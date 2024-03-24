In this article, we discuss 20 best websites and blogs for ETF research. If you want to skip our discussion on the ETF industry, head over to 5 Best Websites and Blogs For ETF Research.

Since the launch of the first United States ETF in 1993, these financial instruments have evolved significantly. Several trends are expected to fuel the continued growth of ETFs, potentially propelling global ETF assets to $14 trillion by the end of 2024. Investors are now displaying strong bullish sentiment towards bonds, marking the highest level of optimism since the Global Financial Crisis, according to a recent Bank of America survey. The survey reveals a significant shift as investors favor bonds over cash, resulting in the largest overweight positions in bonds since 2009. Notably, bond ETFs have attracted 43% of all ETF flows, surpassing their 20% share of total ETF assets.

Similarly, in 2023, active ETFs experienced significant growth, particularly in the United States, where they attracted substantial flows despite having relatively smaller assets under management (AUM). This surge in interest is evident with new active ETF launches and mutual fund-to-ETF conversions over the past year. A PwC survey of ETF leaders indicates a strong expectation of continued demand for active ETFs in the coming years. About 76% of respondents anticipate "significant" active ETF demand in the next two to three years, positioning the U.S. as the second-highest region globally, with 82% of Canadian leaders expecting significant demand. Another PwC survey indicates optimistic expectations for the growth of global ETF assets under management. Approximately 70% of respondents anticipate that the ETF AUM will reach $15 trillion or more by June 30, 2027. Furthermore, nearly one-third of respondents (29%) hold a more bullish outlook, projecting that ETF AUM will more than double to at least $18 trillion by the same date. These projections indicate a compound annual growth rate of 11.77% and 15.92%, respectively.

Franklin Templeton anticipates increased macro volatility in 2024 due to the ongoing reversal of the duration trade. This macro uncertainty is influencing global equity and bond markets, emphasizing the importance of active management this year. Franklin Templeton suggests utilizing core and satellite equity exchange-traded funds alongside active fixed income ETFs for successful investment strategies. Global inflation has decreased, and equity markets are pricing in interest-rate cuts for 2024. The focus now turns to economic landing scenarios, with attention on potential signs of a softening labor market and a possible recession in the United States and Europe this year. Longer duration and higher-quality credit fixed income ETFs are expected to attract more net inflows in 2024, and an active approach to fixed income investing is recommended. Bonds with a "green" overlay may benefit from the positive momentum in sustainable investments.

Exchange traded funds offer investors exposure to stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), which would otherwise be too expensive to trade for most laymen investors. These investment vehicles also do not require active portfolio management on part of individual investors, which further adds to the popularity of ETFs. In this article, we discuss the best websites and blogs for ETF research.

Our Methodology

For this article, we selected well-known ETF websites and blogs known for their reliability in stock research and accurate information over time. I will be covering ETF articles for Insider Monkey exclusively and the chosen ETF websites and blogs reflect my personal preference and opinion. These are platforms I regularly rely on for conducting research and analysis. The order of this list is based on my individual judgment.

20 Best Websites and Blogs For ETF Research

20. Vantage Markets

Vantage is a Sydney-based, award-winning multi-asset broker with over 13 years of experience, operating globally in 172 countries. They provide a platform and services designed for trading and investing.

In addition to providing information about stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Vantage Markets is one of the best websites and blogs for ETF research.

19. VanEck

VanEck, based in New York City, is an investment management firm primarily focused on issuing ETF products, along with mutual funds and separately managed accounts for institutional investors. The company operates globally, with offices in Europe and Asia Pacific. It is one of the best websites and blogs for ETF research.

18. Investing.com

Investing.com is a leading financial markets platform, providing real-time data, quotes, charts, and financial tools across 250 global exchanges The platform encompasses a wide range of financial instruments, including stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, currencies, bonds, funds, interest rates, ETFs, futures, and options. Investing.com is one of the best websites and blogs for ETF research.

17. ETF.com

ETF.com is a comprehensive source for ETF intelligence, offering real-time news and analysis to educate investors and enhance financial knowledge in the ETF space. The platform provides personalized and accurate information, along with industry-leading financial tools, to support informed investment decisions. It is one of the best websites and blogs for ETF research.

16. ETF Database

ETF Database ranks 13th on our list of the best websites and blogs for ETF research. ETF Database provides different ETF tables, categorizing diverse themes across asset classes, industries, issuers, and investment styles. The parent company that owns ETF Database is VettaFi, which is the result of a merger in May 2022, bringing together ETF Trends, ETF Database, Alerian, and S-Network Global Indexes. ETF Database offers tools for investors like ETF Screener, Mutual Fund to ETF Converter, Head-To-Head ETF Comparison, ETF Country Exposure Tool, ETF Stock Exposure Tool, and ETF Database Pro.

15. Benzinga

Benzinga, based in Detroit, Michigan, is a financial news website founded in 2010 by Jason Raznick. The platform offers financial news, analytics content, and daily newsletters. Benzinga provides information on diversifying investments through ETFs, offering exposure to various asset classes like stocks, bonds, and commodities. The platform publishes both original and syndicated news to keep users informed about market trends and opportunities. Benzinga ranks 12th on our list of the best websites and blogs for ETF research.

14. Invesco

Invesco is an American independent investment management company based in Atlanta, Georgia. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the S&P 500. Invesco provides a range of financial services, including investment management in areas such as real estate, distressed investing, bank loans, quantitative equity, fundamental equity, fixed income, hedge funds, fund of funds, environmental investing, and ETFs.

13. justETF

justETF is a prominent website specializing in ETF strategies. It offers valuable guidance through features such as ETF comparisons, portfolio strategies, portfolio simulations, and investment guides. The platform provides helpful tools, including ETF screeners and information on the best/worst ETF performers. justETF ranks 13th on our list of the best websites and blogs for ETF research.

12. Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha is a crowd-sourced financial content service available through a website and mobile app. Following a free trial, users pay a subscription fee for access to news on financial markets. Seeking Alpha offers ETF Screeners, ETF Analysis, ETF Guides, Mutual Funds, Closed End Funds, and Editors' Picks. It is one of the best websites and blogs for ETF research.

11. TheStreet

TheStreet is a financial news and financial literacy website, operating as a subsidiary of The Arena Group. Offering both free content and subscription services like Action Alerts Plus, it provides stock recommendations co-managed by Bob Lang and Chris Versace. TheStreet was founded by Marty Peretz and Jim Cramer. It offers comprehensive data about ETF trading.

10. Morningstar

Morningstar ranks 11th on our list of the best websites and blogs for ETF research. Morningstar offers a range of investment research and management services. Operating in 29 countries, Morningstar's research is influential in the asset management industry, impacting fund flows based on its positive or negative recommendations. The firm provides analysis and commentary on ETFs, offering insights into the ETF landscape, investment ideas, and ETF ratings.

9. Investor’s Business Daily

Investor’s Business Daily is an American newspaper and website headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Owned by News Corp, it holds a conservative political stance. IBD covers the stock market, international business, finance, and economics, providing news and analysis on different financial instruments, including stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and commodities. Investor’s Business Daily ranks 10th on our list of the best websites and blogs for ETF research.

8. Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is a major American multinational financial services corporation founded in 1946. Fidelity's diverse products include annuities, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, index funds, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), 401(k)s, 529 plans, different investment funds, retirement planning and advice services, life insurance, checking accounts, and credit cards. It is one of the best websites and blogs for ETF research.

7. The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool, established in July 1993 and based in Alexandria, Virginia, is a private financial and investing advice company founded by brothers David Gardner and Tom Gardner, along with Todd Etter and Erik Rydholm. The Motley Fool offers both free and premium investment guidance to millions of individual investors globally through its website, fool.com. The platform provides extensive articles on ETF investing and offers recommendations for investors. The Motley Fool ranks 8th on our list of the best websites and blogs for ETF research.

6. NASDAQ

NASDAQ, an American multinational financial services corporation, offers a comprehensive range of services, including stock trading, derivatives, equity trading platforms, futures and options markets, market data, securities exchanges, and financial technology, along with related services. It is one of the best websites for ETF research.

In addition to providing information about stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), NASDAQ is one of the best websites and blogs for ETF research.

