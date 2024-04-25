In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 counties with the highest cancer rates in the US. If you do not want to learn about the global impact of cancer, head straight to the 5 Counties with the Highest Cancer Rates in the US.

Confronting Cancer: Global Impact and Trends in the United States

Cancer, being a powerful enemy of human health, claims millions of lives every year all over the world. According to a report by the the American Cancer Society, about 20 million new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide in 2022 alone, and sadly 9.7 million people lost their lives to this dangerous disease.

The fight against cancer holds a great importance in the United States, where there were over 1.9 million new cases diagnosed with over 600,000 fatalities in 2021. Breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and colorectal cancer are among the most common cancers in the United States. The US market is critical in the global cancer therapeutics market, which is expected to reach a value of approximately US$ 335.06 billion by 2029, per Biospace. This market is expanding due to factors like higher healthcare spending, improved treatment choices, and an increase in the prevalence of cancer.

Breast cancer is the most prevailing and common cancer worldwide. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2024, women will receive a diagnosis of invasive breast cancer in about 310,720 new cases. Furthermore, it is anticipated that 56,500 additional instances of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) which is a non-invasive type of breast cancer, will be reported. Regretfully, it is projected that 42,250 women will die from breast cancer. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer type with an anticipated diagnosis of 234,580 new cases the same year, affecting both men and women. Among these cases, 116,310 are expected in men, while 118,270 will occur in women, with around 125,070 individuals losing their lives to lung cancer this year.

Advancements and Challenges in Cancer Care

The pharmaceutical industry invests more than $50 billion annually in oncology research and development. It is projected that by 2028, the worldwide market for cancer medications will increase at a remarkable 13.80% (CAGR) from 2024 to 2028, reaching $359.10 billion in sales.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has established the Global Breast Cancer Initiative in response to the growing rate of breast cancer. This program aims to reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer by 2.5% annually between 2020-2040 by promoting early cancer detection, prompt diagnosis, and efficient treatment. The market for breast cancer therapies is anticipated to grow from $26.7 billion in 2022 to $54.7 billion in 2032.

Story continues

There has been a noticeable 29% decrease in cancer-related deaths due to the use of cutting-edge technologies since 1991. This advancement in the battle against cancer is a result of the combined efforts of patients, researchers, and healthcare providers. But even with these improvements, cancer patients still have a lot of financial burden because the median yearly out-of-pocket costs for cancer treatment are between $1,730 and $4,727, which is about $976 to $1,170 more than those for non-cancer patients. The financial and emotional toll of cancer is highlighted by the fact that between 22-64% of patients report feeling stressed about their medical expenses.

When discussing cancer treatment, certain companies like Pfizer, BeiGene, AstraZeneca, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), and Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR), among others can't be left behind. For instance, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has made a substantial advancement in the treatment of cancer with Amtagvi (lifileucel), the first FDA-approved T-cell therapy for solid tumors such as metastatic melanoma. A few of the latest achievements are the effective launch of Amtagvi in the United States, preparations for filing international regulatory applications, and the start of Phase 2 studies for endometrial cancer. Nevertheless, there are still issues, like as the IOV-LUN-202 trial's continued clinical hold regarding LN-145 TIL treatment for non-small cell lung cancer.

Financially, in Q4 2023, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) reported a revenue of $0.5 million, totaling $1.2 million for the full year, post their acquisition of Proleukin. Fortunately, Iovance has $346.3 million in cash at year's end, which should last it into the second half of 2025. In Q4 2023, the company's R&D expenses increased to $87.5 million, mostly as a result of manufacturing and clinical trial costs. Furthermore, Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses rose to $29.9 million in Q4 2023, demonstrating support for Proleukin integration and commercial expansion.

Similarly, Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) is a biotech startup that is transforming cancer treatment with its innovative targeted protein degradation (TPD) strategy. With KT-253 exhibiting potential as a first-in-class MDM2 degrader and KT-333 displaying potential as a first-in-class STAT3 degrader, both in Phase 1 clinical trials, their flagship programs, KT-253 and KT-333, represent revolutionary advances in the field. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) is assiduously pushing several high-value oncology initiatives from early discovery to preclinical stages in tandem with these ground-breaking discoveries.

The removal of Phase 2 milestone payments caused cooperation revenues to drop to $4.7 million from $9.6 million in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)'s Q3 2023 financial report, resulting in a net loss of $52.9 million from $43.0 million in Q3 2022. Expenses for research and development grew to $48.1 million in Q3 2022 from $43.9 million in Q3 2022, mostly as a result of increasing staff and occupancy expenditures as well as costs associated with platform, discovery, and oncology clinical programs.

20 Counties with the Highest Cancer Rates in the US

A scientist in a lab researching the biology of a cancer cell.

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we have ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in the US based on the average annual cancer incidence rate per 100,000 people based on data from 2015-2019 in these counties. For the accuracy of data, we relied on CDC.

Here is our list of the 20 counties with the highest cancer rates in the US.

20. Logan County, West Virginia

Cancer Incidence Rate: 590.6 per 100,000 people

In Logan County, West Virginia, the total cancer age-adjusted death rate amounted to 147.5 per 100,000 standardized population in 2021-2022, which represented a 2% decrease from the previous year. The most common cancers in this county are lung and bronchus, affecting people mainly above 65.

19. Taylor County, Kentucky

Cancer Incidence Rate: 590.9 per 100,000 people

Taylor County, Kentucky saw an age-adjusted lung cancer rate of 78.1 cases per 100,000 people. The total cancer death rate in the county stood at 176.4 per 100,000 people in 2021. The most common cancer in Taylor County appears to be lung cancer followed by breast cancer.

18. Mercer County, Kentucky

Cancer Incidence Rate: 591.2 per 100,000 people

Mercer County, Kentucky stands among the counties with the highest cancer rates in the US with a cancer incidence rate of 591.2 per 100,000 people. Around 87 cancer-related deaths occurred each year in the county between 2016-2020. The top cancers in the county during this period were prostate (14.3% cases), lung and bronchus (11.6%), colon and rectum (8.9%), female breast (12.5%), and melanoma of skin (6%). Lung and bronchus cancer made up 20.3% of cancer deaths in the county, followed by colon and rectum cancer accounting for 10.4% of the deaths.

17. Musselshell County, Montana

Cancer Incidence Rate: 592.1 per 100,000 people

Musselshell County, Montana has a cancer incidence rate of 592.1 cases per 100,000 people. Around 44 cancer cases were reported each year in the county between 2016-2020 with prostate (16%), lung (11%), colorectal (8%), and female breast (14%) being the top five cancers in the county during this period.

16. Lowndes County, Alabama

Cancer Incidence Rate: 593.4 per 100,000 people

Lowndes County, Alabama has a cancer incidence rate of 593.4 per 100,000 people. The female breast cancer rate in the county stood at 139.2 per 100,000 people for white women and 119.6 per 100,000 for black women in 2020. In 2021, around 10,590 Alabamians died of cancer.

15. Lawrence County, Arkansas

Cancer Incidence Rate: 594.1 per 100,000 people

Lawrence County, Arkansas stands fifteenth among the counties with the highest cancer rates in the US. Around 118 cancer cases are diagnosed each year in the county. The most common cancers in Lawrence County include female tracheal, bronchus, and lung cancer.

14. Monroe County, Kentucky

Cancer Incidence Rate: 595.2 per 100,000 people

Monroe County, Kentucky has a cancer incidence rate of 595.2 per 100,000 people with 86 new cancer cases being diagnosed each year. The most commonly prevailing cancers in the county include lung cancer which accounts for 13% of the new cancer cases.

13. Perry County, Kentucky

Cancer Incidence Rate: 596.6 per 100,000 people

Perry County’s cancer incidence rate stands at 596.6 per 100,000 people. Lung cancer is the most common cancer in the county with more than 27% of cancer deaths in the county. Breast cancer is the next most prevailing cancer with an 89.7% survival rate.

12. Bracken County, Kentucky

Cancer Incidence Rate: 597.4 per 100,000 people

Bracken County stands twelfth among the counties with the highest cancer rates in the US. Around 64 new cancer cases are diagnosed yearly in the county. Lung and breast cancer are the most prevailing cancers like every other county. The cancer incidence rate stands at 597.4 per 100,000 people.

11. Hitchcock County, Nebraska

Cancer Incidence Rate: 598.7 per 100,000 people

Hitchhook County has one the highest cancer rates in America with an incidence rate of 598.7 per 100,000 people. Around 27 new cancer cases are diagnosed every year. The cancer incidence is higher among men compared to women in the county, with bronchus and prostate cancers being the most common cancers.

10. Pickens County, Georgia

Cancer Incidence Rate: 599.1 per 100,000 people

Pickens County has one of the highest cancer rates in Georgia with around 122 deaths in 2017 mostly due to lung cancer. Skin Melanoma is the second most common cancer in the county with an average of 3 diagnoses per 100,000 people. Colorectal and anal cancers are also a great concern.

9. Treasure County, Montana

Cancer Incidence Rate: 605.9 per 100,000 people

Treasure County has a cancer incidence rate of 605.9 per 100,000 people. Around 7 new cancer cases are diagnosed every year with lung (14%), colorectal (10%), female breast (13%), and prostate cancer (10%) being the most common cancers in the county during 2016-2020. The median age of cancer diagnosis in the county is 67 years.

8. Logan County, Nebraska

Cancer Incidence Rate: 611.2 per 100,000 people

Logan County records around 6 new cancer cases per year. The two most prevailing cancers are lung and bronchus which make up around 15.6% of all cancer cases in the county. Female breast cancer, prostate cancer, and colon and rectum cancer are also common. These top five cancers, together make up 54% of all new cancer cases. Around 30.3% of cancer deaths were due to lung and bronchus cancer during 2016-2020.

7. Prairie County, Montana

Cancer Incidence Rate: 616 per 100,000 people

Prairie County accounts for a significant cancer incidence rate of 616 per 100,000 people, with at least 12 new cancer cases being diagnosed each year. Female breast cancer accounted for 7% of total cancer deaths and around 22% of cancer deaths were due to lung cancer.

6. Polk County, Texas

Cancer Incidence Rate: 616 per 100,000 people

Polk County, Texas stands sixth among the counties with the highest cancer rates in the US with at least 408 new cancer cases being diagnosed each year. Lung cancer is the most common cancer in the county and out of all 254 Texas counties, Polk County stands second for having the second highest death rate due to lung cancer. Around 80-90% of cases are reported to be lung cancer due to excessive smoking.

Click to see and continue reading the 5 Counties with the Highest Cancer Rates in the US.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None: The 20 Counties with the Highest Cancer Rates in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey.