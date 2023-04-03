U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

20 Cities Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

Jordan Rosenfeld
·9 min read
LeoPatrizi / Getty Images
LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

While the media often focuses on stories of the top 1% of earners, or the plight of those struggling to get by, the middle class in America is often left to the wayside. The middle class deals with similar economic ups and downs, they just tend to have a greater safety net than those lower on the income scale. But that doesn't mean they don't experience financial hardship, too. In fact, the middle class continues to shrink in much of the country. Fortunately, that isn't the whole story. There are some cities where the middle class is thriving.

In order to find out where, GOBankingRates performed a study that analyzed data from the U.S. Census on the 200 largest cities in the United States. The study examined the growth of middle-class incomes, households, businesses, and industries that employ them. But, what is considered middle class? Middle class is ultimately based on income, with educational achievement and status being secondary factors. According to Pew Research, middle-class incomes are two-thirds to double the national median. This is crucial because it demonstrates how being middle class actually shifts from place to place.

For example, Miami's median household income is $47,860, making its middle-class income range from $31,907 to $95,720. But in San Francisco, the median household income is $126,187, making its middle-class income range from $84,125 to $252,374. But despite these differences, you can still find places where America's middle class is thriving.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Chula Vista, California

  • Median household income 2021: $33,999

  • Five-year median income growth: 51.3%

  • Middle-class income range: $31,907 to $95,720

This suburb of San Diego is a big city, with over 270,000 people, according to Niche. It's a place where most residents own their homes, and it draws families and young professionals with well-rated public schools.

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

19. San Francisco, California

  • Median household income 2021: $126,187

  • Five-year median income growth: 43.9%

  • Middle-class income range: $84,125 to $252,374

San Francisco is well known in its own right, as one of California's most popular cities, with its charming bay-centric presence. Due to its proximity to Silicon Valley, San Francisco's economy is well suited to the middle class, employing many people in the tech sector, finance and tourism.

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

18. Seattle, Washington

  • Median household income: $105,391

  • Five-year median income growth: 41.5%

  • Middle-class income range: $70,261 to $210,782

Seattle has long been a tech hub, with Bill Gates and Microsoft casting a prominent shadow over the city. As in so many other cities, tech is a major employer of middle-class workers due to its skill-intensive requirements. But the information industry in Seattle really began its surge fairly recently.

peterspiro / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peterspiro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Boston, Massachusetts

  • Median household income 2021: $81,744

  • Five-year median income growth: 39.7%

  • Middle-class income range: $54,496 to $163,488

Boston has been experiencing dynamic economic growth and changes. Entrepreneurs have been launching new companies while businesses move into Boston's urban center from the surrounding suburbs.

126886805 / Shutterstock.com
126886805 / Shutterstock.com

16. Reno, Nevada

  • Median household income 2021: $67,557

  • Five-year median income growth: 38.4%

  • Middle-class income range: $45,038 to $135,114

Reno is another city that draws tourists who love to gamble at local casinos and enjoy Nevada's beautiful outdoors. According to the U.S. Census. 67.6% of the population 16 years and older are part of the civilian workforce, with healthcare and social assistance being the biggest revenue-producing sector.

ferrantraite / iStock.com
ferrantraite / iStock.com

15. Atlanta, Georgia

  • Median household income 2021: $69,164

  • Five-year median income growth: 40.0%

  • Middle-class income range: $41,347 to $124,042

The thriving city of Atlanta, once a hub for the Civil Rights Movement and rich in culture, nightlife and beautiful scenery is a wonderful city for the middle class. The largest revenue producing sector here is transportation and warehousing, followed by healthcare and social assistance, then accommodation and food service according to the U.S. Census.

YoungkKwon / Getty Images/iStockphoto
YoungkKwon / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Fullerton, California

  • Median household income 2021: $92,718

  • Five-year median income growth: 38.2%

  • Middle-class income range: $61,812 to $185,436

California has become increasingly more expensive, making it harder for the middle class to stay middle class and to afford a good lifestyle. Yet Fullerton is still more affordable than some cities in Washington and even Texas.

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Hayward, California

  • Median household income 2021: $98,837

  • Five-year median income growth: 45.1%

  • Middle-class income range: $65,891 to $197,674

In Hayward, 67.4% of the population is in the workforce, in this Bay Area city. The biggest revenue-producing sectors are transportation and warehousing and healthcare and social assistance.

Yan Lu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Yan Lu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Bellevue, Washington

  • Median household income 2021: $140,252

  • Five-year median income growth: 39.3%

  • Middle-class income range: $93,501 to $280,504

Despite economic flux, Bellevue has been seeing tremendous economic growth since 2000, growing at a rate of 1.12% each year, with nearly 193,000 jobs projected to be filled by 2035. The city website describes Bellevue as "a strong, growing and diverse regional economic center," great for a thriving middle class.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

11. Stockton, California

  • Median household income 2021: $63,916

  • Five-year median income growth: 38.8%

  • Middle-class income range: $42,611 to $127,832

According to Best Places, Stockton, a central California town known for its agribusiness-with lots of farmers and ranchers-has been attracting more small businesses thanks to the local government's push for infrastructure improvements and economic stimulus. The job market has increased by 2.2% in the last year, and the ten-year job-growth prediction is 33.6%.

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

10. Sunnyvale, California

  • Median household income: $161,670

  • Five-year median income growth: 47.2%

  • Middle-class income range: $107,780 to $323,340

Sunnyvale is part of the San Jose metro area, and thus right in the middle of Silicon Valley. Not surprisingly, the industry that's leading much of the prosperity is technology and information.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Laredo, Texas

  • Median household income 2021: $55,603

  • Five-year median income growth: 40.6%

  • Middle-class income range: $37,069 to $111,206

According to the Laredo Area of Economic Development, Laredo has a unique economy that relies on its location on the U.S.-Mexico border, thus acting as a trade center between both countries. Laredo trades in billions of goods as the No. 1 Port of Entry on the border. Additionally, it's a magnet for colleges and universities, which attract more businesses every year, making it a great place for the middle class.

Player Image / Flickr.com
Player Image / Flickr.com

8. Santa Ana, California

  • Median household income 2021: $77,283

  • Five-year median income growth: 43.0%

  • Middle-class income range: $51,522 to $154,566

Santa Ana is known for more than its fierce, hot summer winds. Located near Irvine, California, which is considered a tech hub for big companies, according to Best Places. It's also the home of a major airport, John Wayne Airport, making it an attractive spot for tourists, entrepreneurs, and businesses worldwide. There is a prediction that the job market growth will be about 31.7% over the next ten years.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Paterson, New Jersey

  • Median household income 2021: $48,540

  • Five-year median income growth: 42.6%

  • Middle-class income range: $32,360 to $97,080

Paterson, New Jersey's economy is thriving due to a robust retail trade consisting largely of small businesses that exist in and around its historic downtown. Healthcare jobs and jobs within the Passaic County Jail Complex account for many jobs.

yhelfman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
yhelfman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Oakland, California

  • Median household income: $85,628

  • Five-year median income growth: 48.2%

  • Middle-class income range: $57,085 to $171,256

Oakland has been working hard at its economic strategy, according to its city website, saying that "Our communities are our competitive edge in the Bay Area." Given Oakland's proximity to both Silicon Valley, and San Francisco, and with 26,000 homes projected to be built in the next ten years, Oakland is in a sustainable growth period. It's home to a number of important sectors such as tech and bioscience.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. San Bernardino, California

  • Median household income 2021: $55,372

  • Five-year median income growth: 44.0%

  • Middle-class income range: $36,915 to $110,744

This Southern California community thrives due to jobs in the logistics and healthcare sectors. Also, according to Best Places, the local government's tax breaks for research and development have helped drive economic growth and create highly skilled people. Its job market growth has increased by 2.3% in the last year, and its ten-year growth prediction is 36%.

Solidago / Getty Images
Solidago / Getty Images

4. Salinas, California

  • Median household income 2021: $75,747

  • Five-year median income growth: 44.7%

  • Middle-class income range: $50,498 to $151,494

The economy of many towns adjacent to Salinas, California, is built upon agribusiness. Salinas's economy is actually heavily dependent upon the hospitality sector, based upon its historical significance and connection to the writer John Steinbeck, which brings tourists and educators.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Providence, Rhode Island

  • Median household income 2021: $55,787

  • Five-year median income growth: 49.3%

  • Middle-class income range: $37,191 to $111,574

The City of Providence has built an effective economic development strategy that focuses on four of the City's core competencies: the Blue Economy-jobs and resources that come from the nearby ocean, Food, Health and Wellness, and Design and Technology. It also has a robust tourism economy.

Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Hialeah, Florida

  • Median household income 2021: $43,181

  • Five-year median income growth: 44.8%

  • Middle-class income range: $28,787 to $86,362

Hialeah, Florida's economy is largely built upon its strong retail sector, according to Best Places. Other factors contributing to its No. 2 spot on this list include recent initiatives to expand manufacturing processes, and incentives by local governments to invest in renewable energy projects.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

1. Miami, Florida

  • Median household income 2021: $47,860

  • Five-year median income growth: 51.3%

  • Middle-class income range: $31,907 to $95,720

One of Florida's most well-visited hubs, Miami, with its incredible beaches and thriving nightlife, depends upon tourism for its thriving economy. However, according to Best Places, there's also strong sectors including construction, finance and healthcare here. And of course, being an international hub with Miami International Airport in town draws people here for all kinds of businesses, easily cementing it as the No. 1 city where the middle class is thriving on this list.

Andrew DePietro contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined which cities the middle class is thriving by analyzing the 200 largest cities in the U.S. by population: (1) median household income in 2021, 2019 and 2016; (2) 2-year median household income growth; (3) 5-year median household income growth; (4) mean income for third quintile (40%-60%) of household earners, 2021, 2019 and 2016; (5) 2-year third quintile income growth; (6) 5-year third quintile income growth. All data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021, 2017, and 2016 American Community Surveys. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 13, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Cities Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

