In this article, we will be covering the 20 busiest airports in the US by international passenger traffic.

The United States is a land of diverse landscapes, vibrant cultures, and boundless opportunities. Its blend of cultural richness, natural wonders, educational opportunities, and innovative spirit coupled with the enduring allure of the American Dream has helped the US become a top destination for immigrants and visitors alike.

The United States ranks high among the most visited countries in the world. Attracting millions of travelers from around the world each year for countless reasons, the US has become an established major hub and plays a key role in the global passenger air transport market.

An Analysis of the Global Passenger Air Transport Market

The global passenger air transport market is a massive industry and it plays a crucial role in bringing people and businesses together across continents. After taking a massive hit due to the lockdowns imposed at the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, the market is now experiencing a strong recovery. According to a report by Research And Markets, the global passenger air transport market’s value is estimated to have reached $834.2 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the passenger air transport market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6% between 2024 and 2027 and reach above $1.05 trillion by the end of the forecasted period.

Some of the most prominent names in the passenger air transport market are Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL). Airlines are making air travel more accessible to a wider range of people by offering flexible routes and competitive fares. Moreover, urbanization combined with rising disposable incomes, especially in developed and developing economies, means that more people have the means to travel. This is fueling demand for both domestic and international flights, creating a positive outlook for the global passenger air transport market.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) is an airline holding company that owns and operates United Airlines. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) is also one of the best airline stocks to buy according to Wall Street analysts. On October 17, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) reported strong earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023, reflecting strong demand for air travel. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) reported an EPS of $3.65 and beat estimates by $0.24. The company’s revenue for the quarter grew by 12.48% year-over-year and amounted to $14.48 billion, ahead of market consensus by $74.88 million.

Increased use of digital technologies such as mobile apps, online booking platforms, and self-service kiosks is streamlining the travel process and making it much more convenient for travelers. This makes the overall travel experience smoother, encourages repeat business, and drives demand. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is one of the major airlines in the United States and a leader in domestic and international travel. It offers flights to more than 300 destinations in 60 different countries around the world. On December 12, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) announced that it is expanding its Digital ID program to three major hubs. Delta Air Lines, Inc.'s (NYSE:DAL) customers in Los Angeles International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and John F. Kennedy International Airport will be able to use the time-saving Digital ID technology that allows travelers to check bags and move through security without having to show a physical government ID. Developed in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s (NYSE:DAL) Digital ID uses biometric facial matches to eliminate the need for an agent to check documents. This allows passengers to move through security and bag drop checkpoints more easily and conveniently.

Other key trends in the global passenger air travel market include innovations in aircraft design, fuel efficiency, and automation, all of which are making air travel more efficient as well as economical. Additionally, growing environmental concerns are pushing airlines to adopt sustainable practices. This includes implementing carbon offset programs, investing in fuel-efficient technologies, and exploring alternative fuels such as biofuels. While this trend is still in its infancy stage, it presents significant growth potential for airlines that cater to eco-conscious travelers.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is a major airline based in the United States. It is one of the world’s largest low-cost carriers and aims to be the world's most loved and most efficient airline. On November 2, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) reported that it has signed a 20-year agreement with USA BioEnergy, LLC to purchase up to 680 million gallons of neat sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Once blended with conventional jet fuel, the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) could translate to 2.59 billion gallons of net-zero fuel while also avoiding 30 million metric tons of carbon emissions. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) plans to start buying the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as early as 2028.

Now that we have discussed the recent trends in the global passenger air transport market, let’s take a look at the 20 busiest airports in the US by international passenger traffic.

20 Busiest Airports in the US by International Passenger Traffic

A bustling airport terminal with travelers heading to their dream destination.

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 20 busiest airports in the US by international passenger traffic. To rank the busiest airports in the US, we consulted the United States Department of Transportation. This database provided us with reports on International Air Passenger and Freight Statistics. We used the latest report available in their dataset, which provided us with a list of the busiest US airports by international passenger traffic for the year ending in June 2023. We then narrowed down our selection to rank the top 20 busiest airports in the US by international passenger traffic, which are listed below in ascending order.

20 Busiest Airports in the US by International Passenger Traffic

20. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

International Passengers: 2.51 Million

First up on our list of 20 busiest airports in the US by international passenger traffic is Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Sometimes also referred to as Honolulu International Airport, it is the busiest airport in the US state of Hawaii. Located in Honolulu on the island of O’ahu, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport handled approximately 2.51 million international passengers for the year ending in June 2023.

19. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

International Passengers: 2.61 Million

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, or simply Detroit Metro Airport, is a major international airport in the city of Romulus in Michigan. It is the busiest airport in the US state of Michigan while also being the main airport for Detroit. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport served approximately 2.61 million international passengers for the year ending in June 2023.

18. Harry Reid International Airport

International Passengers: 3.02 Million

Harry Reid International Airport, previously known as McCarran International Airport, is an international airport that serves the Las Vegas Valley metropolitan area in the US state of Nevada. The airport is located in the unincorporated area of Paradise, five miles south of downtown Las Vegas. For the year ending in June 2023, Harry Reid International Airport served around 3.02 million international passengers.

17. Philadelphia International Airport

International Passengers: 3.45 Million

Philadelphia International Airport is the main airport serving the Philadelphia metropolitan area, which is the seventh largest metropolitan area in the US by population. Philadelphia International Airport is also the largest airport serving the US state of Pennsylvania. For the year ending in June 2023, Philadelphia International Airport handled around 3.45 million international passengers.

16. Denver International Airport

International Passengers: 3.69 Million

Denver International Airport is a major international airport in the Western United States. It primarily serves metropolitan Denver, Colorado. It ranks high among the largest airports in the world in terms of size. Denver International Airport handled approximately 3.69 million international passengers for the year ending in June 2023.

15. Charlotte Douglas International Airport

International Passengers: 4 Million

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is an international airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, that serves the Charlotte metropolitan area. Located about 6 miles west of the city’s central business district, it is the primary airport for commercial and military use in Charlotte. For the year ending in June 2023, Charlotte Douglas International Airport served around 4 million international passengers. It ranks among the top 15 busiest airports in the US by international passenger traffic.

14. Seattle–Tacoma International Airport

International Passengers: 5 Million

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, also known as simply Sea–Tac Airport, is the primary commercial airport for the Seattle metropolitan area in Washington state. It is located in the city of SeaTac, Washington, which was named after the nickname of the airport. As a major airport in the Pacific Northwest region of North America, Seattle–Tacoma International Airport served more than 5 million international passengers for the year ending in June 2023.

13. Orlando International Airport

International Passengers: 6.25 Million

Orlando International Airport is a primary international airport located in Orlando, Florida. The airport is a major international gateway for the mid-Florida region and it is one of the busiest airports in the US. For the year ending in June 2023, Orlando International Airport handled around 6.25 million international passengers.

12. Boston Logan International Airport

International Passengers: 7.07 Million

Boston Logan International Airport, also known as General Edward Lawrence Logan International Airport, is an international airport that is located mainly in East Boston and partially in Winthrop, Massachusetts. The airport serves as the global gateway for the Greater Boston metropolitan area, Massachusetts, and New England. As one of the busiest airports in the US by international passenger traffic, Boston Logan International Airport served around 7.07 million international passengers for the year ending in June 2023.

11. Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport

International Passengers: 7.08 Million

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport is one of three airports serving the Miami metropolitan area. Located in Broward County, Florida, Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport is a major intercontinental gateway and it handled around 7.08 million international passengers for the year ending in June 2023.

10. Washington Dulles International Airport

International Passengers: 8.14 Million

Washington Dulles International Airport, or simply Dulles International Airport, ranks among the top 10 busiest airports in the US by international passenger traffic. Located in Dulles, Virginia, the airport is a major international airport serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and the District of Columbia. Washington Dulles International Airport handled more than 8.14 million international passengers for the year ending in June 2023.

9. George Bush Intercontinental Airport

International Passengers: 10.19 Million

Named after the 41st President of the United States, George Bush Intercontinental Airport is an international airport in Houston, Texas. It serves the Greater Houston metropolitan area. The airport is a major international hub in the US state of Texas that also serves many domestic flights. George Bush Intercontinental Airport handled around 10.19 million international passengers for the year ending in June 2023.

8. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

International Passengers: 10.21 Million

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, also known as DFW Airport, is one of the world’s busiest airports. It is the primary international airport serving the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex and the North Texas region. It is also one of the largest airports in the world by total land area. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport handled more than 10.21 million international passengers for the year ending in June 2023.

7. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport

International Passengers: 11.01 Million

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the primary international airport serving Atlanta, Georgia. It is also the busiest airport in the world by flights per day. The airport is the primary hub of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). For the year ending in June 2023, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport handled around 11.01 million international passengers.

6. San Francisco International Airport

International Passengers: 11.98 Million

San Francisco International Airport is an international airport that serves the San Francisco Bay Area while also being a major gateway to Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. As one of the busiest airports in the US by international passenger traffic, San Francisco International Airport served more than 11.98 million international passengers for the year ending in June 2023.

