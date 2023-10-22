In this article, we will take a look at the 20 best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Best Investing Podcasts for Beginners on Spotify.

Economic Turmoil: Value Stocks vs Growth Stocks

On May 30, Putnam Investments published a comprehensive analysis on whether a growth or value investment strategy works well in a recession. With uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook, investors may be divided on whether to invest in growth stocks or value stocks.

Data cited by the report suggests that, historically, as per the Russell 1000 Growth and Russell 1000 Value indices, growth stocks have outperformed value stocks during economic slowdowns. The report offers a few explanations for the phenomenon. Only a few companies can grow their earnings during an economic slowdown compared to an economic boom. The report mentions that there are many innovative companies that engage in the production and sales of commodities that are not directly impacted by economic cycles.

However, this does not mean value stocks are a big no for investors during a recession. While the growth index median may be higher than the value index median, value stocks may provide strong returns to investors in the long run. According to the report, the Fama and French factor model infers that companies reporting strong and stable earnings are more likely to generate higher returns.

According to the report which tracked the recessions of 1980, 1982, 1991, 2001, and 2009, growth has outperformed value 12 months prior to a recession. However, value has outperformed growth after the economy exits a recession. The report concludes by emphasizing that investors must effectively diversify their portfolios by having exposure to both growth stocks and value stocks.

Notable Stocks with Favorable Long Term Conditions

Striking a balance between growth stocks and value stocks would be the appropriate course of action during economic turmoil. Before investing, investors are urged to make wise choices by prioritizing the quality of the stocks they are investing in. With that, let's dive into some of the top value stocks that are seeing increased institutional capital and are on analysts' watchlists. These include Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Story continues

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is a hydrocarbon exploration company based in the United States. On October 3, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) reported that the company is set to conduct a preliminary study in the UAE. Occidental Petroleum's subsidiary, 1PointFive, and Adnoc signed an agreement to conduct the study for a 1-million-tonne per year Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility in the UAE. The study will be able to assess the feasibility of a huge DAC facility outside of the United States, using the same technology used in the plant under construction in Ector County, Texas. Such explains why Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) may be an attractive option to investors. As of October 21, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is trading at a compelling price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is a healthcare provider based in the United States. On October 17, HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) reported that it entered a strategic partnership with Grail LLC to offer advanced cancer care through an early detection screening system. GRAIL's Galleri multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test is part of the deal, which will be available to patients who meet the screening criteria. Following the positive result of the Galleri test, patients will be provided with support, leveraging its leading nurse navigation program. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is currently trading at a discount and presenting an attractive entry point. As of October 21, HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is trading at a PE multiple of 11x.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is a self storage company based in the United States. On September 5, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) launched its "Savvy Storage Insurance Program." The program was launched to assist property owners in increasing their revenue and enhancing customer experience. The program is powered through PSCC, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Public Storage. Some features include simple onboarding, dedicated support, and increased compensation. Customers will also benefit from a simple process and market-competitive pricing.

Investing in stocks is a crucial process, and listening to insights directly from an investor or a financial analyst may be a good way to start your investing journey. With that, let's look at the 20 best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. You can also check out some of the best value investing channels on YouTube and the best investing books of all time.

20 Best Investing Podcasts for Beginners on Spotify

Our Methodology

We employed a consensus approach to determine the best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. We consulted 3 sources in addition to Spotify itself. These included Podcastle, The Investors Podcast, and Techcult.

This thorough process enabled us to curate our initial pool of 35 best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. We then checked the star ratings and number of reviews, as of October 21, for all of our 35 podcasts on Spotify. Of the 35, we ranked the top 20 based on the number of reviews as a primary metric, and star rating as a secondary metric, with 5 being the highest. The list is in ascending order of the number of reviews.

It is to be noted that the number of reviews was chosen as a primary screening metric because a large number of reviews is an indicator of popularity.

20 Best Investing Podcasts for Beginners on Spotify

20. Focused Compounding

Number of Reviews: 181

Star Rating: 4.9

According to our methodology, Focused Compounding is one of the leading investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. The podcast has a star rating of 4.9 with a total review count of 181 as of October 21, 2023.

Some of the top stocks to buy now according to hedge funds include Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

19. Bloomberg Surveillance

Number of Reviews: 188

Star Rating: 4.9

Bloomberg Surveillance is ranked among the leading investing podcasts on Spotify. The podcast covers important market trends in finance, economics, and investment.

18. The Acquirers Podcast

Number of Reviews: 205

Star Rating: 4.9

The Acquirers Podcast is one of the best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. The podcast covers important topics such as undervalued stocks, deep value investing, hedge funds, and much more.

17. Millennial Investing

Number of Reviews: 315

Star Rating: 4.7

Millennial Investing ranks among the best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. The podcast has conversations with some of the best investors in the world, exploring their strategies to improve financial literacy among people.

16. Top Traders Unplugged

Number of Reviews: 333

Star Rating: 4.9

Top Traders Unplugged is ranked as one of the best investing podcasts for investors on Spotify. The podcast, led by Niels Kaastrup-Larsen, surrounds discussions in finance and investing with renowned investors and economists.

15. CNBC's Fast Money

Number of Reviews: 391

Star Rating: 4.8

CNBC's Fast Money is a leading investing podcast for beginners on Spotify. The podcast focuses on bringing important financial news to budding investors. The podcast has a star rating of 4.8 with the total number of reviews at 391 as of October 21, 2023.

14. Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Number of Reviews: 720

Star Rating: 4.5

Mad Money with Jim Cramer is one of the best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. The podcast has a star rating of 4.5 with a total number of reviews at 720 as of October 21, 2023. The podcast covers financial insights and analysis by Jim Cramer.

13. How to Money

Number of Reviews: 740

Star Rating: 4.7

Joel and Matt are co-hosts of How to Money, one of the best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. The show discusses important matters on investing and debt. The show tries to keep their language as jargon-free as possible.

12. ChooseFI

Number of Reviews: 743

Star Rating: 4.8

According to our methodology, ChooseFI is among the best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. The podcast discusses the current financial state of the world and explores new ways to build wealth through investing.

11. The Clark Howard Podcast

Number of Reviews: 772

Star Rating: 4.9

According to our methodology, The Clark Howard Podcast ranks among the best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. The podcast is aimed at people wanting to take better control of their finances by providing them with savings tips, investing strategies, and economic news.

10. Invest Like The Best

Number of Reviews: 1,100

Star Rating: 4.9

According to our methodology, Invest Like The Best ranks among the best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. The podcast has a star rating of 4.9 with a total review count of 1,100, as of October 21, 2023.

9. Wall Street Breakfast

Number of Reviews: 1,200

Star Rating: 4.6

The Wall Street Breakfast is among the best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. The podcast, by Seeking Alpha, covers the top business and financial news directed towards investors. The podcast has a star rating of 4.6 as of October 21, 2023.

8. Rich Dad Radio Show

Number of Reviews: 1,500

Star Rating: 4.6

According to our methodology, the Rich Dad Radio Show is one of the best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. The podcast covers a range of topics including personal finance, investing, and business.

7. Odd Lots

Number of Reviews: 1,500

Star Rating: 4.8

Odd Lots by Bloomberg is one of the best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. The podcast has a star rating of 4.8 with a total review count of 1,500 as of October 21, 2023.

6. Motley Fool Motley

Number of Reviews: 1,600

Star Rating: 4.8

According to our methodology, Motley Fool Motley is among the best investing podcasts for beginners on Spotify. The podcast covers important business news, financial headlines, and investment analysis.

Some of the top stocks that are on analysts' radars right now include Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Investing Podcasts for Beginners on Spotify.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Best Investing Podcasts for Beginners on Spotify is originally published on Insider Monkey.