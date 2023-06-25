In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 countries with the highest dairy consumption. If you wish to see the top countries, head straight to the 5 Countries With The Highest Dairy Consumption.

Dairy products have long been a staple in the diets of people across the globe, providing essential nutrients and flavors that enrich countless culinary traditions. When it comes to countries with the highest dairy consumption, a few nations like Montenegro, Netherlands, and the United States, among others, stand out, showcasing a deep-rooted love for milk, cheese, yogurt, and other dairy delights. These countries have developed a cultural affinity for dairy, incorporating it into their everyday meals, festive celebrations, and culinary identities.

Market Analysis: Understanding the Global Dairy Consumption Landscape

When understanding the global dairy consumption landscape, there are a few key factors to consider. First and foremost, it's essential to examine which countries are the biggest consumers of dairy products. According to a recent market analysis, the United States, India, and China are among the top countries in terms of dairy consumption.

The United States, alone, consumed over 218 billion pounds of milk in 2020, while India and China consumed 178.6 billion and 83 billion pounds, respectively. Another essential factor to consider is the types of dairy products most popular in different regions worldwide. For example, while milk and cheese are staples in many Western countries, yogurt, and kefir are more commonly consumed in Eastern Europe and Asia.

It's also worth noting that there are some significant trends shaping the global dairy industry. One such trend is the growing demand for plant-based alternatives to dairy products, driven by concerns over animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and health.

This trend is powerful in Europe and North America, where consumers increasingly seek options like almond, soy, and oat milk. The global market for plant-based milk is poised for remarkable growth, anticipated to achieve a noteworthy valuation of USD 19.8 billion by 2023. It is projected to experience an impressive upsurge, fueled by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Plant-based milk is expected to witness substantial demand and contribute significantly to overall market sales. Looking ahead to 2033, the estimated market size for plant-based milk is predicted to soar to an impressive $47.2 billion.

Dairy Industry Trends and Growth Opportunities

The dairy industry is essential to the global economy, generating over $700 billion in revenue annually. With a growing demand for dairy products, the industry has numerous trends and growth opportunities. The largest milk producing countries like China and USA, among others, also play a vital role in the global dairy industry. One of the most significant trends in the dairy industry is the increasing popularity of plant-based alternatives to traditional dairy products. Concerns over animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and health drive this trend, as already mentioned.

As a result, many dairy companies are investing in plant-based alternatives or launching their lines of plant-based products to meet the demand. Another trend in the dairy industry is using technology to improve production and efficiency, including automation, data analytics, and AI-powered systems to monitor and optimize production processes.

These technologies can help reduce costs and improve the quality of dairy products. There are also numerous growth opportunities in the dairy industry, particularly in emerging markets. As populations in these markets grow and incomes rise, demand for dairy products is expected to increase.

Dairy companies that can successfully enter and compete in these markets benefit from significant growth opportunities. As reported by Precedence Research, the worldwide market for dairy products achieved a valuation of $481.7 billion in the year 2021. Looking ahead to the future, it is anticipated to witness substantial expansion, reaching an impressive US$ 640.8 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory will be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2022 to 2030, positioning the dairy products market for many advancements in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape: Leading Dairy Brands and Players

When it comes to the dairy industry, there are several leading brands and players that dominate the competitive landscape. Some of the biggest names in the industry include Nestle S.A. (SWISS:NESN.SW), Danone S.A. (PARIS:BN.PA), Fonterra, Dean Foods, and Arla Foods. These companies not only produce a wide range of dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt but also invest heavily in research and development to stay ahead of the competition.

According to recent financial statistics, Nestle S.A. (SWISS:NESN.SW) reported a revenue of $99.32 billion in 2022, while Danone S.A. (PARIS:BN.PA) reported a revenue of $29.14 billion. Fonterra reported revenue of $15.8 billion in the same year. These figures showcase the significant market share and revenue generated by Nestle S.A. (SWISS:NESN.SW) and Danone S.A. (PARIS:BN.PA) in the industry.

In addition to these major players, many smaller, niche brands are gaining popularity among consumers. These brands often focus on organic, sustainable, or locally-sourced dairy products, catering to consumers willing to pay a premium for higher quality and more ethical products.

With that out of the way, let's head over to the list of the countries with highest dairy consumption.

20 Countries With The Highest Dairy Consumption

Our Methodology

In order to list the countries with the highest per capita dairy consumption, we employed a methodology that involved ranking nations in ascending order of high per capita dairy consumption, as of 2020. Our assumption is that dairy consumption would not have significantly risen or fallen in the span of 2.5 years. To ensure accuracy and reliability, we sourced our data from Ranking Royals. By utilizing this methodology, we aimed to provide a comprehensive and reliable assessment of the countries with the highest dairy consumption per person. 20 countries with the highest dairy consumption:

20. Latvia

Dairy Consumption Per Capita: 437.46 lbs

Latvia has a strong dairy tradition, with various dairy products enjoyed in local cuisine. Despite the rise of veganism, dairy consumption remains high due to its nutritional value. The country's dairy industry contributes significantly to the economy by providing employment and generating revenue through exports. Latvian dairy companies face challenges but adapt and innovate. The dairy products & eggs market revenue in Latvia is projected to reach $661.70 million in 2023, with an expected annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.56% from 2023-2028.

19. France

Dairy Consumption Per Capita: 437.52 lbs

France has rich dairy culture with diverse range in cheese, yogurts, and other dairy products. Dairy consumption is deeply ingrained in French culinary heritage, with iconic dishes like cheese fondue. French dairy products are both delicious and nutritious, packed with essential nutrients.

France is among the top cheese-consuming countries in Europe, with over 70% of people enjoying dairy products daily and over 90% consuming cheese weekly. The milk market revenue in France is projected to reach US$4.06 billion in 2023, with an expected annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.60% from 2023-2028.

18. Kyrgyzstan

Dairy Consumption Per Capita: 444.27 lbs

Kyrgyzstan's dairy consumption is rising, with milk, cheese, and yogurt playing a vital role in their traditional diet. The growing population and expanding middle class have fueled the demand for dairy products. The government has supported the industry through subsidies and incentives, resulting in increased production and improved quality. Challenges remain, including limited infrastructure and technology access. The country's milk market revenue is projected to reach US$112.30 million in 2023, with an expected annual growth rate of 5.50% from 2023-2028.

17. Greece

Dairy Consumption Per Capita: 445.39 lbs

Dairy consumption holds a significant place in Greece's culinary heritage. Yogurt is a popular daily choice, accompanied by feta cheese, kefir, and milk. Local farms contribute to the availability of fresh, high-quality dairy products. While plant-based alternatives gain attention, traditional dairy remains a crucial part of Greek culture. Greek dairy product production is projected to reach €2.3 billion ($3.1 billion) by 2026, growing at a rate of 0.2% annually.

16. Germany

Dairy Consumption Per Capita: 459.64 lbs

Germany has rich dairy history and is renowned for its high-quality products like cheese, yogurts, and milk. There is a rising demand for organic and sustainable options, leading to the growth of small-scale producers. The industry faces challenges from plant-based alternatives and animal welfare concerns.

German dairy companies invest in technology and sustainability to enhance products and reduce environmental impact.

15. Romania

Dairy Consumption per Capita: 470.20 lbs

Romania's dairy consumption is steadily rising, and surpassed the EU average 2019. The trend is driven by growing awareness of dairy's health benefits and the availability of various products. Dairy items are vital protein, calcium, and nutrient sources in Romanian cuisine. Sustaining this demand requires a focus on sustainable and ethical practices. The country's milk market revenue is projected to reach US$1.28 billion in 2023, with an expected annual growth rate of 5.94% from 2023-2028.

14. Sweden

Dairy Consumption Per Capita: 477.05 lbs

Sweden has a strong dairy tradition, with milk, cheese, and yogurt being popular in households. While some Swedes are concerned about the environmental impact of dairy, consumption remains high. Efforts are being made to address these concerns through emission reduction and improved animal welfare. The Swedish dairy products & eggs market revenue is expected to reach US$6.44 billion in 2023, with an annual growth rate of 7.79% from 2023-2028. However, consumption of dairy products is projected to decrease slightly (0.7%).

13. United States

Dairy Consumption Per Capita: 505.93 lbs

Dairy consumption is increasing in the USA due to growing awareness of its nutritional benefits. Dairy products are rich in calcium and essential nutrients, promoting bone health and reducing the risk of certain conditions. The availability of dairy alternatives has also expanded consumer choices. However, moderation is necessary to avoid health issues. The US dairy products market is projected to reach US$61.5 billion in 2023, with a 2.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

12. Lithuania

Dairy Consumption Per Capita: 505.93 lbs

Lithuania has a thriving dairy industry with a rich tradition of dairy consumption. Cheese, yogurt, and milk are famous in the Lithuanian diet. The industry has experienced steady growth, supported by high-quality standards and technological advancements.

11. Australia

Dairy Consumption Per Capita: 511.58 lbs

Australia has a robust dairy industry, with milk, cheese, and other dairy products consumed widely. Australians drink an average of 106 liters of milk annually, contributing to the industry's economic significance. Australians can enjoy dairy as part of a healthy diet with various dairy options, including low-fat. The country's dairy products & eggs market revenue is projected to reach US$12.12 billion in 2023, with a 4.85% annual growth rate.

10. Ireland

Dairy Consumption Per Capita: 526.61 lbs

Ireland has a strong tradition of dairy consumption, with milk and cheese being household staples. The dairy industry significantly contributes to the economy, with Irish dairy products highly regarded worldwide. Moderate dairy consumption is shown to have health benefits.

9. Denmark

Dairy Consumption Per Capita: 534.73 lbs

Denmark is a significant consumer and producer of dairy products, known for its high-quality standards. Despite declining consumption, dairy remains an integral part of Danish cuisine and economy and the industry is evolving towards sustainability — concerns about environmental impact drive interest in sustainable practices.

8. Uzbekistan

Dairy Consumption Per Capita: 556.27 lbs

Uzbekistan's dairy consumption has been steadily growing, with milk and dairy products playing a vital role in the country's diet and economy. The government's initiatives and modern technologies have improved the dairy industry, increasing productivity and quality. The demand for dairy products, especially in urban areas, is driven by a growing population and health-consciousness. The dairy products & eggs market in Uzbekistan is projected to reach US$11.75 million in 2023.

7. Finland

Dairy Consumption Per Capita: 569.38 lbs

Finland's dairy consumption is rising, with milk being the preferred dairy product. The country's dairy industry is known for its strict quality control and government regulations. Concerns about the environmental impact have led to a focus on sustainable farming practices.

6. Netherlands

Dairy Consumption Per Capita: 574.78 lbs

The Netherlands stands sixth among the top countries with the highest dairy consumption. The country has a strong dairy tradition and is a major European milk, cheese, and yogurt producer. Efforts are being made to promote sustainability in dairy production with investments in sustainable farming practices and technology. The Dutch dairy market is projected to grow steadily, with a revenue of US$8.11 billion in 2023 and an expected annual growth rate of 5.11% from 2023-2028.

