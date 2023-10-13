In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 countries that drink the most Champagne. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global Champagne market, the largest Champagne producer in the world, and sustainability in the Champagne industry, and go directly to the 5 Countries that Drink the Most Champagne.

Champagne has become the absolute model of sparkling wine thanks to a very special history, climate, and subsoil, to courageous, inventive, and triumphant men and women, and to a savoir-faire that has been perfected over the generations. Over the years, the sparkling wine has been a go-to for the effluent, and has also inspired many artists, painters, photographers, writers, musicians, and the world of cinema. It is said that even Winston Churchill himself drank two bottles of bubbly everyday. Champagne has thus gained international fame by conveying a certain image of France and its art of living, and as an accessible luxury.

Global Champagne Market:

The French Champagne is widely considered to be the Best Sparkling Wine in the World, and its sales have bubbled to their highest point yet. For the first time ever, sales of the tipple topped $6.5 billion in 2022, as French houses saw their exports surge to keep up with the roaring post-lockdown demand. The figure is 1.6% higher from 2021, as the total shipments hit 326 million bottles, according to a statement by Comité Champagne, a trade organization for the industry.

Just over 57%, or 187.5 million bottles, of that Champagne made its way abroad last year, a boost in the stats from both 2021, with an increase of 1.4%, and a decade ago, when exports made up only 45% of total sales.

The statement also notes that 2022 brought a bountiful harvest that was robust in quantity and quality, and those grapes should help replenish Champagne stocks to meet the current demand for bubbly. Many houses, including Moët Hennessy, which were running out of their finest golden elixir last year, will be looking to replenish their stash.

France ranks among the Top Wine Producing Countries in the World.

Largest Champagne Producer in the World:

Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTC:LVMUY), through its various houses, is the largest producer of Champagne in the world. The consolidé MHCS boasted an annual revenue of over $2.2 billion in 2022. Commonly referred to as LVMH or Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTC:LVMUY) is a French luxury conglomerate formed after the $4 billion merger of the renowned fashion house Louis Vuitton and wines and spirits company Moët Hennessy in 1987.

In April, LVMH became the first European company to surpass $500 billion in market value, when the company reported a 17% rise in first-quarter sales, more than double the analysts’ expectations. Stock price of the French conglomerate reached an all-time high of $199.59 in July but has slumped down to $141.27 as of today. The stock has been weighed down by the slowing economies in the U.S. and China, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), the largest spirits maker in the world, also owns a 34% stake in Moët Hennessy. There has been a lot of market talk about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) wanting to buy out LVMH to gain full ownership of Moët Hennessy, but the luxury goods company has denied being in talks to sell its 66% stake in the Champagne and cognac maker. At current market valuation, the deal would cost Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) an estimated $12.9 billion.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is currently held by 28 hedge funds in the Insider Monkey database, with Markel Gayner Asset Management boasting the largest stake at 1.35 million shares, valued at around $234.2 million. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is one of the 25 Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

Sustainability in the Champagne Industry:

The consequences of climate change are already being felt in Champagne. Between 1961 and 2020, the average temperature of the region has increased by 1.8°C, causing a plethora of problems for its wine-making industry.

As a response, in 2003, Champagne conducted an environmental audit of all its processes. It was the first wine-growing region in the world to assess its carbon footprint at the time. Since then, this has been updated every 5 years, in its entirety, to regularly monitor the pace of emission reductions.

The findings prompted Champagne to adopt an ambitious carbon plan as early as 2005. In 2015, the second Champagne Carbon Plan took over with the objective of reducing the Champagne region's overall emissions by 25% by 2025. Between 2003 and 2018, bubbly’s carbon footprint has already decreased by 15%, and the use of phytosanitary products and nitrogen fertilizers has been halved. Today 63% of the vineyards are under environmental certification, and 90% of industrial waste is treated and recycled.

Ruinart, founded in 1729 by Nicolas Ruinart, is the world's first Champagne house. In the 1950s, the house fell into financial trouble and was eventually sold to Moët & Chandon in 1963, and currently remains a part of the Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTC:LVMUY) family of brands. Thanks to the financial backing of a luxury powerhouse such as LVMH, Ruinart has been able to transform its vineyards with climate change in mind. Currently, the house sources 25% of its grapes from estate vineyards and the rest from growers. According to Frederic Dufour, Ruinart's president and CEO:

"We are committed to promoting sustainable viticulture and favor alternative techniques in estate and grower vineyards. We are herbicide-free and we have reduced our use of chemicals and fungicides by 50% in 15 years. We are especially proud of a 40-hectare plot in Taissy, one of our historic vineyard on the Montagne de Reims, where we have been able to practice experimental vitiforestry, trying new methods of cultivation with the aim of limiting the impact of global warming of the vines while promoting soil health and biodiversity."

With an annual production volume of 2.5 million bottles, Ruinart is one of the Best-Selling Champagne Brands in the World.

With that said, here are the Top Champagne Drinking Countries in 2023.

20 Countries that Drink the Most Champagne

Public Domain/Pixabay

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to the Union de Maisons de Champagne, looking for Countries that Consume the Most Champagne. The following countries have been ranked by the total number of French Champagne bottles they consumed in 2022. When two countries had the same consumption last year, we ranked them by their total Champagne consumption in 2021.

20. Singapore

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 1.4 million bottles

The port of Singapore is the second-busiest in the world, and considered the hub of entrepôt trade and a gateway to other Asian markets. The country is competing with Hong Kong for the status of Asia’s wine hub as growing numbers of wine collectors and connoisseurs spur the market.

Singapore counts itself as a key Asian market for the French sparklers, and local wine distributors are reporting increasing demands from restaurants, hotels, and consumers alike.

19. China

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 1.4 million bottles

A cold glass of bubbly can do wonders to ease the burn of Sichuan-style spices. In 2021, $70.82 million worth of Champagne was exported to the Chinese market, a stunning increase of 69.9% over 2019, while export volume saw a 14.8% growth to 2.1 million bottles compared to pre-pandemic 2019. Though the demand for the sparkling wine decreased over the last year (mainly due to inflation), China is still one of the Top Champagne Drinking Countries.

18. Norway

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 1.5 million bottles

Norway presents an exceptional market for Champagne producers, as the country does not produce wine and therefore completely relies on imports. The country’s high income and standard of living means that Norwegians can also afford a decent glass of bubbly.

A bottle of Champagne in Norway can be quite expensive, with the average price for a bottle being around $60.

17. Austria

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 1.8 million bottles

Before the closure of the on-trade sector during the pandemic, Austria witnessed a steep rise in its Champagne imports over the last decade – 60% in volume and 90% in value. Austria ranks among the Top Wine Drinking Countries in the World.

16. United Arab Emirates

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 1.9 million bottles

The U.A.E. has become a major tourist hub over the last couple of decades, and many visitors may choose to celebrate special occasions with a bottle of Champagne.

One of the latest trends in Dubai’s sparkling wine market is the emergence of ‘grower’ Champagnes. These are Champagnes made by small, independent producers who grow their own grapes and make their own wine.

THe U.A.E. has emerged as a Top Consumer of Champagne.

15. Denmark

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 2 million bottles

What the Danes once reserved only for the New Year’s celebrations or other very special occasions, has now become popular all year round, as annual sales of Champagne and other types of sparkling wine have skyrocketed in Denmark in recent years. In fact, the city of Copenhagen is home to the first Champagne bar in the country. The Balthazar bar in the hotel d'Angleterre is primarily about Champagne, from more than 42 different houses.

14. Mexico

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 2.3 million bottles

Mexico also witnessed a sharp rise in its Champagne imports compared to 2021, when it imported 1.4 million bottles worth $23.4 million. Veuve Clicquot's Yellow Arrows collection has also released a special bottle dedicated to Mexico, a country 9,292km from the brand's home in Reims.

13. Netherlands

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 3.4 million bottles

Champagne has never been as popular in the Netherlands as it is now. Never before have so many bottles of bubbly been uncorked in the Netherlands as in 2021. The consumption patterns of Champagne have changed over the last decade in the country, and the drink is no longer limited to New Year’s Eve and special occasions, but is now consumed throughout the year.

12. Canada

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 3.5 million bottles

Canada’s thirst for Champagne has been consistently rising over the last few years. The country imported 3.5 million bottles of the bubbly in 2022, up from 1.9 million bottles in 2015 – an increase of 45.7%.

Canada is counted among the Largest Consumers of Champagne.

11. Sweden

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 3.8 million bottles

Sweden has a reasonably high wine engagement and just under half the country’s population are classified as regular wine drinkers. Champagne's skyrocketing popularity is attributed to Sweden's long term economic growth, combined with a long term growth in the Swedes’ interest for quality, origin, and prestige.

Sweden sits among the Countries that Import the Most Wine.

10. Spain

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 4.9 million bottles

While Spain is also famous for its own Cava, it doesn’t mean that the Western European country doesn’t have a knack for the good ol’ bubbly. Spain gets most of its wine imports from France and Champagne plays a significant role in the trade.

9. Switzerland

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 6.4 million bottles

The Swiss market is relatively small but the sustained demand makes it an important one for the Champagne industry. The turnover of Champagne in Switzerland rose by 15.7% last year compared to 2021, reaching $154.3 million.

Switzerland sits among the Top 10 Countries that Drink the Most Champagne.

8. Belgium

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 10.3 million bottles

Since the Champagne region of France is only 250 kilometers away from Brussels, the northern neighbor is a very important market for sparkling wine. As Wallonia’s climate and soil are very similar to Champagne, it is no wonder that some French Champagne houses have recently invested in the southern Belgian region, where production of wine and sparkling wine is booming.

7. Australia

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 10.5 million bottles

Champagne is a symbol of luxury and celebration, and it's no surprise that Australians have embraced it with open arms. Brut non-vintage style remains the most popular category of bubbly among Australian drinkers and makes up 88% of all imports.

6. Italy

Total Champagne Consumption in 2022: 10.6 million bottles

Although they have their own Prosecco, the Italians’ taste for Champagne has significantly increased over the last decade. Italy imported 10.6 million bottles of bubbly last year, an increase of 66.6% from 2015, when the country’s Champagne imports were 6.36 million bottles.

Italy ranks 6th in our list of the Top Champagne Drinking Countries in the World.

