20 Best Places to Live in Florida

Choosing where to live is one of the most significant decisions individuals and families make, and for those considering Florida as their destination, the options are plentiful. With its diverse landscapes, vibrant cities, and unique communities, it offers many opportunities for residents seeking an exceptional quality of life. Florida has long been a magnet for individuals seeking warm weather, beautiful beaches, and a relaxed lifestyle. However, beyond its natural beauty, it boasts a thriving economy and a wide range of opportunities across various industries.

The economic landscape of Florida is robust and diverse, with key industries driving growth and innovation across the state. According to data from the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida's GDP reached $1.44 trillion in 2023, making it the fourth-largest economy in the United States. This impressive economic output is fueled by a mix of sectors, including tourism, aerospace, agriculture, healthcare, and technology.

Tourism plays a significant role in Florida's economy, with the state welcoming millions of visitors each year to its world-renowned attractions such as Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and the beaches of Miami and Fort Lauderdale. In 2019, tourism generated over $96.5 billion in economic impact, supporting millions of jobs and businesses statewide.

In 2022, The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)’s World Resort alone welcomed over 58 million visitors to its theme parks, hotels, and entertainment venues. Whereas, Universal Orlando Resort recorded over 22 million visitors in 2023, contributing significantly to the state's tourism revenue. The presence of The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Universal Orlando Resort has a ripple effect on Florida's economy, supporting numerous businesses in sectors such as hospitality, dining, retail, transportation, and entertainment. According to a study by the University of Central Florida's Rosen College of Hospitality Management, The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) World Resort's economic impact on Florida exceeded $20 billion in 2019.

Aerospace is another key industry in Florida, with the state serving as a major hub for space exploration and commercial aviation. Cape Canaveral Spaceport, home to NASA's Kennedy Space Center and numerous private aerospace companies, contributes significantly to Florida's economy through research, manufacturing, and space tourism initiatives. For example, SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, operates a major rocket launch facility at Cape Canaveral Spaceport in Florida.

It has launched numerous missions from Florida, including satellite deployments, cargo resupply missions to the International Space Station (ISS), and crewed missions as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. SpaceX's presence in Florida has led to significant job creation and economic impact. For example, the company's operations at Cape Canaveral employ hundreds of highly skilled workers, including engineers, technicians, and support staff. According to a report by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, SpaceX's activities in Florida contribute to the state's aerospace industry, which generates billions of dollars in economic output and supports thousands of jobs statewide.

Florida's agricultural sector is also vital to its economy, with the state being a leading producer of citrus fruits, tomatoes, sugarcane, and other crops. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, agriculture and natural resources contribute over $132 billion annually to the state's economy, supporting rural communities and providing essential food and resources.

In addition to traditional industries, Florida has emerged as a hub for innovation and technology, attracting startups, entrepreneurs, and major corporations alike. The state's favorable business climate, access to talent, and investment in research and development have positioned Florida as a leader in fields such as biotechnology, cybersecurity, and renewable energy.

Beyond its economic vitality, Florida's cultural scene is vibrant and diverse, with cities like Miami, Orlando, and Sarasota offering world-class museums, theaters, galleries, and festivals celebrating art, music, and cuisine from around the globe. The state's multicultural population adds to its richness, with communities representing various ethnicities, backgrounds, and traditions.

20 Best Places to Live in Florida

Methodology

To curate the list of best places to live in Florida, we shortlisted the 20 Best Places to live in Florida by scouring the internet, looking through articles from prominent websites like US News, Naple News, Apartment List, Forbes Advisor, and Reddit threads. We then counted the number of times a place was mentioned by these sources. After adding the number of times a place was mentioned, we then compiled this list to share with you the 20 best places to live in Florida.

To curate the list of best places to live in Florida, we shortlisted the 20 Best Places to live in Florida by scouring the internet, looking through articles from prominent websites like US News, Naple News, Apartment List, Forbes Advisor, and Reddit threads. We then counted the number of times a place was mentioned by these sources. After adding the number of times a place was mentioned, we then compiled this list to share with you the 20 best places to live in Florida.

20. Lakeland

Score: 2

Lakeland, nestled between Tampa and Orlando, offers a peaceful suburban lifestyle with easy access to urban amenities, earning it a score of 2 for livability. The city is known for its charming downtown area, historic architecture, and numerous lakes, providing residents with opportunities for outdoor recreation and scenic views. Lakeland boasts a strong sense of community, with family-friendly neighborhoods, top-rated schools, and a low crime rate. The city's central location makes it convenient for commuters and travelers, with major highways and airports nearby. Lakeland's affordable housing market, diverse dining options, and cultural attractions add to its appeal as a livable and welcoming community.

19. Ocala

Score: 2

Ocala offers residents a laid-back lifestyle amidst scenic horse farms, rolling hills, and natural beauty, earning it a score of 2 for livability. The city's equestrian culture is evident in its numerous horse farms, equestrian events, and the nearby Florida Horse Park. Ocala's historic downtown area features quaint shops, art galleries, and cozy cafes, while its surrounding countryside offers opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and kayaking. Residents appreciate Ocala's affordable cost of living, low crime rate, and strong sense of community. The city's proximity to major attractions like Silver Springs State Park and the Ocala National Forest further enhances its appeal as a desirable place to live in Florida.

18. Palm Beach

Score: 2

Palm Beach, an exclusive island enclave known for its luxurious lifestyle and pristine beaches, offers residents a resort-like atmosphere with world-class amenities and upscale living, earning it a score of 2 for livability. The town's picturesque setting along the Atlantic Ocean features lavish estates, upscale boutiques, and fine dining establishments. Palm Beach's manicured gardens, scenic bike paths, and championship golf courses provide opportunities for outdoor recreation and relaxation. Residents enjoy access to exclusive clubs, cultural institutions, and social events, creating a tight-knit and affluent community.

17. Gainesville

Score: 2

Gainesville, home to the University of Florida, offers residents a vibrant college town atmosphere with a strong sense of community. The city's diverse neighborhoods, eclectic dining scene, and cultural attractions cater to students, families, and professionals alike. Gainesville's historic downtown area features quaint shops, art galleries, and live music venues, while its surrounding natural beauty provides opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and wildlife viewing. The city's affordable cost of living, top-rated schools, and robust healthcare system make it an attractive destination for young professionals, retirees, and families. Gainesville's progressive values, sustainability initiatives, and diverse population contribute to its reputation as a welcoming and inclusive community.

16. Hialeah

Score: 2

Hialeah, located in Miami-Dade County, offers residents a diverse cultural experience with a strong sense of community and affordable living, earning it a score of 2 for livability. The city's vibrant Hispanic heritage is reflected in its colorful neighborhoods, authentic cuisine, and lively festivals like Carnaval Miami. Its central location provides easy access to Miami's urban amenities, including world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Residents appreciate Hialeah's affordable housing market, low cost of living, and proximity to major employment centers, making it an ideal destination for families, young professionals, and retirees. Despite its urban setting, Hialeah maintains a tight-knit community atmosphere, with parks, community centers, and cultural events fostering social connections and neighbourly camaraderie.

15. Fort Lauderdale

Score: 3

Fort Lauderdale offers residents a waterfront lifestyle with boating, beaches, and a bustling downtown scene, earning it a score of 3 for livability. Fort Lauderdale's vibrant downtown area features upscale shops, gourmet restaurants, and cultural attractions like the NSU Art Museum and Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Residents enjoy a year-round calendar of events, from boat shows and art festivals to outdoor concerts and foodie fairs. With its tropical climate, diverse neighborhoods, and strong economy anchored by industries like tourism and marine trades, Fort Lauderdale offers residents a high quality of life and abundant opportunities for recreation and relaxation.

14. Cape Coral

Score: 3

Cape Coral, situated on Florida's Gulf Coast, offers residents a laid-back waterfront lifestyle with abundant outdoor recreation opportunities, earning it a score of 3 for livability. The city's extensive canal system, dubbed the "Waterfront Wonderland," provides residents with access to boating, fishing, and water sports right from their backyard. Cape Coral's family-friendly neighborhoods, top-rated schools, and affordable housing options make it an attractive destination for families, retirees, and outdoor enthusiasts. The city's warm climate and scenic landscapes, including nature preserves and wildlife habitats, create an idyllic setting for enjoying the great outdoors. Despite its suburban feel, Cape Coral offers convenient access to urban amenities, including shopping canters, dining establishments, and cultural attractions in nearby Fort Myers and Naples.

13. Port St. Lucie

Score: 3

Port St. Lucie, located along Florida's Treasure Coast, offers residents a tranquil suburban lifestyle with access to scenic beaches, golf courses, and outdoor recreation. The city's planned communities, like Tradition and St. Lucie West, feature family-friendly amenities, including parks, trails, and recreational facilities. Port St. Lucie's affordable cost of living, low crime rate, and top-rated schools make it an attractive destination for families, retirees, and young professionals. The city's proximity to major highways, including Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike, provides convenient access to urban centers like West Palm Beach and Orlando. Port St. Lucie's warm climate, relaxed atmosphere, and abundance of natural beauty contribute to its reputation as a desirable place to live along Florida's east coast.

12. Fort Myers

Score: 3

Fort Myers, located along the Caloosahatchee River on Florida's Gulf Coast, offers residents a laid-back waterfront lifestyle with historic charm, cultural attractions, and outdoor recreation opportunities. The city's historic downtown area features quaint shops, art galleries, and dining establishments housed in historic buildings. Fort Myers' scenic waterfront parks, like Centennial Park and Lakes Regional Park, provide opportunities for picnicking, boating, and wildlife viewing. Residents enjoy a year-round calendar of events, from art festivals and concerts to spring training baseball games at JetBlue Park. With its warm climate, diverse neighbourhoods, and strong sense of community, Fort Myers offers residents an affordable and idyllic setting for enjoying the best of Florida living.

11. Pensacola

Score: 5

Pensacola, located in Florida's panhandle, offers residents a blend of coastal charm, historic heritage, and outdoor adventure, earning it a score of 5 for livability. The city's historic downtown area, known as "Palafox Place," features brick streets lined with boutiques, galleries, and cafes, along with historic sites like the T.T. Wentworth Jr. Florida State Museum and Pensacola Lighthouse & Maritime Museum. Pensacola's scenic waterfront, including Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key, provides residents with opportunities for swimming, boating, and fishing along the Gulf of Mexico. The city's strong military presence, including Naval Air Station Pensacola, contributes to its diverse population and economy. Residents appreciate Pensacola's affordable cost of living, low crime rate, and family-friendly atmosphere, making it a desirable destination for those seeking a relaxed coastal lifestyle with a rich cultural heritage.

10. Melbourne

Score: 5

Melbourne, located along Florida's Space Coast, offers a balanced blend of coastal living, technological innovation, and natural beauty. The city boasts a high livability score due to its affordable housing market, strong job market anchored by aerospace and defense industries, and top-rated schools. Residents enjoy a laid-back lifestyle with access to pristine beaches for outdoor recreation and water activities. Melbourne's diverse cultural scene adds vibrancy to the community, featuring art galleries, live music venues, and culinary delights from around the world. The subtropical climate ensures plenty of sunshine year-round, ideal for enjoying outdoor festivals, farmers markets, and recreational pursuits.

9. Daytona Beach

Score: 5

Daytona Beach is renowned for its iconic stretch of white sandy beaches, NASCAR racing events, and vibrant boardwalk atmosphere. With a livability score of 5, Daytona Beach offers residents an affordable coastal lifestyle with diverse housing options, including waterfront condos and historic neighborhoods. The city's strong tourism industry provides ample job opportunities, while its proximity to higher education institutions like Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Daytona State College fosters a culture of learning and innovation. Residents can enjoy a variety of recreational activities, from surfing and paddle-boarding to exploring nature trails and eco-tours in nearby state parks.

8. Tallahassee

Score: 6

As Florida's capital city, Tallahassee combines Southern charm with a youthful energy, boasting a livability score of 6. Home to Florida State University and Florida A&M University, Tallahassee offers a dynamic cultural scene with diverse arts, music, and culinary offerings. The city's rich history is reflected in its historic neighborhoods, museums, and landmarks like the Old Capitol Building. Tallahassee's abundant green spaces, including parks, nature preserves, and nearby Apalachicola National Forest, provide ample opportunities for outdoor recreation and exploration. The city's affordable cost of living, strong job market, and warm climate make it an attractive destination for families, students, and professionals alike.

7. Jacksonville

Score: 6

Jacksonville, Florida's largest city by population, boasts a diverse range of neighborhoods, cultural amenities, and recreational opportunities, earning it a livability score of 6. Situated along the St. Johns River and the Atlantic Ocean, Jacksonville offers residents access to miles of pristine beaches, waterfront parks, and outdoor activities like boating, fishing, and kayaking. The city's thriving arts scene is showcased in its numerous galleries, theaters, and annual festivals. With a strong economy driven by industries such as healthcare, finance, and logistics, Jacksonville provides abundant job opportunities and a reasonable cost of living compared to other major cities in Florida. Its family-friendly atmosphere, top-rated schools, and warm climate make it an ideal place to call home.

6. Naples

Score: 6

Naples is renowned for its luxurious lifestyle, upscale amenities, and pristine beaches, earning it a livability score of 6. The city's affluent population enjoys a high standard of living with exclusive golf courses, gourmet dining options, and luxury shopping districts like Fifth Avenue South and Waterside Shops. Despite its opulent reputation, Naples maintains a relaxed atmosphere and strong sense of community, with numerous cultural attractions, art galleries, and performing arts centers. Outdoor enthusiasts appreciate the city's proximity to natural wonders like the Everglades and Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, offering opportunities for hiking, birdwatching, and wildlife viewing. Naples' warm climate, low crime rate, and top-rated healthcare facilities further enhance its appeal as a premier destination for retirees, second-home buyers, and affluent professionals.

