The 20 best last-minute gifts on Amazon

The best last-minute gifts on Amazon

The holiday season is getting closer and closer, so the pressure is on to find the perfect gift. Shopping online for the best presents to give can be time-consuming and before you know it, everyone's ready to swap gifts! Not to worry though, we've found a variety of top-rated items on Amazon to save your search.

Whether you're shopping for mom or want to help out your marathon-running buddy, there are plenty of gift ideas you can sift through. Just remember you're not alone in the race for the best present and stocks at most retailers (including Amazon) can dwindle fast. Be sure to start shopping early so you can get what you need before it's gone. check out our recommendations for the best last-minute gifts you can get on Amazon.

1. For the young photo aficionado: Fujifilm Instax 9 Mini Instant Camera

If your younger loved ones want to capture memories on something more than an Instagram filter, this Fujifilm Instax instant camera makes a great gift for anyone on your list who appreciates taking a good snap. This model comes with a selfie camera too, which is pretty cool for anyone looking to take a few shots with friends. It's our choice for best affordable instant camera—having impressed us with its improved macro lens adapter that lets you get closer to a subject without losing major detail.

Get the Fujifilm Instax 9 Mini Instant Camera from $59.95

2. For the reading fanatic: Kindle Paperwhite

I never realized how life-changing owning a Kindle would become until I started reading it on my daily commute—so if you've got anyone on your list who spends lots of time on the train, traveling, or reading in bed, the Kindle Paperwhite makes an incredible gift this season.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite (2018) from $84.99

3. For the one who loves smart tech: An Echo Dot

The Amazon Echo is one of the most popular speakers on the market, so much so that your friends and family may already own one—so opt for the Echo Dot instead. This small but mighty device costs less than $25 and can go in any room in the house, allowing Alexa connectivity wherever your giftee goes.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot for $24.99

4. For the one who drinks iced coffee every day: Glass straws

You know what else is cool? Saving the planet. Plastic straws are over, and while we love a good stainless steel straw, these Hummingbird Glass Straws make a great gift for anyone on your list who can't get enough of that sweet, sweet iced coffee. These straws are sturdy, attractive, and easy to wash.

Get the Hummingbird Glass Straws for $19.99

5. For the one who loves cozy socks: Ordenado wool socks

With all the snow shoveling expected to be done in the coming winter, it couldn't hurt to have something warm and snug as a last line of defense for your feet. That's why there's this collection of Ordenado wool socks, which reviewers describe as comfy, high quality, and soft. Since you can get five pairs in one package, they also make great stocking stuffers for larger families.

Get the Ordenado 5-Pair Men's Vintage Winter Cozy Socks for $14.99

6. For the tea enthusiast: Manatea silicone tea infuser

We love testing tea products, whether we're trying out tea subscription boxes or using electric kettles. But when it comes to giftable tea accessories, we recommend the adorable Manatea silicone tea infuser, which does an amazing job crafting the perfectly balanced cup of tea.

Get the Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser for $8.91

7. For the baker: Emile Henry pie dish

Whether your giftee bakes every weekend or just makes pies for the special occasion, the Emile Henry pie dish is our choice for best pie dish on the market. This gorgeous bakeware looks amazing whether it's holding mom's famous apple pie or resting on the counter, which makes it a great thoughtful gift this holiday season.

Get the Emile Henry Pie Dish from $34.96

8. For the one who loves cozy toes throughout the house: Cross band slippers

Whether you've got hardwood floors or walk around on carpets, the winter cold can hit your feet at home. That's why these Parlovable cross band slippers are great for keeping your feet cozy throughout your house. Available in 10 different colors, more than 13,000 Amazon shoppers praised the slippers for their softness that one customer said was on par with "a baby bunny's fur coat."

Get the Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers from $17.99

9. For the one who complains about cold coffee: Coffee warmer

Whether they work from home or need a good setup at their desk, your coffee-loving giftee will be thrilled to receive this coffee warmer (which, by the way, is less than $15). It's large enough to fit a mug, but not bulky enough that it will ruin their aesthetic.

Get the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for $11.99

10. For the one who needs tunes at the gym: JLab Epic Air wireless earbuds

Exercise can be a real pain, why not keep your energy up by blasting your favorite tunes without fiddling with wires? The JLab Epic Air Sport are one of our favorite true wireless earbuds under $100 (costing only $79.99), having impressed us with their over-ear loop design for a secure fit. Fans of bass-heavy beats will adore the sound from the JLab buds, while non-fans can adjust the output to their liking.

Get the JLab Epic Air Sport True Wireless Bluetooth 5 Earbuds for $79.99

11. For the pet parents: Furbo Pet Camera

It's not fun leaving your favorite furball home alone, but when you have to, owning a pet camera is a great way to feel connected to your animal when you're far away. The Furbo is one of the best pet cameras we've ever tried and you can get on sale at Amazon right now.

Get the Furbo Pet Camera for $164.50

12. For the ice cream fanatic: Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

I received the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker as a wedding present and it was truly life-changing. I may have gained a few pounds in the first few weeks of using it, but I regret nothing—and neither will your giftee. This model is our favorite ice cream maker—and did we mention it makes sorbet, too?

Get the Cuisinart ICE-21 1.5 Quart Frozen Yogurt-Ice Cream Maker from $55.99 with Coupon

13. For the one who loves candles: Innogear Essential Oil Diffuser

If you know someone who loves filling their home with delicious scents, the Innogear Essential Oil Diffuser is the perfect present. It's one of the best essential oil diffusers we tested—it can run for up to 11 hours and holds an impressive amount of water and oil. Plus, it's easy to use, which makes it a great gift for those who have a hard time understanding instruction manuals.

Get the Innogear Essential Oil Diffuser for $14.99

14. For the one who loves to laugh: Custom face socks

These cult-favorite socks make a great stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift for pet owners and friend groups. You can get nearly any face transposed on the fabric, so if you want to make your giftee smile, get creative.

Get the MyPupSocks Custom Face Socks from $8.99

15. For the beauty lover: Foldable mirror

This foldable makeup mirror comes with its own built-in LED lights and features sections that can zoom in up to three times the normal setting. It swivels, rotates, and features a storage base that can hold makeup items or small jewelry—basically it's a morning-routine lifesaver, and it makes a great gift for anyone on your list.

Get the Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror from $30.98

16. For the binge-watcher: Roku Streaming Stick+

We've all got our annual holiday viewings of A Charlie Brown Christmas or Elf or Die Hard to get to, and the Roku Streaming Stick+ can do that and more. With its support of 4K and HDR, you can watch your favorite shows and movies available on Disney+, Hulu and more with ease. Because of its streaming chops and top-tier remote control, the Streaming Stick+ ranks amongst our favorite streaming devices.

Get the Roku Streaming Stick+ for $34.71

17. For the blanket fanatic: Gravity Blanket

Know someone who could use a weighted blanket? Our favorite is the Gravity Blanket, which is soft, cozy, and snuggle-able. And, thankfully, on sale this holiday season—you can get it for $50 off right now on Amazon.

Get the Gravity Blanket from $178.89

18. For the ones who need a spa day at home: HanZá bath bombs

Any day of the week can be stressful so why not spend a relaxing afternoon trying to ease the tension? Instead of shelling big bucks for a masseuse, relax at home with this eight-piece set of organic HanZá bath bombs. Featuring scents like vanilla, sandalwood, lemon and more, the brand says these relaxation pieces are made with shea butter and essential oils. One customer even credited the bath bombs for helping her skin stay "soft and fresh."

Get the HanZá 8 Bath Bombs Gift Set for $26.99

19. For the one with fresh facial hair: Rapid Beard grooming kit

Even the furriest and finest beards can get out of control sometimes, so this Rapid Beard grooming kit can help keep your giftee keep their scruff up to snuff. The package comes with stainless steel beard scissors, a wooden comb, bristle brush, unscented beard oil and balm. More than 5,800 5-star ratings from Amazon shoppers speak for themselves, praising everything from the balm eliminating beard itch to the soft-but-firm brush.

Get the Rapid Beard Beard Grooming & Trimming Kit for Men for $29.95

20. For the one who hates cleaning: iRobot Roomba i7+

Know someone who hates cleaning? A robot vacuum is a must-have—we recommend the iRobot Roomba i7+, which performed the best during all our tests, can be controlled via smartphone, and even has its own self-emptying base, meaning your giftee doesn't even need to empty it. Plus, it's on sale right now for $50 off.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ for $749

