.

