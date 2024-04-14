This article looks at the 20 best places for adventure travel in the world. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Adventure Tourism and AI, you may go ahead to 5 Best Places for Adventure Travel in the World.

You might be blown away when you realize that the first wave of COVID-19 was over 4 years ago. Such was the impact of this disease on our lives that it feels as though we’re still stuck in the eye of the storm. However, as of 2023, WHO has declared an end to the disease as a public health emergency, meaning that the UN is ready to move on, and so should we.

One of the many grave impacts of COVID-19 was its impact on mobility. The disease compelled students, office workers, and even businesses to switch to remote setups in the space of weeks. Although there are many who have welcomed this change, cherishing the ability to spend increased time with their families, it also resulted in making a vast number of people shrink further and further into the confines of their homes.

Even after restrictions were lifted all over the world, people continued to embrace their mundane and monotonous routines. The comfort of lying on our feather beds, pinned under the embrace of a warm blanket is an incentive too welcoming to ignore.

This lassitude has been visible in global tourism activity as well. According to UNWTO, global tourist arrivals in 2023 were still just 88% of 2019 volumes. Similarly, revenue generated through international tourism was $1.4 trillion in 2023 as compared to $1.5 Trillion in 2019, despite significant inflation between these periods. However, trends show that 2024 is the year when international tourism activity will surpass pre-COVID numbers. UNWTO has predicted that tourism in 2024 will grow to 2% over 2019 levels.

Adventure Tourism

While tourism is on the rise in general, adventure tourism in particular has gained a lot of traction. A recent report by Global Newswire states that the adventure tourism market was valued at $297 billion in 2022 and is expected to surge to over $1,400 billion by 2032. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to have the highest growth during this period as travelers from both inside and outside the region look to explore its various adventure sites.

There is nothing quite like the sensation of adrenaline pumping through your veins as you venture out into nature. The allure of adventure travel isn’t simply that it takes you to places that allow your mind to drift away from the monotony of our mundane lives, but also that it immerses us into scenes and situations that ignite our sense of wonder.

Although adventure tourism is often associated with death-defying feats such as summitting Mount Everest or saddling on the back of an orca, it encapsulates a much wider ring of activities. In essence, adventure travel is any form of tourism that involves stepping out of one’s comfort zone. Thus, it is not limited to any particular demographic. In fact, The Washington Post states that one of the leading demographics fueling the growth of adventure tourism are women over 40 years of age.

AI in Tourism

In the past, tourists used to meticulously plan out various phases of their vacation. While the primary reason for this was to be mindful of costs, knowing what each leg of your adventure entails kind of spoils the surprise. Presently however, people have begun to make trips with much looser itineraries, and a key reason of this is the use of AI tools in planning trips.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) released their 2024 travel predictions earlier this year and revealed that 52% of travelers want to book trips where the destination remains a mystery until they arrive. Moreover, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) also stated that 48% of travelers now trust AI to plan their trips. This highlights the fact that the idea of venturing into unchartered waters is still a proposition that excites most travelers. Using AI tools, such as the AI Trip Planner launched by Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), tourists can depart from the well-trodden paths of Hollywood and instead break bread on the shores of Valinor.

Similarly, Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) released their Unpack 24 report and reported a similar trend with regards to AI. Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported that nearly 50% of their survey respondents showed a willingness to plan trips using AI. This includes using AI to find accommodations, choose flights, and plan itineraries. It is worth noting that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) has also integrated AI conversational capabilities into its app as of 2023.

Travel Insurance

The US plays a pivotal role in the tourism industry. Apart from being the country which generates the most revenue from travel and tourism, it is also one of the countries with the most outward tourists each year. Despite this, the number of travelers investing in travel insurance remains low. Although there are many companies offering insurance packages at lucrative rates, such as Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF), most tourists simply do not feel the need to obtain such services. According to a survey among US consumers by PR Newswire, 64% of people rarely or never invest in travel insurance.

However, a rise in adventure travel could create the perfect opportunity for companies such as Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF). PR Newswire states that 68% of consumers are more likely to obtain travel insurance when going to a different country, whereas 58% are likely to obtain travel insurance when going to an area during a bad weather season.

If you’re looking to venture out into the unknown in 2024, you may also consider obtaining travel insurance such as the packages offered by Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF). For now, allow your mind to fill with wanderlust as we look at the best places for adventure travel in the world.

20 Best Places for Adventure Travel in the World

Methodology

To develop our list of best places for adventure travel in the world, we began by combing the internet for research in this area. We accumulated more than 10 different sources, including credible new outlets such as CN Traveler, Forbes, and National Geographic to come up with a preliminary list of the best places for adventure travel. Using a consensus approach, we shortlisted the places which had been recommended most frequently.

To rank our list of best places for adventure travel in the world, we used 2 metrics. The first was the number of times each place had been recommended in our preliminary search. As expected, this introduced many ties. The second metric we introduced was a ranking factor. The ranking factor calculated the average position of a place in an existing list relative to the size of the list. For example, a place recommended at number 7 on an ascending list of 20 best adventure travel destinations would be given a value of 0.35. An average of all such values for a place were used as the ranking factor. By accumulating the ranking factors and frequency, we developed a scorecard. The list was then sorted in a descending order and the top 20 destinations were chosen as the best places for adventure travel in the world.

Here are 20 Best Places for Adventure Travel in the World.

20. Dahshur Complex, Egypt

Recommended Activity: Traverse The Bent Pyramid of Egypt

Insider Monkey Score: 2.17

While most tourists in Egypt flock to the Pyramids of Giza or the Sphinx, only the most intrepid travelers dare to visit the Bent Pyramid. Located in the Dahshur Necropolis, the Bent Pyramid was one of the first pyramids to be constructed. Midway through the construction, the Pyramid’s slope had to be realigned, therefore giving it its distinct shape. This architectural marvel is notorious for being one of the most difficult pyramids to explore. Its dark passages tend to tighten, narrow, and descend with such savagery that tourists have to crouch and wriggle their way into the chambers, only to find themselves greeted to an army of bats. Needless to say, this attraction is not for the lighthearted, however, it is one of the best places for adventure travel in the world.

19. Svalbard, Norway

Recommended Activity: Take a Fat Bike Tour

Insider Monkey Score: 2.33

Located in the north of Norway, just 400 miles from the north pole, is the archipelago of Svalbard. The region consists of 9 islands and is home to incredible wildlife which includes polar bears, walruses, foxes, and reindeer. For wildlife enthusiasts, Svalbard is one of the best places for adventure travel in the world. The best way to explore this region is to be a part of one of the many fat bike expeditions that take place in the summers. There is a combination of roads and off-road tracks that lead to some of the most picturesque spots in Norway.

18. Yosemite National Park, USA

Recommended Activity: Hike the Half Dome Trail

Insider Monkey Score: 2.52

Recommended only for the stout hearted, the Half Dome trail at Yosemite National Park is an extremely steep hike worthy of being called the best place for adventure travel in the US. The final ascent features a near vertical rock climb using the support of steel cables, which follows the chance to view a panoramic landscape of the surrounding valley. The Half Dome is one of the most challenging treks in the US, however, it is also an incredibly captivating experience to prove your mettle as an adventure traveler.

17. The Great Wall, China

Recommended Activity: Run the Great Wall Marathon

Insider Monkey Score: 2.68

If you wish to supplement your adventure with a feeling of achievement, why not trundle down to China and conquer the Great Wall. The Great Wall Marathon is an annual 20,000 step race which is due to take place this May. The rugged terrain of the wall makes it one of the most grueling marathons on the planet. However, each jog in this event is complemented by the breathtaking views of the Chinese countryside as well as the beauty of the wall itself. The annual spectacle draws tourists from all over the world and the feat of conquering this ancient wonder makes this one of the best places for adventure travel in the world.

16. Azores Islands, Portugal

Recommended Activity: Canyoning and Rappelling

Insider Monkey Score: 3.13

The Azores archipelago is known for its lush greenery, enchanting lagoons, and volcanoes. Although there are plenty of activities for adventure travelers in this tropical utopia, one of the unique ways of exploring the island of São Miguel is by canyoning. Tourists have a chance to wade through the various streams and gorges of the island or hop across the rocky terrain which adorns its cliffsides. Then, for an infusion of adrenaline, you can rappel yourself down the waterfalls as you descend into the pool below.

15. Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

Recommended Activity: Peer into the Sierra Negra Caldera

Insider Monkey Score: 3.27

Witness the songs of ice and fire by trekking to the enchanting islands of Ecuador where you will have a chance to hike up active volcanic sites. The Galapagos Islands feature several notable volcanoes including Sierra Negra, a notoriously active volcano which last erupted in 2018. There are several guided tours that allow you to go to the mouth of the volcano and peer into its shield shaped caldera.

14. Alaska, USA

Recommended Activity: Dog Sledding

Insider Monkey Score: 3.36

There isn’t a grander way to explore the ice sheets of Alaska than by holding the reins as a pack of dogs tows you across the ice. Dog sledding is one of the best ways to explore the last frontier, as these incredible beasts are able to help cover ground very swiftly. During these expeditions, you’ll be treated to the sight of Alaska’s most beautiful glaciers and peaks as you skid through the snowy wilderness in sub-zero temperatures. Moreover, on top of the natural landscapes, you’ll get to interact with some of the friendliest huskies and malamutes in the world.

13. Great Bear Rainforests, Canada

Recommended Activity: Bear Watching

Insider Monkey Score: 3.45

The Canadian province of British Columbia offers tourists a chance to immerse within the wilderness of the Great Bear Rainforests. While these remote woods are popular for fishing and kayaking, one of its unique adventures is bear-viewing. The rainforests are home to black bears, grizzly bears, and a small population of spirit bears, which is a species of black bears that is born with a recessive gene, causing them to have pale fur. During the summers, bears are known to journey towards the streams and rivers in search of fish, making this a great time for tourists to trek through these woods.

12. Borneo, Malaysia

Recommended Activity: Explore the Borneo Rainforests and Cave System

Insider Monkey Score: 3.71

If you’re not afraid to break a sweat, try taking in the rugged landscape of Borneo. This island is collectively shared by Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia, and is home to exquisite natural beauty and wildlife. While the island has incredible beaches and diving spots, we recommend hiking through the Borneo rain forest where you can interact with several endemic animals such as native orangutans, deer, and elephants. Moreover, beneath the rain forests, the island also has a labyrinth of caves waiting to be explored.

11. Iguazú Falls, Argentina

Recommended Activity: Rafting/ Speedboating

Insider Monkey Score: 3.79

The Iguazú Falls of South America are a tropical heaven nestled between the borders of Argentina and Brazil. These falls are a system of nearly 200 cascading waterfalls, collectively taller than the Niagara Falls and wider than the Victoria Falls. While there are many ways to view the area, the best vantage point is by a raft or speedboat in the Iguazu River that allows you to sail directly below the gushing waters. The base of the waterfalls provides a majestic view along with a chance to take the grandest shower of your life.

10. Patagonia, Chile

Recommended Activity: Take a Cruise to the Chilean Fjords

Insider Monkey Score: 4.22

Patagonia is a vast region shared by the countries of Argentina and Chile and is revered for its diverse landscapes. The region features grasslands, rivers, forests, glaciers, and snowy mountains. Among any other activities in the region, the most adventurous would be a cruise that allows you to voyage to the most remote regions of the Chilean fjords. You can also take part in land-based excursions such as hiking to one of the area’s glaciers or visiting a wildlife park.

9. Petra, Jordan

Recommended Activity: The Jordan Bike Trail

Insider Monkey Score: 4.41

The Rose City of Petra is a UNESCO heritage site and one of the most archeologically significant places on the planet. There are several trails that can be taken to visit this area; however, esthetes may consider the Jordan Bike Trail which allows you to cycle through the desert. Once you reach the famous city of Petra, you can explore the tombs, monasteries, and various ruins located in the area. Visiting Petra is just one of the itineraries on this trail, albeit the most noteworthy, as you will also get to travel through the Wadi Rum before ending up at the shores of the Red Sea.

8. Finnish Lapland, Finland

Recommended Activity: Ice Climbing in the Korouoma canyon

Insider Monkey Score: 4.67

Finland’s northern most region, the Lapland, is a sparsely populated area and a gateway into the Arctic Circle. Among many natural wonders in the area is the Korouoma canyon, which hosts icy waterfalls against the backdrop of snow-covered mountains. In the winter, tourists can climb up these frozen waterfalls in an experience akin to climbing the walls of Castle Black. Apart from ice climbing, tourists in the Finnish Lapland can also view the Aurora Borealis, or the northern lights, in the winter season.

7. Ningaloo Reef, Australia

Recommended Activity: Take a Swim Tour

Insider Monkey Score: 4.73

Australia has the luxury of being surrounded by some of the most exquisite corals in the world, each of which is worthy of being called the best place for adventure travel in the world. Among them is the aquatic paradise otherwise known as the Ningaloo Reef. Here, you have a chance to swim alongside the most magical marine creatures on the planet. Sea turtles, dolphins and dugongs are a favorite among tourists, however, each year approximately 30,000 humpback whales gather in this region during the summer and fall months. Swimming in the Ningaloo Reef is considered quite safe, and the area is a popular diving spot for wildlife enthusiasts.

6. Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Recommended Activity: Bungee Jumping and Visiting the Devil’s Pool

Insider Monkey Score: 5.43

Located on the Zambezi River at the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia, Victoria Falls is one of the greatest sights on the planet. Considered to be one of the largest waterfalls in the world, it offers a majestic landscape that can be explored on rafts or a helicopter tour. For true adventurists, however, bungee jumping off the Victoria Falls bridge is one of the most exhilarating experiences in the world. Further, during the dry season tourists can also dive into the Devil’s Pool, a natural infinity pool, which allows you to swim to the very edge of the waterfall, mere inches from being swashed off a cliff.

