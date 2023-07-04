In this article, we discuss the 20 biggest gambling cities in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global gambling industry, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Gambling Cities in the World.

In a previous article, we covered the 12 most profitable casinos in the world. In this article, our focus will be on cities that experience high levels of gambling activity. Before digging into the list, we will take a look at some major gambling markets across the globe.

Gambling Markets Across The Globe

Gambling is a big business globally and casinos exist in almost every country. The United States leads the race of the most casinos in the world. According to the WorldCasinoDirectory, the U.S. has 2,147 licensed casinos and 619 casino hotels, across 920 gambling cities. According to the American Gaming Association, the gambling market in the U.S. contributes nearly $261 billion to the economy annually and supports 1.8 billion jobs across the country. Following the United States, Romania leads the race with the most casinos in the world with a total of 454 casinos. Then we have the Czech Republic, Spain, and the United Kingdom with 423, 314, and 309 casinos, respectively. Other notable countries that have a prominent gambling industry include China, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Slovakia.

Two Gambling Hubs – Las Vegas and Macao

Las Vegas, Nevada is one of the most populated casino cities in the world by number of casinos. As per the WorldCasinoDirectory, Las Vegas has 170+ casinos and 90+ casino hotels in the city. Whereas, Nevada as a whole has 404 licensed casinos and 178 casino hotels across 45 gambling cities in the state. According to the American Gaming Association, Nevada posted a monthly commercial gaming revenue of $1.15 billion in commercial gaming revenues for April 2023. Nevada was the only state that posted revenue that exceeded $1 billion, while all other states' monthly revenue for April 2023 was in millions.

In comparison, Macao has 49 casinos and 58 casino hotels. Macao is a major contributor to the global gambling industry. On June 2, Reuters reported casino revenues in Macao soared 366% year over year to $1.93 billion in May 2023. Las Vegas and Macao are only two of the biggest gambling cities in the world.

A Growing Internet Gambling Market

The internet gambling market is experiencing healthy growth worldwide. According to a report by ResearchandMarkets, the global online gambling market was worth $63.53 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $153.57 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.7% between 2023 and 2030. The surge in smartphone usage and internet penetration has paved the way for casino gaming platforms.

The gambling industry has experienced significant growth over the years, propelled by advancements in technology and changing societal attitudes towards gambling. Some of the biggest gambling companies in the world include Las Vegas Sands Corp.(NYSE:LVS), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Let's see how the financial performance of casino companies has fared so far in 2023.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) posted a strong beat in Q1 2023. On May 9, the company reported an EPS of $0.29 and surpassed EPS estimates by $0.32. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.42 billion, up 49.34% year over year and ahead of analysts' estimates by $58.73 million.

After a strong quarter, Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is looking for growth opportunities in the gambling market. Here are some comments from its Q1 2023 earnings call:

"We have a number of growth projects in flight that require capital and will ultimately add meaningful EBITDA to our business. But with Macau returning to profitability and North America continuing to perform well above historical levels, we have sufficient financial flexibility to also return capital to shareholders. Turning to Las Vegas. I have to tell you, it's a fascinating time in our business. Despite the confluence of high inflation, high interest rates, bank failures and increasingly difficult year-over-year comps, Wynn Las Vegas delivered an all-time record in Q1 with $232 million of adjusted property EBITDA, supported by a consumer that continues to feel flush. We also subsequently delivered the best April in the history of the property. We continue to invest heavily in people, programming and the building to further distance ourselves as the clear leader in luxury in Vegas. Looking ahead, we currently have a strong pipeline of forward group demand, continued rooms pricing power, healthy drop in handle and a robust programming calendar, particularly in the back half of the year. Yet I continue to watch the macro factors that I mentioned earlier, and I will note that, with Q2 2023, we will begin comping against some very strong prior year quarters. Lastly, just as I have the past several quarters, I will continue to tell you exactly what we're seeing. And right now, things feel good around here."

20 Biggest Gambling Cities in the World

Methodology

We identified 50 well-known cities that experience the highest level of gambling activity. We then sourced each city's statistics from the WorldCasinoDirectory database. We considered the number of casinos and the number of casino hotels as our primary metrics to determine the biggest gambling cities in the world. We prioritized the number of casinos for our rankings and, where the number of casinos for two cities were the same, we used the number of casino hotels as the tiebreaker. The cities are ranked in ascending order of the number of casinos they have.

20 Biggest Gambling Cities in the World

20. Marina Bay

Number of Casinos: 6

Number of Casino Hotels: 1

Marina Bay is the gambling hub of Singapore and is one of the biggest gambling cities in the world. With 6 casinos and 1 casino hotel, Marina Bay has 5 venues in the city.

19. San Juan

Number of Casinos: 8

Number of Casino Hotels: 9

San Juan is a city in the North American country of Puerto Rico. Gambling remains a top gaming industry in the Americas. San Juan makes it to our list of the biggest gambling cities in the world with 8 casinos and 9 casino hotels, offering gambling services across 10 venues.

18. Sydney

Number of Casinos: 10

Number of Casino Hotels: 2

Sydney is one of the most famous cities in Australia and makes it to our list of the biggest gambling cities in the world. The capital of New South Wales has 10 casinos and 2 casino hotels, along with 27 venues across the city.

17. Atlantic City

Number of Casinos: 10

Number of Casino Hotels: 16

Atlantic City reflects the gambling culture of New Jersey, United States. Being one of the biggest gambling cities in the world, Atlantic City has 83 gambling venues which encompass 10 casinos and 16 casino hotels.

16. Biloxi

Number of Casinos: 11

Number of Casino Hotels: 9

Biloxi is a city in Mississippi, United States, and is one of the cheapest places to make bets. The minimum bet starts at $0 and the maximum bet is $25. The city offers 24 venues which include 11 casinos and 9 hotels. Providing equal opportunities for low-income citizens, Biloxi makes our list of the biggest gambling cities in the world.

15. Cripple Creek

Number of Casinos: 11

Number of Casino Hotels: 10

Yet another gambling city from the United States on our list proves the massive gambling marketplace in the country. Players can make a minimum bet of $0 and a maximum bet of up to $100. Cripple Creek has 3 venues across the city with 11 casinos and 10 casino hotels. This is the fifteenth biggest gambling city in the world.

14. Carson City

Number of Casinos: 13

Number of Casino Hotels: 4

Carson City is another U.S. gambling city in Nevada. The city offers 21 venues to gaming players with 13 casinos and 4 casino hotels and makes it to our list of the 20 biggest gambling cities in the world.

13. Manila

Number of Casinos: 14

Number of Casino Hotels: 14

Manila is one of the biggest casino cities in the world and a popular destination in the Philippines. The city has 14 casinos and 14 casino hotels at 15 different venues. Gamblers can make a minimum bet of ₱0 and a maximum bet of up to ₱500,000.

12. Aruba

Number of Casinos: 14

Number of Casino Hotels: 18

Aruba is a small island located near Venezuela, in the Caribbean. It is a major attraction in the Caribbean with legal gambling. Moreover, Aruba is part of the Kingdom of Netherlands. The island has 12 venues with 14 casinos and 18 casino hotels. Aruba is another prominent destination and makes it to our list of the biggest gambling cities in the world.

11. Amsterdam

Number of Casinos: 15

Number of Casino Hotels: 1

Amsterdam is a major gambling destination in the Netherlands and ranks eleventh among the biggest gambling cities in the world. The city has 15 casinos and 1 casino hotel across 6 venues.

10. Cairo

Number of Casinos: 19

Number of Casino Hotels: 11

Cairo, an ancient city in Egypt, is one of the biggest gambling cities in the world. The Egyptian city has 19 casinos and 11 casino hotels across 24 different venues.

9. Reno

Number of Casinos: 22

Number of Casino Hotels: 15

Another city from Nevada, U.S. ranks among the biggest gambling cities in the world. Reno has 22 casinos and 15 casino hotels across 45 destinations in the city.

8. Lima

Number of Casinos: 23

Number of Casino Hotels: 4

Lima is a prominent gambling destination in the South American country, Peru. The city makes it to our list of the biggest gambling cities in the world. The city has 23 casinos and 4 casino hotels across 14 venues.

7. Deadwood

Number of Casinos: 24

Number of Casino Hotels: 17

Deadwood is a city in South Dakota, United States. The city has 24 casinos and 17 casino hotels across 35 venues. The minimum bet gamblers can make is $0 and the maximum bet is up to $1,000. Deadwood ranks seventh among the biggest gambling cities in the world.

6. San José

Number of Casinos: 25

Number of Casino Hotels: 19

The capital of Costa Rica makes it to our list of the biggest gambling cities in the world. San José has 25 casinos and 19 casino hotels across 29 venues in the city. The minimum bet gamblers can make is $0 and the maximum bet can be up to $500.

