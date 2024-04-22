In this article, we will take a look at the 20 best Evernote alternatives in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Best Evernote Alternatives in 2024.

What's New With Evernote?

Evernote is a leading note-taking application. The platform enables users to take notes, store files, and organize their to-do lists. These notes can then be shared, exported, and tagged. On April 5, Evernote announced 20 improvements to its application. Users can now benefit from slash commands, AI editing tools, collapsible sections, in-app notifications, and arrow ligatures, among other features. The application also integrates with the Outlook Calendar.

On March 23, Evernote announced the discontinuation of its legacy versions of the application. All users running the legacy version of the application on Windows, Android, and MacOS, will no longer be able to access Evernote. The legacy versions are being discontinued as they have not been maintained ever since Evernote v10 was introduced in 2020. Thus, the legacy version poses a security threat to the company. The discontinuation was enforced on March 26, 2024.

Note Taking Solutions by Tech Giants

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) also offer note-taking solutions. Let's take a look at their offerings.

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Keep is a free note taking solution. Users can create notes, edit existing notes, develop lists, and draw. Google Keep has a range of themes and colors available for use. Users can also pin important notes and set reminders. Google Keep users may also share editable versions of their notes with others. The application can be integrated with Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Assistant. Google Assistant can create notes for a user when ordered by voice. Users with an Android tablet can use Google Keep in dual pane view.

Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) OneNote is a digital note taking solution. The solution can be used for free as a mobile and web application. It is a part of the Microsoft 365 Suite. The application allows users to store, organize, and print information. Users can also collaborate with fellow users to create notes. OneNote is synced across all the devices of a user. A single page on Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) OneNote is an infinite canvas, allowing users to write anywhere on the page and play around.

Like Google Keep, Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Notes application allows users to make notes, create lists, insert stickers and emojis, and add screenshots and recordings. Apple Notes also allows users to draw in documents, fill out forms, and sign documents. Users can also use the Notes app to scan documents, save them in the app, and add signatures if needed. Apple Notes can be accessed on the web by signing into Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iCloud.

Can Note Taking Startups like Wudpecker AI compete with Tech Giants?

Wudpecker AI is a stand-alone note-taking software backed by artificial intelligence. The AI assistant follows instructions and automatically takes human-like notes for meetings. It creates tables, collects discussion insights, and highlights any important decisions taken during the meeting. More than 10,000 teams are using the platform. The platform can also be integrated with other applications including Notion, Slack, and Hubspot. Users can create notes in more than 100 languages. The AI backed platform stores instructions on special words and their spellings. It then stores the information and follows suit for all notes taken in the future.

On April 11, Wudpecker AI announced the launch of its MacOS native application for bot-less recording. This means that no AI bots will be joining meetings. However, this also means that hosts will have to start recording themselves, and they must also inform participants about the recording. The Windows version will be launched soon. On March 25, Wudpecker AI launched a solution enabling users to personalize their notes. Users can train Wudpecker AI on how they want their notes to be taken. For instance, if a user wants the notes in a table format, the AI will take the instructions into account for all future notes. The Evaluator tool also provides feedback on the given instructions helping users improve their future notes.

Now that we have discussed prominent note-taking apps and platforms, let's discuss the 20 best Evernote alternatives in 2024. You can take a look at the best Asana alternatives and competitors for project management in 2024.

Our Methodology

We employed a consensus methodology and consulted over 10 rankings online to aggregate the 20 best Evernote alternatives in 2024. Next, we sourced the number of reviews and customer ratings for each alternative from G2, Capterra, Cuspera, and Featured Customers. We chose the aggregate number of reviews for each alternative across our sources as our primary metric and the average ratings as our secondary metric. We only selected options with at least 300 total reviews and an average rating of 4.0 or above across our sources. The list is ranked in ascending order based on the total number of reviews, primarily, and the average rating, secondarily.

20. CintaNotes

Number of Reviews: 307

Average Rating: 4.30

CintaNotes ranks 20th on our list of the 20 best alternatives in 2024. CintaNotes is a note taking application for Windows. Users can organize their thoughts and ideas using the application. Users can also attach files and images to their notes.

19. Simplenote

Number of Reviews: 312

Average Rating: 4.37

With an average rating of 4.37 based on 312 reviews, Simplenote is one of the best Evernote alternatives in 2024. The application is available on iOS, Android, Mac, and the web. Users can sync their notes across all their devices. Notes can also be shared with other users.

18. Zoho Notebook

Number of Reviews: 314

Average Rating: 4.57

Zoho Notebook is totally free to use, contributing to its ranking on our list. Users can create notes, lists, and checklists. The free version comes with 2GB of cloud storage for notes and files, community and email support, document scanning, and offline readability.

17. Bear

Number of Reviews: 336

Average Rating: 4.53

Bear Notes ranks 17th on our list of the best Evernote alternatives in 2024. Users can create lists, add photos, and insert tables. Users can also manage their notes using customized and flexible tags. Notes can also be shared with other users.

16. NoteLedge

Number of Reviews: 354

Average Rating: 4.30

NoteLedge is one of the best note taking platforms for creatives and designers. The application allows users to create mood boards, sketches, and digital art. The notes can be shared with other users in PDF format.

15. Google Keep

Number of Reviews: 384

Average Rating: 4.63

Google Keep is one of the best free note taking applications. Google Keep can be used as a web and mobile application. Notes made on Google Keep are synchronized across devices. Google Keep has a range of themes and colors enabling users to make aesthetically pleasing notes.

14. Bit.ai

Number of Reviews: 415

Average Rating: 4.50

Bit.ai is an AI backed collaboration tool to create notes and and organize documents. The AI tool acts as a personal writing assistant helping users craft notes efficiently. The software can also be used to create and share training guides among team members.

13. Obsidian

Number of Reviews: 533

Average Rating: 4.77

Obsidian ranks 13th on our list of the best note taking software providers. The platform can be used for note taking, journaling, and project management. The tool also helps users come up with ideas. Users can also use Obsidian to draw relationships between notes and find hidden patterns.

12. Notejoy

Number of Reviews: 609

Average Rating: 4.50

With an average customer rating of 4.5, Notejoy is one of the best note taking platforms for individuals and teams. Users can insert image galleries, enable distraction-free editing, and collaborate with team members.

11. Nimbus Note

Number of Reviews: 887

Average Rating: 4.47

Nimbus Note is one of the best alternatives to Evernote. Nimbus Note, formerly referred to as Nimbus Platform, is a free online collaboration note-taking tool. Remote teams primarily use the tool to create notes together. It comes with more than 2,000 app integrations.

10. Tettra

Number of Reviews: 1,416

Average Rating: 4.60

Tettra ranks 10th on our list. Tettra is backed by artificial intelligence and helps companies streamline knowledge. Users can store documents, create policy notes, and add edits. It can also be integrated with Slack, Google Drive, and MS Teams.

9. Quip

Number of Reviews: 1,496

Average Rating: 4.33

Quip is a real-time collaborative platform. Quip extends beyond note sharing. It allows teams to share documents and spreadsheets, and chat with each other in real-time. Users can also collaborate with team members to edit documents.

8. Turtl

Number of Reviews: 1,744

Average Rating: 4.67

Turtl ranks eighth on our list of the best alternatives to Evernote in 2024. The collaborative open-source notebook allows users to share notes with queries and tags with other users. Notes are synchronized across devices. It has an average customer rating of 4.67.

7. Todoist

Number of Reviews: 3,390

Average Rating: 4.50

Todoist is one of the best alternatives to Evernote, with an average customer star rating of 4.5. The platform is used to organize and create to-do lists. It is used by more than 35 million people across the globe. Users can also schedule weekly tasks and set reminders.

6. Dropbox Paper

Number of Reviews: 4,960

Average Rating: 4.33

Dropbox Paper ranks sixth on our list of the best Evernote alternatives in 2024. Dropbox Paper is an online workspace allowing users to organize and create to-do lists in real time. Users can also store notes, media, and files on the platform for easy access.

