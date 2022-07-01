20 best back to school gifts for college students to shop right now

Shop the best gifts for 2022 college students.

Finding a gift for a college student can be tedious when you want to get something they will not only love, but actually use. Are they into TikTok trends? A sunset lamp may be just what they want—but it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly what college students are going to be into at any given point.

That's why we've done that work for you. Here at Reviewed, we've rounded up the best back to school gifts for college students of 2022. These are both practical and fun gifts that the average college-aged kid will appreciate. From the best noise-canceling headphones to yummy popcorn makers, there's something here for every interest.

1. For the student making meals in a hurry: Our favorite countertop microwave

Best gifts for college students 2022: Toshiba Microwave

Your college student will be so busy studying for exams and socializing with friends that they may not have enough time to cook. This Toshiba model is one of our favorite countertop microwaves for its quiet performance and ability to do everything from pop popcorn to prepare some frozen dinner. It's also super compact so it can easily fit in a dorm room.

2. For the student who needs a laptop: HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop

Best gifts for college students 2022: Hp Envy Laptop

Whether they're taking writing notes for a class or scrolling through social media, a laptop is a must. The HP Envy x360 is our favorite budget laptop for its gorgeous display, touch ability, 2-in-1 mode and strong battery life. It's on the bulkier side for the price point, it's definitely worth every penny.

3. For the active student: Fitbit Charge 5

Best gifts for college students 2022: Fitbit

A fitness tracker makes a great gift if your recipient wants to see how many steps they’re actually taking to and from class each day. This year, we recommend the Fitbit Charge 5, which is the upgraded version of the best fitness tracker we’ve ever tested. We especially love that it’s waterproof and has an updated battery life, making it our top choice for your active student.

4. For the student in need of a stylish bookbag: Coach Zip Top Tote

Best gifts for college students 2022: Coach Zip Top Tote

Carrying numerous books and a tablet to class can be a hassle, especially if your giftee doesn't have the right bag to hold them. Enter the Coach Zip Top Tote, designed to look both sleek and stylish and hold all their notebooks and class essentials. Available in two colors (Black and Chalk) this top-rated bag was loved by Coach shoppers for its roomy size and classic, clean design. It's even got a cellphone pocket and a zipped center compartment to keep belongings safe and organized.

5. For the student who needs new sheets: Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set

Best gifts for college students 2022: Brooklinen Sheets

Is your college student sleeping on scratchy old sheets from their childhood? Help them sleep in style and comfort by upgrading them to a new set of sheets any adult would be proud of. Our testers loved this Luxe Core Sheet Set from Brooklinen, which topped the charts on our list of the best bed sheets you can buy. They're not cheap, but they are long-lasting and colorful, so you can grab the set that best matches your student's personality.

6. For the student who’s studying abroad: The best checked luggage

Best gifts for college students 2022: Away Suitcase

If you're shopping for a student who’s about to be whisked away on a semester abroad, they're going to want the trendiest suitcase on social media. The Large Away Suitcase is the best hard-sided suitcase we’ve ever tested because not only is it completely Instagramable, but it also has plenty of packing space and even a handy charging port for their phone. If the large is too big, Away also makes carry-ons that are great for quick getaways, such as when your student goes country hopping for the weekend.

7. For the student who needs to focus: The best wireless earbuds and noise-canceling headphones

Best gifts for college students 2022: Apple AirPods Pro

Music is a great distraction for the walk to class and for zoning into a long study session. But to truly plug in, your student is going to need an amazing pair of earbuds. Apple AirPods Pro are one of our favorite wireless earbuds for their excellent noise reduction and comfortable fit.

If they prefer complete sound blockage, we recommend the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are the best noise canceling headphones we’ve ever tested. They’re comfortable and keep the rest of the world out, so students can (hopefully) crank out that late-night paper and be prepared for all their exams.

8. For the student who likes to party: Anker Soundcore 2

Best gifts for college students 2022: Anker Speaker

No proper party is complete without music. A portable Bluetooth speaker is what every student needs so they can bring the jams from their dorm rooms to their friend’s apartment and even on spring break. The Anker Soundcore 2 has a nice sound and it’s easy-to-use, so you don’t have to worry about getting it set up. It’s also the best portable speaker under $50 we’ve ever tested.

9. For the student who needs a quick caffeine boost: Nespresso VertuoPlus

Best gifts for college students 2022: Nespresso VertuoPlus

Coffee is expensive and students don’t always have time to make it to a coffee shop before their early morning classes. With a pod maker though, they can conveniently make a cup of coffee in their dorm room in less than a minute. The Nespresso VertuoPlus is easy to use and makes the quickest cup of coffee of all the single pod coffee makers we've tested. Be sure to start them off with a travel mug, too.

10. For the student that wants some mood lighting: Himalayan Salt Lamp

Best gifts for college students 2022: Himalayan Lamp

Students that want to spruce up their dorm room décor will love this Himalayan Glow Natural Pink Salt Lamp that will provide a soft warm glow to their space. It's got a 4.6-star rating from more than 22,000 Amazon customers, who love the soothing amber glow and different dimmer settings. Whether they need a nightlight or just something to calm them down during midterms, this salt lamp is the gift to give.

11. For the student who needs to stay hydrated: S’well water bottle

Best gifts for college students 2022: S'Well Water Bottle

Forgetting to drink water throughout the day while running from class to class is easy in college. That’s why students should come prepared with a S’well 17 oz Water Bottle, which is one of the best water bottles we’ve ever tested. The S’well comes in plenty of gorgeous patterns and will actually keep water cold throughout the day thanks to its insulated stainless steel material. I mean, who wouldn’t feel trendy with a marbled water bottle?

12. For the student who’s always busy: The best portable charger

Best gifts for college students 2022: Mophie Charger

Between going to class, attending club meetings and getting dinner with friends, the last thing students want to worry about is if their phone battery will last them the entire day and night. So they don’t have to go looking for the nearest outlet in the middle of class, arm them with this Mophie Powerstation PD Portable Charger, which is our favorite portable battery pack. It delivers its most effective charge through its USB-C port and is slim enough to fit into a backpack or even a pocket.

13. For the student who loves to snack: A microwave popcorn maker

Best gifts for college students 2022: Cuisinart Popcorn Maker

Popcorn is the perfect healthy snack and it's an easy way to satisfy those late-night munchies. College students can easily stick a bag in the microwave, but if they’re a true snacker (or just prefer to eat as healthy as possible), they’ll want to make their own. This Cuisinart Pop and Serve Popcorn Maker is super fun and allows students to choose their serving size and how much butter and seasoning is going on it—as long as they have plenty of popcorn kernels stocked up.

14. For the student who loves movies: The best way to stream

Best gifts for college students 2022: Roku Ultra

Netflix in bed is always nice, but it’s more entertaining when you can watch it on a TV screen instead of a laptop or phone. With a Roku Ultra, the best streaming device we’ve ever tested, students can upgrade whatever old TV they brought with them to college so they can watch Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and basically anything else. It’ll transform their dorm room into the best space for a movie night.

15. For the student who's always cold: A thick, warm sweater

t gifts for college students 2022: A cozy sweater

Surviving those cold lecture halls or walking to class in the winter can easily be remedied by a thick, cozy sweater. There's a number of top-notch options out there for every kind of style. We've listed some of our favorites here so you can choose between a Madewell Embroidered Pullover Sweater, a Patagonia Men’s Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover or a Free People Women's Dream State Pullover.

16. For the student who misses home: Candles that smell like home

Best gifts for college students 2022: Homesick Candle

Whether they’re at school across the country or down the road, college students always get a bit homesick no matter what they tell you. To remind them of home, get them a candle that actually smells like their hometown. These Homesick Candles have scent profiles of different states so they can be reminded of the peaches and barbecues of North Carolina or enjoy the smells of apple-picking in Massachusetts.

17. For the student who loves makeup: Glamcor Riki Skinny Mirror

Best gifts for college students 2022: Lighted Mirror

A lighted mirror can be game-changing for students trying on new makeup trends, taking selfies or creating their favorite TikToks. Our favorite lighted makeup mirror is the Glamcor Riki Skinny Makeup Mirror, and for good reason. This luxury mirror is portable, compact and smart—it connects to your phone's Bluetooth! There are six buttons on the mirror that do everything from show you how much battery it's got left and a camera button that snaps a picture when it's connected to a smartphone. Not to mention, there's even an attachable phone holder that'll capture those picture-perfect moments during their college years.

18. For the messy student: Eufy 11S

Best gifts for college students 2022: Eufy Robovac

The Eufy Robovac 11S Slim Robot Vacuum is our favorite affordable robot vacuum on the market and it's also the perfect addition to a student's dorm room. It provides excellent suction and comes with smart navigation capabilities, so they won’t have to worry about it bumping into their desk or chair while it cleans. We also loved how it picked up around 11.6 grams of dirt per run (that's more than your average Roomba!) and that it was whisper-soft, perfect for those in-the-zone study hours. Just be careful if they've got throw rugs or mats around, as this affordable robo-vac can sometimes get caught in them.

19. For the tea-drinking student: The best electric kettle

Best gifts for college students 2022: Electric Kettle

A cozy night in isn’t complete without a warm cup of tea. If your student loves tea but doesn’t have a stove or microwave to boil water, they’re going to want a Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle. Cuisinart makes our favorite electric kettle, and we love that it boils water really fast and lets you choose the temperature to boil the water to. Pretty neat and perfect for a dorm room.

20. For the photography student: An easy way to print your best shots

Best gifts for college students 2022: Portable Photo Printer

Everyone takes a ton of pictures for social media these days, especially students. But even if pictures don’t make it to Instagram, they still deserve to be printed out. The Polaroid Hi-Print makes it easy to print out photos straight from your phone, which is why it’s our favorite portable photo printer. Students can use it to print out some squad photos to decorate their rooms or quickly print out images for a school project.

