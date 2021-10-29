50 amazing gifts for every type of dad

The best gifts for dad for 2021.

Dads are notoriously hard to shop for when it comes to buying gifts. But while he might already have everything he wants (or might just be way too particular about the things he doesn't), that's not an excuse to settle for giving Dad yet another boring tie or gift card this year.

To help you find the perfect gift for Dad—a.k.a. one that he'll actually love and use—our experts have created a carefully-curated collection of some of the best gifts for dads of 2021. Below are our top picks, including the cult-favorite Sony noise-canceling headphones and the Kindle everyone is obsessed with.

1. For the dad who wants to learn something new: MasterClass All-Access Pass

Best gifts for dads: MasterClass

What do you get the dad who already has everything? Classes taught by his favorite celebrities, of course. With an All-Access Pass to MasterClass, he can learn how to cook from Gordon Ramsay, how to tell better jokes from Steve Martin and even how to shoot hoops from Steph Curry. Our editor-in-chief tried out the service for himself and said the classes were inspiring and that he liked how you can take them at your own pace.

Give a MasterClass All-Access Pass for $15 per month

2. For the meat-eating dad: Crowd Cow

Best gifts for dads: Crowd Cow.

Burgers, steak, wings—if it's meat, Dad will eat it. Make him the happiest carnivore this holiday with a subscription to a meat delivery service like Crowd Cow. Reviewed's shopping editor has used Crowd Cow and is obsessed with how convenient it is and how delicious and high-quality all of the meat is. One of the best parts is that Crowd Cow only sources its products from independent ranchers and farmers who raise their livestock in a sustainable and ethical way without any added hormones or unnecessary antibiotics.

Give a Crowd Cow gift box starting at $43

3. For the dad who just likes to chill: Gravity Weighted Blanket

Best gifts for dads: Gravity Blanket

From who left the door open while the AC was on to how to unclog the shower drain yet again, dads have a lot to worry about. So sometimes they need to decompress—and a weighted blanket could help any dad do just that. Of all the ones we've tested, we like the Gravity Blanket the best because it's super soft to the touch and provides just the right amount of pressure to be comforting but not suffocating.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $195

4. For the dad-on-the-go: New Balance sneakers

Best gifts for dads: New Balance sneakers.

Sneakers are having a major moment right now—so get Dad in on the trend with a fresh new pair. Maybe it's a pair of trendy "dad shoes," like these New Balance cross trainers which New Balance customers said were the most comfortable pair of sneakers they ever owned. Or maybe it's the brand's equally popular running shoes, that people rave are lightweight and supportive for pounding the pavement come the new year.

5. For the dad who runs on coffee: Yeti Rambler Mug

Best gifts for dads: Yeti Rambler

While Yeti makes an impressive cooler, you might not want to shell out nearly $1,000 (!!) for Dad's gift. Fortunately, you can get him the Yeti he loves at a more affordable price point (i.e. less than $25) with the popular Rambler mug. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it has more than 16,000 reviews on Amazon for keeping coffee steaming hot (or their water ice cold) for hours.

Get the Yeti Rambler Mug from Amazon for $38.50

6. For the dad who lives in sweatshirts: Patagonia Better Sweater

Name a sweatshirt that's more recognizable than the Patagonia pullover—we'll wait. The knit fleece is so popular for a lot of reasons besides the fact that it looks good—it's also cozy yet breathable, high-quality (so Dad can wear it for years to come), and made with recycled materials.

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket from REI for $139

7. For the bookworm dad: Kindle Paperwhite

Best gifts for dads: Kindle Paperwhite

Why give Dad one book when you could give him thousands? After all, that's what he'll have access to with the Kindle Paperwhite. It's our favorite Kindle because it has the most storage space of all the models, an automatic light sensor for easy reading and a waterproof exterior.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $139.99

8. For the Bobby Flay wannabe: Always Pan

Best gifts for dads: Always Pan

Few kitchen items are as trendy right now as the Always Pan from Our Place. So if your dad is a culinary whiz, this is for him. When our cooking team tested the Instagram-famous pan, they loved it for combining eight different cookware into one and how space-saving this appliance was.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

9. For the dad with too many toiletries: Minted Dopp kit

Best gifts for dads: Minted Dopp Kit

Is dad's side of the bathroom counter a bit cluttered? Help him out with a personalized "Dopp kit," or toiletry bag, from Minted. The cotton bag is made with a water-repellant lining, with leather accents including a zipper pull and name tag, which you can have embossed with dad's name free of charge. If this pattern isn't his style, there's plenty of other options to choose from as well.

Get the Minted Dopp Kit from Minted for $40

10. For the dad who wants to tune out: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Best gifts for dads: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Like most wireless earbuds, these Samsung buds are great for listening to music on the go, without worrying about wires getting in your way. In testing, we loved their powerful sound, stylish, micro-sized design, and active noise cancelation. Dad will love popping them into his ears whenever he wants to tune into to his favorite podcast without disruptions, or go on a jog.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro from Amazon for $159.99

11. For the dad who loves jamming out: JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker

Best gifts for dads: JBL Flip 5

If there's one thing dads from all walks of life can agree on, it's that stuff should just work. Especially tech stuff. Based on this criterion, the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker couldn't be more dad-friendly. Simply turn the Flip 5 on, wait a second or two for it to pair, and you're good to go. The Flip 5 is our winner for the best value portable Bluetooth speaker. It's splash-proof, features a rugged design, and pumps out some seriously good sound. Plus, the pairing process couldn't be simpler, so consider it pre-approved by fathers everywhere.

Get the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker from Amazon for $119.95

12. For the dad who believes beer should always be ice cold: Cooling Pint Glasses

Best gifts for dads: Cooling Pint Glasses

"Pass me a warm beer," said no man ever. That's why Dad needs a set of these insulated pint glasses. Not only do reviewers like that the mugs keep their beverages frosty for hours but they also like that the glass is no-sweat and that each one has a comfortable silicone sleeve for easy gripping.

Get the Freeze 16 Oz. Beer Glass (2-Pack) from Amazon for $26.99

13. For the dad who needs a massage ASAP: Theragun Elite

Best gifts for dads: Theragun Elite

He might not be able to get a massage at the spa this year but, according to thousands of happy shoppers, Dad can get one that's (almost) just as good at home. All he needs is the very trendy Theragun. One of our staff members put the handheld massager to the test and liked that it was powerful (perfect for kneading out knots) and could get to even the hardest-to-reach spots.

Get the Theragun Elite from Therabody for $399

14. For the dad who wants to binge his favorite TV shows: Roku Ultra

Best gifts for dads: Roku Ultra

We tested several streaming boxes and streaming sticks in our quest to find the best streaming devices, and the Roku Ultra stood above the competition as the overall best device money can buy. With the Roku Ultra, Dad will be free to stream his favorite shows and movies in 4K and HDR. We love Roku's easy-to-use platform, and the remote control is by far the easiest to use of all the devices we tested, which means you won't spend the holidays showing him how to use it.

Get the Roku Ultra Streaming Device from Amazon for $97.30

15. For the practical dad: Bombas Socks

Best gifts for dads: Bombas Socks

Never underestimate the value of a good pair of socks. Dad—and his feet—will be more than happy with these ones from Bombas, the highly talked-about brand that's known for its comfortable (and colorful) socks. The best part? For every pair purchased, another pair is donated to someone in need.

Get the Men's Tri-Block Marl Ankle 6-Pack from Bombas for $71.25

16. For the audiophile dad: Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Headphones

Best gifts for dads: Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Headphones

Behold: the headphones your dad envies whenever he sees them on an airplane. The Sony WH-1000XM4 enjoys a reputation among frequent travelers as the most comfortable noise-canceling headphones around. They perform so well that they've earned themselves the top spot on our list of the best noise canceling headphones you can buy. Simply put, they sound as good as they feel, and their noise-canceling chops are unmatched.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones from Amazon for $348

17. For the dad who wants to kick back and relax: Ugg Scuff Slipper

Best gifts for dads: Ugg Slippers

If they're good enough for Tom Brady, they're good enough for Dad. With over 7,800 rave reviews at Amazon, these suede slippers are lined with the plush shearling that Ugg boots are so famous for and that will keep his feet warm and comfortable all day long.

Get the Men's Ugg Scuff Slipper from Amazon for $79.95

18. For the true crime junkie: Hunt A Killer

Best gifts for dads: Hunt A Killer

Any dad who listens to true crime podcasts on the regular or who is obsessed with the latest and greatest serial killer documentary will appreciate a subscription to Hunt A Killer. The subscription box—which is one of our editors' favorites—contains everything he'll need from clues to artifacts to solve the mystery in six months.

Give the Hunt a Killer subscription box for $25/month

19. For dads who get their hands dirty: Carhartt Work Gloves

Best gifts for dads: Carhartt Work Gloves

Whether the dad in your life builds houses, hauls lumber, or just spends his time kickin' it in a woodshop, he'd be hard-pressed to find a pair of gloves better than the A518s from Carhartt. In fact, in our roundup of the best work gloves, these reasonably-priced numbers earned the No. 1 spot. Why do we love them? Simple—they're tough without sacrificing flexibility. Our expert even typed up his review of these gloves while wearing them.

Get the Carhartt A518 Work Gloves from Amazon for $21.99

20. For the pro pit master: Grilling Tongs

Best gifts for dads: Grilling Tongs

Your dad's grill is a sports team, and like any team, its star players come and go with each passing season—what were once your father's All-Star cooking tongs are now old, achy, and ready to retire. These 16-inch grilling tongs from OXO were the best tongs we tested in our quest to find the best grill and kitchen tongs, and they're ready to get their call-up to the big leagues. OXO's signature non-slip grip will keep your dad in control while maintaining a safe distance from the heat, and the scalloped pincers offer ample surface area for gripping delicious foods.

Get the OXO Good Grips 16-Inch Grilling Tongs from Amazon for $16.95

21. For the dad who likes to be comfortable: Everlane Loungewear

Best gifts for dads: Everlane

There's no such thing as having too much loungewear. That's why Dad will appreciate a piece or two of cozy, comfy classics from Everlane, the brand that is all the rage right now. Not only does Everlane make our experts' favorite white T-shirt, but they also make a crewneck pullover that reviewers rave is the most comfortable sweatshirt they've ever owned.

22. For the dad who's into craft beer: MoreBeer Home Brewing Kit

Best gifts for dads: MoreBeer Home Brewing Kit

More and more folks are trying their hand at brewing their own at home right now. We put nine beer brewing kits to the test in a head-to-head battle of the best beer brewing kits and in the end, the MoreBeer Deluxe home brewing kit took home the gold. It offers users almost everything they need to brew their first beer, including a kettle and fermentor. If you know a dad who's always toyed with the idea of making their own beer, or has maybe tried unsuccessfully in the past, the MoreBeer Deluxe kit could be the perfect gift.

Get the MoreBeer Deluxe Home Brewing Kit from MoreBeer for $249.99

23. For the dad who can't wait to travel again: Travelpro Luggage

Best gifts for dads: TravelPro Luggage

If Dad is dreaming of future travel plans, snag him the best checked luggage you can buy: the Travelpro Platinum Elite. This 29-inch suitcase offers plenty of packing space and rides atop four magnetized wheels that are designed to move smoothly and in the same direction. Although it's not much to look at, we loved the durability it brought to the table. It will almost certainly provide years and years of reliable performance.

Get the Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Spinner from Amazon for $365.49

24. For the dad who likes a little heat: Hot Sauce Sampler

Best gifts for dads: Good Hurt Hot Sauce

We all know them: Dads who try to impress us with their tolerance for spicy foods. They shout repeated cries of "Do you have something other than Tabasco?" as well as, "These wings aren't spicy enough, and my night is ruined." Feed their appetite for heat with this sampler pack of seven different hot sauces from The Good Hurt Fuego. From garlic herb to ghost pepper, there are several flavors and spice levels so dads everywhere can scoff and say, "You call this hot?"

Get the Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Pack from Amazon for $34.99

25. For the dad who spends weekends at the driving range: Personalized Titleist Golf Balls

Best gifts for dads: Titleist Golf Balls

One thing's for sure: Dad won't lose these neon yellow golf balls the next time he's playing a round with his work buddies. While you can buy a standard pack of the iconic Titleist balls (which are some of the most-used golf balls on professional tours, FYI), you can add a personal touch to your gift by customizing the balls with a monogram or his name.

Get the Custom Pro V1 Optic Golf Balls from Amazon for $69.48

26. For dads who want to stay active: Fitbit Charge 5

Best gifts for dads: Fitbit Charge 5

For some of us, staying active isn't easy. For others, working out is a lifestyle. The beauty of the Fitbit Charge is that it's useful to everyone, regardless of how much they exercise. Topping our list of the best fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 5 is perfect for any dad, whether he's a fitness fanatic or just looking to make some minor lifestyle changes. It features everything we love about the Charge 4—namely its ease of use, GPS integration and a comfortable design—plus improved battery life and a brighter display.

Get the Fitbit Charge 5 from Amazon for $179.95

27. For the dad who likes to get outdoors: OtterBox Venture 45 Cooler

Best gifts for dads: Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler

What's the one thing hiking, camping, and even lounging on the beach all have in common? They all require a solid, heavy-duty cooler—and Dad is bound to love this one from Otterbox. Of all the coolers we've tested, the Venture 45 was the most versatile, the most durable, and offered the best insulation. In fact, it kept the interior an icy 40 degrees for almost five straight days (!!).

Get the OtterBox Venture 45 from Amazon for $299.99

28. For the cool dad: The 'Dad Hoodie'

Best gifts for dads: The Dad Hoodie

Meet the coolest gift of 2021: the Dad Hoodie. The soft and stretchy sweatshirt (perfect for dad bods-in-the-making) has a breathable mesh lining filled with plenty of pockets—including one specifically for bottles—so new dads can leave the diaper bag at home. With a perfect five-star rating from customers, it's a game-changer.

Get The Dad Hoodie from The Dad Hoodie for $98

29. For the dad who prefers his beer on tap: GrowlerWerks uKeg

Best gifts for dads: GrowlerWerks uKeg

Fact: Beer tastes better poured out of a tap. If Dad agrees, get him the uKeg from GrowlerWerks. Made of vacuum-insulated stainless steel, the growler/keg combo has gotten a thumbs up from over 1,000 reviewers who say it keeps their beer ice cold and carbonated (you can even customize the carbonation level) all day long. And whenever he's ready for happy hour, Dad can use the tap dispenser to pour the perfect pint.

Get the GrowlerWerks uKeg from Amazon for $168

30. For the dad who likes convenience: Dollar Shave Club

Best gifts for dads: Dollar Shave Club

The last thing any man wants to do after a long day at work is go back out to the store because he ran out of razors (or worse, realize it in the morning when it's too late and he has a 9 a.m. meeting). Enter a subscription to Dollar Shave Club, which is one of our favorite subscription boxes of the year. It'll keep him stocked with all the necessary shaving essentials delivered right to his doorstep.

Give a Dollar Shave Club subscription starting at $1/month (+ shipping)

31. For the wine-drinking dad: Firstleaf

Best gifts for dads: Firstleaf

It doesn't matter if he prefers red or white—if Dad loves a glass of vino at the end of the day, he'll love a subscription to Firstleaf, which delivers a box of three bottles each month. One of our editors tried out the wine delivery service and liked the variety of wines available (his box will be curated specifically to his preferences) and how flavorful and delicious said wines were.

Give a Firstleaf gift card starting at $25

32. For the dad who thinks he's funny: Dad Jokes Book

Best gifts for dads: Dad Jokes

Ah, the dad joke. Cheesy, cringe-worthy, and often poorly-timed, they elicit groans and eye rolls—but also a few laughs. If the dad in your life is famous for his mildly-inappropriate, mildly-awful humor, get him this book which will add over 500 new dad jokes to his collection.

Get "Dad Jokes: Terribly Good Dad Jokes" from Amazon for $6.99

33. For the dad with a competitive edge: Spikeball

Best gifts for dads: Spikeball

There's no better way to challenge rival dads in the neighborhood than with a rousing game of Spikeball (after all, even though he can't watch sports right now, he can definitely still play them). Spikeball—which involves bouncing a tiny ball on a net—is one of the year's most popular backyard games because it's fun for people of all ages and because you can easily take it anywhere from the beach to the park and have it set it up in seconds.

Get the Spikeball Set from Amazon for $59.99

34. For the dad who appreciates his drinks on the rocks: Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge

Best gifts for dads: Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge

Sure, he could pour his 5 o'clock old fashioned over regular ice—but he could also pour it over a modern wedge of ice if you gift him this unique glass and mold. Made by cult-favorite brand Corkcicle, the glasses are very durable—according to their hundreds of rave reviews—and include a silicone mold for making ice "wedges" that fit neatly into the glasses.

Get the Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge from Amazon for $24.95

35. For the carnivore dad: Meat claws

Best gifts for dads: Meat Claws

Shredding chicken with a fork is just too civilized for the dad who likes to channel his inner caveman when he's behind the grill. Enter these meat claws, which have over 22,000 reviews on Amazon and have even been voted the "Best BBQ Tool" by the National BBQ Association. Users say the handheld claws make shredding meat quick and easy (and fun!) and can also be used for lifting and carving.

Get the Bear Paw Meat Handlers from Amazon for $12.95

36. For the dad who takes his facial hair very seriously: Beard Club

Best gifts for dads: Beard Club

Besides his kids and last season's fantasy football win, the one thing Dad is most proud of is his ability to grow a killer beard. And to maintain that, he needs to show his face (and the hair on it) a little TLC. That's where this beard care kit comes in. One of Reviewed's top subscription boxes of 2021, The Beard Club offers kits for both growth and grooming (depending on Dad's current beard status) and will deliver refills right to his house.

Shop The Beard Club kits starting at $59

37. For the dad who likes the finer things: Custom Cuff Links

Best gifts for dads: Custom Cuff Links

Cuff links are a tried-and-true holiday gift. And while there are plenty to choose from online, one of the most popular pairs is this personalized set on Etsy, which has over 34,000 (!!) happy reviews. According to customers, the cuff links (which you can get monogrammed with a matching monogrammed wood box) look even better in person and are great quality.

Get the Men's Square Classic Cuff Links from Etsy for $19.79

38. For the dad who's also a coffee snob: Counter Culture

Best gifts for dads: Counter Culture coffee

Starbucks who? This dad isn't going to settle for some average, pedestrian blonde roast—which is why you'll make his over-caffeinated day with a subscription to Counter Culture. We dubbed it the best coffee subscription service because the beans are some of the freshest and highest-quality you can find and there's an incredible selection of flavors and roasts to choose from.

Give a Counter Culture Coffee subscription starting at $14.18/month

39. For the dad who wishes he was at the Four Seasons: Parachute Classic Bathrobe

Best gifts for dads: Parachute Classic Bathrobe

He might not be at a five-star resort in the middle of the Caribbean but he can feel like he is with this luxe robe that everyone's buying right now. Made of super soft Turkish cotton, it's so cozy that some reviewers even compare it to being wrapped up in a cloud.

Get the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute for $99

40. For the dad obsessed with getting the perfect shave: Gillette Heated Razor

Best gifts for dads: Gillette Heated Razor

According to hundreds of reviewers, a heated razor is something Dad never knew he needed—until now. This wildly popular Gillette razor offers the soothing comfort of a warm towel with its heated blade and the smoothest shave with its FlexDisc technology. People love that the razor heats up in just seconds and that you can choose just how hot it gets based on your preferences and comfort.

Get the GilletteLabs Heated Razor Starter Kit from Amazon for $149.99

41. For the classy dad: Whiskey Decanter Set

Best gifts for dads: Whiskey Decanter Set

Whiskey just hits different when it's poured from a 1920s-style decanter instead of the bottle—and Dad knows that, so he'll be excited to break out this gift the next time he has his colleagues over for a glass of scotch. According to hundreds of reviewers (who give the set a 4.7-star rating), the handcrafted glass is as sturdy and durable as it is luxe and distinguished.

Get the James Scott 5 Piece Crystal Decanter Set from Amazon for $39.99

42. For the dad who's always fixing things: Leatherman Wave+ Multitool

Best gifts for dads: Leatherman Wave+

Some call him Dad, some call him the local handyman. And whether he needs pliers, wire cutters, a blade, or even a bottle opener, this multitool has it all. Our experts like its smart and sleek design (you can actually operate the scissors with just your thumb!) and that the tools lock firmly into place for safe and easy use.

Get the Leatherman Wave+ from Amazon for $99.95

43. For the dad who's always losing things: Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

Best gifts for dads: Tile Mate

If his favorite phrase is "Has anyone seen my keys?!" Dad will benefit from a Tile Mate. The number one item finder on Amazon, the Bluetooth tracker clips right onto his key ring and can locate things over 200 feet away. Users praise its long battery life and the loud volume of the ringer (no way those keys are going to get away from him next time!).

Get the Tile Mate from Amazon for $24.99

44. For the dad who swears he's related to royalty: AncestryDNA

Best gifts for dads: AncestryDNA

Is he really Prince William's long-lost second cousin? Probably not—but he can find out who he is related to, along with other fascinating genetic and family info, with a home DNA kit. AncestryDNA is one of the most well-known (and most popular) ones available because it's very detailed and all he'll need to get started is a simple saliva sample.

Get AncestryDNA from Ancestry for $99

45. For the techie dad: Amazon Echo Show

Best gifts for dads: Amazon Echo Show 8

Smart assistants are still as popular as ever, but some seriously take up too much counter space. The Echo Show 8 provides a compact design with the bonus of a screen. It's the next level up from the Dot. The small screen makes it easy to see timers, get news updates, and make video calls, so you can chat "face-to-face" with your giftee.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 8 from Amazon for $129.99

46. For the dad who needs a new wallet: Ridge RFID-Blocking Wallet

Best gifts for dads: Ridge RFID-Blocking Wallet

There's a reason The Ridge wallets have over 11,000 positive reviews—the industrial-grade metal card cases are both sleek and secure. Dad will be grateful for the fact that the slim case can comfortably hold 12 cards and has RFID-blocking technology to protect all of his personal information.

Get The Ridge Metal Aluminum Cash Strap from Amazon for $85

47. For the dad who could use a little self-care: Jack Black Skincare Kit

Best gifts for dads: Jack Black Skincare Kit

Yes, even men should have a skin care routine and yes, this kit will help Dad get one. Jack Black is a popular brand of men's toiletries that people love for the delicious scents and effective cleansing/moisturizing/exfoliating. This set includes everything he'll need to take a little better care of his skin, including a bonus minty fresh lip balm.

Get the Jack Black Skin Saviors Kit from Amazon for $35

48. For the dad who appreciates a perfectly-cooked steak: ThermoWorks Digital Meat Thermometer

Best gifts for dads: Thermoworks Thermopop

There's nothing more disappointing than overcooking meat, and as much as your dad might think he can pull off a perfect medium-rare without the help of a thermometer, there's no substitute for immediate precision. We've tested the best digital meat thermometers, and this affordable thermometer from ThermoWorks won us over with its rotating display and three-second readout time.

Get the ThermoPop Digital Meat Thermometer from ThermoWorks for $35

49. For the dad who doubles as the family handy man: Makita Cordless Drill Kit

Best gifts for dads: Makita Cordless Drill

No one's in a better position than us to recommend a powerful, reliable cordless drill kit—we tested nine of the most popular and then ranked them in a roundup of the best cordless drills you can buy. Pound for pound, the overall best for bigger jobs is the Makita FD07R1. The drill itself features a short snub-nose that makes it easy to maneuver it in tight spots. It's lightweight, but the overall design feels high-quality despite the lack of heft. Most importantly, though, the Makita FD07R1 features a powerful motor that handles most tasks with ease.

Get the Makita FD07R1 Cordless Drill Kit from Amazon for $179

50. For the dad who has his hands full: Device Stand

Best gifts for dads: Device stand

If you've ever watched your dad try to follow a recipe on his tablet while cooking, there's a very good chance you've also watching him spill food on that very same tablet. Slope is a mobile device stand from Wiplabs that uses micro-suction technology to securely hold a smartphone or tablet in place without any sticky adhesives. It's perfect for keeping your tablet away from the cutting board or your smartphone propped up on an office desk.

Get the Slope Micro-Suction Mobile Device Stand from Amazon for $49.99

