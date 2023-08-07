In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 countries with the highest rates of smoking. If you are not interested in reading the details, head straight to the 5 Countries With The Highest Rates Of Smoking.

Smoking remains a pervasive global health concern and certain countries like Lebanon. Serbia and Bulgaria have faced the enduring challenge of high smoking rates within their populations and stand among the top ten countries with the highest percentage of smokers. Despite extensive awareness campaigns and anti-smoking initiatives, these nations grapple with the intricate web of cultural, economic, and regulatory factors perpetuating smoking habits.

The consequences of these high smoking rates are far-reaching, from a surge in preventable diseases to an immense burden on healthcare systems. This introductory exploration delves into the highest smoking countries in the world, shedding light on the complexities of this issue and the urgent need for effective strategies to combat the tobacco epidemic.

Prevalence of Smoking: A Comparative Analysis

Smoking is a prevalent habit that has been around for centuries. It has been estimated that approximately one billion people worldwide smoke, with most smokers residing in low- and middle-income countries. The prevalence of smoking varies across different regions, with some countries having a higher smoking rate than others.

Financial statistics show that individuals with a lower income are more likely to smoke than those with a higher income. Studies have shown that individuals below the poverty line are twice as likely to smoke as those above it for various reasons, including the fact that tobacco products are often cheaper than healthier alternatives. For example, a pack of cigarettes can cost anywhere from $5-$10. The prices are way cheaper in the emerging economies.

Additionally, individuals with a lower income may be under more stress, making them more likely to turn to smoking as a coping mechanism. Cultural norms also play a significant role in smoking rates. In some cultures, smoking is seen as a sign of masculinity or sophistication, making it more socially acceptable. For instance, in some countries, smoking is associated with the image of a successful businessman.

Additionally, advertising and marketing by tobacco companies like Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have played a significant role in promoting smoking as a fashionable and desirable habit. In 2019, tobacco companies spent $8.2 billion on advertising and promotions in the United States alone. Despite the many factors contributing to the prevalence of smoking, many efforts are also being made to reduce smoking rates.

Governments and organizations worldwide are implementing policies and programs to reduce smoking rates. For example, increasing taxes on tobacco products is an effective way to reduce smoking rates. According to American Lung Association, every 10% increase in cigarette prices in the United States has been linked to a 4% decrease in smoking rates. Implementing smoke-free laws and offering smoking cessation programs have also effectively reduced smoking rates.

Smokeless Tobacco Products: A Hidden Challenge in Some Countries

As businesses like Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco expand globally, it's crucial to be aware of cultural differences and customs in other countries, which is particularly important in the sale and marketing of tobacco products, especially as the global tobacco market is expected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2030.

In some countries, smokeless tobacco products from Swedish Match AB, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), and Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) are a popular alternative to traditional cigarettes. However, these products can pose a hidden challenge for businesses that must become more familiar with the local market.

Understanding the regulations surrounding these products and ensuring that marketing materials are culturally appropriate is essential. By taking these steps, businesses can navigate the complexities of the global tobacco market and ensure that they are operating safely, reasonably, and socially responsibly.

Emerging Trends in Harm Reduction Strategies

Harm reduction strategies have been gaining popularity in recent years as more and more people realize the importance of minimizing the negative consequences of drug use. Emerging trends in harm reduction strategies include a focus on community involvement and education, as well as the use of technology to improve access to resources and support.

One promising trend is the integration of harm-reduction strategies into healthcare systems. This approach recognizes that drug use is a health issue, not just a criminal one, and seeks to provide individuals with the tools and resources they need to stay safe and healthy, which can include things like needle exchange programs, overdose prevention training, and access to medications like naloxone that can reverse opioid overdoses.

According to a report by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2021, over 106,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States alone. The US's economic cost of drug abuse is estimated to be over $151.4 billion annually. By implementing harm reduction strategies, healthcare systems can reduce the negative impact of drug abuse on individuals and society.

Another trend is using technology to improve harm reduction efforts, including smartphone apps that provide information on safe injection practices, overdose prevention, and telemedicine services that allow individuals to access care remotely. These tools can benefit people living in rural areas with limited access to healthcare services.

20 Countries With The Highest Rates Of Smoking

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we have ranked the countries with the highest age standardized smoking rates (for both sexes) in ascending order as of 2023. For the accuracy of the data, we relied on the Global Health Observatory of World Health Organization.

Here is our list of the 20 countries with the highest rates of smoking.

20. Bangladesh

Total Smoking Rate: 17.1%

Smoking affects about 17.1% of the population in bengladesh, putting it on the list of countries with the highest rates of smoking. The economic cost of tobacco in 2018 was around $3.6 billion, making up 1.4% GDP of the country. Each year, more than 100,000 people die from smoking-related illnesses, and the financial burden on families is significant due to high tobacco costs and healthcare expenses. Urgent action is needed to address this alarming situation.

19. Myanmar

Total Smoking Rate: 18.7%

Myanmar is one of the countries with the highest rates of smoking. Annually, approximately 64,000 lives are claimed by tobacco use in Myanmar, and a significant 56% of these deaths occur among individuals under 70. In 2016, the economic toll of tobacco use amounted to MMK 2.6 trillion ($1.7 billion), which accounts for approximately 3.3% of the country's GDP. Furthermore, healthcare expenses related to tobacco use amounted to MMK 307 billion ($1.9 billion).

18. Laos

Total Smoking Rate: 24.5%

In Laos, smoking is widespread, with about 24.5% of the age standardized population being smokers. A packet of cigarettes costs less than $1 in the country, which leads to more people buying cigarettes resulting in smoke pollution. Moreover, secondhand smoke exposure is a significant concern, putting non-smokers at risk of developing smoking-related illnesses and impacting their quality of life. Tobacco use in Lao PDR leads to nearly 6,800 deaths annually and incurs a cost of 3.6 trillion Lao Kip ($393,300) annually.

17. Chile

Total Smoking Rate: 27.2%

Prevalence of smoking is higher among men than women in Chile. In 2017, smoking caused 16,472 deaths in Chile, making up about 16% of all deaths. The impact included 416,445 DALYs annually, and the healthcare system spent approximately 1.15 trillion pesos (around U$D 1.8 billion) on treating smoking-related illnesses. Raising tobacco prices by 50% could prevent 13,665 deaths and 360,476 DALYs over a decade, leading to cost savings in healthcare and increased tax revenue. However, the tobacco tax collection still falls short of covering the full healthcare costs associated with smoking in Chile.

16. Timor Leste

Total Smoking Rate: 30.5%

Every year, tobacco-related diseases claim over 700 lives in Timor-Leste, and smoking costs the country approximately USD 64 million annually, equivalent to about 1.5% of its GDP. Cigarettes are less expensive in East Timor than in the United States. Local cigarettes cost $1.40 per pack, while famous brands like Camel, Marlboro, and L&M cost around $1.80.

15. Greece

Total Smoking Rate: 31.3%

Smoking is prevalent in Greece, with the rate standing at 31.3%, one of the highest in Europe. Based on data from the World Bank, the expenses for smoking-related healthcare in Greece range from 0.1% to 1.1% of the country's GDP. In 2016, Greece's GDP was approximately 288,418 million USD, which indicates that about 288 to 3,172 million USD is allocated annually to cover healthcare costs associated with smoking-related diseases in the country. Despite efforts to reduce smoking rates through taxation and smoking bans, more action is needed to address this issue.

14. Andorra

Total Smoking Rate: 31.3%

Smoking is a notable issue in Andorra, with 31.3% age standardized rate of smoking as of 2023. The health consequences are well-documented, with respiratory diseases, heart issues, and cancer prevalent. Smoking-related healthcare costs strain the country's economy. Deaths caused by smoking continue to rise, making it the leading preventable cause of death in Andorra. The government has increased tobacco taxes and launched anti-smoking campaigns to combat this. Additionally, the financial impact on smokers is substantial, with the packet of Marlboro by Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) cigarettes costing around 4 euros ($4).

13. Indonesia

Total Smoking Rate: 32.6%

Indonesia is one of the most tobacco smoking countries in the world with over 50 million smokers, making it one of the largest smoking populations globally. Tragically, as WHO notes, around 225,700 people die annually in Indonesia due to smoking-related illnesses, out of which many die due to secondhand smoke, making it a significant public health concern. Moreover, smoking is a substantial financial burden for many individuals, affecting their ability to afford the habit and impacting their overall economic well-being. In Indonesia, a pack of cigarettes costs around $1.65, lower than the global average of $3.38 and the average in the Asia-Pacific region of $4.67.

12. France

Total Smoking Rate: 33.3%

France has a 33.3% age standardized smoking rate, making it one of the most tobacco smoking countries in the world. This addiction leads to severe health issues, such as lung cancer, heart disease, and respiratory problems, impacting individuals and the healthcare system. Annual cigarette consumption has declined by 40% per adult and 35% per smoker between 2004 and 2020. Smoking-related illnesses claim around 78,000 lives in France annually, emphasizing the urgent need for continued efforts to address this public health and economic concern.

11. Bosnia And Herzegovina

Total Smoking Rate: 33.5%

Bosnia and Herzegovina is one of the countries with the highest percentage of smokers, with around 33.5% of the age-controlled population being smokers. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the most recent data reveals that tobacco-smoking-related diseases led to approximately 8,595 annual deaths. Among these deaths, about 2,500 were women, while 6,100 were men. The economic cost in 2019 ranged from €367.5 to €635.1 million (2.0%-3.5% of GDP), with direct costs being the largest share (1.0%-1.7% of GDP).

10. Lebanon

Total Smoking Rate: 33.7%

Tragically, about 3,500 people die annually due to smoking-related diseases in Lebanon. Smoking is also a financial burden for individuals, with cigarettes being expensive in Lebanon, with a pack of 20 costing around $11.50, nearly twice the price in New York City. Surprisingly, despite the high cost, smoking continues to be widespread in the country.

9. Latvia

Total Smoking Rate: 34.2%

Smoking is a significant issue in Latvia, with about 34.2% of the age-standardized population engaging in the habit, making Latvia stand among the countries with the highest rates of smoking. The economic impact is substantial, with the cost of smoking-related illnesses burdening the government and taxpayers and decreased productivity affecting the economy. Tobacco consumption, including direct and secondhand smoking, accounted for approximately 15% of all deaths, totaling around 4,100 fatalities, underscoring the need for awareness and education. Smoking is also a financial burden for individuals and families due to the high cost of cigarettes and related products.

8. Tuvalu

Total Smoking Rate: 34.2%

Smoking's toll extends to the country's economy, with funds diverted from vital infrastructure and healthcare. Tragically, around 40 people die each year from smoking-related illnesses, a significant number for a small population. Moreover, the cost of cigarettes is high, imposing a financial burden on individuals and diverting funds from essential needs.

7. Cyprus

Total Smoking Rates: 34.5%

In Cyprus, the smoking rate is 34.5%, with 50.1% of the smokers being male and 23.3% female. Each year, over 600 people in Cyprus die due to smoking-related illnesses, making it a leading cause of preventable deaths in the country. Smoking impacts the economy through increased healthcare costs, absenteeism, and reduced productivity. Additionally, smoking is a financial burden for individuals, with a pack of local cigarettes costing around €2.50 ($2.96), while imported brands like Marlboro, Silk Cut, and B&H are priced at approximately €3.40 ($4). they are leading to significant expenses for regular smokers.

6. Soloman Islands

Total Smoking Rate: 35.5%

In the Solomon Islands, the age-controlled rate of smoking for both sexes stands at 35.5%, leading to significant health and economic impacts. The cost of treating smoking-related illnesses strains the healthcare system and affects productivity. Additionally, around 798 people die yearly in the country due to tobacco consumption, emphasizing the need for effective prevention and cessation programs.

