In this article, we will take a look at the 20 best-selling perfumes that never go out of style.

According to an industry analysis report by Grand View Research, the global perfume market was valued at $50.85 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030, reaching a value of $80.16 billion at the conclusion of the predicted period.

The market's growth can be ascribed to a number of factors like the rising trend of personal grooming, the growing demand for youthful and exotic scents, and the increasing consumer spending on luxury fragrances on account of high-income levels and improving living standards. Additionally, rising demand for perfume products manufactured with natural ingredients is expected to offer significant opportunities for this industry's growth.

The report notes that product innovations based on customer needs are also increasing market sales. For example, Jo Malone London, a fragrance brand owned by the The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), offers scent-combining consultations to shoppers so they can create personalized products.

Grand View Research further mentions that the perfume industry’s highest revenue share was held by Europe in 2022 (more than 35%). However, it predicts that the Asia Pacific market will grow at the fastest rate over the course of the forecast period.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Technavio, the size of the US perfume market is predicted to increase by $3.02 billion between 2022 and 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.12%. The market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period on account of improving living standards, rising trend of personal grooming, the growing demand for exotic and youthful scents, rise in the middle-income group, and increased perfume consumption among millennials.

That being stated, today we have compiled a list of the best-selling perfumes that never go out of style. Before we get to our list, let’s have a look at some of the prominent players in the perfume sector such as Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), and Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), founded in 1904, offers color cosmetics, fragrances, hygiene, sun care, and skin treatment products. Its fragrance portfolio includes brands like Calvin Klein, Burberry, Hugo Boss, and Chloé among others. The company also aims to lessen the environmental effect of the beauty industry. Last year, it introduced the first globally distributed fragrance, Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden Where My Heart Beats Eau De Parfum, manufactured using alcohol from 100% recycled carbon emissions. The fragrance uses CarbonSmart alcohol produced by Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s partner LanzaTech (which it partnered with in March 2021). This technology uses carbon captured from industrial emissions that is turned into alcohol for use in fine fragrances.

On February 7, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) posted earnings for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, beating market estimates by $0.06. The revenue over the period was $1.73 billion, up 13.8% compared to the revenue over the same period last year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), a manufacturer and marketer of makeup, skincare, perfume, and hair care products, has a market cap of $49.9 billion as of March 26. Its fragrance portfolio includes brands like Jo Malone London, Tom Ford, Estée Lauder, Le Labo, Clinique, Kilian Paris, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Aerin Beauty, and Aramis. The company reported total net sales of $15.91 billion in fiscal 2023, down 10% from $17.74 billion in fiscal 2022.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR), established in 1982, develops and distributes fragrances and cosmetics for several brands like Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Coach, Moncler, Montblanc, and Jimmy Choo.

Here are some comments from Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s Q4 2023 Earnings Call:

“The ongoing demand in our prestige portfolio of brands led to a record net sales of $1.3 billion in 2023, an increase of 21% compared to 2022. At comparable foreign currency exchange rate, net sales increased 20% in 2023, of which 5% was related to new brands. Similar to 2022, our successful growth during the year was attributable to our established brands and our new product pipeline dominated by extensions. Sales for each of our largest brands, Jimmy Choo, Montblanc and Coach rose above $200 million for the year, representing 49% of our total sales. Our fourth largest brand, GUESS, grew sales by a robust 23% and with a strategically planned pipeline of innovation, we believe GUESS is well on its way to also surpassing $200 million in sales in the coming years. In our European-based brands, there were also significant gains made by our midsize brands in 2023, including Rochas, Karl Lagerfeld, Van Cleef & Arpels, increasing, respectively, 11%, 24% and 12%.”

20 Best-Selling Perfumes That Never Go Out of Style

Our Methodology

We utilized a consensus opinion-based rankings approach for this piece. Initially, we sifted through Amazon and Sephora looking for best-selling perfumes.

We also consulted reputable sources like Vogue, Byrdie, InStyle, and several Reddit threads where users discuss and share their experiences with a variety of popular and highly rated perfumes that never go out of style. We used search terms such as “best-selling perfumes of all time”, “most sold perfumes”, “fragrances that are widely worn”, “fragrances you’ll never stop wearing”, and “most popular perfumes for women and men” to find relevant threads.

Using this meticulous approach we were able to compile a list of fragrances that have been on the market for nearly 20 years or more, and are still popular among people.

We went on to assign a score to each fragrance. This means that each time it was mentioned in a source, it received a score of 1. Finally, we sorted the fragrances by their scores and identified the 20 best-selling perfumes that never go out of style. The perfumes are ranked in ascending order according to their respective scores.

Note: Each perfumes price as of March 26 is mentioned, along with the size of the bottle.

Best-Selling Perfumes That Never Go Out of Style

20. Estée Lauder Pleasures Eau De Parfum

Score: 2

Price (3.4 oz): $112

We start our list of the best-selling perfumes that never go out of style with Pleasures by Estée Lauder. This fine floral fragrance for women of all ages was first launched in 1995. Best worn during the day, it brings back memories of bright, sunny days and features a blend of violet, rose, lilac, and white lilies with a touch of sandalwood.

19. Davidoff Cool Water Eau De Toilette

Score: 3

Price (2.5 oz): $37

This 1988 fragrance for men evokes the refreshing essence of ocean breezes with its crisp, clean notes of lavender, mint, geranium, and neroli.

Simple and quite versatile, it is a fantastic option for individuals looking for a go-to daily scent.

18. Clinique Happy Eau De Parfum

Score: 3

Price (3.4 oz): $105

Created in 1997, Happy Eau de Parfum is loved for its fresh, citrusy scent. Featuring a delightful blend of grapefruit, mandarin orange, and bergamot, with a floral heart and a base of amber and musk, this feminine scent is perfect for everyday wear.

Based on our methodology, it is among the best-selling perfumes that is always in style.

17. Burberry Touch for Men Eau De Toilette

Score: 4

Price (3.3 oz): $105

This popular warm and spicy fragrance for men was introduced in 2000. With notes of mandarin tree and violet leaves paired with cedarwood and white pepper, it's ideal for both formal and casual occasions.

16. Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Eau De Parfum

Score: 4

Price (3.3 oz): $46

This timeless Elizabeth Arden fragrance for women was initially introduced in 1999 and is ideal for daily wear. Refreshing and uplifting, it features top notes of rhubarb, mint, and orange peel, middle notes of musk, carnation, amber, and fennel, and base notes of green tea, caraway, celery seeds, and jasmine.

15. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau De Toilette

Score: 5

Price (3.3 oz): $68

Launched in 2003, this popular musky floral scent for women is recommended for casual wear. It features a blend of osmanthus, honey flower, amberlyn, solar musk, tactile woods, orange blossom, vanilla, tactile musk, and vetiver.

14. Dior Hypnotic Poison Eau De Toilette

Score: 6

Price (3.4 oz): $140

Hypnotic Poison Eau De Toilette was introduced in 1998 and is one of the best-selling perfumes that never goes out of style. The dominant notes of this profoundly feminine fragrance are almond delight and powdery vanilla, which are really well blended.

13. Calvin Klein CK One Eau De Toilette

Score: 6

Price (3.4 oz): $68

Unveiled in 1994, CK One Eau de Toilette effectively charmed its way into the hearts of many across the globe. This unisex fragrance carries fresh notes of green tea while embracing the sweetness of amber and musk.

It comes at an affordable price tag of $68 for a 100ml bottle, and has a customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon.

12. Guerlain Shalimar Eau De Parfum

Score: 6

Price (3.04 oz): $155

Inspired by the love story of Emperor Shah Jahan and Queen Mumtaz, this amber spicy fragrance for women is an ode to unconditional eternal love. It features an exotic blend of vanilla, citrus, rose, jasmine, leather, and musk.

11. Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Eau De Toilette

Score: 7

Price (2.5 oz): $95

Next up is Le Male Eau de Toilette by Jean Paul Gaultier, a luxury brand owned by the Spanish fashion and fragrance company Puig.

This scent has been a best-seller for men since its 1995 launch and is always in style. Perfect for both casual and formal wear, it features top notes of lavender, mint, cardamom, bergamot and Artemisia, middle notes of cinnamon, orange blossom and caraway, and base notes of vanilla, tonka bean, amber, sandalwood and cedar.

10. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette

Score: 7

Price (2.5 oz): $95

Launched in 2001, Light Blue is one of the top selling perfumes in the world for ladies and is always in style. Inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle, its top notes include refreshing and zesty Sicilian lemon, juicy green apple, and bellflower. The heart notes contain delicate jasmine, bamboo, and white rose, while the base notes include musky cedarwood and amber to bring out your stunning feminine side.

9. Thierry Mugler Alien Eau De Parfum

Score: 8

Price (3.0 oz): $185

Alien Eau de Parfum was launched nearly 20 years ago, yet it’s still one of the world’s most popular fragrances for women. Created by Dominique Ropion and Laurent Bruyere, it features notes of jasmine, cashmere wood, and white amber.

8. Issey Miyake L'eau D'Issey Pour Homme Eau De Toilette

Score: 8

Price (4.2 oz): $43

This Eau de Toilette was released in 1994, and has since become a desired choice among fragrance enthusiasts. It blends woody and spicy notes with a touch of citrus, and is suitable for a wide range of occasions.

Giving it a 4.7 star rating, customers at Amazon absolutely love this fragrance for men.

7. Thierry Mugler Angel Eau De Parfum

Score: 9

Price (3.4 oz): $190

This 1992 fragrance for women by Thierry Mugler, housed in a unique star-shaped light blue body, still remains a best-seller on a global scale today. It features a unique gourmand blend of chocolate, praline, and patchouli, and won the Fifi Fragrance Hall of Fame Award in 2007.

6. Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum

Score: 10

Price (3.4 oz): $180

Ever since its release in 2005, Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum has become a huge favorite among ladies. With top notes of tea, bergamot, and osmanthus, middle notes of orchid, jasmine, rose, freesia, and African orange flower, and base notes of patchouli, musk, and vanilla, this warm floral scent emanates strength and allure.

It can be worn during the day or evening and is suitable for a variety of occasions. Moreover, per our methodology, it is ranked 6th on our list of the best-selling perfumes that never go out of style.

