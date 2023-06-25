In this article, we will discuss the 20 countries with the highest wheat consumption. You can skip our detailed analysis of the wheat market and go directly to the 5 Countries with the Highest Wheat Consumption.

Wheat is the most widely grown crop in the world. It plays a crucial role in global food security and forms a vital component of agri-food systems worldwide. China, India, and Russia, as the world's three greatest individual wheat producers, collectively account for over 41% of global wheat production, showcasing their significant contributions to the global wheat market.

With its significant contribution to food calories and protein, wheat stands as a cornerstone in meeting the dietary needs of the global population. Wheat's demand across the world can be gauged from the fact that it's the most internationally traded cereal.

Countries that produced the most wheat have witnessed steady growth, primarily propelled by increased yields and cultivation intensification rather than expansion into new lands. Wheat's importance in global food consumption is undeniable, with an average annual per capita wheat consumption of 65.6 kg, accounting for 37% of the average annual per capita cereal consumption (excluding beverages) of 175 kg globally. Wheat consumption surpasses 50 kg per capita annually in 102 countries, particularly in regions such as Northern Africa, West/Central Asia, and Europe, where wheat dietary traditions hold strong.

Among regions, Asia emerges as the largest aggregate consumer, representing 53% of global wheat consumption, followed by Europe at 26%, and approximately 10% each in the Americas and Africa. Middle and high-income countries collectively account for 68% of global wheat consumption.

With the projected global population set to reach 10 billion by 2050, an increase of 2 billion from the current 7.7 billion, wheat demand will continue to rise. In 2022 alone, the wheat consumption in the global wheat market reached the value of USD 153.2 billion. And this consumption is expected to increase in the forcasted period of 2023-2028 a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. You can read how agricultural technology might play a crucial role in this respect in our list of the Most Advanced Countries in Agriculture Technology.

Understanding the consumption patterns and trends within the top 20 wheat-consuming countries is paramount, considering the projected population growth and increasing demand for this vital crop. By examining the factors that drive high wheat consumption in these nations, we can gain valuable insights into the complex interplay of economic development, cultural traditions, and dietary preferences. Such insights are crucial for businesses and financial institutions seeking to navigate the global wheat market, anticipate market trends, and make informed decisions.

In the subsequent sections, we will explore each country's unique factors contributing to its high wheat consumption. As the world's population grows, ensuring sustainable production, trade, and wheat consumption becomes increasingly vital.

Some of the top companies that are directly or indirectly represented in the grain industry include Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), and Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is a global corporation that deals in agricultural commodities, specialized food and feed products, and ingredients. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is one of the largest commodity traders worldwide, including wheat.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) collaborates with farmers to process grains into consumer products. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) operates through a global network of around 300 facilities across 40 countries.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) plays a significant role in the wheat market and is involved in providing machinery that helps in the wheat production process. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)'s agricultural machinery, such as tractors, combines, and seeders, helps farmers with activities like land preparation, sowing seeds, cropfield maintenance, and wheat harvesting.

Let's now explore the top 20 most wheat-consuming countries and discover the intricate dynamics between wheat, food security, and the global economy.

20 Countries with the Highest Wheat Consumption

Our Methodology

To compile our list of countries with the highest wheat consumption, we obtained the primary data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which provided comprehensive figures for annual wheat production. We then ranked the countries in ascending order of high wheat consumption in 2022.

Here are the top 20 countries with the highest wheat consumption.

20. Ethiopia

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 7.2 Million Metric Tons

In 2022, Ethiopia consumed 7.2 million metric tons of wheat. The main factor driving wheat consumption in the country is population growth, as Ethiopia has experienced an increase in its population over the years. Other factors, such as food aid requirements and agro-processing expansion also contribute to the growth in wheat consumption.

19. Mexico

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 7.60 Million Metric Tons

Mexico stands out with its unique dietary patterns. The country has significant importance in corn consumption. However, there has been a decline in corn consumption over time. Conversely, the consumption of wheat has been hindered by anti-obesity campaigns. In 2022, Mexico, with its population embracing a diverse range of wheat-based dishes, recorded a total wheat consumption of 7.60 million metric tons.

18. Afghanistan

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 8.10 Million Metric Tons

Afghanistan has a rich agricultural heritage. The country relies on several key crops for its food consumption. The top three main crops consumed in Afghanistan are wheat, maize, and rice. In 2022, Afghanistan's wheat consumption amounted to 8.10 million metric tons.

17. Australia

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 8.50 Million Metric Tons

Australia is one of the top wheat-consuming countries. Between 2020 and 2021, Australia saw significant growth in its wheat import markets. The countries that experienced the fastest growth in importing wheat from Australia during 2020-2021 were New Zealand ($33.5k), Italy ($2.59k), and Lebanon ($1.16k), per the figures from OEC. Notably, Australia's annual wheat consumption in 2022 reached 8.50 million metric tons.

16. Uzbekistan

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 8.70 Million Metric Tons

Uzbekistan is a major wheat consumer in Central Asia and has maintained an average wheat import of 3.2 million tons in the past five years. The country's main wheat imports come from Kazakhstan, Russia, and France. The top three main crops consumed in Uzbekistan include wheat, cotton, and rice. Uzbekistan's annual wheat consumption in 2022 stood at 8.70 million metric tons.

15. Ukraine

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 9.20 Million Metric Tons

Ukraine imported $5.51M worth of Wheat in 2021, primarily from Belarus ($3.17M), Germany ($748k), Czechia ($282k), Romania ($270k), and Russia ($211k). The top three main crops consumed in Ukraine are wheat, corn, and sunflower. In 2022, Ukraine's annual wheat consumption amounted to 9.2 million metric tons. Ukraine is also a major producer of wheat.

14. Canada

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 9.55 Million Metric Tons

Wheat plays a key role in Canadian kitchens and the economy. Today, Canada's wheat harvest is, on average, about 30 million metric tons, which is approximately 7 times greater than the country's wheat consumption. In the fiscal year 2021/22, Canada's wheat consumption reached approximately 9.55 million metric tons.

13. Morocco

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 10.60 Million Metric Tons

Morocco, a North African nation with a diverse culinary heritage, relies on wheat as a crucial staple crop. With a wheat consumption of 10.60 million metric tons, Morocco emphasizes the importance of wheat within its food culture. Notably, between June 2022 and January 2023, the country imported 3.20 million metric tons of soft wheat, with France accounting for nearly 70% of these imports, as reported by Gro data.

12. Indonesia

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 10.90 Million Metric Tons

Indonesia demonstrated a notable annual wheat consumption of 10.90 million metric tons in 2022. Indonesia imports about 75% of its wheat from Ukraine. Recognizing the significance of wheat as a dietary staple, Indonesia has adjusted its wheat import strategies amid market uncertainty. According to a report from the Foreign Agricultural Service of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), Indonesia is expected to increase its wheat imports in the 2022-23 period.

11. Algeria

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 11.37 Million Metric Tons

In recent years, Algeria has witnessed a slight increase in wheat consumption due to factors such as urbanization, population growth, and expanded milling capacity. Since the production of wheat in Algeria remains susceptible to weather conditions, the country mainly relies on imports to meet its domestic demand. In 2022, Algeria consumed 11.37 million metric tons of wheat. This marks Algeria as one of the largest wheat-consuming countries.

10. Brazil

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 11.70 Million Metric Tons

Brazil consumed 11.70 million metric tons of wheat in 2022. Looking ahead, in Brazil, wheat consumption is projected to increase, with a forecast of 12.42 million tons in 2023, marking a slight growth compared to 2022. While wheat availability in Brazil is estimated at 16.44 million tons, a slight decrease of 0.2% from 2022, the ending stocks by June 2023 are expected to total 1.42 million tons.

9. United Kingdom

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 15.80 Million Metric Tons

The United Kingdom consumed 15.80 million metric tons of wheat in 2022. To meet wheat demand within the country, the UK flour milling industry plays a key role. UK flour mills process 6.2 million tons of wheat annually and produce nearly 5 million tons of flour. UK is prominent when it comes to wheat consumption by country.

8. Iran

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 17.80 Million Metric Tons

Iran consumed 17.80 million metric tons of wheat in 2022, showcasing its significant annual consumption. In 2022, Iran imported 1.8 million tons of wheat from Russia, showing a 54.5% decrease compared to 2021. Iran ranked as Russia's third largest wheat buyer in the previous year. As the major crop in the country, wheat holds a crucial role in Iran's agricultural landscape and dietary traditions.

7. Turkey

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 20.40 Million Metric Tons

Turkey, a country bridging Europe and Asia, boasts a diverse agricultural landscape and a rich culinary heritage. Among the major crops consumed by Turkey are wheat, corn, and barley. With an annual wheat consumption of 20.4 million metric tons in 2022, Turkey showcases a strong demand for wheat-based products driven by increasing household preferences.

6. Egypt

Annual Wheat Consumption 2022: 20.60 Million Metric Tons

In the 2021/2022 fiscal year, Egypt's wheat consumption reached 20.60 million metric tons, underscoring the significance of wheat as a staple crop in the country. Looking ahead, Egypt's wheat imports for the fiscal year 2023-24 are forecasted to increase by 3%, totaling 10.8 million tons. Despite this anticipated growth, the figure still falls below the 10-year average, as highlighted in a report by the Global Agricultural Information Network from the Foreign Agricultural Service of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

