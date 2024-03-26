In this article, we will take a look at the top 20 cloudiest cities in the U.S., Ranked. If you would like to skip our discussion on the diverse weather patterns across the country, you can go to the 5 Cloudiest Cities in the U.S., Ranked.

Ranking fourth in terms of land area globally, the United States has a vast expanse of 3,800,000 square miles stretching from the Pacific to the Atlantic. This extensive territory results in diverse weather patterns with significant regional differences in cloud cover. The eastern coast of the country experiences a temperate climate with a significant influence from the Atlantic Ocean. Some of the cloudiest cities in the US are found in the northeast, with Binghamton being one such city, averaging 212 cloudy days annually. Moving southward, places like Charleston, South Carolina, experience a milder climate with reduced cloud cover. The West Coast presents a contrast. The area’s unique geography and ocean currents contribute to a drier climate with less cloud cover. Seattle, Washington, often associated with rain, is among the largest cloudiest cities, averaging 226 days with over 80% cloud cover. Conversely, San Diego, California, enjoys enough sunshine, with 219 sunny days annually and fewer instances of cloud cover.

Moving to the Great Lakes region, one experiences a continental climate with distinct seasonal variations in cloud cover. Winters tend to be cloudier, with frequent lake-effect snow contributing to increased cloudiness. Places like Erie, Pennsylvania, showcase this trend with mostly cloudy or overcast skies up to 74% of the time during the winters. This falls to 28% of the time during summers. Mountain ranges across the US play a significant role in shaping cloud cover patterns. Areas on the windward side of mountains, like the Pacific Northwest, experience frequent cloud cover as moist air is forced upwards, leading to condensation and precipitation. In contrast, areas on the leeward side experience less cloud cover and drier conditions. Take, for example, Death Valley, California, located in the rain shadow of the Sierra Nevada mountains. This scorching desert boasts an average of 291 days of sunshine per year, making it one of the sunniest places in the US.

Impact of Weather Patterns on Mental Health

Experts highlight the association between cloudy weather and Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a condition linked to weather patterns. SAD, akin to depression in symptoms, commonly manifests during the fall and winter seasons. Hence, many of the cloudiest cities also rank among the gloomiest cities in the US. Psychiatry.org reports that 5% of adults in the US suffer from SAD, with a higher prevalence among women than men. Since the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic, there has been a surge in the number of individuals in the United States reporting depressive symptoms. Between January and September 2020, over 530,000 people underwent depression screenings, marking a 62% rise compared to the prior year.

Considering these trends, the market for therapeutics addressing SAD is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.9% between 2024 and 2029, with North America hosting the largest customer base. Key companies producing medications targeting depression and other symptoms associated with SAD include AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). In 2022, AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Vraylar achieved a significant milestone by securing a sought-after label expansion to treat depression. Similarly, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) launched Auvelity in the same year, offering a fast-acting oral treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) approval of Spravato nasal spray in 2020 marked an important moment as the first NMDA receptor antagonist for treating MDD. However, its approved usage was more limited compared to Auvelity, which has a broader label, permitting its use as a frontline treatment option. Despite differences in approved usage, these innovations collectively contribute to expanding treatment options for individuals suffering from depression and SAD, thus shaping the landscape of mental healthcare in the years ahead.

Our Methodology

We have compiled a list of the 20 cloudiest cities in the U.S. based on the average number of cloudy days per year. The data has been sourced from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Our data focuses on days when cloud cover ranges from 80% to 100%. Furthermore, we have limited our selection to cities with a population exceeding 10,000, as per the latest census data. The 20 cloudiest cities in the U.S. have been ranked in ascending order of their number of cloudy days per year.

20 Cloudiest Cities in the U.S., Ranked

20. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 203

In Pittsburgh, PA, cloudy days are a common occurrence throughout the year. The city experiences an average of 203 cloudy days annually, contributing to its reputation for gray skies. During January, the skies of Pittsburgh are cloudy or overcast 68% of the time, making it the city’s cloudiest month.

19. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 205

On average, Grand Rapids experiences around 205 cloudy days each year. The city’s proximity to the Great Lakes is the main reason behind its cloudy weather. Grand Rapids experiences cold, snowy winters and warm summers, with January being the cloudiest month. The city’s skies are mostly cloudy or overcast, nearly 70% of January.

18. Erie, Pennsylvania

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 205

Erie, Pennsylvania, is known for its cloudy skies, with limited sunshine and notable fluctuations in cloud cover throughout the year. Summers typically see partly cloudy conditions, while winters are characterized by mostly cloudy weather. This is due to the city's proximity to the Erie River, which introduces moisture into the air, particularly during the winter months, resulting in increased cloud cover.

17. Youngstown, Ohio

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 205

With the weather being cloudy during 205 days or 56% of the year, Youngstown is one of the cloudiest cities in the U.S. Partly warm weather and cloudy skies are experienced during the summers, while the winters are cold and mostly cloudy. The cloudiest month in the city is January.

16. Syracuse, New York

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 205

As a result of its location and the influence of the Great Lakes, Syracuse, New York, experiences a whopping 205 cloudy days a year. January is the cloudiest month in this city.

15. Burlington, Vermont

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 206

It is partly cloudy in Burlington throughout the year due to its location near Lake Champlain and the changing seasons. Statistics suggest an average of 206 cloudy days per year in the city. January is the month with the most cloud cover in Burlington, with overcast skies or clouds prevailing around 59% of the time.

14. Salem, Oregon

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 208

Throughout the year, Salem experiences numerous wet and cloudy days. Winters in the city are cold and cloudy, while summers tend to be warm and mostly clear. January, the city's cloudiest month, sees overcast or cloudy skies approximately 73% of the time.

13. Missoula, Montana

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 208

Missoula witnesses a relatively higher number of cloudy days per year than other cities in Montana. The weather is freezing, and the skies are cloudy during the winters. On the other hand, summers in the city are warm and dry. January stands out as Missoula's cloudiest month, with cloudy conditions prevailing 65% of the time.

12. Buffalo, New York

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 208

Buffalo, New York, is well-known for its cloudy weather, experiencing an average of 208 cloudy days per year. This high number of overcast days can be attributed to the city's proximity to the Great Lakes, which often leads to moisture-laden air and consistent cloud cover. January is Buffalo’s cloudiest month, and it is during this month that the city experiences cloudy skies 71% of the time.

11. Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 209

Sault Ste. Marie has a humid continental climate with warm summers and cold winters. This climate pattern tends to bring frequent cloud cover year-round. The city experiences a significant number of overcast days due to its proximity to the Great Lakes. Winters in Sault Ste. Marie is generally cloudier, whereas summers often see partly cloudy skies.

10. Eugene, OR

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 209

With an average of 209 cloudy days annually, Eugene sees clouds for a significant portion of the year. The city's marine west coast climate contributes to its relatively high levels of precipitation and cloud cover compared to other regions of the US. January stands out as particularly cloudy, with overcast conditions prevailing 71% of the time during the month.

9. Fairbanks, Alaska

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 210

With an average of over 200 cloudy days annually, residents of Fairbanks often experience limited sunshine and overcast skies. The cloud cover increases slightly during the winter months. Aside from being one of the cloudiest cities in the US, Fairbanks is also one of the coldest cities in the country.

8. Beckley, West Virginia

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 210

Beckley records an average of 209 cloudy days annually. January sees the highest incidence of cloud cover, with overcast or heavily clouded skies present 57% of the time during the month. Throughout the year, Beckley experiences partly cloudy conditions.

7. Binghamton, New York

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 212

Binghamton, New York, experiences an average of 212 cloudy days each year. The prevalence of cloudy weather is largely attributed to the influence of the Great Lakes, where cold air passing over the lakes picks up moisture, leading to cloud formation, particularly during the winters.

6. Portland, Oregon

Number of Cloudy Days Per Year: 222

Portland, Oregon, has a marine west coast climate. The city experiences cloudy weather for most of the year. During its short summers, Portland typically enjoys clear skies, but its long winters often bring overcast conditions and rainfall.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Cloudiest Cities in the U.S., Ranked is published on Insider Monkey.