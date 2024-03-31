In this article, we will take a look at the 20 best personal finance podcasts in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Personal Finance Podcasts in 2024.

Personal Finance: Why is it Important?

Personal finance is the management of financial resources and decisions made by individuals to meet their financial goals and needs. Financial literacy empowers individuals to effectively budget, save, invest, and plan for their future, leading to financial stability, security, and independence. Financial illiteracy on the other hand can seriously cost a person in various ways including debt accumulation, poor financial decisions, and limited earning potential. According to a survey conducted by the National Financial Educators Council, in 2023, financial illiteracy, on average, costs Americans $1,506 per person. The results, if generalized, imply a loss of $388 billion in 2023 because of a lack of proper financial education. A similar survey in 2022 showed that an average respondent lost $1,819 due to lack of financial knowledge. This cost is bound to accumulate over time and hold back the individual from achieving their financial goals.

Learning about personal finance is becoming increasingly popular as people want to make smarter financial decisions. Media is playing a vital role in spreading knowledge about personal finance. Popular news sources including Forbes and CNBC have dedicated personal finance categories aiming to help readers build their skills. By learning about personal finance, individuals can target the right investment opportunities as well. Furthermore, there are YouTube channels and podcasts on personal finance readily available. Online sources on personal finance including podcasts follow an episode or chapter format, discussing one personal finance topic at a time. They also discuss the basics of investing and savings. You can also check out the 20 Best Investing Podcasts for Beginners on Spotify.

Blue Chip Stocks: One of the Best Ways for Beginners to Get Started

Buying stocks is becoming a popular choice among Americans looking to invest or learn about investing. According to a survey conducted by Gallup, 61% of Americans reported that they owned stocks in 2023. The number of people investing in stocks is surging, as it was 56% in 2021 and 55% in 2020. One of the best beginner-friendly investments is blue-chip stocks i.e. companies with stable business models, established operations, and a track record of profitability. Some of the best examples of blue chip stocks are Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Let's discuss some recent updates from these companies.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of the biggest companies in the world. The company has a well-established, diversified, and resilient business model, and is a dominant provider of operating systems, productivity software, and cloud computing services. On January 30, the company reported earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2024. The company reported an EPS of $2.93 and beat EPS estimates by $0.16. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 17.58% year over year and amounted to $62.02 billion, ahead of market consensus by $890.68 million. As of March 28, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has surged nearly 33.24% over the past six months. Here are some comments from Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Q2 2024 earnings call:

"We expect capital expenditures to increase materially on a sequential basis, driven by investments in our cloud and AI infrastructure and the flip of a delivery date from Q2 to Q3 from a third-party provider noted earlier. As a reminder, there can be normal quarterly spend variability in the timing of our cloud infrastructure build-out. Next to segment guidance. In Productivity and Business Processes, we expect revenue of $19.3 billion to $19.6 billion or growth between 10% and 12%. In Office Commercial revenue growth will again be driven by Office 365 with seat growth across customer segments and ARPU growth through E5. We expect Office 365 revenue growth to be approximately 15% in constant currency. While it's early days for Microsoft 365 Copilot, we're excited by the adoption we've seen to date and continue to expect revenue to grow over time."

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the largest and most well-known technology companies in the world. The company has a long history of innovation, profitability, and industry leadership, and is therefore a popular stock pick of both veteran and beginner investors. On February 21, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced the launch of Apple Sports. It is a free iPhone app providing real-time scores and stats for sports fans. With a personalized interface, users can easily access their favorite leagues and teams. The app is currently available in the US, UK, and Canada. The app covers various sports including MLS, NBA, and NHL.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is one of the largest and most well-known technology companies in the world. As the parent company of Google, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) dominates the online search and advertising markets, giving it a highly profitable and entrenched business model. On January 30, the company reported stellar earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $1.64, beating estimates by $0.04. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 13.49% year over year and amounted to $86.31 billion, ahead of market consensus by $1.03 billion. Here are some comments from the company's Q4 2023 earnings call:

"Google Services revenues of $76 billion were up 12% year-on-year. In Google advertising, Search and other revenues grew 13% year-on-year, led again by solid growth in the retail vertical. We had particular strength in retail in APAC, a trend that began in the second quarter of 2023 and continued through the end of the year. YouTube ads revenue were up 16% year-on-year, driven by growth in both direct response and brand. And network revenues declined 2% year-on-year. In Subscriptions, Platforms and Devices, which was previously named Google Other, year-on-year revenues increased 23% driven by strong growth in subscriptions. Now for some color on the quarter and where we see continued upside for long-term advertising growth."

Learning about personal finance can be beneficial in building better saving habits and getting into investing. Podcasts provide a good platform for beginners to expand their knowledge, and personal finance podcasts can help individuals boost their financial literacy. We have made a list of the best personal finance podcasts in 2024, let's take a look at them now.

20 Best Personal Finance Podcasts in 2024

Methodology

To make our list of the best personal finance podcasts in 2024, we initially sifted through 10 sources that listed the best finance podcasts. We extracted the names that appeared in at least 50% of our sources. We then tabulated the listener ratings and number of reviews for each podcast on Spotify. We have used average customer ratings as our primary metric and the number of reviews as our secondary metric. We have only included podcasts with more than 500 reviews and a rating equal to or greater than 4.5. The list has been arranged in ascending order of the primary metric, and the secondary metric has been used as a tie-breaker.

20 Best Personal Finance Podcasts in 2024

20. Nerdwallet’s Smart Money Podcast

Average Rating: 4.5

Number of Reviews: 592

NerdWallet's Smart Money Podcast is a comprehensive personal finance podcast. The podcast covers a wide range of topics including credit cards, investing, and retirement planning. The podcast is hosted by experts including Sean Pyles, Sara Rathner, and Liz Weston. It aims to provide clarity on financial strategies and wealth accumulation.

19. Money Box

Average Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 640

The Money Box podcast is produced by BBC Radio 4. The podcast is a valuable resource that provides the latest news and advice on personal finance. It is one of the best personal finance podcasts in 2024. The podcast has an average customer rating of 4.6.

18. Rich Dad Radio Show

Average Rating: 4.6

Number of Reviews: 1,500

The Rich Dad Radio Show is hosted by Robert Kiyosaki. The podcast offers valuable insights and unconventional advice on personal finance, investing, and business. The podcast discusses a variety of topics including real estate investment and entrepreneurship.

17. DIY Money

Average Rating: 4.7

Number of Reviews: 627

The DIY Money podcast is hosted by Quint Tatro and Daniel Czulno. It is one of the best personal finance podcasts in 2024. The podcast discusses a variety of topics including savings, investing, and financial freedom. The podcast also addresses common financial questions including whether to take out debt to fund retirement.

16. Biggerpockets Money

Average Rating: 4.7

Number of Reviews: 710

The BiggerPockets Money podcast is hosted by Mindy Jensen and Scott Trench. The podcast has a rating of 4.7 on Spotify. The podcast discusses a wide range of personal finance topics including investment strategies, side hustles, and real estate.

15. Boosting Your Financial IQ

Average Rating: 4.7

Number of Reviews: 744

The Boosting Your Financial IQ podcast, hosted by Steve Coughran. It is one of the best personal finance podcasts in 2024. The podcast delves into various personal finance topics including how money works and how to create more value. It has a rating of 4.7 based on 744 reviews.

14. How To Money

Average Rating: 4.7

Number of Reviews: 803

How to Money podcast is hosted by Joel and Matt. It is one of the best personal finance podcasts in 2024. The podcast offers practical advice and actionable tips facilitating the listeners to make smarter financial decisions. The podcast has a high rating of 4.7 based on 803 reviews.

13. Motley Fool Money

Average Rating: 4.7

Number of Reviews: 1,700

The Motley Fool Money podcast is hosted by Dylan Lewis, Deidre Woollard, Ricky Mulvey, and Mary Long. The podcast gives insights into innovative and disruptive publicly traded companies, offering investment advice. The podcast has a high rating of 4.7 based on almost 1,700 reviews.

12. The Personal Finance Podcast By Andrew Giancola

Average Rating: 4.7

Number of Reviews: 3,700

The Personal Finance Podcast is hosted by Andrew Giancola. It is one of the best personal finance podcasts in 2024. The podcast covers a wide range of personal finance topics, including money management, and investing. The podcast aims to simplify personal finance, offering actionable advice to help listeners build wealth and achieve their financial goals.

11. ChooseFi

Average Rating: 4.8

Number of Reviews: 822

The ChooseFI podcast is a popular personal finance podcast that focuses on financial independence. The podcast has a high rating of 4.8 based on 822 reviews. The podcast covers a wide range of topics related to personal finance, providing actionable advice and strategies.

10. The Dave Ramsey Show

Average Rating: 4.8

Number of Reviews: 1,200

The Dave Ramsey Show is a popular podcast hosted by Dave Ramsey. It is one of the best personal finance podcasts in 2024. The podcast covers a range of topics including money management and achieving financial freedom. The podcast has a rating of 4.8 on Spotify.

9. Money With Katie

Average Rating: 4.8

Number of Reviews: 1,400

Money With Katie is a podcast hosted by Katie that focuses on spending habits. The podcast covers a variety of financial topics, offering practical advice and insights to help listeners manage their money effectively. It has a listener rating of 4.8 based on 1,400 reviews.

8. I Will Teach You To Be Rich

Average Rating: 4.8

Number of Reviews: 2,200

The I Will Teach You To Be Rich podcast is hosted by Ramit Sethi. It is one of the best personal finance podcasts in 2024. The podcast emphasizes the importance of asking significant financial questions and delves into the complexities of money psychology and financial decision-making through real-life stories.

7. My First Million

Average Rating: 4.8

Number of Reviews: 3,800

My First Million podcast is hosted by Sam Parr and Shaan Puri. The podcast features the hosts coming up with new business ideas based on market trends and opportunities. The podcast provides insights into the world of business, entrepreneurship, and wealth creation.

6. Planet Money

Average Rating: 4.8

Number of Reviews: 4,000

Planet Money is a podcast by NPR. It is one of the best personal finance podcasts in 2024. The podcast aims to make economics accessible and interesting to a wide audience. The podcast has a high rating of 4.8 based on almost 4,000 reviews.

