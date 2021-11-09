20 of the best gifts under $50 from QVC

QVC has gifts to order online for anyone you're shopping for.

You’ve probably heard of QVC, the shopping channel that introduces you to products you didn’t know you needed on live TV. Whether you’re familiar with the channel or not, the shopping platform’s website is an incredible destination for gift shopping, especially if you’re looking for a deal.

From foot massagers to diamond necklaces, we’ve rounded up some of the absolute best gifts you can find on QVC—all for under $50. So if you’re shopping for your mom or daughter, dad or dog, or maybe even just for yourself, there’s something for everyone on this list. The best part? Many of these gifts are at super affordable prices, so you can save even more on your purchase.

1. For the aspiring wine lover: The Rabbit Aerator set

The gift that keeps giving.

Wine gifts are the best gifts, and if you have a friend or family member that’s recently indulged in a Winc subscription or is simply an aspiring wine-lover, this set of five wine aerators would make a great, low-cost gift. The set comes in five elegant metallic colors (or five bright metallics if you prefer) and features drip-free spouts for easy use. Reviewers mentioned that they gave these aerators as holiday or hostess gifts and several individuals noted that the aerators worked quickly and efficiently.

Get the Rabbit set of 5 Aerators for $19.36

2. For the one who wants to hibernate: The Berkshire Oversized Sherpa throw

Cuddle up with your giftee this year.

Unwrapping a cozy blanket is always a treat no matter the gift-giving occasion. This blanket comes in seven beautiful Fair Isle prints and is machine washable for extra versatility, and reviewers loved it for its soft texture, cozy pattern, and equally comfortable sides.

Get the Berkshire Oversized Printed Velvet Soft & Sherpa Fair Isle Throw for $22.98

3. For the one who likes having cozy feet: The Skechers Sweater Knit Slippers

She won't ever want to take off these faux-fur slippers.

Like I said before, you can never go wrong gifting a pair of nice slippers. For the lady in your life, this pair from Sketchers has a gray faux-fur lining, knit body, and rubber soles. She'll likely never want to take 'em off!

Get the Skechers Sweater Knit Faux Fur Slippers for $44.98

4. For the one who loves ambience: The Otho Holy Honey candle

Improve your space twice over with this candle.

Continuing with the theme of ultimate comfort, can your cozy home experience be complete without a candle? This luxurious, beautifully designed candle is made with 100% beeswax and smells like sweet, natural honey. Reviewers loved how well this three-wick candle burned and many noted that the natural scent was not too sweet.

Get the Otho Holy Honey 100% Beeswax candle for $43.47

5. For the one who's overjoyed about football season: The NFL 3-in-1 Insulated Tote

Rep your favorite team on your shoulder.

There are plenty of ways to support your favorite team, but why not rep your team's logo to the beach or tailgate with this cooler tote? From the Patriots to the Chargers, there's a wide selection of teams to choose from, emblazoned on the bag with an embroidered team logo. This tote bag will keep your food and drinks nice and chilled with its Glacier Guard foil liner, while its padded handles offer ample shoulder support and comfort.

Get the NFL 3-in-1 Insulated Tote for $26.51

6. For the one who loves a vintage look: The Crosley Tribute Vintage-Style Bluetooth Radio

The gift of music is always a good choice.

Give the gift of music this year with this Crosley radio with AM/FM channels and Bluetooth so you can pump your own favorite tunes into the room. Designed to look like a vintage system with goldtone knobs, this little radio also features a 3.5mm auxiliary input and is the perfect nightstand companion.

Get the Crosley Tribute Vintage-Style AM/FM Bluetooth Radio for $39.99

7. For the one who needs to stay entertained: The Duo Tablet Stand

A gift for people who love to use their iPad.

A handy gift for people who like to spend time reading or working in bed, this memory foam table stand is perfect for propping up an iPad or book, and has two different positions for multiple viewing angles. Place it in your lap on the couch or in the passenger seat of the car for some extra support, and store charging cords, magazines, and more in the two handy pockets.

Get the Duo Multi-Position Memory Foam Tablet Stand for $19.58

8. For the Jedi in your life: The Child Plush

I mean, look how cute.

Whether the Mandalorian or Star Wars fan in your life is seven or seventy, this 11-inch plush Baby Yoda toy is the perfect gift. Squeezable and huggable, the Child toy makes sounds from the series and is perfect for displaying or carrying around on your back with the assistance of its own removable satchel.

Get the Star Wars the Child Plush for $29.50

9. For the one who loves a spa day: The Aurora Shiatsu Foot Massager

Bring the spa home with this gift.

What better gift than bringing the spa home to your recipient? HoMedics makes a ton of popular relaxation and wellness products, like this foot massager that combines soothing heat therapy with rotating-massager heads for a recharging and revitalizing experience for your feet. Controllable with the toes, this handy device is just as easy to operate as it is to store.

Get the Aurora Shiatsu Foot Massager for $48.87

10. For the one who hates the dentist: The Soniclean Pro 4800 toothbrush

Help them help themselves this holiday season.

A fancy toothbrush is a perfect gift to give the person you know just won’t ever buy one for themselves. The Soniclean Pro 4800 is the perfect package that includes a charging base and 12 brush heads, while the toothbrush itself has a two-minute timer and four different brushing modes. It also comes in six different color combos to fit anyone’s taste.

Get the Soniclean Pro 4800 for $48.47

11. For the one who wants to travel in comfort: The Vera Bradley Mini Ditty gift set

This kit has two handy catch-all bags.

Vera Bradley bags are popular for their iconic prints and patterns. For the organized traveler in your life, this kit comes with two drawstring ditty bags—a sort of catch-all bag—in a clear case. It’s perfect to toss in your suitcase for dirty clothes, leave in the car for a last-minute shopping trip, or just keep in the closet for those moments when you never know you’re going to need to pack something up.

Get the Vera Bradley Mini Ditty gift set for $48

12. For the one who wants to travel light: The Triforce Packing Cube set

The perfect gift for the traveler in your life.

Packing cubes are the ultimate gift for the person in your life who is always traveling. They help keep suitcases organized and manageable, no matter how long the trip. This polyester set comes with five different zippable bags to organize items large to small. Even better, it comes in a variety of fun and classic colors to match any luggage set.

Get the Triforce 5-Piece-Set Packing Cubes for $35

13. For the one who could spend all day in the shower: The Waterpik PowerPulse Shower Head

Make their bathroom feel like a luxury hotel.

One room where you can’t go wrong in terms of gift-giving is the bathroom, and this luxury shower head will make your loved one’s shower feel like a 5-star hotel. The shower head features a range of different spray settings for a relaxing shower that cleans and massages at the same time. The mounted shower head has nine different settings, creating the most customizable shower experience ever.

Get the Waterpik 7-Mode PowerPulse Handheld Shower Head for $44.99

14. For the reader on your list: Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Settle in and disappear into Silvia Moreno-Garcia's gorgeous writing.

Did you know that QVC has its own book club? Every month they feature new great reads, perfect for the someone on your list who is looking for a new page-turner. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia was actually our staff book club pick at Reviewed recently. Featuring the story of Noemí, a society darling who journeys to High Place, a wilting manor house deep in the Mexican countryside, Mexican Gothic is moody and suspenseful—perfect for digging into with a warm mug of tea over the holidays, or even during spooky season.

Get Mexican Gothic for $17

15. For the one who hates sunburns: The Smashbox Photo Finish Protect SPF 20 primer

The best makeup protects your skin.

Adding SPF to your daily skin routine is crucial, and if your giftee has been looking for a product that will help them keep their skin UV free and camera-ready, this primer may do the trick. Designed with 20 SPF and a lightweight feel, this is a great primer if you want to double down on SPF makeup products in your daily makeup routine. Reviewers loved this primer for the finish it gave the rest of their makeup look and its smooth feel.

Get the Smashbox Photo Finish Protect SPF primer for $42

16. For the one who wants to feel like they live in Star's Hollow: The Barefoot Dreams Ribbed Scarf

Layer up this winter.

The best time to wear a ribbed sweater-like scarf is all the time, I think the saying goes. This scarf comes in 11 different colors and boasts a ribbed texture and soft, lightweight fabric so you can tuck it into your coat or jacket during the colder months.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Light Ribbed Scarf for $48

17. For the one who likes to stay exfoliated: The TULA Pumpkin Exfoliating Scrub

Pumpkin skin lather is what PSL means, surely.

Seasonal scents plus a sugar scrub is a recipe for gifting success. This pumpkin-spice-scented sugar scrub from TULA is a perfect stocking stuffer or early holiday gift for the giftee that loves to spend a little time and money on their facial skincare routine. With over 250 five-star reviews, this product is a PSL season must-have.

Get the TULA Pumpkin Exfoliating Scrub for $34

18. For the one who dazzles: The Diamonique Stud Earrings

These diamond-looking earrings look like the real thing.

To match the ring, why not toss in a pair of diamond-like earrings? This 100-facet, 3-carat set is made with Diamonique simulated diamond, polished platinum over sterling silver, and set in a beautiful gift box that’s ready to go for the holidays.

Get the Diamonique 100-Facet Stud Earrings for $36.75

19. For the one for whom self care means lip wear: the philosophy lips of hope lip tint set

Give the gift of moisturized lips.

This four-piece lip tint set comes with four gorgeous shades of hydrating lip tint from philosophy, including coral, berry, blush, and toffee shades, all in the signature philosophy packaging. Reviewers were impressed by the smooth application and staying power of these lip tints and several people recommended them as a great gift for friends.

Get the philosophy lips of hope 4-piece hydrating lip tint set for $49

20. For the one who's always complaining about cold feet: The Cuddl Duds Faux Sherpa socks

These fuzzy socks make the perfect stocking stuffer.

Socks make for a timeless gift, especially when you opt for a warm and fluffy pair, like this set from Cuddl Duds. They're made with faux sherpa lining, so they'll hold up to cold winters. This set comes with five pairs of socks, so you can gift them all to one person, or spread the love among your friends and family.

Get the Cuddle Duds Faux Sherpa Cozy Lined socks for $21.10

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 20 of the best gifts under $50 from QVC