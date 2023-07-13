20 Best States for Renters

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

While many people still dream of homeownership, it's not financially viable for everyone. Mortgage interest rates are on still on the rise -- right now, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.81%. This, combined with higher-than-usual inflation rates and limited housing inventory, has led many people to rent rather than buy.

According to the United States Census Bureau, 35.4% of Americans are renters. And while some of this may be due to personal preference, the cost of living is almost certainly a factor as well.

The median gross rent in the U.S. was $1,163 at the last census (2017 to 2021) -- in comparison, the average monthly mortgage payment is now $2,317. And even if you live in a state with lower mortgage payments, you still have to factor in things like maintenance costs, property taxes and homeowners' insurance premiums. These things can add up, and quickly.

As a renter, you don't have to worry as much about these unexpected expenses. You also have more flexibility if you want to move somewhere different or pursue a new work opportunity once your lease expires. This is especially beneficial if you haven't yet settled on where you want to live in the long term, or if you're waiting to buy property until the time is right.

If you're a renter, either because you're not interested in purchasing a home or because you can't currently afford it, there are many states in which you can still rent an inexpensive apartment. Using Apartment List's May 2023 rental data, GOBankingRates has curated the following list of cheapest states to rent an apartment in based on the estimated overall typical rental price, as well as the estimated rent for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

Here are the top 20 results.

Minnesota

Estimated rent overall: $1,116

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $969

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,182

Located in the upper Midwest, many parts of Minnesota boast plenty of educational and job opportunities. The state is also known for its low cost of living, which is great if you're living on a strict budget or are still exploring your options.

Idaho

Estimated rent overall: $1,188

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $878

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,122

Idaho offers affordable housing opportunities throughout the state, as well as a lower cost of living than other parts of the country. The state is also renowned for its natural scenery and small-town vibe.

Wisconsin

Estimated rent overall: $1,100

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $893

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,117

Offering all four seasons and a low cost of living, Wisconsin is another affordable option for renters. It's also well-known for its diverse food and nature -- not to mention its college sports culture.

Indiana

Estimated rent overall: $1,102

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $894

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,113

With many small- and mid-sized towns, Indiana has a relatively quiet vibe, which could be good for young families looking for someplace affordable to settle -- at least for a time.

Michigan

Estimated rent overall: $1,103

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $879

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,126

While some parts of Michigan can be on the expensive side, the state as a whole offers affordable housing for renters. It also has all four seasons and plenty of outdoor recreation.

Nebraska

Estimated rent overall: $1,070

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $898

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,078

For those looking to escape the big city life, Nebraska has many towns where you can find a high quality of life, and job and education opportunities. It's also one of the more affordable locations to live.

Kansas

Estimated rent overall: $1,102

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $866

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,091

In Kansas, you can find some of the most affordable housing opportunities in the country. Although the Midwest isn't for everyone, the low overall cost of living may very well make up for it.

Ohio

Estimated rent overall: $1,075

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $844

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,089

Located between Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky, Ohio offers a reasonably low cost of living, particularly when it comes to housing. It's also renowned for its natural beauty.

Mississippi

Estimated rent overall: $1,095

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $858

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,043

Although Mississippi has a higher-than-average poverty rate, the state is still very affordable when it comes to housing and overall cost of living.

Wyoming

Estimated rent overall: $1,116

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $837

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,046

With low taxes and crime, Wyoming is another solid option if you love the great outdoors and want to rent somewhere that's both affordable and diverse in scenery.

Montana

Estimated rent overall: $1,073

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $828

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,095

Similar to Wyoming in many ways, Montana also boasts a low cost of living and diverse natural scenery. The state has all four seasons and plenty to do year-round.

Oklahoma

Estimated rent overall: $1,071

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $855

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,053

Known for its small towns, Oklahoma is an inexpensive state, making it a great option for renters and buyers alike.

Louisiana

Estimated rent overall: $1,044

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $887

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,032

Inexpensive and culturally diverse, Louisiana ranks near the top when it comes to the cheapest states to live in. There may be more limited job opportunities in the more rural areas, but there are still plenty of options in the bigger cities.

Missouri

Estimated rent overall: $1,043

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $837

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,033

Missouri has a lot to offer when it comes to art, culture and natural scenery. The state is also very affordable when it comes to overall cost of living and rental prices.

Alabama

Estimated rent overall: $1,062

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $828

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,017

Located in the southeastern part of the country right along the Gulf Coast, Alabama offers very affordable housing. The state is also known for its great barbecue.

Kentucky

Estimated rent overall: $988

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $793

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $972

If you're looking for a state with a small-town vibe, Kentucky could be a good fit for you. Not only do you get that, but you also get all four seasons and a low cost of living.

Arkansas

Estimated rent overall: $1,008

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $767

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $974

Home to the Ozarks, Arkansas has plenty of outdoor recreational activities and a thriving education scene. The cost of rent is also low.

South Dakota

Estimated rent overall: $973

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $754

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $1,012

With abundant natural scenery, a thriving job economy and cheap rental prices, South Dakota makes the top three on this list for good reason.

Iowa

Estimated rent overall: $972

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $753

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $998

Iowa has a mix of rural and urban towns, so there's something for everyone in this state. Plus, Iowa's housing options are very affordable.

North Dakota

Estimated rent overall: $869

Estimated for a 1-bedroom: $714

Estimated for a 2-bedroom: $873

The cheapest place to rent an apartment in the United States is North Dakota. And the low cost isn't just for housing -- the overall cost of living is also on the low side. If you're looking for somewhere affordable with decent job opportunities, this could be the state for you.

Methodology: To find the best states for renters, GOBankingRates used Apartment List's May 2023 rental data to find each state's (1) overall estimated typical rent price, (2) estimated rent for a 1-bedroom, and (3) estimated rent for a 2-bedroom. GOBankingRates then scored all states with available data against each other on factors (1-3) and ranked them based on their combined score. No. 1 is the overall best state for renters in terms of affordability. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 6, 2023

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Best States for Renters