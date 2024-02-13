In this article, we will take a look at the 20 Cities with the Highest Quality of Life in the US. You can skip our detailed analysis of these places and go directly to the 10 Cities with the Highest Quality of Life in the US.

Urban living is ever evolving. Every year many people across the US move to cities from rural areas or villages in pursuit of a high quality of life; but it is hard to say what defines a city's quality of life because it is certainly a very subjective matter varying from person to person. For some, it is the availability of job opportunities and higher incomes, but for others it may be access to healthcare, education, safety, or perhaps a combination of all these factors.

People prefer moving to cities that offer promising work opportunities because one’s income is likely to determine their purchasing power and the comfort and quality of life they can afford. An article from CNBC indicates that cities like San Francisco, Seattle, and Boston consistently rank among the top cities for attracting talent due to their high quality of life. According to LinkedIn's Workforce Report, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Boston are among the top 10 cities in the US for attracting tech talent, with San Francisco leading the pack with a net tech talent migration rate of 0.60% as of 2020.

Moreover, cities like Austin and Denver have high median household incomes and strong job prospects, which attract young professionals to progress in their careers. Tech giants like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have established significant operations in Austin, creating thousands of high-paying jobs across various sectors including technology, engineering, marketing, and finance. In 2018, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced plans to invest $1 billion in a new campus in Austin, which created 5,000 new jobs in the area.

According to the Austin Chamber of Commerce, the tech industry in Austin contributed over $60 billion to the city's economy in 2020, representing a significant portion of its GDP. This growth has created a multiplier effect, leading to job creation and economic expansion in related industries such as real estate, hospitality, and retail. For example, for every new tech job created in Austin, an additional 4.3 jobs are generated in other sectors, according to a study by the University of Texas at Austin. This ripple effect has contributed to the city's overall prosperity and has further strengthened its reputation as a leading tech hub in the United States and as one of the top cities offering high quality of life in the US.

Story continues

It is important to note that not just individuals, but businesses are also more inclined to base their headquarters in cities that offer a higher standard of living to its people. For businesses, a high quality of life translates to greater employee satisfaction and retention rates. In 2020, Glassdoor's "Best Cities for Jobs" report ranked San Francisco, Seattle, and Boston among the top 10 cities with the highest employee satisfaction ratings, with San Francisco leading the pack with an overall satisfaction rating of 3.9 out of 5. When employees enjoy living in a city with access to amenities such as parks, cultural attractions, and quality healthcare, they are more likely to feel fulfilled and motivated in their roles, which leads to lower turnover rates and higher productivity for businesses.

According to Mercer, San Francisco and Seattle are ranked among the top 10 cities in the US for employee well-being, with factors like access to outdoor activities, cultural amenities, and quality healthcare contributing to their overall satisfaction. This indicates the importance of recreational activities and cultural richness that add value to a city. Additionally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that cities like San Francisco, Seattle, and Boston have below-average turnover rates compared to national averages, indicating higher employee retention rates in these cities. For instance, the turnover rate in San Francisco was 9.8% in 2020, compared to the national average of 12.5%. Similarly, Seattle and Boston reported turnover rates of 10.2% and 10.5%, respectively, below the national average - meaning that employees residing in cities with higher quality of life perform better at their jobs than those residing in a relatively poor lifestyle.

Also see 30 Most Densely Populated Cities in the US. With that said, let's move to the list of 20 US cities with the highest quality of life.

20 Cities with the Highest Quality of Life in the US

Methodology

In order to compile a list of the 20 Cities with the Highest Quality of Life in the US, we screened the top highest quality cities on the basis of their quality of life index sourced from Numbeo. Their quality of life index is an accumulated score of purchasing power index, pollution index, house price to income ratio, cost of living index, safety index, health care index, traffic commute time index, and climate index.

This list of the cities with the highest quality of life has been arranged in ascending order.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years. Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders – check details here.

20 Cities with the Highest Quality of Life in the US

20. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Quality of Life Index: 159.9

Pittsburgh offers a high quality of life with a relatively low cost of living compared to other major cities. The city has undergone a transformation from its industrial past to a hub for technology, healthcare, and education, which makes it one of the 20 cities with the highest quality of life in the US. Besides offering a strong sense of community and pride in their city, residents of Pittsburgh benefit from excellent healthcare facilities, including renowned hospitals like the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). The city also offers a variety of cultural amenities, parks, and recreational opportunities along its rivers and green spaces.

19. Denver, Colorado

Quality of Life Index: 160.6

Denver is known for its outdoor recreational opportunities, thriving economy, and vibrant cultural scene. The city attracts young professionals and families alike with its blend of urban amenities and natural beauty. It has a relatively low crime rate compared to other major cities, although certain neighborhoods may experience higher levels of crime. The city has invested in public safety initiatives and community policing to address crime and ensure residents feel secure. Denver consistently ranks high in surveys measuring resident satisfaction and well-being. The city's strong economy, recreational opportunities, and emphasis on work-life balance contribute to overall happiness among residents.

18. Boston, Massachusetts

Quality of Life Index: 160.6

Boston is a historic city known for its world-class universities, healthcare institutions, and cultural attractions. It offers a rich tapestry of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. Boston is home to some of the best hospitals and medical research facilities in the world, including Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Plus, the city also offers excellent educational opportunities and cultural institutions. The city's historic charm, diverse population, and bustling economy contribute to overall satisfaction of the people living here.

17. San Diego, California

Quality of Life Index: 163.2

San Diego is renowned for its beautiful beaches, perfect weather, and thriving economy. The residents of this city enjoy a relaxed coastal lifestyle combined with urban amenities and cultural attractions. San Diego’s police department focuses on community engagement and crime prevention strategies to maintain safety; therefore, the city has a relatively low crime rate compared to other major cities in California. Moreover, this city is home to world-class healthcare facilities, including UC San Diego Health and Scripps Health, adding to the many perks that the residents can benefit from.

16. Salt Lake City, Utah

Quality of Life Index: 164.8

Salt Lake City serves as the cultural and economic hub of Utah, attracting residents with its outdoor recreational opportunities and high quality of life. The city's police department works to address safety concerns and build trust within the community making sure that the crime rate in the city remains in control and the city remains safe for its people. Besides that, this city has a vibrant arts scene, recreational opportunities, and excellent schools. Salt Lake City’s growing economy and affordable cost of living contribute to the overall quality of life of the people who live here.

15. San Antonio, Texas

Quality of Life Index: 164.9

While San Antonio has experienced some fluctuations in crime rates over the years, it generally maintains a moderate level of crime compared to other major cities in Texas. The city has implemented various community policing initiatives to address crime and enhance public safety. Job opportunities in industries such as healthcare, military, tourism, and technology contribute to the well-being and satisfaction of San Antonio residents. The city's affordable cost of living and strong sense of community also enhance overall quality of life for its residents.

14. Sacramento, California

Quality of Life Index: 165.5

Sacramento, the capital of California, offers a diverse economy, cultural attractions, and access to outdoor recreational activities. The city is known for its historic landmarks, farm-to-fork dining scene, and thriving arts community. It offers access to quality healthcare facilities, including UC Davis Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center. Plus, it also provides educational opportunities through its highly reputable public school system and institutions like California State University, Sacramento. Sacramento's proximity to outdoor recreational areas like Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountains also add to its value, further enhancing the quality of life here.

13. Portland, Oregon

Quality of Life Index: 166.5

Portland is known for its progressive culture, thriving food scene, and access to outdoor adventures; its eclectic neighborhoods, microbreweries, and vibrant arts community attract residents seeking a unique urban experience. Portland has experienced an increase in crime rates in recent years, particularly property crimes and certain types of violent crimes and to tackle that, the city has implemented various initiatives to address safety concerns and improve public safety.

12. Tucson, Arizona

Quality of Life Index: 167.0

Tucson offers access to quality healthcare facilities, including Banner University Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center. It also provides educational opportunities through its public school system and institutions like the University of Arizona. The job opportunities offered here are in sectors such as aerospace and defense, healthcare, education, and tourism - which add to the well-being and satisfaction of Tucson residents. Moreover, its favourable weather conditions and facilities like outdoor recreational activities, and strong sense of community also enhance overall quality of life.

11. Atlanta, Georgia

Quality of Life Index: 167.3

Atlanta is one of the top American cities with the highest quality of life. It offers a blend of historic charm and modern amenities.It is a major economic and cultural hub of the Southeast, known for its diverse population, thriving arts scene, and dynamic culinary offerings. It offers access to quality healthcare facilities, including Emory University Hospital and Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. The city also provides educational opportunities through its public school system and reputable institutions like Georgia Institute of Technology.

Click to continue reading and see the 10 Cities with the Highest Quality of Life in the US.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Cities with the Highest Quality of Life in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey.