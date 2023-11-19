In this article, we’ll take a detailed look at the 20 Best Value Investing Websites You'd be Crazy Not to Follow, with insights into the trends and some top players in the value investing market. For a quick overview of the top 5, read 5 Best Value Investing Websites You'd be Crazy Not to Follow.

Value investing is all about finding stocks that are priced less than their true worth. Many big names, like Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett, made this idea popular. In fact, Benjamin Graham developed this investing style around 100 years ago. Over the years, people have been looking at value stocks with changing interests. But recently, after the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, value stocks have been getting a lot of attention again.

When the pandemic hit in early 2020, stock markets around the world fell quickly. But they also recovered fast, especially in the US. Stocks of technology companies like Apple, Amazon, and Google led this recovery. People were investing heavily in these growth stocks. For instance, both Russell 1000 Growth and Value Indexes experienced a sharp decline when the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Growth stocks experienced around a 15% loss, whereas value stocks fared even worse, plummeting by approximately 30%. However, growth stocks managed to rebound quite quickly. On the other hand, value stocks struggled to recover pre-pandemic gains -- despite some recovery, they were still languishing at 19.7% below their January level.

But as 2020 ended and 2021 began, a lot of investors started looking at value stocks again. For instance, the Russell 1000 Value Index saw a remarkable rise in late 2021, almost three times more than the growth stocks' index. Investors, encouraged by the potential for a robust economic recovery, pumped more money into value stocks.

There were a few reasons for this change, including the recovery of certain industries. For example, during the pandemic, the price of oil dropped fairly substantially because people were traveling less. But by mid-2021, oil prices started rising again. This was good news for value stocks in the energy sector.

For instance, with oil prices going up again, Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), one of the biggest oil companies, has seen its stock price rise too.

Exxon Mobile Corp (NYSE:XOM)’s recent $59.5 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources may have caused a short-term dip in stock price, from highs around $120 to the current price of around $104, but this is seen by some as a buying opportunity. This strategic move positions Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) to potentially dominate the U.S. oil market, especially with 16 billion barrels of oil reserves in the Permian Basin at its disposal. The market may have reacted cautiously, but for those looking for long-term value, Exxon Mobil's stock presents a potential investment opportunity that could combine growth, income, and value.

Some other specific value stocks like Berkshire Hathaway, Procter & Gamble, and Walmart have also been getting attention.

Conglomerating over 60 businesses with a massive stock portfolio, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.A) is a big company that has investments in many different industries and is led by the legendary value investor Warren Buffett. Many people look at this stock when they think about value investing. The current market cap of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.A) stands at around $767 billion, making it one of the biggest public companies in the world. In the third quarter of 2023, Buffet also reported that Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.A) held $25,573 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG), the powerhouse behind everyday brands like Gillette, Tide, and Crest, not only boasts a broad and successful product portfolio but also stands as a paragon of dividend reliability. Having increased its dividend for an impressive 65 consecutive years, Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) earns the title of Dividend King. Procter &Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)’s performance exemplifies a recession-proof investment; even during economic downturns, the company maintains steady product demand, contributing to its consistent growth —evident in the 7% rise in organic sales in fiscal 2022 and dominance across numerous market segments. Despite expectations of a slowdown in sales growth for fiscal 2023, Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)’s considerable scale, proven stability, and product diversity anchor its reputation as a resilient investment, particularly in challenging financial climates.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is another popular value-investing stock. Even though online shopping has grown a lot, stores like Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) are still very important. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has many stores, and it is also improving its online shopping, making it a key player in the omnichannel retail space. This mix makes it interesting for people looking at value stocks. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) also stands out for value investors with its forward P/E ratio of 25.71 and a solid Value Style Score of B from Zacks, suggesting potential undervaluation.

As a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) signifies a strong investment opportunity, underscored by positive earnings revisions for fiscal 2024 and a track record of earnings surprises, averaging 11.6%. This blend of strategic business transformation, attractive valuation, and consistent financial performance positions Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) as a compelling stock for those seeking value and reliable growth in their investment portfolio.

20 Best Value Investing Websites You'd be Crazy Not to Follow

Methodology

For our list of the top value-investing blogs, we went through numerous articles discussing and ranking these types of sites. We noted how often each site was mentioned and chose the ones that came up the most. This approach helped us select widely recognized and trusted websites for our list.

Below is our list of the best value investing websites.

20 Best Value Investing Websites

20. The Aleph Blog

The Aleph Blog is where you can find deep insights into the world of investing from the perspective of David Merkel. David is an experienced analyst who shares their thoughts on a range of financial topics. Their writing is clear and straightforward, making complex topics more understandable. On this site, you’ll find a mix of investment strategies, market trends, and personal observations. David also discusses the broader economic forces that can affect your investments. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned investor, The Aleph Blog is a valuable resource for anyone interested in learning more about finance and investment in a down-to-earth way.

19. Safal Niveshak

Safal Niveshak, which means 'successful investor' in Hindi, is run by Vishal Khandelwal, who simplifies investing principles and practices. His posts and lessons are straightforward, focusing on long-term investing strategies and the importance of understanding business fundamentals. The blog often features stories and case studies that make the concepts of value investing relatable and easier to grasp. It’s an excellent resource for anyone wanting to navigate the Indian stock market using a value investing approach.

18. Value and Opportunity

Value and Opportunity is a blog that dives into the world of value investing with a European twist. It's known for presenting detailed analyses of companies that are typically not on every investor's radar. The language used is straightforward, making the content accessible to those who may not have a deep financial background. The blog regularly discusses investment ideas and the rationale behind them, offering a transparent look at the value investing process. It's a practical resource for readers interested in uncovering and understanding value stocks, especially within European markets.

17. Long-Term Value Blog

The Long-Term Value Blog focuses on investing from a long-term perspective, examining companies with solid foundations and the potential for sustained growth. The blog aims to filter out the market's noise, focusing on businesses that demonstrate enduring value and strong fundamentals. Its practical advice helps readers focus on what truly matters for long-term investment success. This blog is particularly useful for patient investors looking to make informed decisions without getting sidetracked by short-term market fluctuations.

16. Clark Street Value

Clark Street Value is a dedicated space for exploring undervalued assets and special situations. This free investing website offers in-depth insights into Wall Street, offering meticulously researched pieces on potential investment opportunities. Through its articulate analyses, it provides a perspective that bridges theoretical valuation and the tangible dynamics of real-world investing.

15. Fundoo Professor

Helmed by the esteemed Professor Sanjay Bakshi, Fundoo Professor connects academic principles with actionable investment wisdom. With a notable emphasis on behavioral finance and value investing, it's renowned for its in-depth case studies, book reviews, and intellectually stimulating discussions, making it a valuable resource for serious investors.

14. ShadowStock

Dedicated to the niche of micro-cap stocks, ShadowStock focuses on the less explored corners of the market. The blog stands out for its detailed analyses, targeting stocks largely ignored by mainstream analysts. For those seeking undiscovered treasures in the stock market, this can be a go-to resource.

13. Old School Value

Paying homage to traditional value investing principles, Old School Value is a rich tapestry of in-depth analyses and stock valuation tools. Each article offers something valuable when it comes to analyzing a company's fundamentals, making it invaluable for those keen on hands-on financial analysis.

12. Value Investing World

Value Investing World is a curated platform that offers a detailed view of global value investing trends, making it one of the best investment sites online. The blog collates some of the most insightful articles, interviews, and discussions from around the world, providing readers with a rich and diverse understanding of various investment philosophies.

11. The Brooklyn Investor

With a focus on cash flows, corporate governance, and balance sheets, The Brooklyn Investor offers a sharp and objective analysis of market opportunities. The blog is known for its thorough research, often presenting a contrarian viewpoint that challenges mainstream narratives.

10. Contrarian Edge

Living up to its name, Contrarian Edge continually pushes against the grain, challenging popular market perspectives. Each post is a combination of rigorous research and seasoned experience, offering a fresh perspective on the often-turbulent financial markets.

9. Base Hit Investing

Championing the merits of consistent, steady gains over flashy home runs, Base Hit Investing presents a balanced and systematic approach to the market. With a blend of classic investment wisdom and modern trends, it’s a valuable resource for growing wealth.

8. Musings on Markets

Hosted by Dr. Aswath Damodaran, a valuation expert, this blog offers detailed posts analyzing company values, industry trends, and overarching market themes. Each article is educational and detailed, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the financial world.

7. Wexboy

Highlighting investment prospects in European markets, Wexboy presents often overlooked opportunities. The blog stands out for its well-researched, compelling articles, each highlighting the complexities and potential of the European financial landscape.

6. Insider Monkey

Insider Monkey is one of the most trusted investment sites. Shining a spotlight on hedge fund movements, Insider Monkey offers a unique window into the strategies of institutional giants. By tracking and analyzing their picks, the blog gives readers an edge in understanding market trends, backed by insightful commentary and in-depth analyses. Value Investment is one of the major areas of coverage by the platform.

