In this article, we will explore 20 best US cities for digital nomads. You can skip our comprehensive analysis and proceed directly to the 5 Best US Cities for Digital Nomads.

Digital nomads are constantly on the go, selecting various locations to optimize their work environment. They prioritize a productive workspace, reliable internet, and co-working facilities, while also seeking opportunities for leisure. This lifestyle choice involves a thorough evaluation of various factors, such as the cost of living, time zone differences, and accessibility to essential amenities. Ultimately, the location that a digital nomad selects plays a significant role in their professional success and enhances their overall enjoyment of diverse cultures and new experiences.

Evolving Dynamics of Digital Nomad Lifestyle

The COVID-19 pandemic brought quite an evolution to digital nomadism. Initially, it was embraced by traditional remote workers, but it has now become a diverse landscape, with varying numbers and preferences of people opting for a location-independent way of life. As the line between remote and office-based work becomes hazy and the world adapts to the new normal, the digital nomad community's narrative has taken interesting turns, reflecting shifts in work preferences, travel inclinations, and the balance between independence and traditional employment.

According to a report released in August by MBO Partners, during the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional workers, those employed by organizations, experienced newfound freedom as they transitioned away from office-based work, resulting in a more than tripled number of digital nomads with traditional jobs since the pandemic's onset in 2020.

However, in 2023, there was a 4% decline in the number of American digital nomads holding traditional jobs. Conversely, the count of digital nomads operating as independent workers, including freelancers and self-employed individuals, continued to rise, marking a significant 14% increase compared to 2022.

Story continues

While many companies have enhanced location flexibility for their employees, allowing remote work, a considerable portion of traditional jobholders is expected to adopt a 'hybrid' approach, spending at least part of their workweek in the office. According to WFH Research, nearly 80% of American traditional jobholders capable of fully remote work reported spending at least two days per week working from their employer's offices.

The aforementioned report also highlights that 36% of American digital nomads express their intention to allocate more time within the US. in the upcoming year, reducing their time spent abroad. Conversely, only 18% indicate a plan to increase their time spent abroad. Consequently, 53% of digital nomads state their intention to exclusively travel within the US, reflecting a notable increase from the 42% reported in 2022.

Digital Nomad Trends: Economic Impact & Travel Markets

Digital nomadism has a positive impact on both local economies and global travel trends. As digital nomads explore new places, they tend to contribute to the local economies by spending money in the places they visit. Many countries have recognized this potential and introduced digital nomad visas to attract them, thereby promoting economic growth in various regions. Furthermore, the presence of digital nomads often leads to the development of niche markets or services catering to their specific needs, highlighting the adaptability and influence of this lifestyle on a global scale.

MBO Partners' same report, State of Independence: Nomadism Enters the Mainstream, also notes that 36% of American digital nomads plan to spend more time in the US next year and less time abroad. Additionally, while 47% intend to engage in some international travel, only 10% plan to spend the entire year outside the US.

The study reveals a shift in digital nomad behavior towards visiting fewer locations but staying longer at each stop. Nearly half of digital nomads express an inclination toward this approach for the next year, termed "slowmad" travel, citing benefits such as a more active social life, deeper cultural understanding, reduced travel stress, and improved work productivity. With digital nomadism becoming increasingly mainstream, 17.3 million Americans, comprising 11% of the workforce in 2023, adopted the digital nomad lifestyle, signifying its increasing popularity and integration into mainstream work culture.

Several companies have recognized and capitalized on the growing demand from digital nomads by offering a diverse range of lodging options that cater to their needs. They've adapted their services to accommodate longer stays, offer amenities that remote workers seek, such as reliable internet connections and suitable workspaces, and provide listings in various destinations known to be popular among digital nomads. Some of the noteworthy names in the industry are Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), and Vrbo by Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Let's take a look at some business updates from these companies.

On November 14, CNBC reported that Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) recently completed its inaugural acquisition since going public, estimated at nearly $200 million. The acquired entity, Gameplanner.AI, had been operating in "stealth mode" since its establishment in 2020, a common practice among startups aiming to safeguard intellectual property or minimize external distractions. Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) intends to leverage Gameplanner.AI to expedite its AI initiatives. Adam Cheyer, a co-founder of Siri, is one of the minds behind Gameplanner.AI. Cheyer previously collaborated with Steve Jobs after Siri was purchased by Apple. Subsequently, he co-established Viv Labs, a precursor to Samsung's voice assistant platform.

On September 25, Reuters reported that Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) plans to appeal following the EU's rejection of the $1.7 billion ETraveli deal. While the deal received unconditional approval in the United States and Britain, the company expressed its intent to contest the veto. Furthermore, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its flight business despite the EU's decision, by extending a flight agreement with ETraveli until 2028. The agreement, initially announced by Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in November 2021, highlights the company's determination to bolster its flight operations.

Vrbo, a division of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), is a leading online marketplace for vacation rentals, connecting travelers with diverse accommodations globally. Their platform facilitates bookings between property owners/managers and guests, offering lodging options from cabins to estates. Vrbo aims to enhance the vacation rental experience for hosts and guests, prioritizing hassle-free travel worldwide. On August 16, CNBC reported that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) launched One Key, a loyalty program designed for users to earn and redeem rewards across Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. This initiative introduces OneKeyCash, a cashback feature applicable to future bookings. Vrbo distinguishes itself by being the sole major vacation rental platform that provides a loyalty program.

Given this context, let’s now proceed to the 20 best US cities for digital nomads.

20 Best US Cities for Digital Nomads

20 Best US Cities for Digital Nomads

Methodology

In order to determine the top 20 US cities for digital nomads, we initiated our analysis using the Speed Test Index as our starting point. Our selection method primarily involved ranking these cities based on their Median Download Mbps. We further utilized median rent as a secondary metric that we gathered from Niche Screener.

20 Best US Cities for Digital Nomads

20. Chula Vista, CA

Median Download Mbps: 250.59

Median Rent: $1,864

Chula Vista, situated near San Diego, offers a variety of co-working spaces, outdoor activities, and a thriving community for remote work. The city takes pride in its high internet speed, with a median download Mbps of 250.59.

19. Irving, TX

Median Download Mbps: 251.19

Median Rent: $1,277

Irving, located in Texas, is famous for its diverse population, flourishing economy, and cultural landmarks, which makes it a popular destination for digital nomads. With a plethora of corporate headquarters and a thriving technology sector, Irving provides an exciting atmosphere for professionals, along with multiple options for dining, entertainment, and outdoor activities.

18. Jersey City, NJ

Median Download Mbps: 252.13

Median Rent: $1,611

Jersey City, across the Hudson River from Manhattan, offers digital nomads an urban vibe with a lower cost of living compared to its neighboring New York City. Jersey City offers reliable high-speed internet access, co-working spaces, and easy access to NYC's opportunities. The city's transportation system, including PATH trains and buses, makes it an enticing hub for remote workers seeking a dynamic and affordable location.

17. Chandler, AZ

Median Download Mbps: 253.06

Median Rent: $1,481

Chandler, Arizona, is a thriving suburb within the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. Renowned for its tech industry, the city hosts annual events like the Ostrich Festival, highlighting its history, while offering diverse amenities such as the Chandler Fashion Center and a lively downtown with shops, restaurants, and the Chandler Center for the Arts.

16. Garland, TX

Median Download Mbps: 253.07

Median Rent: $1,274

Garland offers a range of residential neighborhoods, parks, and cultural attractions. The city hosts events like the Garland Labor Day Parade and the Garland Street Food Night Market, fostering a vibrant community spirit. With various recreational facilities, shopping centers such as Firewheel Town Center, and easy access to major highways, Garland provides residents with a mix of amenities and a convenient location within the larger Dallas-Fort Worth area.

15. Chesapeake, VA

Median Download Mbps: 253.22

Median Rent: $1,328

Chesapeake flaunts diverse neighborhoods, including suburban developments, farmland, and waterfront areas along the Intracoastal Waterway and the Elizabeth River. Moreover, Chesapeake offers a range of outdoor recreational opportunities, including parks, trails, and waterways for activities like hiking, boating, and fishing.

14. Kansas City, MO

Median Download Mbps: 256.05

Median Rent: $911

Kansas City is a bustling metropolis that offers an ideal environment for digital nomads seeking a balance between work and play. With a thriving startup scene, a low cost of living, and an abundance of cultural and recreational activities, Kansas City is one of the top destinations for those looking to set up a home base while working remotely. From exploring the city's famous barbecue joints to catching a game at Arrowhead Stadium, there's never a shortage of things to see and do in this dynamic city.

13. Hialeah, FL

Median Download Mbps: 256.38

Median Rent: $1,313

Hialeah has a large Cuban-American population. The city is recognized for its numerous shops, restaurants, and cultural events that celebrate its heritage. Hialeah also has several parks, recreational facilities, and is home to Hialeah Park, a historic racetrack famous for its flamingo gardens and casino.

12. Lincoln, NE

Median Download Mbps: 263.91

Median Rent: $920

In Lincoln, Nebraska, remote workers can discover the blend of historical charm and modern convenience. High-speed internet connectivity further adds to the city's appeal. Visitors can explore the Nebraska State Capitol and the Sunken Gardens, which offer both natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. With uninterrupted internet connectivity, Lincoln is a great destination for those who seek both exploration and connectivity.

11. San Antonio, TX

Median Download Mbps: 264.16

Median Rent: $1,090

San Antonio caters well to digital nomads seeking entertainment and cultural experiences. The city's highlight is the River Walk, featuring scenic paths alongside the San Antonio River, adorned with shops, restaurants, and bars—a hotspot for leisure and socializing. Additionally, San Antonio exhibits numerous museums, galleries, and theaters, offering diverse cultural pursuits.

10. Austin, TX

Median Download Mbps: 264.28

Median Rent: $1,415

In Austin, Texas, digital nomads discover a perfect blend of leisurely pursuits and a bustling hub for remote work. Boasting a lively music scene, stunning parks, and a plethora of outdoor adventures, it's an oasis for relaxation. At the same time, its tech-savvy atmosphere and abundance of co-working spaces make it a magnet for remote workers aiming for a well-rounded lifestyle. The city takes the 10th spot on our list of best US cities for digital nomads.

9. Wichita, KS

Median Download Mbps: 264.30

Median Rent: $856

Wichita, Kansas, flourishes with a variety of outdoor spaces like the Keeper of the Plains statue and riverfront paths perfect for activities such as walking, jogging, and biking, drawing in nature enthusiasts and outdoor lovers throughout the year. Wichita Art Museum adds to the appeal, exhibiting American art collections and hosting diverse cultural events that cultivate creativity and foster artistic appreciation among locals. Complementing this cultural richness is Wichita State University, renowned for its innovation and research across a broad spectrum of academic programs, making substantial contributions to the city's intellectual and technological progress.

8. Gilbert, AZ

Median Download Mbps: 265.40

Median Rent: $1,662

Gilbert, Arizona, stands out due to its robust infrastructure offering reliable high-speed internet, a relatively affordable cost of living, and a high quality of life with diverse recreational activities. The town provides numerous co-working spaces and coffee shops for remote work, a safe environment, and proximity to nature, balancing work and leisure stage. Additionally, its entrepreneurial spirit and welcoming community create opportunities for networking and collaboration, enhancing the overall experience for digital nomads seeking a conducive and vibrant location to work remotely.

7. Durham, NC

Median Download Mbps: 266.72

Median Rent: $1,157

Durham, NC is a digital nomad hotspot thanks to its thriving tech environment in Research Triangle Park, high-speed internet, and tailored co-working spaces. It offers a moderate cost of living, vibrant culture, and outdoor activities. Renowned universities fuel innovation, and a supportive community provides networking. Its central East Coast location grants easy access to cities and nature, making it an ideal US city for remote work and a fulfilling lifestyle.

6. El Paso, TX

Median Download Mbps: 267.35

Median Rent: $908

El Paso, Texas, is a city with affordable living, dependable internet, and great spots for remote work like co-working spaces and cafes. The city promotes community through events and workshops, set against a backdrop of mountains and parks. Its closeness to Mexico brings in cultural richness and travel options, enhancing its vibe. For entrepreneurs and remote workers, El Paso offers ample support and resources, making it a top pick for balancing work and lifestyle quality.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best US Cities for Digital Nomads.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. 20 Best US Cities for Digital Nomads is originally published on Insider Monkey.