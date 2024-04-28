This article looks at the 20 best wellness retreats in the US. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Wellness Tourism, please proceed directly to the 5 Best Wellness Retreats in the US.

Heading into summer 2024, tourism isn’t just about vacationing in Paris or jumping islands off the coast of the Maldives. Modern day tourism revolves around unique travel trends and customized itineraries. Our article on big budget film locations to visit in the world highlights how experiential travel is one of the most popular forms of tourism in 2024, wherein tourists are looking to ditch traditional travel itineraries in favor of personalized trips that deliver meaningful experiences.

While some travel trends focus on adventure and exploration, others focus on healing. According to a survey by Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT), the number one reason people are traveling in 2024 is to rest and recharge, with many looking to improve their mental and physical wellness while on vacation.

Wellness Economy

Wellness Tourism is a form of travel that focuses on immersing yourself in experiences that focus on emotional, mental, and physical well-being. According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness tourism is expected to grow beyond $1 trillion in revenue in 2024. Moreover, it predicts that the industry will continue to grow at a rate of 16.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2027, at which point its market size would be approximately $1.4 trillion worldwide.

Growth of wellness tourism isn’t an isolated event, rather, it is a segment of the overall growth in wellness related activities. According to The Global Wellness Economy Monitor Report: 2023, the wellness economy will reach $6.3 trillion in 2024, and is expected to increase to $8.5 trillion by 2027. The US is currently the largest player in the global wellness economy, with an estimated size of $1.8 trillion, according to Global Wellness Institute’s Global Wellness Economy: Country Rankings Report 2024.

The reason wellness tourism has propelled into such an important segment of the tourism industry is due to a changing outlook on personal well-being. In 2020, McKinsey & Company reported that 42% of US citizens surveyed said that wellness was a top priority in their day-to-day lives. As of 2024, McKinsey & Company estimates this figure has increased to 82%. Moreover, 72% of consumers in the UK and 87% of consumers in China show the same inclination, highlighting that focus on health and wellness has snowballed into a global phenomenon.

Wellness Tourism

If you’re unfamiliar with the concept of wellness tourism, you might be asking exactly what is a wellness retreat? Some people conceive of wellness trips as being a recurring series of Swedish massages, pedicures, and acupuncture. However, the goal of a wellness retreat is simply to relieve you from a physical or psychological burnout. Therefore, the itinerary of your wellness retreat should be tailored to your specific needs for greater effectiveness.

One increasingly popular trend in wellness tourism is the concept of detoxing. According to Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE), younger tourists are now seeking vacation experiences that aren’t centered around drinking. Over 40% of travelers surveyed by Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) revealed they are likely to book a detox trip in 2024. Approximately 50% expressed an interest in staying at hotels that offer alcohol-free drinks such as mocktails. Consequently, Dry-Tripping was listed among the top travel trend of 2024 by Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE).

In response to an increase in demand for luxury wellness retreats, hotels, and resorts such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) have ramped up their offerings in the wellness space. In 2020, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) launched Tempo, a wellness focused hotel chain that is suited to the demands of its health-conscious vacationers. Similarly, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) launched a Well being Collective in October 2023, which is a collection of 30+ Hyatt properties around the globe that offer tailored well-being experiences to meet the specific needs of travelers.

“At Hyatt, we define well-being as helping our guests and customers feel healthy, happy and fulfilled. We're thinking about this holistic aspect of how your physical, mental, and emotional well-being become supported through travel?" - TJ Abrams, Vice President of Global Well-being, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H)

While many Americans travel to the shores of the Mediterranean in search of wellness, there are many alternatives close to home. The US, being the largest player in the wellness industry, boasts some of the best wellness retreats in the world, with a diverse range of all-inclusive, luxury, affordable, and solo experiences. Join us as we look at the best wellness retreats in the US.

20 Best Wellness Retreats in the US

Methodology

To develop our list of best wellness retreats in the US, we initially picked out the most recommended wellness retreats in the US on the internet. We used 10+ sources including CN Traveler, National Geographic, and Forbes to develop a shortlist. Further research was narrowed down to these places only. This approach also allowed us to obtain an initial score for each park based on the number of times it was recommended across different sources. Once this list was obtained, we used trip advisor ratings and our previous scores as metrics for our rankings. The cumulative score for each place was summed, based on which we sorted our list in a descending order. The top 20 places were chosen as the best wellness retreats in the US.

20. Amangiri, Utah

Insider Monkey Score: 8.43

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 (763 Reviews)

Amangiri is a luxury resort spanning an area of 600 acres at Canyon Point, Utah. The backdrop of majestic red rock mountains creates the perfect destination for practicing grounding, a journey in which the resort offers the chance for tourists to put aside distractions and tune into the stillness of the present moment. Despite being one of the least affordable wellness retreats in the US, its customized wellness packages, scenic yoga sessions, and pampering spas make it one the best wellness retreats in the US.

19. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, California

Insider Monkey Score: 8.56

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 (446 Reviews)

Located in San Diego, Rancho Valencia isn’t just a space to nurture well-being and mindfulness, it’s also an incredible fitness resort. The club features 13 different tennis courts, along with spaces for pickle-ball, badminton, and croquet. Among the patios and citrus groves, vacationers can take part in outdoor classes for yoga, Pilates, cardio, and resistance training. Once the grind is over, you can retire to the spa and pool spaces, where you will be spoiled with detox beverages, the perfect companion for some poolside leisure.

18. Crestone Mountain Zen Center, Colorado

Insider Monkey Score: 8.90

Trip Advisor Rating: 5 (4 Reviews)

If you’re looking for an authentic Buddhist regiment to find your zen, Crestone Mountain Zen Center is one of the best all-inclusive wellness retreats. The resort focuses on immersing vacationers in a journey of stillness and non duality, with programs ranging from beginner practice to advanced meditation. Moreover, once you leave the silent retreat, you can continue your journey, and even grow your practice, by attending online events and Dharma classes offered by the Crestone Mountain Zen Center.

17. Tutka Bay Lodge, Alaska

Insider Monkey Score: 8.97

Trip Advisor Rating: 5 (51 Reviews)

If you’re looking for serenity, what could be better than the great outdoors of America’s least densely populated state. The Tutka Bay Lodge in Homer, Alaska offers a wellness experience that focuses on embracing the flora and fauna of the natural world into your daily itinerary. Sound-bathing in the jungles, practicing yoga on waterfront sites, unwinding in wood-fired saunas, and practicing Reiki on the turf are just some of the ways you can unwind your mind and body at Tutka Bay.

16. The Art of Living Retreat Center, North Carolina

Insider Monkey Score: 9.42

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 (397 Reviews)

Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, The Art of Living Retreat Center is one of the most diverse and best wellness retreats in the US. It offers a diverse catalogue of wellness programs, each featuring practices such as yoga, Ayurveda, and meditation. Its retreats incorporate the use of ancient medicines, herbal supplements, and therapeutic treatments, using it to treat depression, anxiety, insomnia, and other issues effecting individual well-being.

15. Miraval Austin, Texas

Insider Monkey Score: 9.57

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 (1,133 Reviews)

While Miraval’s resorts in Tucson and Berkshires are also one of the best wellness retreats in the US, our recommendation is to visit Miraval Austin. It is an all-inclusive wellness resort that provide an array of immersive activities. Transcending from conventional programs, Miraval Austin fuses the art of yoga and meditation within activities such as rhythmic horse riding, aerial meditation, archery, and Qoya practice.

14. Canyon Ranch Tucson, Arizona

Insider Monkey Score: 9.81

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 (762 Reviews)

Located at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains, the first ever Canyon Ranch resort is one of the best wellness retreats in the US. Canyon Ranch focuses on the idea of integrative wellness, meaning that all components of an individual’s life need to be aligned with one another. Thus, visitors get a chance to dip their toes in a variety of self-care programs and amenities, from sports and fitness regiments to mindfulness and self-awareness meditation to mud wraps and deep tissue massages.

13. Golden Door, California

Insider Monkey Score: 9.81

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 (33 Reviews)

Due to its all-inclusive retreats and extremely individualistic care & attention, the Golden Door is considered as one of the best wellness retreats in the US. This Japanese inspired resort features just 40 single occupancy rooms in a 600-acre estate, providing access to pristine gardens, koi ponds, and bamboo forests. Some of its unique facilities include a Watsu water therapy pool, bio-intensive gardens, and Ayurvedic massage rooms.

12. Hilton Head Health, South Carolina

Insider Monkey Score: 10.15

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 (263 Reviews)

The Hilton Head Island is renowned for its pristine white sand beaches and luxury accommodations. However, the island’s true jewel is the Hilton Head Health resort. The resort is considered the best wellness retreat in the US for weight-loss programs. Apart from intensive fitness focused activities, the resort focuses on the importance of self-nurturing, with its Indigo Spa being a destination for visitors to discover true inner peace.

11. Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, California

Insider Monkey Score: 10.15

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 (71 Reviews)

The French Provencal-inspired destination resort integrates European spa philosophies with the idea of wellness. One of its unique features is its focus on nutrition rather than just fitness. There is a wide tapestry of customizable activities to choose from. Apart from its wellness programs, the resort is an extremely scenic destination, with lavender fields, vineyards, and French architecture.

10. Lake Austin Spa Resort, Texas

Insider Monkey Score: 10.19

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 (487 Reviews)

Lake Austin Spa Resort is a secluded tranquil facility located outside the bustling city of Austin. With its dictum of “Wellness on the Water”, its pools and lake offer a fusion of strength training, yoga, and other fitness activities with aquatic challenges. Moreover, visitors can enjoy various water-based activities such as paddle boarding, floating meditation, and aquatic spa treatments in the healing waters of Lake Austin.

9. Eupepsia Wellness Resort, Virginia

Insider Monkey Score: 10.28

Trip Advisor Rating: 5 (61 Reviews)

Eupepsia Wellness Resort is one of the best family-friendly wellness resorts in the US. It is one of the most scenic destinations for a self-care vacation, and the resort is known for its fusion of nature and Ayurveda principles with science. Rather than integrating you into their wellness activities, the resort performs series of assessments such as infrared scans, iridology, and body composition analysis to understand your individualistic needs. Once completed, visitors are inducted into fitness and therapeutic activities per their needs.

8. Mii Amo, Arizona

Insider Monkey Score: 10.5

Trip Advisor Rating: 5 (688 Reviews)

Surrounded by the majestic red rocks of the Boynton Canyon, Mii Amo is a luxury wellness resort that offers an unparalleled connection to nature. It is located in an energy vortex where iron in the surrounding rocks emits an increased level of magnetic energy, which is considered to amplify an individual’s sense of grounding and awareness. It offers a personalized itinerary as visitors get to choose from a comprehensive list of treatments and activities, one of which is the Crystal Grotto, a site for daily meditation and reflection.

7. Sensei Lanai, Hawaii

Insider Monkey Score: 11.16

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 (149 Reviews)

On the secluded island of Lanai, Sensei Lanai is an adult-only resort that focuses on an individualistic approach to well-being. Each visitor is greeted with a screening questionnaire to ascertain treatments, consultations, and activities tailored to their necessities. Apart from wellness activities, there are plenty of islandic excursions such as hiking trails, an adventure park, and guided tours to the cultural landmarks of Lanai City.

6. The Lodge at Woodloch, Pennsylvania

Insider Monkey Score: 11.23

Trip Advisor Rating: 5 (1,675 Reviews)

Nestled in the Poconos Mountains, The Lodge at Woodloch embraces the idea of personal awakening, providing creative outlets for individuals to reconnect with themselves. Its self-discovery retreat allows you to tap into your imagination, using that mental stimulation to help manage stress and focus on the present. Since the property is located in the middle of acres of woodland, there are many scenic spots to explore, which also serve as the perfect setting for outdoor classes, kayaking, and bike riding.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Wellness Retreats in the US.

