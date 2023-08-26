In this article, we’ll take a look at the 20 Best Fitness Apps in 2023, with insights into the fitness app market and overall trends in the fitness industry. To skip the detailed analysis and have a quick overview of the top 5, read Top 5 Best Fitness Apps in 2023.

The advent of technology has changed our approach to health and fitness. People are now preferring smartphones and wearable devices over personal trainers and physical journals to keep track of their physical activities and meals.

A report by Straits Research predicts the global fitness app market to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2030, projected to reach $5.41 billion in 2030 compared to its market size of $1.21 billion in 2022. From 2019 to 2020, the fitness app market increased by about 48.8%, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic when consumers embraced virtual fitness platforms, as noted by Grand View Research.

The wearable industry also shows an interesting trend. According to data from International Data Corporation (IDC)’s Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, the global shipments of wearable devices in 2022 experienced a decline of 7.7% compared to 2021. However, the overall wearable shipments in 2022 stood at around 492.1 million units, surpassing the figures from 2019 and 2020.

The quarterly shipments of Apple wearables in the fourth quarter of 2022 were around 46.6 million units, capturing a market share of 33.6%. Samsung and Huawei followed, at 11 million and 8.3 million shipments respectively. Smartwatches witnessed an all-time increase of 9.4% in 2022, with over 148.6 million units shipped in the year. Apple took the lead, followed by Huawei and Samsung.

Many of these wearables are directly synced with fitness apps to enhance data accuracy and ensure real-time feedback.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN), for instance, offers a range of wearables integrated with GPS technology and appealing features for fitness freaks. The Forerunner, Fenix, and Vivosmart lines, among others, are staples for many fitness enthusiasts, offering everything from basic activity tracking to advanced athletic metrics.

Garmin's (NYSE:GRMN) wearables segment has seen consistent growth, with revenues reaching approximately $1.32 billion in the second quarter of 2023 — a 6% year-over-year increase. Its current market capitalization stands at around $19.58 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable companies by market cap.

In its Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Clifton Pemble, president, director, and chief executive officer at Garmin (NYSE:GRMN), expressed:

"Garmin reported second-quarter consolidated revenue of $1.32 billion, up 6% over the prior year, driven by growth in three of our five business segments. Gross in operating margins were 57.5% and 21.5% respectively. And we generated $284 million of operating income in the quarter. GAAP EPS was $1.50 and pro forma EPS came in at $1.45, up 1% over the prior year. We feel positive about our results for the first half of the year, and are updating our full year 2023 guidance accordingly. We now expect revenue of approximately $5.05 billion, and EPS of $5.15 during the year."

Clifton further stated that the fitness segment revenues of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) increased by 23% to $335 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The Current Trends in the Fitness Industry

The fitness industry has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. With the rise of technology, many fitness ventures have capitalized on innovation solutions, capturing a huge market share.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), for instance, has transformed home workouts with its high-end exercise equipment and apps integrated with virtual classes. Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) stock has seen some instability, but it still remains dominant in the fitness market. Currently, the stock of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is down by 23%, with a market cap of around $1.96 billion. This is a more than 90% fall since its all-time high hit of around $44 billion in 2020.

Fitbit, acquired by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in 2021, is another big name in the fitness industry. Fitbit devices and apps boast step tracking, distance tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more. However, soon after Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)'s acquisition, Fitbit experienced a decrease in revenues. It sold 9.2 million units in 2022, a significant decrease of 13% compared to 2021. While it seems that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has not been great at handling the acquisition, Fitbit continues to be a significant player in the industry with revenues surpassing the $1.15 billion mark.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) has also strategically positioned itself as a dominant player in the US fitness industry through its low-cost, inclusive "Judgment Free Zone" approach. Capitalizing on a franchise-based expansion model, the company has rapidly scaled to over 2,000 locations.

While COVID-19 posed challenges, Planet Fitness's (NYSE:PLNT) asset-light strategy and its successful venture into digital fitness offerings led to its financial stability. Its current market cap stands at around $5.31 billion, while the company’s revenues in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 27.6% to $286.2 million as compared to the same period in the previous year.

In Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Chris Rondeau, the CEO of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT), expressed:

"We ended the quarter with more than 18.4 million members and 8.7% system-wide same-store sales growth. We added 26 stores, bringing our global store count to 2,472."

He further added:

"During the second quarter, we grew net membership by more than 300,000. All generational groups surpassed their pre-pandemic population penetration levels in the U.S. with Gen Z continuing to lead the way in terms of membership growth. At the end of June, 3.5% of boomers, more than 6% of Gen Xers and more than 9% of millennials and Gen Zs are members of Planet Fitness. We also launched the third year of High School Summer Pass on May 15. Leading up to it, we already had more than 400,000 teams joined from last summer’s program. We had more than 2.8 million high school-age teams sign up for the 2023 program so far, 70% of which are first-time participants. It’s incredible to me that over the past three years we’ve run this program, we’ve impacted the lives of more than six million teens."

20 Best Fitness Apps in 2023

Methodology

For our list of the 20 best fitness apps, we started with the Similar Web’s Usage Rank to shortlist apps with higher usage. We then looked into the Google Play and Apple Store ratings of selected apps and also considered the 2023 download count for each app. Apps were then given a score of 1 to 20 for each metric (the Usage Rank, store ratings, and 2023 downloads), with 1 being the top rank and 20 being the least favorable. We then calculated weighted averages to get a composite rank for each app, while assigning a 30% weight to the Usage Rank, 30% to the Apple Store rating, 30% to the Google Play rating, and a 10% weight to the download rank.

The final list was compiled based on these weighted average scores, ranking the apps from 1 (top fitness app) to 20.

Below is the list of the 20 best fitness apps in 2023.

20 Best Fitness Apps in 2023

20. Virgin Pulse

Publisher: Virgin Pulse

Google Play Rating: 4.4

Apple Store Rating: 4.8

Focused on the holistic well-being of employees, Virgin Pulse offers daily habits, health assessments, and engaging challenges. With the aim to bring about a positive change in the workplace environment, the app has crossed total downloads of over 1 million on the Google Play Store.

19. Cashwalk: Step Counter & Rewards

Publisher: CASHWALK LABS, INC.

Google Play Rating: 4.0

Apple Store Rating: 4.6

With an aim to make fitness rewarding and encourage users to walk more, Cashwalk transforms daily steps into redeemable points. These points can be traded in for discounts or tangible rewards. With this tangible incentive, Cashwalk makes daily running or walking not only a must-have but also a way to earn and save. In July 2023, there were more than 80k downloads of the app.

18. Noom: Weight Loss & Health

Publisher: NoomI Inc.

Google Play Rating: 4.1

Apple Store Rating: 4.7

With its data-driven strategy, Noom provides personalized weight loss programs while allowing users to consistently track their diet and physical activity levels. It also gives actionable insights and feedback, ensuring users are always on the right path towards their weight loss goals. Four years after its launch in 2016, Noom’s annual revenues surged to over $400 million in 2020—almost twice what it made in the previous year.

17. Planet Fitness Workouts

Publisher: Planet Fitness

Google Play Rating: 3.9

Apple Store Rating: 3.6

Planet Fitness Workouts offers an array of workout routines and video tutorials, making it one of the best fitness apps for women and men alike. Tailored to cater to both novices and seasoned gym-goers, the app ensures that users have access to quality fitness resources. In July 2023, Planet Fitness’s mobile app revenues were about $20k.

16. WeightWatchers (WW)

Publisher: WW International, Inc.

Google Play Rating: 4.7

Apple Store Rating: 4.8

Considered one of the best fitness apps for weight loss, WeightWatchers integrates food tracking, community support, and personalized dietary plans. Users get a holistic approach to wellness, emphasizing balanced eating, regular activity, and mental well-being. Its publisher, WW International Inc., (NASDAQ:WW) revealed that the company generated revenues of over $1.04 billion in 2022. WW (NASDAQ:WW) further revealed that their revenues in the first quarter of 2023 are expected to be around $235 million. The current market cap of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stands at around 730 million.

15. Google Fit: Activity Tracking

Publisher: Google LLC

Google Play Rating: 4.0

Apple Store Rating: 4.4

Google Fit is not just about counting steps; it's a comprehensive health hub. By collecting and analyzing data from daily activities, it offers users insights into their health habits. The app estimates how many calories you have burned based on a blend of your height, gender, and activity. It also seamlessly integrates with other health apps and devices, making it easier for users to understand and act on their fitness goals.

14. Fitbit

Publisher: Fitbit LLC

Google Play Rating: 4.1

Apple Store Rating: 4.3

Although Fitbit started as a wearable device, its app has taken on a life of its own. The app provides detailed reports on everything from sleep patterns to heart rate variations. Fitbit was acquired by Google in 2021. Its estimated revenues in 2022 were around $116 billion, a decrease of 4.1% from the previous year.

13. Samsung Health

Publisher: Samsung Electronics

Google Play Rating: 3.6

Apple Store Rating: 4.6

With more than 60 million monthly active users across 150 countries, Samsung Health has firmly established itself as a staple on many Android devices. Beyond tracking basics like diet, sleep, and exercise, it provides users with in-depth analyses and recommendations. The app lets you track your water intake, set fitness challenges, and seek relaxation techniques.

12. Headspace: Mindful Meditation

Publisher: Headspace for Meditation, Mindfulness and Sleep

Google Play Rating: 4.5

Apple Store Rating: 4.8

Specializing in meditation, Headspace offers guided sessions tailored for various life scenarios, from handling stress to improving focus. By breaking down meditation into bite-sized, daily chunks, the app ensures that mindfulness becomes a part of daily routine, leading to improved mental health and clarity.

11. Step Tracker – Pedometer

Publisher: Leap Fitness Group

Google Play Rating: 4.9

Apple Store Rating: 4.9

One of the best fitness apps for men and women alike, Step Tracker is all about steps. It is considered the most accurate app to auto-track daily steps, movements, calories burned, walking distance, and more. By setting daily goals and providing insightful summaries, the app encourages users to be more active.

10. MyFitnessPal: Calorie Counter

Publisher: MyFitnessPal, Inc.

Google Play Rating: 4.1

Apple Store Rating: 4.7

MyFitnessPal takes the guesswork out of dieting, making it one of the best fitness apps for iPhone and Android alike. With an expansive food database and a handy barcode scanner, users can track and analyze their dietary habits. The app provides insights into macros and nutritional values and even offers diet suggestions. MyFitnessPal is also one of the top-grossing apps in 2023, with over 10 million downloads in the year. It generated revenues of around $247 million in 2022, marking a year-on-year increase of 41%.

9. Calorie Counter by Lose It!

Publisher: FitNow, Inc.

Google Play Rating: 4.4

Apple Store Rating: 4.8

With its unique photo recognition feature, Calorie Counter, by Lose It, lets you snap a photo instead of manually entering food details. The app lets you track your diet, set weight loss goals, and schedule intermittent fasting, among other unique features, making it one of the best fitness tracking apps. Its gross revenues exceeded 10 million in 2023. FitNow, Inc. is the parent company of Lose It.

8. Calm - Sleep, Meditate, Relax

Publisher: Calm.com, Inc.

Google Play Rating: 4.5

Apple Store Rating: 4.8

With over 5 million active users, Calm is the go-to app for relaxation and mental well-being. From guided meditations to sleep stories, the app offers many resources for those seeking a mental break. Recognizing the importance of sleep in overall health, the app also provides tools and techniques to promote better sleep patterns. Calm’s revenues in 2022 were estimated to be around $355 million, a 7.5% increase compared to 2021.

7. Garmin Connect™

Publisher: Garmin

Google Play Rating: 4.6

Apple Store Rating: 4.5

Designed to synchronize seamlessly with Garmin devices, Garmin Connect™ offers an in-depth analysis of fitness metrics. Users can view their progress, set challenges, and even get customized coaching. The app also connects users to a broader Garmin community where they can create groups and have fun with other fitness enthusiasts.

6. Strava: Run, Bike, Hike

Publisher: Strava Inc.

Google Play Rating: 4.4

Apple Store Rating: 4.8

Founded in 2009, Strava is a favorite choice of many runners, cyclists, and hikers. The app allows users to record their activities, compare performances, and even compete in challenges. Strava also provides a platform for social fitness, allowing users to share routes, celebrate achievements, and motivate each other. In 2022, Strava witnessed a 31% increase in revenues compared to the previous year, amounting to around $220 million, per Business of Apps.

