In this article, we will be covering the top 20 countries with highest rice consumption per capita.

Rice is one of the most widely consumed staple foods in the world, particularly in Asia, where it forms a significant part of the diet. According to a report issued by IndustryARC, the size of the global rice industry stood at $293.8 billion in 2022. The industry is set to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% to reach a size of $356 billion by the end of this decade. Overall, the annual average rice consumption per person stands at 67.5 kg as of 2023. This translates into a daily rice consumption per capita of 184.9 grams. Many vegan and agricultural stocks, such as MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI), RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), and Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA), are expected to benefit from the expanding rice industry. You can read more about the 10 Vegan Stocks Billionaires Are Buying here.

According to Cornell University, global rice production is expected to be around 503.3 million tons during the 2022/23 season. A report by Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research predicts that these production levels would result in a shortage of 8.7 million metric tons of rice during the season. The shortage can be attributed to an increase in global demand and production-related challenges in rice-producing countries like China and Pakistan. However, the industry is expected to overcome this shortfall in the 2023/24 season and reach a surplus in the 2024/25 season. Countries that eat rice every day, like Bangladesh and Vietnam, are particularly affected by the shortages and price increases. The price of rice in 2022 is still one-third higher than the price of the commodity during the pre-pandemic period between 2015 and 2019 due to the extensive drawdown of inventory during the pandemic. Furthermore, like all the other major commodities of the world, the prices of rice also observed an uptick following the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022, as rice acted as a replacement for staples like wheat and corn. Russia and Ukraine were collectively responsible for 25% of the global trade of wheat and 20% of corn before the start of the conflict.

The consumption patterns of rice vary across different regions and cultures, but some general trends can be observed globally. Rice consumption in Asia accounts for 90% of global rice consumption, making the region the largest consumer of this staple food. Some of the countries with highest rice consumption per capita in Asia include Laos and Cambodia. Meanwhile, India also plays a significant role in the international rice trade. The country's rice production accounts for 40% of the global rice trade, according to a report by S&P Global. At the end of 2021, the country held 42.5 million tons of global rice stocks. However, due to India's rising population, it ranks much lower than other nations in Asia when it comes to rice consumption per capita by country.

Our Methodology

We obtained the annual rice consumption data for all the countries from the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) office of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). To calculate the rice consumption per capita for each country, we divided the annual consumption by the total population figures sourced from the World Bank. The countries have been ranked in ascending order of their rice consumption per capita as of 2023.

20. Mali

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 102.7 kg

Population: 21,904,983

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 2.25 million metric tons

Mali is a landlocked country located in West Africa with a heavy reliance on rice. Mali predominantly consumes locally-produced long-grain white rice, known as "Nérée" or "Néréki." This variety is known for its peculiar taste and is preferred by the population. Additionally, other rice varieties like "Faro" (upland rice) and "Lemba" (local aromatic rice) are also grown and consumed in certain regions of Mali.

19. China

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 107.6 kg

Population: 1,412,360,000

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 152 million metric tons

China has the distinction of being the world’s biggest producer and consumer of rice on an annual basis. Rice consumption behaviour varies across different regions of China. Southern regions, such as Guangdong and Fujian, have a higher rice consumption compared to northern regions, where wheat-based foods like noodles and dumplings are more popular.

18. Liberia

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 110.7 kg

Population: 5,193,416

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 0.58 million metric tons

Liberia is a country located on the western coast of Africa. The country produces local rice varieties like "cassava rice," made from cassava flour mixed with rice and "upland rice," grown in hilly regions. The country faces challenges in achieving self-sufficiency in rice production due to limited arable land, inadequate infrastructure, and climate-related factors.

17. Guinea-Bissau

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 114 kg

Population: 2,060,721

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 0.24 million metric tons

Guinea-Bissau is a small country located in West Africa, which primarily consumes imported long-grain white rice as it is more affordable and widely available. However, local rice production also takes place, with some regions cultivating traditional varieties like "bolama" and "bolanha." These local varieties have specific culinary uses and are often preferred for their taste and cultural significance.

16. Madagascar

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 119.9 kg

Population: 28,915,653

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 3.47 million metric tons

Madagascar is a large nation located off the southeastern coast of Africa. Rice cultivation and harvest in the country are often celebrated with communal activities and rituals. Rice is often accompanied by side dishes like meat or fish, vegetables, legumes, and pickles. The country has secured the sixteenth position on our list of the 20 countries with highest rice consumption per capita.

15. Indonesia

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 128.6 kg

Population: 273,753,191

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 35.20 million metric tons

Indonesia is an archipelago located in Southeast Asia. The country is known for its traditional coloured rice varieties, such as red rice (beras merah) and black rice (beras hitam). The Indonesian government has implemented various programs and policies to support rice production, improve agricultural practices, and ensure self-sufficiency in rice.

14. Suriname

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 130.5 kg

Population: 612,985

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 0.08 million metric tons

Suriname is a small country located on the northeastern coast of South America. The country has a diverse culinary landscape influenced by its multicultural population. Suriname is home to diverse ethnic groups, including people of Indian, Javanese, Chinese, and African descent, among others. Rice has become increasingly popular and plays a significant role in the country's consumption behaviour.

13. Senegal

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 136.3 kg

Population: 16,876,720

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 2.30 million metric tons

Senegal is another entrant on our list from the West African region. Rice-based dishes, such as Thieboudienne (the national dish of Senegal), are commonly prepared for special occasions, family gatherings, and religious celebrations. The most commonly consumed rice varieties in Senegal include local varieties such as "arrosé" and "deux fois trempé."

12. Philippines

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 144.8 kg

Population: 113,880,328

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 16.50 million metric tons

The Philippines is another entrant from the Southeast Asian region. The affordability and availability of rice play a significant role in consumption behaviour in the Philippines. While rice remains a staple, there has been increased consumption of processed foods, alternative grains, and wheat-based products in the country.

11. Sri Lanka

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 146.7 kg

Population: 22,156,000

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 3.25 million metric tons

Sri Lanka is an island nation located in South Asia. The most common variety is white rice, with the Samba, Nadu, and Basmati varieties being popular choices. Red and brown rice varieties, such as Kuruluthuda and Kahata, are also consumed, especially for their nutritional benefits. Rice is often accompanied by a variety of curries, lentils, sambols, and other side dishes to create a balanced meal.

10. Nepal

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 155.8 kg

Population: 30,034,989

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 4.68 million metric tons

Nepal, located in South Asia, has a strong rice consumption culture deeply rooted in its cooking customs and eating habits. The most commonly consumed rice variety in Nepal is white rice, although red and brown rice varieties are also consumed in certain regions. Rice is generally polished and processed before consumption. Basmati and aromatic rice varieties, such as Sona Masuri, are also popular among specific communities.

9. Sierra Leone

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 169.2 kg

Population: 8,420,641

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 1.43 million metric tons

Sierra Leone, situated in West Africa, has a diverse culinary landscape. Rice is the primary staple crop in Sierra Leone and a fundamental part of the country's cuisine. It is a widely consumed and preferred carbohydrate source for the majority of the population.

8. Thailand

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 177.4 kg

Population: 71,601,103

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 12.70 million metric tons

Thailand is renowned for its strong rice consumption culture and is one of the world's leading rice producers and exporters. Rice plays an integral role in the country's culinary traditions and dietary habits. Thailand is at the eighth position on our list of the 20 countries with highest rice consumption per capita. The rising demand for rice globally is also benefitting many agricultural stocks, such as MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI), RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), and Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

7. Guinea

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 184.7 kg

Population: 13,531,906

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 2.50 million metric tons

Guinea is a country located in West Africa. Rice is commonly consumed in Guinea, particularly in urban areas and among certain ethnic groups. It is often used as a substitute or complement to the traditional staple crops of millet, sorghum, and corn. Rice is typically prepared as a side dish or as part of one-pot meals, accompanied by various sauces, stews, vegetables, or proteins.

6. Myanmar

Rice Consumption Per Capita: 191.5 kg

Population: 53,798,084

Total Annual Rice Consumption: 10.3 million metric tons

Myanmar, also known as Burma, is a country in Southeast Asia that has a strong rice consumption culture. Rice is not only consumed for sustenance but is also an integral part of religious ceremonies, festivals, and social gatherings. In rural areas, where agriculture is a primary occupation, rice consumption is generally higher.

