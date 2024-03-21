This article looks at the 20 cheapest Asian countries that you can travel to affordably. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Tourism in Asia, you may skip ahead to 5 Cheapest Asian Countries That You Can Travel To Affordably.

Unless you’re that one in a million person, it’s extremely likely that you’ve spent plenty of nights rolling over in bed, swiping your thumb away as you watch reel after reel of various influencers as they share montages of their latest vacation. If so, you’re definitely not alone. The sad truth is that in a world where some people spend half the year frolicking along the shores of Ibiza, there are those whose desire to wander is squashed by the thought of high travel costs.

However, an important reason for this perception is that when people think of tourism, their mind races to the bustling streets of New Orleans, or the serene beaches of the Bahamas, or the majestic landscapes of the Swiss Alps. While we look to flock towards these bougie hotspots, there lies a treasure trove of countries that remain in the shadows, ready to offer the same cultural charm and scenic beauty for a fraction of the cost. If you’re looking for a vacation where the thrill of adventure isn’t eclipsed by financial strains, join us as we reveal the 20 cheapest Asian countries that you can travel to affordably.

Tourism in Asia

Unlike other regions in the world, tourism in Asia-Pacific has not managed to rejuvenate to pre-COVID levels. UNWTO reported that while global tourism reached 88% of pre-COVID levels in 2023, the Asia-Pacific region attained only 65% of its 2019 tourist arrivals last year. In comparison, the neighboring countries of Middle East reached 122% of pre-COVID levels, becoming the first region to surpass pre-COVID tourist arrivals.

These numbers might force you to think that the continent lacks the appeal or the infrastructure to provide a worthy vacation experience, however, this is far from the truth. Asia is home to a vast tapestry of unseen tourist destinations, and it is about time that tourists turn their attention towards these underrated gems.

Depending on the location you travel to, destinations in Asia can provide both luxury and budget-friendly itineraries. Companies such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) and Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) are rigorously expanding their footprint in Asia in anticipation of an increase in tourist activity. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) recently announced that it will be opening 25 luxury hotels across the Asia-Pacific in the next few years, targeting countries such as Malaysia, India, and Vietnam. Recently, the company launched Conrad Singapore Orchard, its second hotel in the country.

“The growth of our Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand reflects our commitment to expanding our luxury portfolio in inspiring destinations around the region.” -Alan Watts, President, Asia Pacific, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT)

Similarly, Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) closed 2023 with 560 hotels in the Asia Pacific region. The company’s president for its APEC portfolio commented on this achievement:

“We remain committed to meeting the demands of modern travelers underscored by our diverse portfolio of brands and strategic presence in new destinations.” -Rajeev Menon, President APEC, Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR)

On the opposite end of the spectrum, companies focusing on budget friendly trips, such as Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB), are also reporting positive signs from the region. Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) revealed that Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore were among the top 5 countries with the highest increase in searches on Airbnb when comparing Q1 – Q3 2023 to Q1 – Q3 2024. Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) also revealed that 4000 new cities welcomed their first Airbnb stays in 2023, highlighting how tourism is dispersing towards previously neglected destinations.

20 Cheapest Asian Countries That You Can Travel To Affordably

Methodology

To develop our list of 20 cheapest Asian countries that you can travel to affordably we traversed through similarly recommended lists on the web to develop a shortlist of budget friendly countries. For these countries, we used Google Flights to obtain data on the cheapest available flight from the US (using JFK as the reference point for departures) for 2 adults. Moreover, we used Budgetyourtrip and whereandwhen to obtain the average amount required to spend a week-long couple’s vacation in each country. Accumulating these data points allowed us to calculate the total expected amount required on a trip to each country. Each country was ranked in ascending order with respect to this metric, and the first 20 countries were selected as the cheapest Asian countries that you can travel to affordably.

Here are 20 cheapest Asian countries that you can travel to affordably.

20. China

Cheapest Return Ticket: $2194

Average expense during stay: $1008

Total cost (for two): $3202

Recovery of tourism in China has been even more sluggish than the rest of the region. The number of foreign entries (business, leisure, or personal affairs) to China in 2023 were still around a third of the figures recorded in 2019. Consequently, a lack of demand coupled with the fact that the country has many historical monuments, majestic country sides, and bustling metropolises means that it is one of the cheapest Asian countries to visit.

19. Laos

Cheapest Return Ticket: $2572

Average expense during stay: $588

Total cost (for two): $3160

In terms of expenses during the trip, Laos is one of the cheapest countries in our list. Located in Southeast Asia, it is renowned for its incredible riverscape and Buddhist heritage sites. Moreover, several ports offer 30-day tourist visas to US citizens on arrival, making the process of entry quite convenient. The city of Luang Prabang was recently featured in our list of 20 Most Underrated Travel Destinations in Asia and is the perfect location for an exotic vacation if you aren’t fixated on travelling to a beachside destination.

18. Bhutan

Cheapest Return Ticket: $2095

Average expense during stay: $1008

Total cost (for two): $3103

Bhutan is an outrageously underrated Himalayan Kingdom isolated between the vast nations of India and China. Known as “The Last Shangri-la”, its history is both mysterious and fascinating. The government of Bhutan has adopted a policy of “High Value, Low Impact” which aims at preserving the country’s resources and attractions by restricting the volume of tourist arrivals each year. This means that visas can be difficult to procure. However, it remains one of the cheapest Asian countries that you can travel to affordably.

17. Kyrgyzstan

Cheapest Return Ticket: $2078

Average expense during stay: $954

Total cost (for two): $3032

Kyrgyzstan is the perfect recluse for an authentic cultural experience. The country’s landscape mostly comprises of a rugged mountainous terrain wherein you can find plenty of opportunities for trekking, skiing, and sightseeing. Many tourists who visit the country are taken away by the nomadic and pastoral lifestyle of a vast population. Moreover, the capital city of Bishkek contains museums, an opera house, and several Soviet-Asian monuments that flaunt the cultural legacy of the nation.

16. Tajikistan

Cheapest Return Ticket: $2233

Average expense during stay: $763

Total cost (for two): $2996

The land locked and sparsely populated country of Tajikistan is home to breathtaking mountainous landscapes, with some peaks rising as high as 7000 meters. It also houses the second highest highway in the world, Pamir Highway, which makes for a spectacular road trip. Moreover, the ancient settlement of Sarazm dates back over 5 millennia and is believed to be one of the first proto-urban territories in Central Asia. Whilst increased caution should be taken to avoid the eastern regions of Wakhan Corridor and the Gorno-Badakhshon Autonomous Province, Tajikistan is one of the cheapest Asian countries that you can travel to affordably.

15. Taiwan

Cheapest Return Ticket: $1914

Average expense during stay: $1030

Total cost (for two): $2944

The island nation of Taiwan is both affordable and offers an immensely diverse range of activities. From serene mountains to pristine beaches, the country features all the essentials of an adventurous retreat. Moreover, it offers the chance to interact with the spiritual and cultural roots of the region with its vibrant night markets and spiritual monasteries.

14. Kazakhstan

Cheapest Return Ticket: $1864

Average expense during stay: $1015

Total cost (for two): $2879

In comparison to other landlocked states in central Asia, Kazakhstan offers both natural and modern attractions. Its capital city of Astana features some of the most unique incredible architectural sites, including mosques, skyscrapers, and the world famous Baiterek monument. Despite having blossomed into such a beautiful and successful destination, the country is still one of the cheapest Asian countries you can travel to affordably.

13. Mongolia

Cheapest Return Ticket: $2099

Average expense during stay: $771

Total cost (for two): $2870

If you’re looking for a reclusive holiday, why not visit one of the least densely populated countries in the world. Mongolia offers a chance for you to part from the fuss and feathers of everyday life and immerse among the nomadic population. Its blend of tranquility and tradition is the perfect cocktail for introspection and inspiration.

12. Nepal

Cheapest Return Ticket: $2059

Average expense during stay: $687

Total cost (for two): $2746

Tourism in Nepal isn’t just confined to summitting Mount Everest. Unfortunately, the world’s tallest peak literally and metaphorically casts a shadow on Nepal’s incredible portfolio of tourist-centric activities. Nepal is home to 6000 rivers, 15 national parks and 8 of the 14 tallest peaks on the planet. Major tourist activities include kayaking, bungee jumping, paragliding, and birdwatching. Moreover, being the birth place of Buddha and hearth and home to several ancient Hindu temples means that there is plenty of history and culture to unravel in a trip to Nepal.

11. Sri Lanka

Cheapest Return Ticket: $2003

Average expense during stay: $733

Total cost (for two): $2736

Just 20 miles to the south of India, the island of Sri Lanka is home to a myriad of ancient cities and monasteries. The island’s documented history dates back to the Kingdom of Tambapanni in 6th century BCE, and the land has ever since been witness to a nexus of wars, incursions, and invasions. Consequently, there are many colonial, spiritual, and medieval landmarks present throughout the region, some dating as far back as 125,000 years to the Paleolithic settlements of Balangoda. Even though the country’s economy and currency is on track to recover from the economic crisis of 2022, it is still one of the cheapest Asian countries you can travel to affordably.

10. Cambodia

Cheapest Return Ticket: $1972

Average expense during stay: $748

Total cost (for two): $2720

Cambodia’s main attractions are its various stone complexes, a stunning feat of architecture dating back to the Middle Ages. Angkor Wat, the largest religious complex in the world, is often referred to as the 8th wonder of the world. Moreover, the ruins of the temple of Ta Prohm, now enveloped behind centuries of overgrown jungles, are another prominent destination among tourists. On the other hand, Cambodia is also blessed with some of Asia’s most spectacular beachscapes, making it just as ideal for an oceanside vacation as it is for a cultural tour.

9. Azerbaijan

Cheapest Return Ticket: $1695

Average expense during stay: $908

Total cost (for two): $2603

The transcontinental country of Azerbaijan embodies a vibrant tapestry of ancient and modern cultures. Famous for its cuisine, night life, and craft markets, the capital city of Baku is one of the best destinations for any tourist to enjoy an exotic vacation. Moreover, the rural areas of the country offer diverse landscapes, from lofty peaks and mud volcanoes to the shores of the Caspian Sea. That said, the eastern borders of the country are subject to continuous armed conflicts and skirmishes against Armenian forces, necessitating a high level of precaution.

8. Uzbekistan

Cheapest Return Ticket: $1733

Average expense during stay: $847

Total cost (for two): $2580

Uzbekistan is the cheapest Central Asian country on our list. The country’s history is heavily inspired by both Islamic and Soviet influence, which is visible in the bold architecture of its many mosques, madrassas, and museum. Uzbekistan has a lively arts scene, as the country is famous for its ceramic and crafts, in addition to Savitsky Museum’s vast collection of Soviet era art. The region of Khorezm was once part of the famous Silk Road, and remnants of desert castles in this area are visited by tourists to this day.

7. Malaysia

Cheapest Return Ticket: $1838

Average expense during stay: $611

Total cost (for two): $2449

In comparison to the likes of Indonesia and Japan, Malaysia offers far more avenues for a budget friendly vacation. Kuala Lumpur is one of the most developed cities in the whole of Asia and features iconic sites such as the Petronas Twin Towers and the Menara. Malaysia is famous for its cultural heritage, as it is home to landmarks from Islamic, Hindu, Buddhist, and colonial periods. Furthermore, the nation has been bestowed with an abundance of beaches and rain-forests. Because of all these options, tourists can easily customize their itinerary to their taste and spending power, making it one of the cheapest Asian countries you can travel to affordably.

6. Thailand

Cheapest Return Ticket: $1745

Average expense during stay: $687

Total cost (for two): $2432

There is simply no limit to the number of excursions you can choose from in a trip to Thailand. While places such as Bangkok and Phuket are not as economical as the other regions of the country, the beauty of Thailand is that every sunset gold beach has a perfect, budget friendly substitute. Therefore, travelers can easily find budget friendly destinations, activities, and accommodations. Another important factor is that Thailand’s cuisine is extremely affordable and can be savored by simply visiting street stalls and seaside counters. Overall, Thailand invites travelers to immerse themselves in its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, whilst also being one of the cheapest Asian countries you can travel to affordably.

