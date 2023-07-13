In this article, we discuss the 20 best makeup products to buy. To skip the detailed analysis of the cosmetics and beauty industry, go directly to the 5 Best Makeup Products to Buy.

The beauty and cosmetics business is as old as time and while it mostly targeted women, the cosmetic market has expanded in recent times, and cosmetic products are now used by all genders. A McKinsey report reveals that the beauty industry generated nearly $430 billion in revenue in 2022 and will reach nearly $460 billion in retail sales by the end of 2023. The beauty industry has shown resilience in the current macroeconomic conditions. Its retail sales dropped from $382 billion in 2019 to $355 billion in 2020 due to the global pandemic but quickly recovered in 2021 reaching sales of $390 billion. By 2027, industry sales are expected to reach over $580 billion.

One of the reasons behind the resilience of the beauty industry is that consumers want to look and feel good despite the rough economic conditions. The best makeup brands take advantage of that and come up with innovations that make customers rally toward them. For example, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) presented its novel scientific data regarding skin health and anti-aging at the 25th World Congress of Dermatology in Singapore which took place between July 3-8. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) teased consumers about this research data on July 14 and the company stock went up 6.14% in the next two days.

Skincare is the most significant segment of the beauty industry. It accounts for 42% of the industry’s market share and showed the strongest trends in recent quarters for companies like e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) and Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Here is what Dave Kimbell, CEO of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) said at the company’s Q1 2023 earnings call:

“...we are uniquely positioned to capture any consumer shifts within price points in the beauty category. Skin care was our best performing category again this quarter with both prestige and mass delivering double-digit comp growth, driven primarily by newness, engaging social media content, and strong performance through 21 Days of Beauty and Spring Haul. Newness from innovative brands like The Ordinary, Drunk Elephant, and Hero Cosmetics, as well as new brands, including Bubble, Beautycounter, and BYOMA, contributed to growth during the quarter.”

In recent years, celebrities have jumped into the industry and launched their own brands, leading the industry to flourish because of their names. In 2019, Lady Gaga launched her vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga. Rihanna owns the famous brand, Fenty Beauty which she launched with the collaboration of Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY). Celebrities have also been quite interested in investing in make-up stocks as Kim Kardashian’s stock portfolio includes renowned brands such as Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

As per our report, France is the biggest exporter of beauty and cosmetic products in the world and is home to some of the most prominent makeup companies such as LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY) and L'Oréal S.A. (OTC:LRLCY). L'Oréal S.A. (OTC:LRLCY) is the largest cosmetics and beauty company in the world by market cap.

Some of the best makeup stocks listed in the US markets are The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), and Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). To check the extended list, you can visit our article dedicated to beauty stocks.

20 Best Makeup Products to Buy

Our Methodology

To create this list of best makeup products, we used several reliable sources such as Elle, Vogue, Allure, and Glamour. We noted the number of times each product is listed in our sources and calculated the aggregate position of each of these companies according to their position in each of the sources. In tie-breaker situations, we consulted independent beauty blogs and product reviews.

20. Sephora Collection Ultra Shine Lip Gel

Sephora’s Ultra Shine Lip Gel is sold for $12 on the official site but can often be availed for half the price due to Sephora’s signature and frequent sales. Sephora is one of the few makeup brands that offer interest-free installments on a number of its products through Klarna, a Swedish fintech company, and Afterpay, owned by Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Sephora has more than 340 brands under its name and is a subsidiary of LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY).

19. Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick

This particular lipstick by Lancôme, a luxury French brand, is a mid-priced one as it is sold for $34 on its website. Owned by L'Oréal S.A. (OTC:LRLCY), Lancôme is known for its higher-end fragrance, makeup products, and skincare items.

The brand puts tremendous weight on sustainability and under its "Caring Together for a Happier Tomorrow " sustainability program, it aims to make 50% of the items refillable or rechargeable by 2025.

18. Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat

The 500 Odalie Red shade in Gucci’s Rouge à Lèvres Mat is one of the top recommendations by makeup gurus all over the world at $45 a pop. It is dermatologically tested and available in 18 different shades. Gucci is another luxury French brand and is part of the famous portfolio of Kering SA (OTC:PPRUY) with the likes of Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent, etc.

17. Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara

Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara is another jewel in Dior’s makeup line that has famous among buyers as it keeps the lashes curled throughout the wear time. Dior is another subsidiary of LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY), owning 41% of the total shares and controlling 57% of the voting rights.

16. Glossier Boy Brow Grooming Pomade

Glossier’s Boy Brow Grooming Pomade is hauled as one of the best makeup products because of its adhering and enhancing qualities. Moreover, the product is safe to use for all skin types and lens-wearing populations. Glossier started placing its products at Sephora in February 2023 as Sephora’s online search data revealed Glossier to be one of the top-searched brands on its website.

15. Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation is one of the best makeup foundations to buy. Estée Lauder is known for its beauty products and while the Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation is a little pricey, it takes a spot on our list because it is available in 56 shades and offers full coverage that lasts nearly a day. Estée Lauder comes under The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) which is considered to be among the top cosmetics companies in the world.

14. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

Too Faced is known for its top-quality cosmetic products. The Better Than Sex mascara has its iconic hourglass brush and one of the best volumizing formulas that the company has marketed. The acquisition of Too Faced company by Estée Lauder is one of the biggest acquisitions of the company at $1.45 billion.

13. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Finishing Powder

The cosmetics company Hourglass was bought by Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in 2017 and is hailed for producing vegan products that are cruelty-free. The Ambient Lighting Finishing Powder can be bought in eight variations and in 2016, it was included in the Vogue 100 Beauty Hall of Fame.

12. Ami Colé Lash-Amplifying Mascara

The Lash-Amplifying mascara by Ami Colé has won many awards including the Allure Best of Beauty award in 2022. The brand is known for using organic and rich ingredients and creating products targeted at melanin-rich skin.

11. Danessa Myricks Beauty Lightwork Vol. IV: Transcendence Palette

The Lightwork Volume IV Transcendence Palette by Danessa Myricks Beauty is popular amongst users because it is highly pigmented and like the brand’s other products, is multi-functional as it can be used all over the face.

10. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

The iconic Translucent Loose Setting Powder by Laura Mercier is available in three shades and 3 sizes for the convenience of the consumers. The translucent powder can be bought at Laura Mercier’s official website as well as at Sephora as it was launched at the store in October 2022.

With a price tag of $43, the setting powder is part of our list of best makeup products as it is effective for 16 hours and prevents shine for around 24 hours. Laura Mercier Cosmetics is part of a private equity group, Orveon Global Ltd., with other beauty brands like Bare Minerals and Buxom Cosmetics.

9. IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream With SPF 50+

The CC+ Cream is based on IT Cosmetics' vision of problem-solving makeup as it has SPF 50+ and works best on covering dull spots or discoloration. The CC cream offers medium coverage and doubles as a tinted moisturizer. IT Cosmetics is part of L'Oréal S.A. (OTC:LRLCY)’s luxury line called L'Oréal Luxe.

8. Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer

Benefit Cosmetics LLC is a subsidiary of LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY). The POREfessional Face Primer is available for $34 a piece on the company’s website. Benefit Cosmetics offers 4 interest-free payments through Klarna for orders above $35.

7. Maybelline New York Superstay 14-Hour Lipstick

Maybelline New York is a subsidiary of L'Oréal S.A. (OTC:LRLCY) and is headquartered in Manhattan, New York City. Maybelline New York Superstay 14-Hour Lipstick is quite inexpensive and is being sold for $10 (Amazon) to $16 (Walmart). According to the reviews, the product has a long shelf life and is easy to carry. However, it dries out the lips over time.

6. Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

Charlotte Tilbury is the most famous brand on our list. It is a London-based company that was acquired by the Spanish fashion and fragrance company, Puig, in 2020. In 2022, Puig reported that Charlotte Tilbury was primarily responsible for its 153% year-on-year increase in its makeup segment in 2021.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation is available for approximately $50 and comes in 30 different shades. According to the reviews of the product, the foundation is perfect for dry skin.

